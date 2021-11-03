You are here

RMJM Dubai's Thakher Gardens Win Design Middle East Awards 2021

Thakher Gardens (supplied)
Dubai architecture firm RMJM has picked up the Best Future Project of the Year by Design Middle East Awards 2021 for its planned Thakher Gardens in Mecca.

The Best Future Project category is dedicated to any type of building and development that is already in progress or slated to begin construction soon using advanced technology and environmental qualities.

The project will be inspired by traditional Saudi architecture, and the buildings will be solid in appearance, providing a protective enclosure to the internal accommodation while the limited windows will open out into the internal room.

Topics: Thakher Gardens RMJM

Saudi Arabia’s volume of investments in new industrial facilities and factories amounted to SR999 million ($266 million) during the month of September.

New industrial licenses, which cover such buildings reached a total of 76, with 2,111 licensed labour, the National Industrial Information Center reported in its monthly bulletin. 

Existing industrial facilities and those under construction amounted to 10,192 till last September, compared to 9,445 in the same period last year.

Topics: #saudiarabia #investment #factories

RIYADH: King Salman Energy Park (SPARK), the region’s only fully integrated energy hub, was presented The Innovation Project of the Year Award at the Construction Innovation Awards Middle East 2021 on November 3.

“It is truly a business imperative for a mega project such as SPARK, which is set to help grow and diversify the Saudi economy by localizing the energy value chain in Saudi Arabia, to adopt innovative sustainable construction techniques," said the president and CEO of SPARK, Said Al-Qahtani.

"By integrating sustainability into the community, we hope to inspire other industrial cities to follow our lead,” he said. 

Topics: King Salman Energy Park (SPARK)

Virgin Mobile customers in the United Arab Emirates can now offset the carbon footprint they leave behind when using their device thanks to a new app. 

Virgin Mobile Middle East and Africa launched the feature in the UAE on Wednesday November 3, and it will soon be rolled out in Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait. 

The new app feature allows customers’ voluntary contributions to be topped-up by local operating companies, and then invested in local offset projects and initiatives. 

This comes in line with the company’s ongoing efforts towards carbon negativity. 

“We are now committed to becoming a carbon negative business to really make an impact towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals. To do this, we are keen to provide our customers with a platform to join us on this journey,” the company’s founder and CEO, Erik Dudman Nielsen, commented.

Topics: #middleeast #africa #mobilenetworks #digital carbon mobile application

Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company (SRC) will look to issue its first U.S. dollar-denominated Islamic bonds in the first quarter of 2022, market conditions allowing, and also plans to issue sukuk domestically before year-end, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

SRC, wholly owned by Saudi sovereign wealth fund the Public Investment Fund (PIF), is the kingdom's equivalent of U.S. mortgage finance business Fannie Mae.

"We intend to issue again in the domestic market before year-end.

And from there, we expect to start looking at international markets next year," SRC CEO Fabrice Susini told Reuters, adding it would be in the first quarter of next year subject to discussions with PIF, banks and market conditions.

The transaction will likely be at least $500 million, Susini said.

"Going below ($500 million) is a bit small, so we will probably be at this amount or above," depending on factors including asset deployment and SRC's pipeline, he said.

Issuing in the international debt markets does not mean other financing avenues like domestic sukuk will be shut, Susini said, adding: "all the channels will be open in parallel."

SRC on Wednesday signed an agreement to buy home financing portfolios worth 300 million riyals from Bank AlJazira.

It expects to close new refinancing agreements with two or three additional banks in the next few months, also expected in the hundreds of millions of riyals, Susini said.

The firm expects to end this year with 15-16 billion riyals worth of refinanced home financing portfolios - including some short-term credit facilities to lenders - on its balance sheet, from 6.5 billion riyals at the end of last year.

On Monday, SRC signed a deal with Real Estate Development Fund (REDF) to refinance a real estate portfolio worth 10 billion riyals, which Susini said would be done in two or three stages.

"The first stage should take place very shortly and we will be probably looking at a couple of billions of SAR in terms of refinancing," subject to approval, Susini said. 

Topics: economy Sukuk Saudi #SAUDI ARABIA Government bonds #pif PIF Public Investment Fund (PIF)

TAWAL, the leading Saudi ICT infrastructure company, is planning to plant 3,000 trees in conjunction with the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI). 

The firm will work with the National Center for Vegetation Cover and Combating Desertification, the Vegetation Development Corporation 'Murouj', and through the national charity platform Ehsan, to carry out the project.

"This initiative comes as part of the sustainability strategy to achieve the company's vision of helping mitigate the negative effects of environmental challenges and make a positive impact on society,"  TAWAL's CEO Mohammed Alhakbani said. 

"TAWAL managed to accomplish some of the company's sustainability strategy goals, avoiding 28,000 metric tons of carbon emissions and connecting 300 tower sites to power grid,” he added. 

Topics: SGI 2021 Saudi Green Initiative

