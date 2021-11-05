Floods in Indonesia kill at least 5, mud hampers relief work

You are here

Members of an Indonesian search and rescue team search for survivors after a canoe overturned in strong currents on the Bengawan Solo river near Bojonegoro in East Java on Nov. 4, 2021. (AFP)
  • Rivers on the slopes of Mount Arjuno overflowed their banks on Thursday and their muddy waters inundated five hamlets in Kota Batu
KOTA BATU, Indonesia: Flash floods from torrential rains on Indonesia’s main island of Java killed at least five people and four others were missing, officials said Friday.
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said rivers on the slopes of Mount Arjuno overflowed their banks on Thursday and their muddy waters inundated five hamlets in Kota Batu, a city in East Java province. It previously said 15 people were swept away and five were later rescued.
The agency chief, Ganip Warsito, said heavy rains are expected to continue and increase until February, partly because of a La Nina weather pattern.
Rescuers retrieved a body near Brantas river basin late Thursday and four more bodies were found Friday morning, said the agency’s acting spokesperson Abdul Muhari in a statement. They are still searching for the four missing people, he said.
Relief efforts were hampered by blocked roads covered with thick mud and debris.
Photos and videos released by the agency showed a damaged bridge, and houses and cars covered in thick mud.
Authorities were still collecting information about damage and possible casualties and they were beginning to evacuate people in affected areas to government shelters, Muhari said.
Severe flooding was also reported in other areas of the country but no casualties were reported, the agency said.
Seasonal rains frequently cause flooding and landslides in Indonesia, an archipelago of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile flood plains.

WASHINGTON: Democrats in the House appear on the verge of securing President Joe Biden’s $1.85 trillion-and-growing domestic policy package alongside a companion $1 trillion infrastructure bill in what would be a dramatic political accomplishment — if they can push it to passage.
The House scrapped votes late Thursday but will be back at it early Friday, and White House officials worked the phones to lock in support for the president’s signature proposal. House passage of the big bill would be a crucial step, sending to the Senate Biden’s ambitious effort to expand health care, child care and other social services for countless Americans and deliver the nation’s biggest investment yet to fight climate change.
Alongside the slimmer roads-bridges-and-broadband package, it adds up to Biden’s answer to his campaign promise to rebuild the country from the COVID-19 crisis and confront a changing economy.
But they’re not there yet.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi worked furiously into the night at the Capitol Thursday and kept the House late to shore up votes. The party has been here before, another politically messy day like many before that are being blamed for the Democrats’ dismal showing in this week’s elections. On and off Capitol Hill, party leaders declared it’s time for Congress to deliver on Biden’s agenda.
“We’re going to pass both bills,” Pelosi insisted at a midday press briefing.
Her strategy now seems focused on passing the most robust bill possible in her chamber and then leaving the Senate to adjust or strip out the portions its members won’t agree to. The House Rules Committee was set to convene late Thursday to prepare the bill for floor votes.
Half the size of Biden’s initial $3.5 trillion package, the now sprawling 2,135-page bill has won over most of the progressive Democratic lawmakers, even though it is smaller than they wanted. But the chamber’s more centrist and fiscally conservative Democrats continued to mount objections.
Overall the package remains more far-reaching than any other in decades. Republicans are fully opposed to Biden’s bill, which is called the “Build Back Better Act” after the president’s 2020 campaign slogan.
The big package would provide large numbers of Americans with assistance to pay for health care, raising children and caring for elderly people at home.
There would be lower prescription drug costs, limiting the price of insulin to $35 a dose, and Medicare for the first time would be able to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies for prices of some other drugs, a long-sought Democratic priority.
Medicare would have a new hearing aid benefit for older Americans, and those with Medicare Part D would see their out-of-pocket prescription drug costs capped at $2,000.
The package would provide some $555 billion in tax breaks encouraging cleaner energy and electric vehicles, the nation’s largest commitment to tackling climate change.
With a flurry of late adjustments, the Democrats added key provisions in recent days — adding back a new paid family leave program, work permits for immigrants and changes to state and local tax deductions.
Much of package’s cost would be covered with higher taxes on wealthier Americans, those earning more than $400,000 a year, and a 5 percent surtax would be added on those making over $10 million annually. Large corporations would face a new 15 percent minimum tax in an effort to stop big businesses from claiming so many deductions that they end up paying zero in taxes.
From the White House, “the president has been very clear, he wants to get this moving,” said principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
As night fell, Democratic leaders struggled to resolve a catalog of remaining issues as lawmakers balanced the promise of Biden’s sweeping vision with the realities of their home-district politics.
Biden has few votes to spare in the narrowly divided House and none when the bill ultimately arrives for consideration in the evenly split 50-50 Senate.
Five centrist Democratic lawmakers want a full budgetary assessment before they vote. Others from more Republican-leaning regions are objecting to a new state-and-local tax deduction that favors New York, California and other high-tax states. Another group wants changes to the immigration-related provisions.
In recent days, both the overall price tag and the revenue to pay for it have grown. A new White House assessment Thursday said revenue from the taxes on corporations and the wealthy and other changes are estimated to bring in $2.1 trillion over 10 years, according to a summary obtained by The Associated Press. That’s up from what had been $1.9 trillion in earlier estimates.
Pelosi noted a similar assessment Thursday by the bipartisan Joint Committee on Taxation, and she echoed Biden’s frequent comment that the overall package will be fully paid for.
But another model from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania suggested a shortfall in revenue for covering the cost, breeding fresh doubts among some of the Democratic lawmakers.
Still, the Democrats in the House are anxious to finish up this week, eager to deliver on the president’s agenda and, as some lawmakers prepare to depart for a global climate change summit in Scotland, show the US taking the environmental issue seriously.
Democrats have been working to resolve their differences, particularly with holdout Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who forced cutbacks to Biden’s bill but championed the slimmer infrastructure package that had stalled amid deliberations.
Manchin has panned the new family and medical leave program, which is expected to provide four weeks of paid time off after childbirth, for recovery from major illness or for caring for family members, less than the 12-week program once envisioned.
Senators are also likely to strip out a just-added immigration provision that would create a new program for some 7 million immigrants who are in the country without legal standing, allowing them to apply for permits to work and travel in the US for five years. It’s not clear that addition would pass muster with the Senate parliamentarian under special budget rules being used to process the package.
On another remaining issue, Democrats are still arguing over a plan partly to do away with the $10,000 limit on state and local tax deductions that particularly hits high-tax states and was enacted as part of the Trump-era 2017 tax plan.
While repeal of the so-called SALT deduction cap is a priority for several Northeastern state lawmakers, progressives wanted to prevent the super-wealthy from benefiting. Under the plan, the $10,000 deduction cap would be lifted to $72,500 for 10 years, starting with the 2021 tax year.

