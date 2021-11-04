You are here

Pressure mounts on English cricket club over 'institutional racism'

Pressure mounts on English cricket club over ‘institutional racism’
Gary Ballance, left, and Azeem Rafiq are former Yorkshire teammates. (Reuters)
Updated 04 November 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Pressure mounts on English cricket club over ‘institutional racism’

Pressure mounts on English cricket club over ‘institutional racism’
  • Internal report found Azeem Rafiq had been victim of ‘racial harassment and bullying’
  • Cricketer slams ‘abject failures to act by numerous leaders at Yorkshire County Cricket Club and in the wider game’
Updated 04 November 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: A British-Pakistani cricketer has called out his former club for “institutional racism” after a former teammate admitted to using a racial slur against him.

Azeem Rafiq, who used to play for Yorkshire County Cricket Club, responded on Twitter to former England cricketer Gary Ballance’s admission that he used a racial slur against him when the two played together.

Ballance said he regretted using the slur “P**i” — a racist term usually directed at anyone who appears to be of South Asian descent — against Rafiq. 

In other instances not directly attributed to Ballance, Rafiq — who played for the club for two spells between 2008 and 2018 — was made to feel uncomfortable about his religious practices.

In a statement posted on Twitter on Wednesday, Rafiq said: “I’m not intending to say very much until the select committee hearing later this month. However, I wanted to stress this is not really about the words of certain individuals.

“This is about institutional racism and abject failures to act by numerous leaders at Yorkshire County Cricket Club and in the wider game. The sport I love and club desperately need reform and change.”

A previous internal report obtained by sports news website ESPNCricinfo found that Rafiq had been the victim of “racial harassment and bullying” while playing for YCCC.

The club had tried to claim that the use of the term P**i by individuals was in the spirit of “friendly banter,” and had previously said it would not take disciplinary action against any players, employees or executives.

Rafiq will appear before a select committee later this month — as will the club’s Chairman Roger Hutton — to discuss YCCC’s handling of the allegations. But the controversy has already begun to take its toll on the club.

Major sponsors including Yorkshire Tea, Anchor Butter and others have ended their association with YCCC, and investigations by the England and Wales Cricket Board could end with punishments including the stripping of the club’s grounds as a Test match venue.

Ebadur Rahman, founder of Nujum Sports — which introduced the Muslim Athletes’ Charter into British sport to encourage clubs and governing bodies to commit to “equality and diversity for all” — told Arab News that authorities and clubs should tackle “all forms of discrimination and racism.”

He added: “We need their support and understanding, otherwise our work and that of similar organizations will be in vain. They need to stand up and call out against racism and discrimination whenever they see it, especially when they find it in their own organizations.”

Other figures from the sporting world have also voiced support for Rafiq. Monty Panesar, former captain of England’s cricket team, slammed YCCC for claiming that the use of the racial slur was “banter.”

He told TV show “Good Morning Britain”: “I think they’ve completely mishandled this case. They haven’t taken serious concern for Azeem Rafiq and his welfare. They’ve kind of termed it as banter which sits uncomfortably with me.” He added: “The P word is a racist term and shouldn’t be defined under the banter bracket.”

YCCC on Thursday said it will hold an emergency board meeting on Friday to discuss Rafiq’s allegations.

Lydia Ko, Carlota Ciganda share lead after first round of Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Lydia Ko, Carlota Ciganda share lead after first round of Aramco Saudi Ladies International
Updated 04 November 2021
Arab News

Lydia Ko, Carlota Ciganda share lead after first round of Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Lydia Ko, Carlota Ciganda share lead after first round of Aramco Saudi Ladies International
Updated 04 November 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: New Zealand’s Lydia Ko and Spain’s Carlota Ciganda share the lead after the first round of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF.

Out an hour later than planned following thick morning fog on the Kingdom’s Red Sea coast, former world No. 1 Ko steamed to a five-under-par 67 to hold the solo lunchtime lead at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

Ciganda, out in the afternoon, wasted no time in closing the gap, carding six birdies en route to a five-under front nine, before a more controlled display round the course’s notoriously windy back nine.

The pair sit one ahead of Swedish pair Johanna Gustavsson and Linnea Strom, and Kim Metraux of Switzerland, who are on -4.

