Lessons from exile: Amr Waked is 'calmer and wiser'

Lessons from exile: Amr Waked is ‘calmer and wiser’
Amr Waked is Egypt’s most famous living actor and biggest crossover star. (Supplied)
Updated 25 sec ago
William Mullally

Lessons from exile: Amr Waked is ‘calmer and wiser’

Lessons from exile: Amr Waked is ‘calmer and wiser’
  • Egypt’s finest actor on leaving his homeland, working in Hollywood, and being grateful
Updated 25 sec ago
William Mullally

DUBAI: You learn a lot about yourself when you leave everything behind. Amr Waked — Egypt’s most famous living actor and biggest crossover star — left his country four years ago and is now unable to return, having been sentenced to eight years in military prison for “publishing fake news and insulting state institutions.”

Away from his home, in a place where no one knows his face, Waked has embraced a simpler life and, in the process, is becoming the man and the actor that he always hoped he could.

“The best thing that happened since I left Egypt is that I worked on myself for the first time in a long time. I tried to do this before, but this time I did it with depth and tranquility,” Waked tells Arab News. “I asked myself, ‘Who are you today? What have you done? What is shaping you? And what do you want to be tomorrow?’ It really changed me. After all that, I’m calmer, wiser, and a lot more grateful.”




One director he’s particularly grateful to is Luc Besson, the famed French director who gave him a starring role opposite Scarlett Johansson in 2014’s “Lucy,” a thrilling action feature that reframed Waked for a global audience. (Supplied)

Waked lives in Barcelona now, and it’s a life he adores. He’s made friends with the locals, he wanders the streets every night finding a new spot to eat, and he’s continued a mission he’s had for the last 20 years; to work with some of the most talented people across the world of film and television.

While his personal life may have gotten much humbler, you’d never know it from the caliber of work he’s been turning out. On screen, he’s starred in blockbusters such as DC’s “Wonder Woman 1984,” worked with legendary Oscar-nominated director Terrence Malick on an upcoming film, and starred in the Golden Globe-winning hit series “Ramy” as the titular character’s father, a role for which he is as indispensable as he is unrecognizable, shaving his head and growing a mustache for each season, the third of which he begins filming at the end of the year.

“I met Ramy Youssef at the El Gouna Film Festival, the first and last El Gouna I could attend, and we talked briefly about it. A few months later he sent me some good scripts, and I was in. I’m very grateful to be part of this Arab-American original show. It’s so original. It’s so truthful. I think it’s the kind of truth that just spills out of the second-generation Arabs in the West in general,” says Waked.




Waked lives in Barcelona now. (Supplied)

It’s a subject Waked has considered a lot—after all, he’s raising one. His son, now 14, lives with his mother just over the French border, and his son matters more to him than anything else in his life.

“The first and foremost reason why I left Egypt is because I want to be able to see my son any time I want. And I’m very grateful that fate has put me here, so close to him,” says Waked.

Waked is finding that 14 is an age at which he can bond with his son in a new way as he approaches maturity, his son coming to him for constant advice on all his different classes, giving Waked — an autodidact — the opportunity to share the diverse array of knowledge that he’s picked up over the years.

“For Spanish, he always comes to me. And then geography and history, here and there, but mostly in mathematics. I’m a math whiz, truth be told,” says Waked.




Waked met Ramy Youssef at the El Gouna Film Festival. (Supplied)

Waked has found a professional outlet for his curiosity as well, a show called “Dahaleez,” premiering on Al Jazeera in the near future. The series follows both unsolved mysteries and curious facts, with Waked presenting. Each episode is inspired by his own interests. On the show, Waked brings both his child-like wonder and wizened knowledge base to the table, presenting a Waked on screen closest to the man you may meet in private over tapas on the streets of Barcelona.

“It was a very rewarding experience for me as a producer, and as a filmmaker in general, because it’s a concept that came out of nothing,” he says. “We want to do something truly new. It’s all about real questions I have and how I think personally about certain topics. You know, I’m very into everything. I read a lot about many, many different things. I have an extreme passion for astronomy. That’s why I called my company Great Year. Do you know what a Great Year is?”

We do not.

