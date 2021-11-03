KAUST startups compete in Misk’s 2021 Entrepreneurship World Cup

THUWAL, Saudi Arabia: King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) announced, on Wednesday, that two of its startups have qualified for the 2021 Entrepreneurship World Cup (EWC), the world’s largest entrepreneurship competition supporting more than 300,000 entrepreneurs from 200 different countries.
The two KAUST's startups managed to reach the world EWC finals after winning in the National Entrepreneurship Competition that took place in Saudi Arabia on October 18, 2021. The two startups will compete along other winners to pitch on the stage at the global finals that will take place on Nov.17-18 in Riyadh, for a chance to win cash prizes totaling $1 million.
“We are delighted to see that KAUST startups are gaining global recognition for their outstanding impact in the Kingdom. We, at KAUST, are committed to developing the Kingdom’s entrepreneurship ecosystem, which is an essential part of the Saudi vision 2030 for diversifying the economy,” said Dr. Kevin Cullen, Vice President for Innovation at KAUST.
This year’s KAUST startups includes Natufia, the company that managed thanks to it world’s first fully integrated and automated indoor smart hydroponic kitchen garden, to rank first in the early stage, winning $53.000 and Logicsa, a platform for on-demand storage. The platform that was founded by a TAQADAM Accelerator graduate ranked second, winning a $27.000. KAUST startups have a proven track record of success at the Misk’s Entrepreneurship World Competition, where Red Sea Farm, a KAUST agriculture technology spinout was placed third at the 2019 Entrepreneurship World Cup (EWC).
Founders and entrepreneurs from all over the world can participate and compete in the Entrepreneurship World Cup by pitching and showcasing their emerging ideas and projects during national competitions in different cities around the world. Then, qualifying companies from each country will travel to Riyadh, to compete for the $1 million grand prize and an opportunity to receive packages of privileges and support services and communicate with other participants and investors so as to develop and refine their ideas.
As a partner in the Entrepreneurship World Cup along with Misk Foundation for the third year in a row, KAUST plays a key role in supporting startup programs by developing student capabilities and training them, entering into global research partnerships and undertaking commercial marketing. KAUST and Misk share a common goal of attracting outstanding talent and cutting-edge technologies to Saudi Arabia to empower and support startups in the country. In addition, Misk supports young Saudis in particular by giving them the opportunity to present their ideas at this great global forum.
The Kingdom’s entrepreneurial scene is progressing rapidly in line with its ambition to transform into a knowledge-based digital economy by adopting new and sustainable innovations and technologies, led by young entrepreneurs and innovative startups that contribute to addressing important global issues in vital areas such as food, water, energy and the environment. KAUST continues to promote innovation and technology and support the entrepreneurial environment to drive real economic transformation and achieve a sustainable future for the Kingdom and the world.
the University has graduated more than 100 startups through its award-winning local and international entrepreneurship programs, including the TAQADAM and 9/10ths accelerators.
Ali Itani
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has been lauded by a top French politician for making great strides in combatting the international financing of terrorism.
And during her recent visit to Riyadh, Senator Nathalie Goulet told Arab News en Francais that the Kingdom had become a “reliable partner” of France in tackling the issue.
“The work that has been done by Saudi Arabia in terms of the fight against terrorism financing is exceptional, especially with regard to the prudential supervision of banks, including (international banking regulations) Basel I, Basel II, and Basel III,” she said.
Goulet called for a “change of perception concerning Saudi Arabia” as it continued the fight against terrorism, adding that those harboring doubts should “visit the institutions, the state security, and observe how Saudi Arabia communicates information, including requests of foreign countries.”
On the subject of Iran, the Senate member noted that “caution” was required in terms of nuclear negotiations that had yet to come to fruition.
“The arrival of (former US President) Donald Trump created disorder, especially with his exit from the nuclear agreement which was a shock including for the Europeans,” she said, adding that this had helped “to elect hardline members within the Iranian regime, with reduced promises of openness.”
Despite the uphill battle, she expressed hope that “Europe, the G20, and US President Joe Biden can bring Iran to its senses.”
She said: “I do not believe in a nuclear Iran; I believe that it is obviously necessary to prevent Iran from having nuclear weapons. I also think that the proxy policy — be it Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, support for certain factions in Bahrain — is also a policy that harms Iranians themselves in their country.”
Goulet pointed out the importance of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s intervention by “extending his hand a few weeks ago,” and added that the main challenge was in “resuming diplomacy while remaining extremely firm on the proxies that are Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis.”
