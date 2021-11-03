Iran seized Vietnamese oil tanker: US officials

You are here

This frame grab shows Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard speed boats, center, in front of a US warship, left, amid the seizure of a Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker, right, in the Gulf of Oman. (AFP)
  • Officials spoke after Iranian television offered contradictory reports Wednesday about confrontation
  • The US officials dismissed Iran's version of events
DUBAI: Iran seized a Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman last month and still holds the vessel, two US officials told The Associated Press on Wednesday, revealing the latest provocation in Mideast waters as tensions escalate between Iran and the United States over Tehran’s nuclear program.
Iran’s powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard troops took control of the MV Southys, a vessel that analysts suspect of trying to transfer sanctioned Iranian crude oil to Asia, on Oct. 24 at gunpoint. US forces had monitored the seizure, but ultimately didn’t take action as the vessel sailed into Iranian waters.
Iran celebrated their capture of the vessel in dramatic footage aired on state television, the day before the 42nd anniversary of the 1979 seizure of the US Embassy in Tehran.
Officials at the Vietnamese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Ship-tracking data analyzed by the AP from MarineTraffic.com showed the vessel still off Iran’s southern port of Bandar Abbas on Tuesday. A satellite photo from Planet Labs Inc. also showed the vessel off Bandar Abbas in recent days.
The two US officials spoke on condition of anonymity as the information had yet to be made public amid ongoing attempts to restart talks over Iran’s tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. Negotiations have stalled in Vienna since the election of hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi in June, allowing Iran to press ahead with its nuclear program and raising alarm in Western capitals. Iran’s top nuclear negotiator said last week that talks would resume in November, but didn’t provide a specific date.
The officials spoke to AP after Iranian state TV offered a series of contradictory reports about a confrontation between the Guard and the US Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet. State TV sought to cast the incident as an act of American aggression against Iran in the Gulf of Oman, with the US Navy detaining a tanker carrying Iranian oil and the Guard freeing it and bringing it back to the Islamic Republic.
The US officials dismissed Iran’s version of events. Tehran also did not provide details of the ship’s name, nor any explanation of why the Navy might target it. Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Iranian officials heralded the ship’s impoundment as a heroic act, with Raisi lauding the Revolutionary Guard on Twitter. The country’s oil minister, Javad Owji, thanked the Guard for “rescuing the Iranian oil tanker from American pirates.”
State TV released footage showing an Iranian surveillance drone monitoring a hulking red tanker in the Gulf of Oman. Heavily armed Iranian commandos then rappelled onto the boat from a helicopter as small speedboats surrounded the vessel and an Iranian catamaran ship patrolled the waters.
The video appeared to show Iranian Guard troops pointing uncovered deck-mounted machine guns at the USS The Sullivans, an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer. Photos released by the US military show The Sullivans recently in the Arabian Sea near the Gulf of Oman.
The status and makeup of the Sothys’ crew wasn’t immediately known. A shipping database showed the vessel’s last registered owner as OPEC Petrol Transportation Co., a firm with a Hanoi address. A telephone number for the company could not immediately be found.
However, the Southys had been on the radar of United Against a Nuclear Iran, a New York-based advocacy group long suspicious of the Islamic Republic. In a letter dated Oct. 11 addressed to the Vietnam Maritime Administration, the group said its analysis of satellite photos showed the Southy received a ship-to-ship transfer of oil in June from an oil tanker called the Oman Pride.
The US Treasury identified the Oman Pride in August as being used to transport Iranian oil as part of a smuggling scheme to enrich the Guard’s expeditionary Quds Force. That Iranian oil ends up being sold into East Asia, the Treasury alleged, without identifying a specific country.
Iran’s seizure of the Southys would be the latest in a string of hijackings and explosions to roil the Gulf of Oman, which sits near the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Arabian Gulf through which a fifth of all traded oil passes.
The US Navy blamed Iran for a series of limpet mine attacks on vessels that damaged tankers in 2019, as well as for a fatal drone attack on an Israeli-linked oil tanker that killed two European crew members earlier this year. Just a few months ago, Iranian hijackers stormed and briefly captured a Panama-flagged asphalt tanker off the United Arab Emirates.
Tehran denies carrying out the attacks, but a wider shadow war between Iran and the West has played out in the region’s volatile waters since then-President Donald Trump withdrew the US from Iran’s nuclear deal in 2018 and imposed crushing sanctions on the country.