“It’s the time it takes the equinoxes to make a cycle around the ecliptic (the plane of earth’s orbit around the sun), about 25,800 years. I’m still waiting to meet the first person that gets that reference.”




Waked is a firm believer that if you can dream it, you can do it. (Supplied)

Waked has proven himself to be one of the most versatile actors working today, able to handle basically any material, proving himself every time that a new filmmaker sees something new in him.

One director he’s particularly grateful to is Luc Besson, the famed French director who gave him a starring role opposite Scarlett Johansson in 2014’s “Lucy,” a thrilling action feature that reframed Waked for a global audience.

“It gave me credit in the world of action. I may not be an action hero, but I can do action now in a way that I couldn’t before,” says Waked, promising that it’s going to lead to some big things he can’t yet reveal.

Waked is a firm believer that if you can dream it, you can do it. He always has been. The only thing that’s changed now is the dreams themselves. He may not be able to make films in Egypt anymore, but he can still bring Egyptian culture, and Arab culture at large, to the world, showing them the best of what the region has to offer and potentially opening up new audiences to the world of Arab cinema.

“I’m something of a dreamy person—though I don’t know if that’s the right way to say it. I live for my dreams. I don’t even consider my dreams to be dreams. I consider them part of my life. I go after them. And somewhere in my dream, I felt that I needed to expand. I need to be the bridge now. The bridge between the West and the East. I was born and raised in the heart of the Middle East — in Cairo, Egypt. That is my heart too, and it’s a heart I can share all over,” says Waked.

“It was painful to leave Egpyt. But I didn’t have to leave behind the most important thing in my life, my son, so I didn’t really lose much at all. I love Egypt, but this love is inside me; I don’t have to live in Egypt to love Egypt. I can love it the way I love it, and give it much more my way,” says Waked.

Of all the lessons that Waked has learned recently though, the most important is that giving is more satisfying than receiving. What he cares most about now, he says, is what he can pay forward.

“I am about others; I’m not about me. If I’m making people happy, I’m very happy,” he says. “That is what I want to do with my life, with my work, with my voice, and that is what I will continue to do, across the world, any way I can.”

Review: Heist comedy ‘Army of Thieves’ is the prequel that nobody needed

Review: Heist comedy ‘Army of Thieves’ is the prequel that nobody needed
Updated 1 min 13 sec ago
Matt Ross

Review: Heist comedy ‘Army of Thieves’ is the prequel that nobody needed

Review: Heist comedy ‘Army of Thieves’ is the prequel that nobody needed
  • The origin story of Ludwig Dieter, the German safecracker from Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead,’ is instantly forgettable
Updated 1 min 13 sec ago
Matt Ross

LONDON: Ever wondered how Ludwig Dieter, the eccentric German safecracker from Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” movie, came to develop his deft lockpicking skills? No? Me neither. But Snyder and Matthias Schweighöfer (who played Dieter and directs this bizarre prequel) obviously did. And now they’ve decided to tell us.

So, “Army of Thieves” reintroduces us to Dieter, six years before the events of Snyder’s zombie heist movie. Dieter goes by his real name, Sebastian, and dreams of escaping his mundane life as a bank teller in Potsdam, Germany. He posts videos to YouTube explaining the history of famous safe designers (all while acting as a handy, but clunky, exposition device for the movie), but nobody ever watches them.

“Army of the Dead” is directed by Zack Snyder. (Supplied)

One day, however, a mysterious and glamorous thief comments on his videos, inviting him to take part in an underground safecracking contest — because there’s no easier/lazier way to ascertain that a character is extremely skilled at something than have them compete in a frankly ridiculous competition in a grimy basement.

As it turns out, the thief is Gwendoline (Nathalie Emmanuel) and she’s looking to recruit a safecracker to join her team of specialists as they undertake a series of heists across Europe. Will the naïve Sebastian join her and become the highly skilled mercenary we meet in “Army of the Dead”? Yes. He will. It would be a short prequel if he didn’t.

“Army of Thieves” is a film that simply doesn’t need to exist. It’s a backstory no one asked for designed to flesh out a character that no one needed fleshed out. And it does that without any of the best bits of Snyder’s zombie movie — the zombies and Dave Bautista.

What’s more, it does it in a depressingly obvious way, using every tried-and-tested movie trope in the book.

