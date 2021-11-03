You are here

  • Home
  • Chanel shows Cruise 2022 collection in Dubai

Chanel shows Cruise 2022 collection in Dubai

Chanel shows Cruise 2022 collection in Dubai
Nora Attal walked the runway at the Chanel Cruise 2022 show in Dubai. Getty Images
Short Url

https://arab.news/zudcx

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Chanel shows Cruise 2022 collection in Dubai

Chanel shows Cruise 2022 collection in Dubai
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: On Tuesday, supermodels and A-listers flocked to the UAE to view Parisian maison Chanel’s latest Resort collection, which was unveiled at the Dubai Creek.

To accommodate all of the industry insiders who have built a strong relationship with the house of Chanel over the years, the house staged two runway presentations at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.




Loli Bahia opened the show. Getty Images

The show marked the second time the French luxury fashion house staged a show in the Emirati city — Chanel unveiled its Cruise 2015 show in Dubai back in 2014.

Models and Chanel muses such as Moroccan-British star Nora Attal, Algerian-French catwalker Loli Bahia, Dutch beauty Jill Kortleve and French model Lola Nicon walked the runway, among others.




Nora Attal walked the runway at the Chanel Cruise 2022 show in Dubai. Getty Images

Bahia, who is one of the season’s breakthrough models, opened the show wearing an all-black look that consisted of a micro-cardigan layered over a button-up top and slack trousers.

For the collection, Chanel creative director Virginie Viard — who took over the reins after German couturier Karl Lagerfeld passed away in 2019 — worked with both mod and punk references, producing a line-up of graphic suits, black-and-white miniskirts, fishnet stockings and leather holster belts. The collection was balanced with soft, ivory lace dresses, high-waisted linen pants and floral-embroidered dresses.




French-Algerian actress Sofia Boutella sat on the front row at the show. Getty Images

The monochromatic collection drew inspiration from Jean Cocteau’s play “Orpheus,” which deals with themes of morality, sacrifice and artistry. Cocteau was a friend of Coco Chanel, and his 1960 film “Testament of Orpheus” was shot at Carrieres de Lumieres — the former quarry in the south of France where Chanel unveiled its 2021-2022 Cruise collection in May.

The fashion on the runway in Dubai was matched only by the fashion off the runway as the show’s Chanel-clad guests flew in from all points of the globe for the event.




Penelope Cruz at the Chanel 2022 Cruise show in Dubai. Getty Images

French-Algerian actress Sofia Boutella, Spanish star Penelope Cruz, Chanel ambassador Caroline de Maigret and Egyptian star Tara Emad were all sat on the front row.

Grammy Award-winning singer John Legend delighted guests with a surprise performance at the after-party, which took place just after the fashion-filled runway show. He then invited Casablanca-born singer Faouzia to join him on stage, where the duo sang their duet “Minefields.”

 

Topics: Chanel

Arab world’s legendary singer, Sabah Fakhri, dies at 88

Arab world’s legendary singer, Sabah Fakhri, dies at 88
Updated 02 November 2021
AP

Arab world’s legendary singer, Sabah Fakhri, dies at 88

Arab world’s legendary singer, Sabah Fakhri, dies at 88
  • Born Sabah Abu Qaws in the Syrian city of Aleppo in 1933, Fakhri got his stage name as an adolescent when he started performing
  • He once performed for 10 hours straight in 1968 a concert in Caracas, Venezuela, without a single break, earning an entry in the Guinness World Records
Updated 02 November 2021
AP

BEIRUT: One of the Arab world’s most famous singers, Sabah Fakhri, who has entertained generations with traditional songs and preserved extinct forms of Arabic music, has died, Syria’s government said Tuesday. He was 88.
It was not immediately clear what caused Fakhri’s passing.
Born Sabah Abu Qaws in the Syrian city of Aleppo in 1933, Fakhri got his stage name as an adolescent when he started performing.
He soon rose to fame to become one of the Arab world’s legendary tenors and one of its exceptionally charismatic entertainers.
Fakhri was a world class Tarab singer, an Arabic form of music associated with emotional evocation that could last for hours.
Onstage, Fakhri would engage the audience and sway to the music almost in a trance, turning the lyrics of his songs, often in classical Arabic, into refrains they can easily sing back with him.
He once performed for 10 hours straight in 1968 a concert in Caracas, Venezuela, without a single break, earning an entry in the Guinness World Records.
Throughout his career, Fakhri preserved and popularized traditional forms of Arab singing and music, including Quddud Halabiya, native to his hometown Aleppo.
Fakhri’s voice was so powerful and distinct, he once told his interviewers that his family recognized it when he was a baby.
“I started singing when I was born,” he once told an interviewer for Egyptian TV CBC. A family member used to pinch him to hear him cry because “he liked the sound of my crying.”
He memorized the Qur’an when young and began reciting in mosques — a common path for a number of musicians and singers in the Arab world. Because of his powerful voice, Fakhri briefly worked as a muezzin — the person who calls for prayers — in a mosque in Aleppo.
“Qur’an is the great school for performance and good and clear pronunciation,” he said in the interview aired in 2014.
Fakhri studied music and singing in Aleppo and Damascus.
He earned various honors in the Arab world and was head of the Syrian Artists Syndicate.
Fakhri is survived by four sons, including Anas, a singer.