Topics: Iran US Gulf of Oman Bandar Abbas MV Southys Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker

AL-MUKALLA: The Arab coalition supporting the Yemeni government on Wednesday announced killing 145 Houthis during the past 24 hours outside the Yemeni central city of Marib where bloody battles between government troops and the Iran-backed rebels continue to rage.

The coalition’s warplanes carried out 32 air raids and destroyed 18 Houthi military vehicles, the coalition said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.

A group of international aid agencies operating in Yemen on Wednesday warned of an impending humanitarian crisis in the province of Marib and neighboring provinces as thousands of people flee homes and displacement camps due to expanding fighting. 

“With the continuing conflict in and around Marib, displaced populations are risking once more being displaced into neighboring governorates that are already reeling from the impact of seven years of conflict,” the organizations said in a joint statement, urging international donors to speed up funds to humanitarian programs in war-torn Yemen. 

The organizations included ACTED, CARE, Danish Refugee Council, Humanity and Inclusion, Handicap International, INTERSOS, Lutheran World Relief, Médecins du Monde, Mercy Corps, Norwegian Refugee Council, Oxfam, Polish Humanitarian Action, Save the Children, and ZOA.

In October, the agencies recorded 119 civilian casualties in Marib, including the Houthi attack on a religious school in Marib’s Al-Amud that killed and wounded 29 on Sunday. It was more than a 230 percent increase recorded in a single month in Marib province. 

“Humanitarian needs in Marib city far outreach current humanitarian capacity on the ground,” the organizations said. “The city hosts crowded internally displaced person camps, over-stretched public service and healthcare system, fragile city infrastructure, and an increasingly vulnerable host community.”

Erin Hutchinson, Norwegian Refugee Council’s country director in Yemen, also appealed for rescuing thousands of trapped civilians in flashpoint sites in Marib who were deprived of life-saving humanitarian assistance. 

“Some of Yemen’s most vulnerable civilians in Marib are now cut off from life-saving assistance while also being under attack. The numbers of civilian casualties in Marib, including children, is at a record high,” Hutchinson said.

The international organizations’ warning comes as local authorities are building five large camps to accommodate thousands of people who have fled homes in districts south of Marib during the past few months. 

Marib Gov. Sultan Al-Arada sent an urgent appeal to local and international aid organizations to help the local authorities cope with the influx of displaced people from Marib’s southern areas due to the intensifying Houthi military operations, the official news agency reported.

Khaled Al-Shajani, deputy head of the Marib office of the Executive Unit for IDP Camps, told Arab News on Wednesday that the number of displaced people from Marib’s southern districts such as Juba, Rahabah, Jabal Murad, Abedia, Hareb, and Serwah increased from 50,000 to 70,000 since early September amid shortages of foods, shelter, and medication. 

“The greatest concentration of displaced people at the moment is in Wadi district. The displaced people spread in valleys, villages, farms, old camps, and some made their own shelters. No one has helped them with even a tent,” Al-Shajani said.

Residents reported seeing dozens of families making temporary shelters while others slept outside in desert areas on the southern edges of Marib. 

Meanwhile, on the battlefields, fighting between government forces and the Houthis flared up in Juba district, south of Marib as the Houthis increased ground attacks to get closer to oil fields outside the city. 

Yemen’s Defense Ministry said army troops and allied tribesmen engaged in heavy fighting with the Houthis and foiled attacks on government-controlled areas south of Marib.  