The French senator described the Iran-backed Houthis as a “local Hezbollah” in Yemen and said, “Saudi Arabia cannot tolerate Hezbollah at its borders.”
She also criticized “the position of France which distinguishes between the military and political wings of Hezbollah,” labelling it as a made-up, non-existent distinction. “There is a terrorist Hezbollah and that is it,” she added, and highlighted the need for France to stop negotiating with a terrorist group.
On the situation in Beirut, Goulet said it had morphed into “a disaster for Lebanon and for the Lebanese,” with newly elected Prime Minister Najib Mikati and his Cabinet failing to “control anything.”
As the diplomatic crisis between Lebanon and the Gulf intensified following comments made by Lebanese Minister of Information Georges Kordahi — he described the war in Yemen as “absurd and futile” and accused the Gulf states of slaughtering Yemenis — Goulet affirmed that his resignation should be submitted.
“Lebanon owes Saudi Arabia and the Gulf countries an apology for the comments that were made,” she said, adding that the current regime must be abolished in order for Lebanon to move toward a constitution far from religion, which would restore “its territorial integrity and sovereignty.”
Goulet also accused certain Lebanese elites of “money laundering, tax evasion, and tax fraud,” and said looted funds must be returned to the state’s coffers to benefit the Lebanese people.
“I believe that we must appeal to the civil society and that we must really reshuffle the cards and change patterns in Lebanon, with new people in power especially with an anti-corruption policy,” she added.
She said Lebanon should cooperate with the Gulf for a possible “lifting of banking secrecy in the Gulf countries, perhaps in Saudi Arabia, surely in the UAE to freeze the funds of several people who have used tax evasion to harm the Lebanese people.”
Matthew Kenney’s vegan restaurant offers customers an upscale evening experience at Al-Murabba
Josie Clemens talks about her journey in creating Folia’s vegan menu with American celebrity chef Matthew Kenney
RIYADH: Al-Murabba, one of 14 zones at the Riyadh Season festival, continues to welcome visitors, offering a luxurious experience with its international restaurants.
It is here that American celebrity Chef Matthew Kenney has set up his restaurant Folia, known for its exquisite vegan menu and now open for the first time in Saudi Arabia.
Josie Clemens, Kenney’s right-hand chef, told Arab News about her journey in creating this vegan menu with Kenney in Riyadh.
Most people know Clemens from Gordon Ramsay’s “Hell’s Kitchen,” Season 20, which just aired this year.
“My life has transformed since then,” Clemens said.
She described how she ended up working for Kenney when she went to London to do some pop-up menus and course tastings.
“I met some incredible people along the way who introduced me to Kenney’s cuisine and then to the chef himself.
“Now I’m here with the honor and pleasure of opening his restaurant Folia,” she added.
Clemens expressed how working with Kenney was a dream come true for her.
“He is a lovely, charming, gentle soul who just wants to bring the best plant-based cuisine to others and show the world how this innovative cuisine can heal.”
Clemens explained how eliminating animal products from people’s diets and lifestyles can create a harmonious relationship between humans and the planet.
“What makes our dishes special is the intelligence that goes into them, the flavor that is extracted and amplified just from using vegetables and anything that comes from the earth, no extras. So, this is true art,” she said.
Clemens said that Folia is not only for vegan lovers but also for non-vegans.
“This restaurant is for anyone who is inquisitive about food or who wishes to establish a better relationship with food,” she said.
The restaurant offers six delightful courses through which visitors can explore vegan cuisine. The menu includes amuse-bouches, a vegan take on famous Italian dish cacio e pepe, oyster mushrooms, vegan chevre, and chocolate marquise.
“What people can expect from our restaurant during Riyadh Season is an explosion of flavors,” Clemens said.
“I really see great things for the city, and I hope to be part of it in a major way.
“I am planning to open a few franchises of vegan cuisine to make it accessible for everybody. I think fine dining has a huge place in my heart, but I also want to provide chef-inspired cuisine that is affordable,” she added.
Developed in partnership with KBW Ventures, founded by Prince Khalid bin Alwaleed, Folia first launched at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills.
Today, Folia’s kitchen includes talented Saudi locals and international cooks who are supporting Clemens with her creative dishes in the zone.
“It’s fun having both locals and people from all over the world here. And even though sometimes we don’t speak the same language, we’re still able to communicate because of the passion that keeps us connected,” Clemens said.
Folia is now open to the public throughout the season at Al-Murabba zone. Those seeking a unique and sophisticated vegan experience can book through The Chefz application.