ROME: German rescue charity Sea-Eye said on Thursday it had asked Italy for a safe port to disembark about 800 migrants it rescued from boats in distress in the central Mediterranean.
The charity vessel SEA-EYE 4 took onboard another 400 people from a wooden boat on Wednesday night in a seventh rescue operation since it set sail in mid-October, bringing the total to around 800, Sea-Eye said.
It said Rise Above, another rescue ship operated by NGO Mission Lifeline, reached the split-level wooden boat first and discovered several migrants in the water without life jackets, at least one of whom had to be resuscitated in a lifeboat.
SEA-EYE 4 — a larger vessel — arrived shortly after and took all the migrants onboard.
“A state of emergency is now in effect on the SEA-EYE 4. Any delay by the authorities (on port access) endangers the health and lives of the rescued people and our crew,” Sea-Eye said.
“Sea-Eye has already asked the rescue coordination center in Rome for the assignment of a safe port and the German Foreign Office for urgent assistance,” it added.

FASTFACT

Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese reiterated Italy’s frequent calls for other countries to share responsibility for migrants crossing the Mediterranean from North Africa.

Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese reiterated Italy’s frequent calls for other countries to share responsibility for migrants crossing the Mediterranean from North Africa.
“These people have to be rescued but it is enormously unfair that it should only be Italy (just) because it’s the country of first landing in Europe,” she said at the presentation of a protocol to help Afghan refugees.
The EU has tightened asylum rules and its external borders since more than a million refugees and migrants reached Europe across the Mediterranean six years ago, and it has cut deals with countries such as Turkey and Libya for people to stay elsewhere along the global routes.
Sea-Eye said its ship was now heading to Italy’s far southern island of Lampedusa as it awaits assignment to a safe port. Lampedusa is one of the main landing points for people trying to get into Europe from Africa.
So far this year, 53,836 migrants have arrived in Italy, according to interior ministry data, up from 29,267 in the same period last year.

