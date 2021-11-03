Philippines’ Duterte threatens to punish local officials lagging on COVID-19 jabs

You are here

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said there was no reason why daily vaccinations could not be ramped up to at least a million from an average of 500,000 since the country has sufficient stock of vaccines. (AFP)
Reuters

  • The Philippines has so far fully immunized a little over a third of 77 million people eligible for shots
  • Police and military asked to use planes and helicopters to deliver the vaccines faster to the provinces
MANILA: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday that local government officials will be punished for falling behind their targets for COVID-19 vaccinations as the country seeks to open up the economy.
The Philippines, which has one of Asia’s worst coronavirus epidemics, has so far fully immunized a little over a third of 77 million people eligible for shots.
Duterte said there was no reason why daily vaccinations could not be ramped up to at least a million from an average of 500,000 since the country has sufficient stock of vaccines.
“We saw fault lines in the overall picture of our vaccination program. I am not contented,” Duterte said in a recorded address aired on Wednesday.
Duterte said local officials “who are not performing nor using the doses given to them in a most expeditious manner” would be sanctioned and made accountable. He did not spell out the penalties.
The government has been gradually easing COVID-19 curbs, and on Wednesday, it announced it was lifting the nightly curfew imposed in the capital region from Thursday.
Duterte asked the police and military to use planes and helicopters to deliver the vaccines faster to the provinces.

Reuters

  • Police broke into a house in Carnarvon, a town about 100km south of the campsite, early on Wednesday morning and found Cleo Smith in one of the rooms
SYDNEY: A 4-year-old girl who went missing from an Australian outback campsite more than two weeks ago has been returned safely to her parents after she was rescued by police from a locked house, authorities said on Wednesday.
Police broke into a house in Carnarvon, a town about 100km (62 miles) south of the campsite, early on Wednesday morning and found Cleo Smith in one of the rooms.
“One of the officers picked her up into his arms and asked her ‘what’s your name?’. She said ‘My name is Cleo’,” Western Australia Police Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch said on local television. A man has been taken into custody in relation to the disappearance, he said.
Cleo was last seen in her family’s tent at about 1.30 a.m. local time on Oct. 16 at the remote Blowholes Shacks campsite in Macleod, about 900km north of Perth, the capital of Western Australia state. When her parents woke next morning, she was gone.
Australian police had feared the girl had been abducted and offered a A$1 million ($743,000) reward for any information leading to the girl’s whereabouts.
“What a great day. We now have returned Cleo to her loving parents. It’s a wonderful day for this little girl and her loving family,” WA Commissioner Chris Dawson said in a separate televised press appearance.
A team of 140 people had been working on the case with police fielding more than 1,000 tips from the public.
Police said the abduction appears to have been opportunistic and they expect to file charges later in the day.
“She is physically OK. That was evident from the start,” said state police homicide squad Senior Sergeant Cameron Blaine, who was one of four people to rescue the child.
“Taking her to the hospital we got assurance of that from people that know what they are doing.”
He said finding her was “without a doubt” the best moment of his career.
“She is a very sweet, energetic girl, very trusting and very open with us,” he said.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison also welcomed the “wonderful, relieving news.”
“Cleo Smith has been found and is home safe and sound. Our prayers answered,” Morrison said on Twitter.