What Saudi Arabia’s improving digital quality of life signifies
Report by cybersecurity firm Surfshark reveals Kingdom’s IT strengths as well as potential areas for improvement
Ranked 50th overall, Saudi Arabia has come first in the category of most improved mobile speed
DUBAI: Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the trend toward digitalization has been accelerating, with more people choosing to shop, work, bank, and communicate online.
At the same time, a host of state and private institutions have moved their products and services into cyberspace, taking advantage of growing internet access, better infrastructure, and technological advances.
As a result of this rapid transition, governments and business leaders have been eager to find ways to improve the digital quality of life among their service users. To help them, cybersecurity firm Surfshark has created the Digital Quality of Life Index.
Drawing on a sample of public opinion from 110 countries, the 2021 index has focused on the fundamental pillars of internet affordability and quality, e-infrastructure, e-security, and e-government.
The study, first launched in 2019, is based on open-source information provided by the UN, the World Bank, Freedom House, the International Telecommunication Union, and other sources.
Saudi Arabia ranked 50th overall but came first in the category of most improved mobile speed. It was fifth for overall mobile speed at 97 megabytes per second and fifth for mobile internet stability.
Although the Kingdom had dropped five places over the previous year, its overall performance had improved as many more countries had been included in the new index.
Povilas Junas, a research project manager at Surfshark, told Arab News: “Clearly and undoubtedly, Saudi Arabia’s strength lies in mobile internet. Not only does the country rank first in that category, but the index shows how much the speed has increased over the past year.
“It also ranks fifth in mobile speed and mobile internet stability, which we take from analyzing how mobile internet varies from month to month.”
Worldwide, digital tools have become an integral part of daily life, with the number of internet users jumping from 4.3 billion in 2019 to 4.7 billion today — constituting almost 60 percent of the global population.
Improving digital quality of life is therefore considered an urgent requirement for future prosperity and well-being as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Junas said: “We have to talk about the elephant in the room, which today is defined by the pandemic. Even prior to it, many people spent lots of time online, from TV to movies online, but due to the COVID-19 crisis, we do more things online — we work, study, and meet our friends and relatives because we couldn’t do that outside.
“It’s not only a social aspect but economics as well. Because a good digital quality of life means you can improve your economic status, offer services, and start your own business, as you can interact with partners and customers on the other side of the world.
“Digital quality of life strongly affects both the social and economic development of our lives in general,” he added.
Saudi Arabia has made digital transition a key component of its Vision 2030 strategy to build a high-technology knowledge economy that was not reliant on income from oil exports.
According to PricewaterhouseCoopers, the Kingdom ranks among the top 10 developed countries in the world for its robust digital framework, with the pace of digitalization having accelerated prior to 2020.
Since 2017, PwC said, state and private-sector investment of around $15 billion in information and communications technology infrastructure has allowed Saudi Arabia to further leverage its digital infrastructure with a solid base.
“The country’s digital backbone has enabled essential services, including learning, shopping, and even medical consultations, to carry on and protect the economy from the challenges of the pandemic,” PwC Middle East said in an April blog titled, “Vision 2030 in a Post-Pandemic World.”
It highlighted the example of one local online retailer, BinDawood Holding, which reported a 200 percent increase in average sales over a 10-day period in late March 2020, while its average order value rose by 50 percent and app installations by 400 percent.
The findings of the 2021 Digital Quality of Life Index study broadly confirmed the PwC blog’s assessment. Saudi Arabia was found to excel in internet quality, ranking 10th surpassing Singapore, France, and Israel, and in e-infrastructure coming 35th — about 20 percent better than the global average.
However, Saudi Arabia’s broadband internet speed showed room for improvement. Ranked at 41st, with 76 megabytes per second, it lagged far behind first-place contender Singapore, which enjoyed a speed of 230 megabytes per second.
“This is definitely an improvement that would allow Saudi Arabia to rank higher in the index,” Junas said.
Despite its high-quality internet connections, Saudi Arabia also has room for improvement in the affordability index too, scoring 70 percent below the global average.
Surfshark’s study suggested that residents had to work an average of almost nine hours in order to afford the cheapest broadband internet package — three hours and 13 minutes more compared with 2020.
Then again, with a land area of 2.15 million square kilometers, the challenge Saudi Arabia faced in building and maintaining the infrastructure required for providing fast and stable broadband connections was something that Singapore, a small city state, did not have to contend with.