“I didn’t drive it very well but every time I did miss it, I wasn’t in that much trouble,” said double Major-winner Ko. “I hit it in the desert once and got pretty lucky with my lie. I think today it was a combination between being lucky when I didn’t hit it good, and my irons being really good. I made a lot of opportunities and holed a few good putts, which sharpened up my tee shots.”

On the testing setup at Royal Greens, Ko said: “The course here is really pure. It’s my first time playing here but it’s a great track with a good combination of holes. It’ll be pretty breezy out in the afternoon tomorrow, so I’ll just have to play smart, be aggressive, trust my game and see where that leaves me.”

Four-time LET tournament champion Ciganda said: “I started very well with two birdies in the first two holes, bogeyed the third, but then made some very good shots and played very solid, managing to shoot five under on the front nine.

“I really enjoyed the course although there was the wind and it was really hot. In the afternoon it gets windy so it is tricky, but the more you play the more you know what the weather is going to do, so maybe tomorrow morning it will get easier. I am excited for tomorrow and will hopefully have a good score.”

Fresh from her win at the Dubai Moonlight Classic, England’s Bronte Law brought that same form to Royal Greens with a two-under-par opening round, clinching the shot of the day with a hole-in-one on the par three third.

“I actually didn’t realize it was a hole-in-one,” said Law. “I couldn’t see it land on the green or sitting on the green. A cameraman eventually told me it was in, so yeah – it was cool, and I was pretty pleased!

“I played really well today. I had a double bogey, which came out of nowhere, but it’s windy so some shots just get away from you and that one did. Aside from that I hit the ball really well and made quite a few birdies. There’ll be a bit less wind in the morning tomorrow so that should hopefully make it a bit easier.”

Triple Major winner and 2021 AIG Open champion Anna Nordqvist sits four off the lead on one under par, Dame Laura Davies is at level par, while defending Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF champion Emily Kristine Pedersen sits at +1.

Five talking points from UAE Pro League matchweek 9

Five talking points from UAE Pro League matchweek 9
Updated 04 November 2021
Wael Jabir

Five talking points from UAE Pro League matchweek 9

Five talking points from UAE Pro League matchweek 9
Updated 04 November 2021
Wael Jabir

At a point of the season where, usually, the title race, Champions League qualification spots and relegation battles would start to take shape, the UAE Pro League remains wide open with teams moving up and down the table, and unpredictability reigning supreme.

Unbeaten rivals Al-Ain and Al-Wahda occupy the top two spots while bottom side Emirates Club continue their pursuit of a first point, and last year’s runners-up Bani Yas find themselves three points off the drop zone. With that, we look at five talking points from a thrilling matchweek 9 of the competition.

Solid Ittihad Kalba compound Shabab Al-Ahli problems

Shabab Al-Ahli travelled to the east coast hopeful that a win against Ittihad Kalba could lift them to second, within touching distance of leaders Al-Ain, but coach Mahdi Ali’s men had their work cut out.

Deprived of the services of injured striker Peniel Mlapa and key attacking outlets Ahmed Jashk and Waleed Anbar (both ineligible to face parent club Shabab Al-Ahli), Ittihad Kalba were left to rely on the brilliance of another loanee, Ousmane Camara, from Sharjah FC. The young Guinean wreaked havoc in the visitors’ defense, and came within inches of scoring, only to be denied by the upright.

At the other end, Shabab Al-Ahli were left frustrated by Jorge da Silva’s side’s solid defense — the fourth best in the league. So impressive has been their form this campaign that UAE coach Bert van Marwijk had to recall 36-year-old center-back Mohanad Salem two years after his last cap.

At the end there was nothing to separate the pair, and this latest setback for pre-season favorites Shabab Al-Ahli leaves the coach in an untenable position as his side slipped to fifth place with just one win in their last five matches.

Dubai Derby Delight for Al-Nasr

The pick of the midweek games saw Dubai arch-rivals Al-Wasl and Al-Nasr lock horns at the former’s Zabeel Stadium on Tuesday.

Al-Nasr dominated from start to finish against a lackluster Al-Wasl side and were rewarded with goals. Ryan Mendes was the star of the show, winning a penalty after 18 minutes when brought down inside the box by Nigerian defender Mutau Owolabi, allowing Portuguese playmaker Toze to convert from the spot.

The former Sharjah winger was again involved as he sent a pinpoint diagonal ball into the box for Sebastian Tagliabue to nod home as the blue half of Bur Dubai celebrated a two-goal lead.