  • Intergovernmental Authority on Development urges parties to de-escalate tensions, resolve differences through dialogue
ADDIS ABABA: Diplomatic efforts to try to avert an attack on Ethiopia’s capital gathered pace on Thursday after Tigrayan forces from the north of the country made advances toward the city this week.
The US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, was expected to arrive in Addis Ababa later in the day to press for a halt to military operations and a start to ceasefire talks.
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni called an East African bloc leaders’ meeting on Nov. 16 to discuss the conflict, which pits the central government against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front and its allies.
Separately, the bloc, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, appealed for an immediate ceasefire. It urged the parties to show restraint, de-escalate tensions and resolve their differences through dialogue.
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta issued a statement on Wednesday saying “The fighting must stop!”
He called on the rival parties “to put down their arms and to cease the fighting, to talk, and to find a path to sustainable peace.”
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he had spoken to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Wednesday “to offer my good offices to create the conditions for a dialogue so the fighting stops.”
In another sign of alarm, the US Embassy in Addis Ababa authorised the voluntary departure of some staff and family members because of the intensifying hostilities.
Washington said on Wednesday it was “gravely concerned” about the situation and called for a halt to military operations in favour of ceasefire talks.
“The (State) Department authorized the voluntary departure of non-emergency US government employees and family members of emergency and non-emergency employees from Ethiopia due to armed conflict, civil unrest, and possible supply shortages,” the embassy said in a statement.

FASTFACT

• Police arrested ‘many people’ in Addis Ababa since the government declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, police spokesperson Fasika Fanta said on Thursday.

• Residents said that many Tigrayans had been arrested, but Fasika said arrests were not based on ethnicity.

Police had arrested “many people” in Addis Ababa since the government declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, police spokesperson Fasika Fanta said on Thursday.
Residents told Reuters on Wednesday that many Tigrayans had been arrested, but Fasika said arrests were not based on ethnicity.
“We are only arresting those who are directly or indirectly supporting the illegal terrorist group,” he said. “This includes moral, financial and propaganda support.”
He also said many people were registering weapons at police stations around the city in line with a government directive issued on Tuesday for people to prepare to defend their neighbourhoods.
“Some are even coming with bombs and heavy weapons. We are registering those too,” he said.
The streets and shops in Addis Ababa, a city of around five million people, were busy as usual on Thursday morning, though some residents said there was a feeling of uneasy calm.
“There are rumors about the approach of the rebels. People debate about the conflict, most of the people accuse the government for what happened,” said one man, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Abiy’s government declared the state of emergency on Tuesday as the Tigrayan forces threatened to push forward to Addis Ababa.
The Tigrayan troops are in the town of Kemise in Amhara state, 325 km from the capital, TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda said on Wednesday.
Government spokesperson Legesse Tulu did not respond to requests for comment.
Abiy’s spokesperson, Billene Seyoum, accused the international media of being “overly alarmist” in its coverage of Ethiopia.
“Perpetuating terrorist propaganda as truth from offices far off and detached from the ground is highly unethical,” she said in a tweet.
On Wednesday, the UK urged its citizens to consider leaving Ethiopia while commercial options were available.
The conflict started a year ago when forces loyal to the TPLF, including some soldiers, seized military bases in Tigray. In response, Abiy sent more troops to the northern region.

  • Relief program to reach 20m families, mitigate inflation
KARACHI: Pakistan will register thousands of grocery stores throughout the country to dish out more than 120 billion rupees ($700 million) under the government’s new public relief package, the information minister revealed on Thursday.
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday announced the initiative as the “biggest welfare program in Pakistan’s history” aimed at mitigating the impact of surging commodity prices due to global price hikes and rising inflation.
The PM’s move came as the statistics bureau produced figures showing that Pakistan’s annual inflation rate rose to 9.2 percent in October, compared with 9 percent in September, and 8.9 percent in October last year.
The subsidy was expected to provide relief to 20 million families, or 130 million people, offering them a 30 percent discount on per unit purchases of three basic edible items — ghee, wheat, and pulses — for six months.
“The national bank will register karyana (grocery) stores,” Pakistani Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry told Arab News. “Thousands of karyana stores will be registered.
“The eligibility would be that the store owner would have their own bank account and should have at least a smartphone on which to download an app.”
The stores, Chaudhry said, would be linked with the government’s poverty alleviation Ehsaas program database, which contained identity data of individuals eligible to receive aid.
“The store owner will feed the national identity card number of the person through the app and if the person’s identity card matches with the Ehsaas database information, they will get subsidy on three items, flour, ghee, and pulses.
“The amount (of subsidy) will be transferred from the Ehsaas account to the store owner account directly,” the minister added.
Analysts say Khan’s new relief package will provide a cushion to people affected by high prices and decreasing purchasing power. 
Samiullah Tariq, research director at Pakistan Kuwait Investment, said the targeted subsidy was a “good attempt to insulate the bottom tier of the population from inflation.”
Tahir Abbas, head of research at Arif Habib Ltd., a Pakistani securities brokerage and investment banking firm, told Arab News that the program would help to “cushion the lower strata of society by providing them with essential items at subsidized rates.”