The continuing intensive fighting in that area started in September when the Iran-backed Houthis seized control of Al-Bayda province, south of Marib, and subsequently launched attacks on Hareb, Al-Abedia, and Rahabah districts in Marib province. 

The Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms on Tuesday documented 69 Houthi attacks on civilians and private properties in Juba’s Al-Amud in one week, which resulted in the death of 20 civilians. Four women and six children were among the dead while 30 more were injured.

Mohammed Al-Omada, the organization’s director, told Arab News on Wednesday the Houthis shelled Juba with mortar shells and ballistic missiles, deployed snipers, and planted landmines to smooth the way for their forces to advance.  

“Houthi militias’ violations have increased in a frightening and alarming way, especially as it endeavors to storm Marib,” Al-Omada said.

Topics: Yemen Houthis Marib Arab Coalition international aid agencies

Saudi Arabia, UAE, US, and UK urge restoration of Sudan government
  • “We call for the full and immediate restoration of its civilian-led transitional government ”: Statement
  • “We encourage the release of all those detained in connection with recent events,” the statement added
WASHINGTON: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States and Britain urged the restoration of the civilian government in Sudan on Wednesday.
“We call for the full and immediate restoration of its civilian-led transitional government and institutions,” said a joint statement released by the US State Department.
“We encourage the release of all those detained in connection with recent events and the lifting of the state of emergency,” the statement said.
“Violence has no place in the new Sudan, on this point we encourage an effective dialogue between all parties, and we urge all to ensure that the peace and security for the people of Sudan is a top priority.”
The United States has led condemnation of the military's takeover of power last week that interrupted a fragile transition to democracy in which power was shared with a civilian government.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Sudan UAE US UK Civilian-led government

Israel government’s fate hangs on key budget vote
  • Israel has not passed a state budget in three years
  • The government has proposed a 609-billion shekel ($194-billion) spending plan for 2021 and 573 billion shekels ($184-billion) for next year
JERUSALEM: The Israeli government’s budget headed for parliamentary approval Wednesday, a key test that will largely determine whether Prime Minister Nafatali Bennett’s ideologically disparate eight-party coalition remains in power.
Israel has not passed a state budget in three years, a symptom of the unprecedented political gridlock that plagued the country from December 2018 until June when the Bennett government was sworn in.
His coalition has until November 14 to get the budget approved or Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, will be dissolved, forcing new elections.
“We are at the finish line and before us are exhausting days and long nights in the Knesset, but the budget will pass,” Bennett said ahead of a cabinet meeting Thursday.
The government has proposed a 609-billion shekel ($194-billion) spending plan for 2021 and 573 billion shekels for next year.
Bennett’s government secured preliminary approval for a spending package in September, a technical step that allowed Knesset committees to scrutinize the proposals.
The committees were due to wrap up their reviews on Wednesday evening, when a general parliamentary debate on the package could commence.
The formal voting process may not begin until Thursday or later and the approval process could take several days.
Bennett told lawmakers that “passing the budget should be treated as the biggest, only challenge in the next few days.
“This is the mission, and we need to meet it.”
Bennett’s government — which includes right-wingers, centrists, doves and Islamists — controls just 61 seats in the 120-seat Knesset.
It was a budget deadlock that sank the last, short-lived coalition led by former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his alternate premier Benny Gantz.
Gantz accused Netanyahu of deliberately blocking the budget’s passage to force an election, which the premier hoped would secure him and his right-wing allies an outright Knesset majority.
But Netanyahu came up short in the March vote for the fourth time in two years, paving the way for Bennett and Yair Lapid, now the foreign minister, to forge a coalition.
There have been widespread reports that Netanyahu, now the opposition leader, has been encouraging hawks within the government to vote against the budget, in hopes of triggering its collapse.
“We are pulling the country toward stability and there are those who are pulling it toward chaos, to more elections,” Bennett said Thursday.
On Tuesday night, hundreds of right-wing protesters gathered in Tel Aviv to denounce the “corrupt” budget, charging that it harms ultra-Orthodox Jews and lavishes spending on the Arab community.
But a lawmaker in Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party, David Bitan, told army radio he expected the budget to be approved.
The government has approved nearly $10 billion in funding over five years to improve socio-economic conditions for Israel’s Arab minority, while hiking some taxes that the ultra-Orthodox argue will affect them the most.