Meanwhile, PwC’s latest “Hopes and Fears” survey found that 79 percent of respondents in Saudi Arabia believed that advances in technology would improve their future job prospects, and close to 90 percent were confident of being able to adapt to using new technologies coming into their workplaces.
“This is a strong endorsement of the success of the digital transformation initiatives already underway,” the study report said. “According to our latest Middle East CEO survey, 59 percent of Middle East CEO respondents, compared with 49 percent globally, aim to increase their investments in digital transformation by 10 percent or more over the next three years, as a direct response to the impact of COVID-19.”
The 2021 Digital Quality of Life Index study revealed Saudi Arabia’s e-security — at around 20 percent lower than the global average — to be one of the potential areas for improvement despite the palpable progress made in recent years.
Surfshark’s chief executive officer, Vytautas Kaziukonis, told Arab News: “Digital opportunities have proved to be more important than ever during the COVID-19 crisis, stressing the importance for every country to ensure fully remote operational capacities for their economies.
“That is why, for the third year in a row, we continue the digital quality of life research, which provides a robust global outlook into how countries excel digitally. The index sets the basis for meaningful discussions about how digital advancement impacts a country’s prosperity and where improvements can be made.”
In order to boost its overall ranking in future indexes, Junas noted that Saudi Arabia should prioritize improvements in its cybersecurity and privacy laws.
“If countries grant more privacy against different data brokers or any sort of services which can access users’ data, the score improves, as it’s quite an important pillar,” he said.
“Another point worth mentioning is that a broader online presence for the country’s government agencies would also improve the Kingdom’s score, which means some services offered by the government that are available offline for citizens could also be enabled online.
“Online services are crucial: If citizens can do their taxes, register for healthcare, or do many other services provided by the state online, then that can help improve the index score,” Junas added.
Royal Saudi Air Force participates in air-missile war exercise in UAE
RIYADH: The Royal Saudi Air Force continued a joint air-missile combat exercise at Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, the Saudi Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
The RSAF participated in the exercise along with the counterparts from a number of countries.
“The exercise is one of the largest and longest-running maneuvers in the region and provides an environment rich in the mutual field and tactical experiences with the aim of benefiting from these experiences and strengthening relations and cooperation,” the ministry said.
The drill also aimed to develop operational coordination between the participating countries and improve the level of readiness to plan and implement air operations.
The main focus is to protect vital interests, combat terrorism and confront threats and hostilities that target the security and stability of the Arabian Gulf region and the Middle East.
“In the exercise, RSAF pilots demonstrated their combat, skill, and technical capabilities. They proved that their air superiority is not novice,” the ministry said.
Who’s Who: Dr. Hani Al-Turkostani, director of the IT at the Institute of Public Administration
Dr. Hani Al-Turkostani has been director of the IT and information consultation center at the Institute of Public Administration since 2019.
Partnering with Deloitte Digital, the center provides consultations to government organizations and helps them achieve their digital transformation strategies. It also improves work procedures using data, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and emerging technologies.
Prior to his current job, Al-Turkostani served for two years as director of the IPA’s educational technology center, beginning in 2017. He was responsible for managing and supervising classroom educational technology, conference call systems, and multimedia production for educational films. He also supervised the IPA’s studio production, including photography, video and audio. He also led the multimedia team for the institute’s e-training initiative, Ethrai.
From 2010 to 2012, he directed the institute’s department of IT network and tech support, where he managed the IT infrastructure and data center, network operations, IT infrastructure projects, and quality of service technologies, gaining hands-on experience with Microsoft, HP, Cisco and VMware solutions and providing consultancy services to government agencies. He also contributed to preparing a digital transformation strategy for the IPA with e-government program Yesser.
In 2005, Al-Turkostani received a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from Umm Al-Qura University. He also underwent a training program on the fundamentals of computer networking, logical design and digital circuits.
Five years later, he was awarded a master’s degree in the same field of study from George Washington University, US.
In 2016, he obtained a Ph.D. in the same subject from the University of Idaho, US, where he worked in an intelligent transportation project with the US Department of Transportation, conducted research in vehicular ad hoc networks, and presented at the US National Labs.
Al-Turkostani’s publications include his 2019 translation of one the most reliable references in the field of information systems and technology: “The Strategic Management of Information Systems: Building a Digital Strategy,” authored jointly by Joe Peppard and John Ward.
His published works include “On the Reliability of DSRC Safety Applications: A Case of Jamming” (2013), “On the Design of Jamming-Aware Safety Applications in VANETs” (2015), and “The Impact of Jamming on Threshold-Based Agreement in VANET” (2018).