Schweighöfer does a decent job behind the camera but is pretty irritating in front of it. As a result, “Army of Thieves” winds up being a serviceable, though instantly forgettable, heist movie. And there were already plenty of those.

Recipes for success: South Korean chef Jin Chul Kim offers advice, a delicious spicy potato recipe

Recipes for success: South Korean chef Jin Chul Kim offers advice, a delicious spicy potato recipe
Updated 13 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

Recipes for success: South Korean chef Jin Chul Kim offers advice, a delicious spicy potato recipe

Recipes for success: South Korean chef Jin Chul Kim offers advice, a delicious spicy potato recipe
Updated 13 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The award-winning South Korean chef is currently in charge at Kojaki in Dubai

What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?

Well, that’s not easy. I’d say that if you love to cook, then nothing else really matters. Your kitchen is your sanctuary, and if you find a particular hack that works for you then go for it. However, if you don’t like to cook, then please just take a deep breath before you start. It’s best not to get too stressed — a kitchen is full of dangerous items…

Charcoal-grilled short rib is the chef’s favorite dish to cook. (Supplied)

What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?

Almost any chef would answer salt to this. It’s obviously such an important ingredient. But, in my case, I’d say garlic — it’s an ingredient that elevates any Korean dish.

What was the worst mistake you made when you started out as a professional?

Around 25 years ago, my boss was preparing Japanese turtle soup in the kitchen and — unfortunately for me — I didn’t know what he was preparing at the time. The soup looked like dirty water and I just thought someone hadn’t washed the pot properly. So I decided to wash it myself. Turned out I actually threw away about 10 liters of soup… and very expensive soup at that! It was a horrible day for all the chefs.

Jin Chul Kim is currently in charge at Kojaki. (Supplied)

What customer behavior most annoys you?

What bothers me the most is when someone says 'Do you know who I am?' — when a guest acts entitled just because they might be well-known or a public figure. I like to treat all my guests the same way.

What are you like in the kitchen? Are you a shouter? Or are you quite chilled-out?

When I was learning the trade, the senior staff in the kitchen would always use army-type training methods, so I followed the same style of training for my staff until about 10 years ago. But having cooked in many different countries, I’ve noticed that each country follows a different culture. It was only in Korea that we followed old-school kitchen culture. Now, if the staff do something wrong, I try to teach them to rectify the situation using a calm-but-stern voice — I reckon that’s more powerful.

Korean dumpling. (Supplied)

When you go out to eat, what’s your favorite cuisine?

Would it be a cliché if I said Asian? I always gravitate toward any Asian food, especially Korean and Japanese. If I leave the place remembering what I had, then I consider that an overall great experience. If I don’t, on the other hand, then the food can’t have been the best as it clearly didn’t make an impression on me.

What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly for yourself?

I’m Korean, so normally I’d cook kimchi soup. I always have kimchi in the fridge. It’s my soul food.

What’s your favorite dish to cook?

Charcoal-grilled short rib, which is just fantastic with lettuce and Korean miso sauce. It’s prepared using a special Korean cooking method. I always used to eat that dish when I was younger; we would all gather around it together as a family and enjoy some short ribs. Those are some of my best memories.

What’s the most difficult dish for you to get right?

For me, it’s the easiest dishes that are the most difficult to master, because everyone can make it, but it’s who makes it that makes the dish different. Take kimchi, for instance; I can make it, but my mother is the master and, in my opinion, I just can’t beat her.

Gamja Jorim. (Shutterstock)

Chef Jin’s Gamja Jorim (Korean braised potatoes)

INGREDIENTS

For the main dish

150 gm baby red potatoes

10 gm Corn oil

1.5 gm Rice vinegar

For the spicy soy sauce

180 gm Jin Korean soy sauce

90 gm honey

45 gm minced garlic cloves

18 gm Gochugaru (Korean chili powder)

360 ml vegetable stock

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Combine all sauce ingredients in a bowl, leave to infuse.

2. Bring a pan of lightly salted water to the boil, add the potatoes and simmer for 10-12 minutes until just tender. Drain and dry well.