FASTFACT

$700m disbursement to be made on direct purchase from thousands of grocery stores across country.

He said: “With the high inflation, societies in general have witnessed a significant dip in purchasing power. This announcement will counter that problem.”
However, he pointed out that allocating an additional 120 billion rupees for the purpose would “put pressure on the fiscal side.”
Khurram Schehzad, chief executive officer of financial advisory firm Alpha Beta Core, described the relief package as a “good initiative,” but said its implementation would be a “key challenge.”
Dr. Umair Javed, from the Lahore University of Management Sciences, said: “The implementation challenges remain in almost every such initiative, and the most suitable way would be to implement it through cash subsidies to the targeted families.”
He added: “With 120 billion rupees, it would be hard to fight the commodity inflation and the most effective mechanism would be to give them cash in their hands.”
Senior economist, Dr. Farrukh Saleem, said the aid amount may be too small to provide relief. “If we calculate the disbursement, the amount would be 5 rupees per person per day. This is too small as compared to the inflation rate.”
But Dr. Sajid Amin Javed, senior economist at the Sustainable Development Policy Institute, said that regardless of the amount, the initiative was positive, adding that direct cash transfers would be more effective as they would cut down implementation costs.
“Irrespective of the amount, it is positive step that people are getting some relief amid price spikes. Social protection is the prime responsibility of government. The duration should be extended beyond six months because inflation is going to stay for at least a year,” he added.

  • “Finally, I will get to see my uncles and aunties after more than a year.”
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Indians on Thursday observed Diwali with a sense of normalcy as the annual festival of lights marked the first major celebration in more than a year without strict coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions.
The Malaysian government recently allowed domestic travel to resume and eased other virus-related preventive measures in a bid to help revive the country’s economy after figures showed more than 95 percent of its adult population had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. 
Some of the country’s 2 million ethnic Indians will now be able to celebrate Diwali with their relatives after the disappointment of last year when a lockdown was imposed just before the start of the holiday due to a rapid spike in virus cases.
Kuala Lumpur-based marketing consultant Karavin Rajah was able to travel to his hometown of Ipoh in northwest Perak state to celebrate the festival with his extended family.
“Finally, I will get to see my uncles and aunties after more than a year. It has been so long since anyone gathered but we will still be cautious,” he told Arab News.
This year’s festivities are similar to pre-pandemic days, with shops open and houses colorfully decorated.
“There is a more exciting feel and a sense of normalcy about this year’s celebrations. There is a festive mood with most shops selling clothes, decorations, cookies, and even firecrackers,” Rajah said.
Lawyer Annjili Gunendran said she would be leaving Kuala Lumpur to visit her family in Kuantan, Pahang state but added that their celebrations would be low key as the country was still recording new infections at a rate of around 5,000 every day.
She said she would skip the Malaysian open-house custom observed by all groups during major festivals, where friends and families visited the homes of those who were celebrating to wish them well and enjoy the feast.

HIGHLIGHTS

• This year’s festival of lights celebrations similar to pre-pandemic days with shops open, houses colorfully decorated: Malaysian Indians.

• Malaysian government recently lifted domestic travel, other restrictions to help revive economy.

“We are going back but unlike previous years, where our family hosted open houses, this will just be a small affair with the closest family and friends,” Gunendran added.
Malaysia has spent a large part of this year with much of its economy shut down and was under a full lockdown between May and August. The revival of economic activity and travel has made the Indian holiday also a weekend getaway opportunity for other ethnic groups.
Halian Fadzli Shah, a Muslim lawyer living in Kuala Lumpur, said his family would be heading for Penang, one of the most popular tourist destinations in Malaysia in the country’s northwest.
“We do not observe Diwali but with the border restrictions being eased, we will use this opportunity to travel locally,” he added.
While some risk has come with lifting travel restrictions, especially during a festive season, Singapore Institute of International Affairs senior fellow Oh Ei Sun told Arab News that the government was “experimenting with opening up the economy more substantially.”
He said: “The government had an uneasy job balancing life and livelihood. It remains to be seen if the pandemic numbers would climb again consequently.”