AFP

  • Tony Chung had pleaded guilty to secession in the fourth case to come to trial under the sweeping new legislation
  • China imposed the national security law in response to massive and often violent democracy protests in Hong Kong two years ago
HONG KONG: A 20-year-old Hong Kong independence activist was facing life in prison Wednesday after becoming the youngest person convicted under the city’s national security law, but told the court he had “nothing to be ashamed of.”
Tony Chung had pleaded guilty to secession in the fourth case to come to trial under the sweeping new legislation, which authorities are using to snuff out dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.
“I have nothing to be ashamed of,” Chung said in court as he entered his plea.
Judge Stanley Chan then immediately warned Chung that no talk of politics would be allowed in the courtroom.
Chung is the former convenor of Student Localism, a small group that advocated Hong Kong’s independence from China.
The group was founded in 2016 and disbanded its Hong Kong network shortly before Beijing imposed the security law in 2020, but it has kept its overseas chapters going.
The prosecution said the group advocated that Hong Kong “get rid of the Chinese Communist colonial rule” and “build a Hong Kong republic.”
They disseminated their message through social media, street booths, calling on people to join protests and selling merchandise with independence messages.
Prosecutors said the group issued an appeal to the United States to pass a law imposing sanctions on Hong Kong and China.
The organization also opposed the teaching of Mandarin, the form of Chinese commonly used throughout the mainland, in Hong Kong schools, the court heard.
Chung was also convicted of a money laundering charge Wednesday and in exchange the prosecution agreed to shelve a sedition charge as well as a second money laundering charge, both of which he pleaded not guilty to.
Authorities have previously said the security law is not retroactive but prosecutors cited numerous offenses said to have taken place before the law took effect.
Chung has been in custody for over a year since he was arrested in a coffee shop just meters away from the US consulate in Hong Kong last October.
A little-known group calling itself Friends of Hong Kong put out a statement shortly after his arrest saying it had been trying to arrange for Chung to enter the US consulate that day and apply for asylum.
Last December Chung was sentenced to four months in jail for insulting China’s national flag and unlawful assembly.
China imposed the national security law in response to massive and often violent democracy protests in Hong Kong two years ago, in a move that has brought mainland-style speech curbs to the once outspoken business hub.
The law covers offenses China deems secession, subversion, collusion with foreign forces or terrorism.
Four other men have so far been convicted in separate cases under the security law and more than 150 people have been arrested, with around half charged. Bail is often denied.

Reuters

  • South Korea has fully vaccinated nearly 90 percent of its adult population but only began inoculating children aged between 12 and 17 in recent weeks
SEOUL: South Korea said on Wednesday it would ramp up COVID-19 testing at schools after a sharp rise of infections among children, weeks ahead of a plan to fully reopen schools nationwide.
The surge comes as new social distancing rules aimed at a phased return to normal came into effect on Monday as a part of the country’s plan to gradually move toward living with COVID-19 on the back of high vaccination rates.
South Korea has fully vaccinated nearly 90 percent of its adult population but only began inoculating children aged between 12 and 17 in recent weeks, administering just 0.6 percent of the age group with both doses so far.
“There is a growing concern as the frequency of new cluster outbreaks has been increasing, centered on educational facilities such as private tuition centers and schools,” Interior and Safety Minister Jeon Hae-cheol said.
The government would expand the use of portable polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19 in schools in Seoul and neighboring regions, and mobilize more virus-prevention personnel in overcrowded schools, he said.
South Korea plans to fully reopen schools nationwide from Nov. 22.
The country reported 2,667 new cases for Tuesday, an increase of more than 1,000 from the day earlier. Nearly one fourth of the new cases were found in teenagers, officials said.
“The teenagers spend a lot of time in communal living such as schools and tuition centers and they are also active in social activities,” Son Young-rae, a senior health ministry official, told a briefing.
“We believe that the risk of infection will inevitably rise and the confirmed cases will continue to surge stemming from these teenagers.”
South Korea has not seen a noticeable increase in seriously ill cases among teens, with just one out of 378 severe COVID-19 patients being treated in hospitals. South Korea has also reported a relatively low mortality rate of 0.78 percent.
Vaccination for the 12-17 age group began in October, using Pfizer/BioNTech, shots.

