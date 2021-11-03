Pandemic helps make BNPL service Tabby one of KSA’s top 10 shopping apps

JEDDAH: In less than two years of operations, Tabby has had over a million users between the Kingdom and the UAE, and has become a top 10 shopping app in the Kingdom.

COVID-19 played a large role in digitization, which Tabby’s KSA General Manager Abdelaziz Saja describes as "an undeniable global phenomenon." He also highlights that the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) payment method is growing in popularity in Saudi Arabia.

“With the e-commerce growing 2.5 times faster than before the pandemic, the shift to e-commerce has been a key driver in the BNPL’s skyrocketing growth,” he told Arab News.

“When we launched Tabby, BNPL was only familiar to the technology community, and since then I'd say adoption within retail and the wider community has surpassed all our expectations,” he added.

Saja explained that the Kingdom is a nascent e-commerce market, and there is still a large opportunity for them to empower customers with flexibility and freedom in the way they shop.

He said their largest competitors are the archaic financial institutions of today.

“And today's financial institutions were built on extracting your wealth, not creating it. Interest charges, fees and extended debt are all tools designed to make the most out of you. Tabby is different. We want to help you make the most out of your money,” he said.

He added: “We’re here for the long haul. The kingdom is our home with over 80 percent of our users based here. We aim to play our part in growing the fintech payments and retail industry in Saudi as the only remaining independent regional player.”

Tabby wants to empower like minded local teams, which is why it is beneficial for them to partner with brands from the region like styli, Golden Scent, ASQ and Ibrahim Al- Qurashi to empower customers in the Kingdom with financial flexibility and freedom.