3. Add corn oil to the pan and sauté the cooked potatoes over a medium heat until golden brown and crispy.

4. Remove from the heat and pour off any excess oil. Add the sauce and simmer until you obtain a thin sauce consistency, enough to coat the potatoes. Add the potatoes back into the pan and toss.

5. Garnish with sesame seeds and thinly sliced green spring onions and serve.

What We Are Reading Today: Paleontology: An Illustrated History by David Bainbridge

What We Are Reading Today: Paleontology: An Illustrated History by David Bainbridge
Updated 05 November 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Paleontology: An Illustrated History by David Bainbridge

What We Are Reading Today: Paleontology: An Illustrated History by David Bainbridge
Updated 05 November 2021
Arab News

Humans have been stumbling upon the petrified remains of ancient animals since prehistoric times, leading to tales of giant dogs, deadly dragons, tree deities, sea serpents, and all manner of strange and marvelous creatures. In this richly illustrated book, David Bainbridge recounts how legends like these gradually gave rise to the modern science of paleontology, and how this pioneering discipline has reshaped our view of the natural world.
Bainbridge takes readers from ancient Greece to the 18th century, when paleontology began to coalesce into the scientific field we know today, and discusses how contemporary paleontologists use cutting-edge technologies to flesh out the discoveries of past and present. He brings to life the stories and people behind some of the greatest fossil finds of all time, and explains how paleontology has long straddled the spheres of science and art.

International artists come together to celebrate the UAE’s National Day

International artists come together to celebrate the UAE’s National Day
Updated 04 November 2021
Arab News

International artists come together to celebrate the UAE’s National Day

International artists come together to celebrate the UAE’s National Day
Updated 04 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: In honor of the UAE’s 50th National Day on Dec. 2, 400 artists from more than 170 countries will come together for an event titled Dubai Art Expo to showcase their work in the UAE city.

The free three-day event will start on Thursday, with a grand opening held at the Meydan Hotel.

The festivities will include an art exhibition, talks, workshops and a series of performances from five continents. The performances will feature dancers, choirs, instrumental musicians and singers from Brazil, Ukraine and elsewhere.

The festivities will include an art exhibition, talks, workshops and a series of performances from five continents. (dubaiartexpo.com)

For the second day, the program will be held in Al-Fahidi Historical Neighborhood in collaboration with the Italian non-profit association Colours of Peace that promotes children's art internationally to reduce cultural, social and economic distances between rich and poor countries.

The foundation will also host a workshop for children to create their own drawings and messages.

The event’s Art Talks programme will take place on Saturday in the same neighborhood, with guest speakers including Platon Alexiou, a professor at the college of architecture, art and design at Ajman University and Emirati photographer Jassim Al-Awadhi.

The event is held under the patronage of the Minister of Tolerance and Co-existence, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak. It is organized by Artissima Art Agency and is curated by its founder, Aurela Cuku.

Little-known regional histories revealed at Sharjah Book Fair

Little-known regional histories revealed at Sharjah Book Fair
Updated 04 November 2021
Arab News

Little-known regional histories revealed at Sharjah Book Fair

Little-known regional histories revealed at Sharjah Book Fair
  • Highlights from the collection of rare book dealer Peter Harrington, on show in the UAE this month
Updated 04 November 2021
Arab News

TALKING HORSES

Carlo Guarmani’s “El Kamsa” from 1866, the double-volume “Breeding of Pure Bred Arab Horses” and a “History of The Royal Agricultural Society’s Stud of Authentic Arabian Horses” — both produced by The Royal Agricutural Society of Egypt in the 1930s and 1940s — all offer fascinating insights into the history of the pure-bred Arabian horse. The RASE’s books chronicle the society’s efforts to halt the extinction of this cultural icon — efforts supported extensively by Saudi Arabia.

Guarmani’s book, meanwhile, is considered one of the finest early Western works on the the subject of Arabian horses, not least because it includes translation’s of “three key Arabic works, most importantly that of one Ahmed, described by Guarmani as ‘the main hippologies of the century,’ director of the stables under Abdullah Pasha ibn Ali, Ottoman governor of the Eyalet of Sidon from 1820-32,” according to Peter Harrington’s catalogue.