Reuters

  • Myanmar top official saw allowing a foreigner access to someone charged with crimes is against domestic law
Myanmar’s ruling military on Wednesday stood by its decision to deny a Southeast Asian envoy access to detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, resisting growing international pressure to comply with a regional peace plan agreed in April.
Vice-Senior General Soe Win, the second in command of the junta that seized power from Suu Kyi’s elected government in February, said allowing a foreigner access to someone charged with crimes was against domestic law.
“I believe no country will allow anyone to do beyond the existing law like this,” he said in a speech published in state media.
His remarks follow last week’s virtual Asian leader summits hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which Myanmar did not attend, in protest at junta leader Min Aung Hlaing’s exclusion for not honoring the peace deal.
It called that a breach of ASEAN’s code of consensus and non-interference and refused to send junior representation.
Soe Win rejected the allegation of non-compliance and said the April agreement with ASEAN had been contingent on it considering Myanmar’s “current internal affairs,” with the envoy’s access to the country “based on internal stability.”
Soe Win’s rebuttal was delivered at a virtual meeting on Tuesday of ASEAN auditors.
He said demands on Myanmar made at last week’s Asian summits were “found to be suspicious of violating the images of ASEAN’s solidarity.”
Myanmar has been paralyzed by protests, strikes and violence since the coup, with the junta struggling to govern and facing armed resistance from militias and ethnic minority rebels allied with a shadow government that it calls “terrorists”.
More than 1,200 civilians have been killed by security forces, according to a local monitoring group cited by the United Nations, which the junta has accused of bias.

AFP

  • The attack began with a suicide bomber detonating his explosives near the facility’s entrance
KABUL: A Taliban military commander was killed when his men responded to a Daesh suicide bomb and gun attack on a hospital in the Afghan capital, officials said Wednesday.
The Taliban spent 20 years waging an insurgency against the ousted US-backed government before seizing control of Kabul in August.
Now they face the struggle of bringing stability to Afghanistan, which has been hit in recent weeks by a series of bloody assaults claimed by rivals, the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K).
At least 19 people were killed in Tuesday’s attack on Kabul’s main military hospital, according to a health ministry official who did not want to be named.
Hamdullah Mokhlis, a member of the hard-line Haqqani network and an officer in the Badri Corps special forces, is the most senior figure to have been killed since the Taliban seized Kabul.
“When he got the information that Sardar Daud Khan Hospital was under attack, Maulvi Hamdullah (Mokhlis), the commander of the Kabul corps, immediately rushed to the scene,” the Taliban media official said.
“We tried to stop him but he laughed. Later we found out that he was martyred in the face-to-face fight at the hospital,” he added.
The attack began with a suicide bomber detonating his explosives near the facility’s entrance before gunmen broke into the hospital grounds.
As part of the response, Kabul’s new rulers deployed their special forces to the roof of the building in a helicopter captured from Afghanistan’s former US-backed government.
In a statement released on its Telegram channels, IS-K said that “five Daesh group fighters carried out simultaneous coordinated attacks” on the site.
Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid played down the death toll and said the attack was put down within 15 minutes thanks to the rapid intervention.
Although both Daesh and the Taliban are hardline Sunni Islamist militants, they differ on details of religion and strategy.
Daesh have claimed four mass casualty attacks since the Taliban takeover on August 15, including suicide bomb blasts targeting Shiite Muslim mosques. The group regards Shiite Muslims as heretics.
The hospital, which treats wounded soldiers from both the Taliban and former Afghan security forces, was previously attacked in 2017, when gunmen disguised as medical personnel killed at least 30 people in an hours-long siege.
The 2017 attack was also claimed by the Daesh group, and the Taliban denied responsibility.
Witnesses on Tuesday described a scene of terror, as patients and doctors tried to lock themselves in upper-story rooms and gunfire erupted.
One woman who had been trapped in the hospital when the attack began described how she and her friend “felt we were going to die, that our lives were ending.”
“There was a blast at the door,” Rowana Dawari, a poet and lecturer, said.
“Daesh came and started firing, we were stuck. We heard firing, glass breaking. We locked ourselves in a bathroom,” she said, referring to IS by its local name.
“Later, Taliban came and we saw they were with our doctors, so we knew it was OK.”