Neither a penalty, wasted by William Pottker, nor a gifted tap-in for Michael Araujo to half the deficit, were enough to salvage anything for Al-Wasl, who find themselves languishing in ninth with only two wins in their last eight, while their city rivals soar into third place.

Sharjah struggles continue post Al-Anbari

Two sides that recently made managerial changes locked horns in a repeat of the AFC Champions League round of 16 clash, with both Sharjah and Al-Wahda still under the guidance of interim coaches, but the response on the pitch from the two could not be more different.

Sharjah had stumbled to a 2-2 draw against minnows Al-Orooba the previous week following the departure of club legend Abdulaziz Al-Anbari who had led them to the 2018-19 UAE Pro League title, but saw his side stagnate this term. Assistant coach Juan Carlos was installed while the search for a new permanent boss continues.

At Al-Wahda, a run of five winless matches in the league and a 5-1 thumping at the hands of Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr in the AFC Champions League quarter-final consigned former boss Henk ten Cate to the sack, with French coach Gregory Dufrennes stepping up from the U23s to take charge.

Al-Wahda’s powerful front four ran riot against a Sharjah side that did not look to have found an answer to their continued struggles. Omar Kharbin headed the visitors into the lead and Joao Pedro drilled home the second at the hour mark before veteran Ismael Matar set up the flamboyant Fabio Martins to round off the scoring with an exquisite piece of team play.

The misery of the Ten Cate days was over as Al-Wahda climbed to second place in the table, just four points behind leaders Al-Ain, while the 3-0 defeat left Sharjah to reflect on whether their problems ran deeper than the departed boss.

No deadly duo, no problem for Al-Ain

A mini slump of form had seen Al-Ain win one of their last three games, but coach Sergei Rebrov’s side would argue that it was indeed their most difficult run of matches so far, having played Al-Wahda, Al-Wasl and Shabab Al-Ahli in three consecutive fixtures and walked away unbeaten with a total of five points collected.

On Tuesday they faced a different type of challenge. While a home game against 12th placed Al-Dhafra would not usually qualify as one that is impossible to win, Al-Ain would have to do it without the services of their main attacking threats, suspended Togolese striker Laba Kodjo and injured flying winger Bandar Al-Ahbabi.

They needed well over an hour, but the win was in no doubt as a dominant display at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium was capped off with a headed goal as North African duo Yacine Meriah and Sofiane Rahimi combined — the Tunisian defender crossing from the right for Moroccan Rahimi, who headed in the goal that was enough to get Al-Ain back to winning ways.

With a third of the season gone, the UAE’s most successful side are yet to be beaten and are looking good value for their five-point lead at the summit of the league.

High flying Ajman stun reigning champions Al-Jazira

Al-Jazira continue to blow hot and cold this season — their five-game form going into the matchweek 9 trip to Ajman read W-L-W-L-W — and a third defeat in six games ensued, matching their loss tally from the entirety of the title-winning 2020-21 season.

There were encouraging signs for coach Marcel Keizer’s side as striker Ali Mabkhout struck the post inside four minutes, but instead it was Gambian forward Bubacarr Trawally who found the back of the net first, the former Al-Shabab forward putting Ajman in the lead with a composed finish.

Al-Jazira were thrown a lifeline late in the first half as Mabkhout was fouled inside the box and stepped up to convert from the spot, equalizing for his side and matching Fahd Khamis 25-year-old record as the UAE top division’s all-time top scorer with 175 goals.

A turning point arrived just before the hour-mark as goalkeeper Ali Khaseif was given his marching orders following a rash challenge on Feras Belarbi, who was through on goal. Substitute goalkeeper Salam Khairi was left rooted to the spot as the Tunisian forward promptly curled the resulting free-kick into the back of the net to seal a famous victory for Ajman.

The result means just two points separate the sides at this stage, with Al-Jazira dropping to fourth and Ajman climbing up to seventh. In comparison, Ajman finished last campaign in 12th place, just outside the relegation zone, and a whopping 42 points adrift of champions Al-Jazira.

T20 World Cup: Are the tigers about to pounce again?

T20 World Cup: Are the tigers about to pounce again?
Updated 04 November 2021
Jon Pike

T20 World Cup: Are the tigers about to pounce again?