Topics: Sabah Fakhri Syria Music Arabic music

Related

Taking place under the title Imagine More, the event will be staged near to the extended Boulevard zone and broadcast live with more than 2,760 drones capturing every moment. (Supplied) video
Saudi Arabia
All eyes on Riyadh as Imagine More season kicks off with night of music
British musician Mark Ronson to perform at UAE event 
Lifestyle
British musician Mark Ronson to perform at UAE event 

Why do gamers love Saudi Sheilat music? Spotify spotlights surprising popularity of traditional songs 

Why do gamers love Saudi Sheilat music? Spotify spotlights surprising popularity of traditional songs 
Updated 02 November 2021
Hams Saleh

Why do gamers love Saudi Sheilat music? Spotify spotlights surprising popularity of traditional songs 

Why do gamers love Saudi Sheilat music? Spotify spotlights surprising popularity of traditional songs 
Updated 02 November 2021
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia is shaking up the regional music scene with lyrically-driven folkloric songs called Sheilat. 

This genre, according to data supplied by music streaming service Spotify, is one of the most ubiquitous and popular styles to come out of the Kingdom. 

In an interview with Arab News, Majd Alazem, the vice president of network at digital talent agency Alfan Group – one of the “early adopters of Sheilat,” said: “It used to be a very local, traditional genre — a performance of poetry. It used to be more of a tribal thing within Saudi Arabia, Yemen and some of the GCC countries as well.

Majd Alazem is the vice president of network at digital talent agency Alfan Group. (Supplied)

“After the digital revolution and when social media came on to the scene, Sheilat started to go viral on YouTube,” he added. “We saw that this genre had potential because its audience is very, very loyal.” 

Over time, these songs turned from being poetry that was sung among tribes to “having instruments and every single aspect of typical music (usually found in a) song,” said Alazem. 

The musical style is starting to get attention from Gen-Zs and millennials across the region, with Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait being the top markets listening to the genre, according to Spotify.

Alazem explained that he believes this is because of Sheilat’s upbeat music, “which is very popular among the younger audience.” 

The lyrics often use motivational words and “now, with TikTok and the short video form, Sheilat is becoming a massive (part of the) sound library,” he added.  

Fahed Bin Fasla is one of the most famous Sheilat singers from Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)

In fact 80 percent of Sheilat listeners on Spotify stream the music while they are gaming.

“People who play these exciting games, like Fortnite, tend to need a motivational sound track to help them perform better within the game,” Alazem theorized. 

Fahed Bin Fasla is one of the most famous Sheilat singers from Saudi Arabia, with a stellar 152 million views on just one of his hit songs on YouTube. 

When speaking to Arab News, he said: “Sheilat is a great form of art… What makes it special is the lyrics.”  

Bin Fasla said the words he sings are easy and simple to understand not just for Saudis, but also for music lovers “in Libya, Syrian, Jordan and elsewhere.”

Topics: Sheilat Spotify

Eight films to screen in the Red Sea International Film Festival’s ‘Arab Spectacular’ section

Eight films to screen in the Red Sea International Film Festival’s ‘Arab Spectacular’ section
Films hail from Iraq, Algeria, Palestine and more. File/Supplied
Updated 02 November 2021
Arab News

Eight films to screen in the Red Sea International Film Festival’s ‘Arab Spectacular’ section

Eight films to screen in the Red Sea International Film Festival’s ‘Arab Spectacular’ section
Updated 02 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The inaugural edition of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival, scheduled to run from Dec. 6-15, will feature some of the best Arab and international films. With just a little over a month to go until the event kicks off in Jeddah, the RSFF has unveiled the first eight films that will make up the festival’s “Arab Spectacular” section, which aims to shine a light on the most exciting new works premiering across the Arab world.

