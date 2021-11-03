Chanel shows Cruise 2022 collection in Dubai

DUBAI: On Tuesday, supermodels and A-listers flocked to the UAE to view Parisian maison Chanel’s latest Resort collection, which was unveiled at the Dubai Creek.

To accommodate all of the industry insiders who have built a strong relationship with the house of Chanel over the years, the house staged two runway presentations at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.







Loli Bahia opened the show. Getty Images



The show marked the second time the French luxury fashion house staged a show in the Emirati city — Chanel unveiled its Cruise 2015 show in Dubai back in 2014.

Models and Chanel muses such as Moroccan-British star Nora Attal, Algerian-French catwalker Loli Bahia, Dutch beauty Jill Kortleve and French model Lola Nicon walked the runway, among others.







Nora Attal walked the runway at the Chanel Cruise 2022 show in Dubai. Getty Images



Bahia, who is one of the season’s breakthrough models, opened the show wearing an all-black look that consisted of a micro-cardigan layered over a button-up top and slack trousers.

For the collection, Chanel creative director Virginie Viard — who took over the reins after German couturier Karl Lagerfeld passed away in 2019 — worked with both mod and punk references, producing a line-up of graphic suits, black-and-white miniskirts, fishnet stockings and leather holster belts. The collection was balanced with soft, ivory lace dresses, high-waisted linen pants and floral-embroidered dresses.







French-Algerian actress Sofia Boutella sat on the front row at the show. Getty Images



The monochromatic collection drew inspiration from Jean Cocteau’s play “Orpheus,” which deals with themes of morality, sacrifice and artistry. Cocteau was a friend of Coco Chanel, and his 1960 film “Testament of Orpheus” was shot at Carrieres de Lumieres — the former quarry in the south of France where Chanel unveiled its 2021-2022 Cruise collection in May.

The fashion on the runway in Dubai was matched only by the fashion off the runway as the show’s Chanel-clad guests flew in from all points of the globe for the event.







Penelope Cruz at the Chanel 2022 Cruise show in Dubai. Getty Images



French-Algerian actress Sofia Boutella, Spanish star Penelope Cruz, Chanel ambassador Caroline de Maigret and Egyptian star Tara Emad were all sat on the front row.

Grammy Award-winning singer John Legend delighted guests with a surprise performance at the after-party, which took place just after the fashion-filled runway show. He then invited Casablanca-born singer Faouzia to join him on stage, where the duo sang their duet “Minefields.”