T20 World Cup: Are the tigers about to pounce again?
  • By Thursday, 21 of the 30 Super 12 stage matches had been completed
  • here have been upsets and very close finishes that almost brought upsets
Updated 04 November 2021
Jon Pike

The bookmakers had India as favorites going into the T20 World Cup, followed by England and Australia. By Thursday, 21 of the 30 Super 12 stage matches had been completed. In this stage, teams play each other once in two groups of six, with the top two in each group progressing to the semi-finals. There have been upsets and very close finishes that almost brought upsets.

At one point towards the end of the Afghanistan vs. Pakistan match, the former looked as if it might well pull off a shock, but Asif plundered 24 in the penultimate over to propel Pakistan to victory, one that led Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Imran Khan, to laud the efforts of the Afghanistan team.

Two frantic finishes brought victory for South Africa and the West Indies. All looked lost for South Africa against Sri Lanka, following the loss of three wickets in three balls to one bowler. However, victory was achieved by hitting 16 runs from the final over, with one ball to spare. Bangladesh required 13 runs from the final over against the 2016 champions West Indies but could only manage nine. This result leaves the West Indies’ chances of reaching the semi-finals in the balance, while Bangladesh cannot progress.

South Africa’s thrilling victory was achieved on the back of internal strife. A directive from Cricket South Africa was issued on the morning of the match against the West Indies to say that the team must take the knee ahead of play. One player opted not to and did not play in the match, which South Africa won. The player has subsequently relented and has returned to the team.

Since being re-admitted to international cricket in 1992, when it participated in the 50-over World Cup, successive South African teams have suffered from the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune. In 1992, the team was denied a semi-final victory over England, courtesy of a controversial “rain-rule.” In 1999, the team tied its semi-final against Australia in dramatic fashion but were edged out because Australia had finished higher in the Super Sixes table. In 2003, as joint hosts, South Africa failed to progress in the Super Sixes as the match with Sri Lanka ended in a tie, determined by a re-fashioned rain-rule. In both 2007 and 2015, it suffered semi-final losses.

Despite having produced some of the world’s finest cricketers, South Africa is regarded as having under-performed at World Cups. In 2021, there are fewer expectations of the team but, under an impressive captain, the team is within sight of a semi-final place, which it would secure with victory over group leaders England in their final game.

When it comes to mercurial performances, Pakistan has produced its fair share. This was very much the case in 1992. After five matches out of eight, the team had only one win, plus a point from a fortunate wash-out against England. Ahead of a last-chance group match against Australia, the captain, Imran Khan, wearing a tiger shirt, allegedly inspired his team with the words “wounded tigers get angry, don’t get disappointed.” It won that match, and the next two, to win a place in the semi-finals. In the final, it defeated England in a tense contest.

Subsequently, there have been other tense matches between the two teams, tensions which have been heightened by the England and Wales Cricket Board’s decision not to tour Pakistan last month. This enraged the new Chair of the Pakistan Cricket Board, who was a member of the 1992 World Cup winning team, and he vowed that Pakistan would use it as a motivation to become the best team in the world. So far, the team has won its first four matches, including a comprehensive victory over India and has booked a semi-final place. Along with England, Pakistan have been the pace setters in this tournament and, should they meet in the final, old and new tensions will be at large.

India’s early performance has been well below par, losing to not only Pakistan but also New Zealand. After the attention the Indian team brought upon itself by deciding not to play the final Test against England in Manchester in September, coupled with the speedy retreat of players to prepare for the Indian Premier League, some observers will undoubtedly allow themselves a wry smile at its predicament. India must win its last two matches by big margins and hope that New Zealand, having beaten Scotland, falters in its matches against Afghanistan and Namibia, both of whom have displayed an ability to surprise.

Australia is another party that has brought negative attention to itself. As previously discussed in this column, this has been in the run-up to the Ashes series. The team has played very little international cricket, mostly of the T20 variety. This perceived lack of preparation has translated into three skittish performances to date, including a trouncing by England. A semi-final place is still possible in a three-way battle with South Africa and West Indies.

Since Sri Lanka’s heady days of winning the T20 World Cup in 2014 and previous runners-up positions, its team has been in constant churn. In this year’s tournament, there have been clear signs that a new generation of talent has emerged. If it had not been for displays of inexperience at critical moments, its team could have caused several upsets. Their future looks bright.