Topics: Israel budget government Nafatali Bennett

Israel settlement expansion should be treated as presumptive war crime: UN experts
  • Experts tell international community mere criticism without accountability diminishes credibility of states regarding respect of their own laws
  • Israeli government advanced plans last week to build more than 3,000 new settlement units, most of them deep inside the occupied West Bank
NEW YORK: UN human rights experts on Wednesday condemned the recent approval by the Israeli government of plans to build several thousand new housing units in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, reiterating that settlements are “a presumptive war crime under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and should be treated as such by the international community.”  

Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territory are a “flagrant violation under international law (and the) illegality (is) one of the most widely-accepted issues in modern international law,” the experts said.

In the first move of its kind since Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett came to power in June, the Israeli government advanced plans last week to build more than 3,000 new settlement units, most of them deep inside the occupied West Bank.

“The very raison d’être of the Israeli settlements in occupied territory — the creation of demographic facts on the ground to solidify a permanent presence, a consolidation of alien political control and an unlawful claim of sovereignty — tramples upon the fundamental precepts of humanitarian and human rights law,” the experts said. 

Michael Lynk, special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territory since 1967, and Balakrishnan Rajagopal, of the US and special rapporteur on adequate housing, were among the experts.

New expansion plans are also being advanced for an estimated 15,000 housing units spread across various settlements in East Jerusalem.  

The experts said there are now approximately 700,000 Israeli settlers living in illegal settlements in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, adding that such settlements form the “engine of the occupation.”

“(Settlements) are responsible for a wide range of human rights violations against the Palestinians, including land confiscation, resource alienation, severe restrictions on freedom of movement, mounting settler violence, and racial and ethnic discrimination,” the experts said.

“Most seriously, the purpose of settler implantation — rupturing the relationship between a native people and its territory — is the denial of the right to self-determination, which is at the very core of modern human rights law.” 

While welcoming international criticism of Israeli expansion plans, including by the US and EU, the experts warned against ongoing impunity for Israel. 

“Criticism without consequences means little in these circumstances,” they said. “Israel has paid a minuscule cost over the past five decades for building its 300 settlements and defying international law.”

The experts urged the international community to back the ongoing investigation into Israeli settlements by the International Criminal Court. 

“An occupying power that initiates and expands civilian settlements in defiance of international law and the Rome Statute cannot be serious about peace,” the experts said. 

“Equally, an international community that does not impose accountability measures on a defiant occupying power contrary to international law cannot be serious about its own laws.”

Topics: Israel Israeli settlers Palestinians West Bank East Jerusalem

Tunisia says tunnel found near French ambassador’s residence
  • The origin of the tunnel was a house frequented by a known extremist
  • Tunisian police did not say if any arrests have been made
TUNIS: An anti-terrorism raid in Tunisia uncovered a tunnel being dug in the vicinity of the French ambassador’s residence from a house frequented by a known extremist, the Interior Ministry said Wednesday.
The ministry’s statement did not indicate the tunnel’s purpose or whether the ambassador’s residence was a target.
It said anti-terrorism officials and prosecutors were investigating.
A tip-off alerted security services to suspicious activity at the house in La Marsa, a coastal suburb of the Tunisian capital, Tunis, where the French ambassador also lives, the Interior Ministry said.
A subsequent raid uncovered the tunneling. The ministry statement didn’t say how close the house is to the French ambassador’s residence.
A known extremist is among people who frequented the house that was raided, the ministry said. It did not say if there were any arrests.
The French Embassy said it had no comment. The street outside the ambassador’s residence was calm Wednesday morning.

Topics: Tunisia Tunis terrorism France