In a press release, Edouard Waintrop, artistic director of the RSFF, said: “To be able to present the variety of Arab filmmakers and stories being told, and to amplify them on an international stage is the primary aim of the Festival. We know that the Arab world is not a monolith, and to see such diversity in the types of stories being told through these films is unique.”

As the opening night approaches, read on for the eight Arab films set to wow audiences come December.

“Recovery”


Acclaimed Palestinian director Rashid Masharawi, who is known for his directorial work on “Laila’s Wedding” and “Ticket to Jerusalem,” will take viewers on a special journey in his latest film through photographs dating back to the 1930s-1948 in the historical city of Jaffa, where his father lived before being forced to emigrate in 1948.

“Heliopolis”


The Algerian drama is directed by Djaffar Gacem and is based on the real-life events of May 8, 1945, when French colonial forces attacked thousands of Algerians in the city of Guelma (called Heliopolis in ancient times.)

“Their Heads are Green and Their Hands are Blue”
For his third feature, Emmy-nominated Jay Bulger along with Moroccan producer Karim Debbagh retraced American composer Paul Bowles’ 1959 expedition throughout Morocco in which he set out to record the country’s various tribes and their music.

“Casablanca Beats”


Moroccan director Nabil Ayouch’s film, which had its world premiere in July, is based on the director’s own childhood experience and was the first fully Moroccan film to compete for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. It has also been selected as Morocco’s entry for Best International Feature Film at the upcoming 94th Academy Awards.
 

“The Exam”


Directed by Iraqi filmmaker Shawkwat Amin Korki, the exam tells the story of a young Kurdish woman named Rojan who is facing a forced marriage. Aided by her sister, Shilan, who herself is in an unhappy marriage, Rojan strives to pass a college entrance exam and take some control over her life.

“Take Me to the Cinema”


This Albaqer Jaafar-directed documentary was one of the 14 films chosen by the Red Sea Fund to receive production and post-production funding. The feature follows the journey of former soldier Nassif, who fled the war in Iraq by escaping to the cinema.

“Memory Box”


A co-production uniting Lebanon, France and Canada, this film from Beirut-born director duo Joana Hadjithomas and Khalil Joreige tells the story of a single mother from Montreal who is confronted with memories of her past as a teenager during the Lebanese civil war.

“Ghodwa”
This film marks Tunisian star Dhafer L’Abidine’s feature directorial debut. The film, which is also written by and stars L’Abidine, describes an unlikely father-son relationship, where the roles become reversed. As Habib’s health deteriorates, it brings him together with his 15-year-old son Ahmed from a previous marriage.

Topics: Red Sea International Film Festival

Arab filmmakers to receive the 2021 Women at Sundance Adobe Fellowship 

Arab filmmakers to receive the 2021 Women at Sundance Adobe Fellowship 
Updated 02 November 2021
Arab News

Arab filmmakers to receive the 2021 Women at Sundance Adobe Fellowship 

Arab filmmakers to receive the 2021 Women at Sundance Adobe Fellowship 
Updated 02 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Sundance Institute, the nonprofit organization that organizes the yearly Sundance Film Festival, announced the recipients of its 2021 Women at Sundance Adobe Fellowship on Tuesday — and two Arab filmmakers have made the cut: Meryam Joobeur and Malika Zouhali-Worrall. 

The year-round program aims to support women artists creating new work in film and media. 

It offers a full year of support with custom-tailored mentorship from Sundance Institute and Adobe executives through skill-building workshops, ongoing coaching, a $6,250 cash grant and a one-year subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud. 

Meryam Joobeur is a Tunisian director, based in Canada, who has previously been nominated for an Academy Award. (AFP)

Fellows will also receive introductions to key industry contacts and creative advisors, referrals to specific career and development opportunities. 

Joobeur is a Tunisian director, based in Canada, who has previously been nominated for an Academy Award. 

Her academy nominated “Short Brotherhood” (2018) screened at over 150 festivals and won 75 international prizes. Her short films “Gods, Weeds and Revolutions” (2012) and “Born in the Maelstrom” (2017), starring US actress Sasha Lane, also screened internationally.

She is co-owner of the Tunisia based production company Instinct Bleu with producer Sarra Ben Hassen, and is currently developing her first feature project “Motherhood.” 

She is the 2021 Sundance Institute’s January Screenwriters Lab Fellow.