The stage is set for the concluding Super12 matches to determine which two teams will join Pakistan and, barring a sensational turnaround of fortune, England, as semi-finalists. Ultimately, net run rate may be the deciding factor. This is calculated by deducting the average runs per over scored against a team throughout the competition from the average runs per over scored by that team throughout the competition. In the last lap of Super12, the favourites, India, have much to do to catch up on run-rate, England have performed to expectation, while Pakistan have been on fire. Who can stop them?

Progress in finding new manager crucial to turnaround in Newcastle United fortunes

Progress in finding new manager crucial to turnaround in Newcastle United fortunes
Updated 04 November 2021
Liam Kennedy

Progress in finding new manager crucial to turnaround in Newcastle United fortunes

Progress in finding new manager crucial to turnaround in Newcastle United fortunes
Updated 04 November 2021
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Times are tough on Tyneside. But this is far from unexpected at Newcastle United, even if the Magpies’ new owners are having to learn the hard way.

Newcastle United needs a win. Desperately. They have gone 10 English Premier League games without one. And a manager — that bit is proving to be just as elusive as those first three points.

This week saw the club’s hunt for a Steve Bruce successor ramp up, and interviews, some of which were conducted off the radar, brought the three parts of the Newcastle ownership structure — the Saudi Public Investment Fund, RB Sports and Media, and PCP Capital Partners — together in unison. Villarreal’s serial winner Unai Emery emerged from weekend talks as the Magpies’ preferred candidate.

Further conversations between prospective manager and new employer progressed well, to the point United believed they had their man. But then, by Tuesday night, the trail, inexplicably, had gone cold.

Emery, one of the most decorated coaches in the world game, looks to have caught a severe bout of cold feet and decided Villarreal was to remain his safe place.

In a statement released via Twitter, ex-Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain boss Emery, said: “No matter how much noise there was yesterday in another country there was transparency and loyalty within Villarreal and the Roig family (club owners) and their staff.

“That is maximum for me and that is most important for me. Villarreal is my home, and I am 100 percent committed to stay here. I am honestly grateful to the interest from a great club, but I am even more grateful to be here.”

It felt, in many ways, like a bloodied nose for the drivers of this very public pursuit of No. 1 target Emery. Newcastle chief Amanda Staveley is understood to have been at the forefront of negotiations.

However, that only tells half the story.

Arab News has learned, from well-placed Newcastle United sources, that the club grew unconvinced of Emery’s conviction toward taking the job — and the suggestions coming out of Spain that the manager had reservations about the direction of the project were described as mere “excuse-making” on his behalf.

United are keen to recruit a manager who buys into the rebuild at Newcastle 100 percent and they do not have time for those who are wavering. There is a belief that Spaniard Emery could come to regret backing out of the Newcastle job.

As a result, Eddie Howe, who is said to have impressed the club’s hierarchy at interview, has now re-entered United’s thinking. Others such as Lucien Favre, Roberto Martinez, and Paulo Fonseca also remain under consideration.

While a return to the original PCP project plan A of targeting Everton manager Rafa Benitez was unlikely, it has not been totally ruled out. The Benitez web stretches from Merseyside to northeast England still, with ex-lieutenants Frank McParland and Owen Brown having the ear of Staveley and her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi.

United sources suggest the club has already swiftly “moved on” from Emery, although the likelihood of an appointment before Saturday evening, when United take on Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium, fades with every passing hour.

So where does that leave Newcastle United?

They are a club floundering six points adrift of Premier League safety, 19th in the table and with no win since May. They are also rudderless, to an extent. No skipper at the helm, only deputy Graeme Jones, the club’s interim manager, in post for the vital-looking trip to the south coast. It is a role he is reluctant to hold onto for too long. Even Jones, winless in two games, knows a new boss is a must.

This weekend is the first of 10 games between now and the start of the January transfer window. While it is widely accepted United will spend in this much-needed, mid-season juncture, they cannot rely on this alone.

The Premier League is a 38-game slog and 20 will have passed by the time trading commences in 2022. Without a significant upturn in fortunes, the die may well be cast by that point. No amount of money or progressive recruiting is likely to be able to halt a decline which stretches from August into the new year.

The final ace in their pack of Newcastle’s owners is a shuffling around in the dugout. And while progress is happening on that front off the field, true change on it cannot come soon enough.