Guarmani was an Italian horse expert and dealer who travelled to the region in 1850, spending 16 years in Syria, Palestine, Egypt, and the Arabian desert and becoming fluent in Arabic. He was tasked with finding pure-bred Arab stallions to buy for the French and Italian military. “Several months later, and after several risky adventures, Guarmani ‘successfully purchased three prime stallions for the exorbitant price of 100 camels.’ This second edition adds his narrative of this journey,” the catalogue states. “The title, ‘El Kamsa,’ refers to the five great families of the Arab horse.”

LANGUAGE LESSONS

The bookseller describes this collection of seven Khaleeji Arabic handbooks as “a highly unusual gathering of these extremely scarce language guides.” They were written in the 1940s to 1960s for employees of the various foreign oil companies expanding their operations in the region after the Second World War — particularly Aramco in Saudi Arabia, the Bahrain Petroleum Company, and the Kuwait Oil Company.

Aramco’s “Arabic Work Vocabulary for Americans in Saudi Arabia” is, the catalogue says, “the first to cover the Qatifi dialect, usages in Hofuf, Bahrain and Jubail, with some accommodation to the Bedu as well.” It also includes some cultural tips, including: “The Westerner's tendency to dispense with formalities can often be unintentionally offensive.” Only six copies of this edition are recorded in libraries around the world.

The Kuwait Oil Company’s effort covers similar ground, with tips on how to converse in “the bazaar, the harbor, stores, the refinery etc.” and exercises on local geography and climate, pearl diving, fishing and boat building, while Bapco’s “Colloquial Arabic” text book for employees is “grouped into eight lessons themed around working with local staff in Bahrain: in the workplace, greetings and small talk, an interview, construction, transportation, in the shop, troubles.”

A SPY’S ACCOUNT

Max Oppenheim journeyed from Cairo through northern Mesopotamia at the beginning of the 20th century. Officially, he was on an expedition to establish the route of the Baghdad Railway. In reality, he was a spy for Kaiser Wilhelm II, the German emperor. Oppenheim is described as “one of the most colorful figures of Middle Eastern politics and archaeology … an orientalist and ardent believer in his country’s destiny in the East. He travelled extensively through Mesopotamia and Syria, then Ottoman territories, mapping and taking meticulous notes on everything, from the lie of the land to the number of tents and houses owned by every tribe and village.” His journey took him through Beirut, Damascus, Palmyra, Mosul, Baghdad, Muscat, Adan, Zanzibar and more.

A SECRET SOCIETY’S ENCYCLOPEDIA

Hailed as “one of the most complete medieval encyclopedias of science,” this is a translation of a collection that was “composed sometime between the 10th and 11th centuries by an enigmatic and remarkable group of anonymous authors based in Basra known collectively as Ikhwān al-Safā' or Brethren of Purity.” A British historian has said they “ransacked every faith, every philosophy; ‘no science and no method is to be despised,’ they said; no part of knowledge, no attempt to reach truth, was common or unclean to them … Its value lies in its completeness, in its systematizing of the results of Arabian study.” The 52 “treatises” cover maths, theology, psychology, the natural sciences and more.

A VITAL GUIDE TO FARMING

Author Ibn Al-‘Awwam was “an Arab agriculturist who flourished at Seville in southern Spain in the later 12th century.” This guidebook is described as “the most comprehensive treatment of (agriculture) in medieval Arabic, and one of the most important medieval works on the subject in any language.” It was “for a long time the only source of reference on medieval Andalusi agronomy.” Al-‘Awwam breaks his topic down in great detail, covering crops and livestock. “The book describes the cultivation of 585 different plants, and gives cures for diseases of trees and vines, as well as diseases and injuries to horses and cattle.”

A RARE MAP OF THE REGION

This 1935 work is the final edition of Frederick Fraser Hunter’s “landmark Map of Arabia.” Hunter produced it as an accompaniment to J.G. Lorimer’s acclaimed “Gazetteer of the Gulf, Oman and Central Arabia,” written in the early 20th century, which remains “an important tool for researchers.” Hunter based his work on oil company and geologists’ surveys, travelers’ accounts, existing maps, and “local native information.” The result was “a milestone in the map-making of the Arabian peninsula,” an “extremely scarce and meticulous” work of which just four of this version are listed on library catalog WorldCat.