Zouhali-Worrall is a British-Moroccan filmmaker based in New York. (AFP)

Zouhali-Worrall is a British-Moroccan filmmaker based in New York. 

The Emmy Award-winning director’s work includes the feature-length documentaries, “Call Me Kuchu” (2012) and “Thank You For Playing,” which won the News & Documentary Emmy Award for Outstanding Arts & Culture Documentary in 2017. 

In 2021, Zouhali-Worrall completed her fifth short, “Video Visit,” which will be released by production company Field of Vision, and screen at the US’s BAMCinemafest. 

Zouhali-Worrall was a 2020 Sundance Institute Momentum Fellow.

Joobeur and Zouhali-Worrall are among six other recipients that include filmmakers McKenzie Chinn, Melody Cooper, Deborah Esquenazi, Cris Gris, Rajal Pitroda and Shaandiin Tome. 

Topics: Women at Sundance Adobe Fellowship  Sundance Institute Meryam Joobeur Malika Zouhali-Worrall

Moroccan-Egyptian model Imaan Hammam to be honored at She’s the First gala

Moroccan-Egyptian model Imaan Hammam to be honored at She’s the First gala
Updated 02 November 2021
Arab News

Moroccan-Egyptian model Imaan Hammam to be honored at She’s the First gala

Moroccan-Egyptian model Imaan Hammam to be honored at She’s the First gala
Updated 02 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: She’s the first to receive this award: Imaan Hammam is going to be the first recipient of She’s the First’s (STF) inaugural Powerhouse of the Year Award, she announced on Instagram this week. The Moroccan-Egyptian-Dutch supermodel is an ambassador for the grassroots organization that helps empower young women through education around the world, founded by Christen Brandt and Tammy Tibbetts 12 years ago. Its slogan: “We put girls first.” 

The 25-year-old is set to be honored during The Power Party, a virtual charity gala hosted by Erika Henningsen, known for her role as Cady in “Mean Girls” on Broadway, which will take place online on Nov. 18.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Imaan Hammam (@imaanhammam)

Other figures who will be in attendance during the digital bash include American poet Amanda Gorman, who will perform “The Power of Firsts,” a poem she wrote in honor of changemakers in the STF community, as well as Canadian actress Malia Baker. Meanwhile, Muslim rap duo Aint Afraid will wow attendees with a powerful performance.

“I am so honored to be receiving the first-ever Powerhouse of the Year Award, standing alongside girls who have been breaking barriers and advancing public health initiatives in their communities as we show the world what true power looks like,” Hammam wrote on Instagram.

“Unfortunately, as COVID-19 is still a threat, She’s The First’s services are especially needed as vaccine access in these girls’ communities remains limited. Hitting our goal at The Power Party would enable She’s the First to expand our programs in Latin America and South Asia in 2022, reaching an estimated 3,000 more girls and 15 more grassroots organizations,” she added, encouraging guests to purchase tickets to The Power Party and support the initiative at the link in her Instagram bio.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Imaan Hammam (@imaanhammam)


The catwalk star first teamed up with STF in 2019, when she brought her 1.2 million Instagram followers along on a learning trip to visit young girls in The Gambia.

 

Hammam opened up about her involvement with the non-profit organization came to be in an interview with i-D Magazine in March.

 “I was at a point where a lot of great things were happening in my life, and I think I just wanted to really give back,” she said. “I want to help young women, old women, like, women, that’s what I’m really passionate about. And that’s how I met the people from She’s The First, and we actually did our first trip to The Gambia, which was incredible, to be in the field and to meet the girls. And I think that kind of was just like, ‘Oh my God, this is what I want to do. These girls feel like they’re literally my sisters. And I want to support them and help them.’”

Topics: Imaan Hammam She's the First

Latest updates

Chanel shows Cruise 2022 collection in Dubai
Chanel shows Cruise 2022 collection in Dubai
Philippines’ Duterte threatens to punish local officials lagging on COVID-19 jabs
Philippines’ Duterte threatens to punish local officials lagging on COVID-19 jabs
Saudi Arabia apartment prices climb at fastest pace in 5 years: Knight Frank
Saudi Arabia apartment prices climb at fastest pace in 5 years: Knight Frank
Australian 4-year-old girl who went missing reunited with parents after 18 days
Australian 4-year-old girl who went missing reunited with parents after 18 days
20-year old activist becomes youngest convict under Hong Kong security law
20-year old activist becomes youngest convict under Hong Kong security law

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.