Bahrain’s AFC Cup campaign in safe hands with veteran goalkeeper Sayed Mohammed Jaffer

Bahrain’s AFC Cup campaign in safe hands with veteran goalkeeper Sayed Mohammed Jaffer
Updated 04 November 2021
Paul Williams

Bahrain’s AFC Cup campaign in safe hands with veteran goalkeeper Sayed Mohammed Jaffer

Bahrain’s AFC Cup campaign in safe hands with veteran goalkeeper Sayed Mohammed Jaffer
  • Legendary Bahraini goalkeeper has experienced plenty during his 17-year career
Updated 04 November 2021
Paul Williams

At 36 years and 69 days, with 142 national team caps and well over 300 appearances for Muharraq Club under his belt, legendary Bahraini goalkeeper Sayed Mohammed Jaffer has experienced plenty during his 17-year career.

The highs, such as winning the AFC Cup with Muharraq as a 23-year-old in 2008, and the devastating lows, such as back-to-back losses in the final intercontinental playoff for the 2006 and 2010 FIFA World Cups: Jaffer has experienced it all.

So as he prepares for this weekend’s AFC Cup final against Uzbekistan’s FC Nasaf, he has a simple message for his teammates, especially the younger ones such as talented 21-year-olds Ahmed Al-Sherooqi and Abdullah Al-Haiki who will experience their first continental final: Enjoy the moment.

“They have to enjoy (the moment), they have to feel free to play and enjoy (themselves),” he told Arab News.

“If they are enjoying they will perform well, they can do what they normally do. Especially those who are young and talented, if they are afraid and if they’re nervous they cannot play, they cannot show their talent.”

While much has changed since 2008, and Jaffer himself is now a much more seasoned footballer and person, he still maintains that he can take lessons from the experience in 2008 to help him and his team this week.

“You have to live this beautiful moment in the moment, (because) you don’t know when you’ll get to live it again,” a relaxed-looking Jaffer said as he spoke to Arab News four days before the final.

“For me it’s 13 years from (2008) until now, so we don’t know when we will live it again. So we have to enjoy the moment. These are unique moments, you cannot live it every time or every year, so from my experience we have to enjoy this moment.”

It has been a slightly shorter path to the final for Muharraq Club this time around, with COVID-enforced changes to the AFC Cup format meaning that the group stage was condensed from six matches to just three, while they had to navigate one less knockout fixture than their opponents FC Nasaf to reach the final.

But that is to take nothing away from their achievement of making the final of the AFC Cup for a third time in their history, after previously making it in both 2006 (losing to Al-Faisaly) and 2008 (a victory against Safa).

While topping Group B ahead of Al-Salt (Jordan), Al-Ansar (Lebanon) and Markaz Balata (Palestine) may not have surprised many, knockout stage victories over Lebanon’s Al-Ahed, the 2019 AFC Cup champions, and the highly fancied Kuwait SC, with the likes of former Chelsea star John Obi Mikel and Socceroos defender Ryan McGowan, proved to everyone that the 34-time Bahraini champions deserved their spot in the final and are a force to be reckoned with.

With a spot in the qualifying rounds of the 2022 AFC Champions League on offer for the winner of Friday’s final, both teams have added motivation heading into the game. With a capacity crowd of about 20,000 expected at the Al Muharraq Stadium, just outside the capital of Manama, the home team will enjoy not just a home-ground advantage, but a home-crowd advantage too.

“The fans they give us a very, very, very big advantage for us,” Jaffer said.

“You cannot imagine how much stronger we feel with them (behind us), we feel them like they are behind our back. They give us big, big support.”

And while the name on the scoreboard will read “Muharraq,” Jaffer says when they step out onto the field on Friday evening they are first and foremost representing Bahrain.

“From the first game of this tournament, we are representing Bahrain first and second we are representing Muharraq,” he said.

With his career drawing to a close, each opportunity to win a trophy, particularly a continental one, carries more meaning. The veteran shot-stopper knows this might be his last chance to add a continental title to his glittering career.

“As a player, especially at my age, all I am thinking about now is ending my career with as many trophies as possible,” he said. “Especially AFC or Gulf trophies, it will mean a lot to me.”

This will be the fourth time teams from West Asia and Central Asia have met in the final of the AFC Cup, and in a good omen for Muharraq, it is West Asia leading the ledger 2-1. However, that solitary win for Central Asia was by FC Nasaf when they defeated Kuwait SC 2-1 in 2011.

None of those stats or history will matter much to the players taking to the field this weekend, for they know their destiny is in their own hands; and with Bahrain’s greatest goalkeeper between the sticks and leading the way, Muharraq could not be in safer hands.

