You are here

  • Home
  • Qatari club agrees to let Xavi become Barcelona coach

Qatari club agrees to let Xavi become Barcelona coach

Qatari club agrees to let Xavi become Barcelona coach
Xavi Hernández is set to replace Ronald Koeman, who was fired last week following a series of losses for a club that failed to re-sign Lionel Messi. (Reuters file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rhzp4

Updated 11 sec ago
AP

Qatari club agrees to let Xavi become Barcelona coach

Qatari club agrees to let Xavi become Barcelona coach
  • Xavi’s current employer, Qatari club Al-Sadd, says that the former midfielder would be freed from his coaching contract once his release clause is paid
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

BARCELONA: Xavi Hernández, the player who personified the attacking style popularized by Barcelona and Spain’s national team, is close to returning to Camp Nou as coach.
Xavi’s current employer, Qatari club Al-Sadd, said Friday that the former midfielder would be freed from his coaching contract once his release clause is paid. His current contract runs into 2023.
Barcelona declined to comment on the cost, but Spanish media reports say Xavi’s buyout clause is 5 million euros ($5.7 million).
“Xavi informed us a few days ago of his desire to go to Barcelona at this particular time, because of the critical stage his hometown club is going through, and we understand this and decided not to stand in his way,” Al-Sadd CEO Turki Al-Ali said in a posting on the club’s Twitter account. “We’ve agreed on cooperation with Barcelona in the future. Xavi is an important part of Al-Sadd’s history and we wish him success.”
Xavi is set to replace Ronald Koeman, who was fired last week following a series of losses for a club that failed to re-sign Lionel Messi. Sergi Barjuan has been coaching Barcelona since, overseeing a draw in the Spanish league and a victory in the Champions League. He will return to coaching the reserve team.
Faced with a barrage of questions about Xavi in a regular pre-match news conference, Barjuan repeated that Barcelona had yet to announce the signing of a new coach. Even so, he spoke of Saturday’s match at Celta Vigo as his last in the dugout.
“Barcelona has not made anything official, but we all hope this can be worked out,” Barjuan said. “If Xavi comes, I will be happy to help him in any way I can.”
The 41-year-old Xavi left Barcelona in 2015 after helping the club win 25 titles, including four Champions Leagues and eight Spanish leagues in 17 seasons. He was also key to Spain’s streak of titles when it won the 2010 World Cup and European Championships in 2008 and 2012.
He has been at Al-Sadd since leaving Barcelona, first as a player and then as coach.
Xavi’s vision, passing and ability to maintain the ball under pressure made him critical to leading both Barcelona and Spain’s national team to their most successful eras.
Barcelona club president Joan Laporta now hopes that, as coach, Xavi can rekindle Barcelona’s beloved attacking style based on suffocating ball possession and intricate passing moves.
But Xavi will arrive with no experience coaching in a major league and will face the same daunting challenge that led to Koeman’s downfall: Barcelona is no longer the Barcelona he left behind as a player.
The team’s depleted finances have stripped it of Messi and other top players like Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suárez, and limited it to signing free agents in the offseason.
Xavi will inherit a team that is struggling in the Spanish league and has yet to guarantee that it will get through the group stage of the Champions League.
It will also be seen if Xavi’s personal relationship with veterans Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba, all former teammates, will help or hurt him as he continues the necessary rebuild started by Koeman.
In his favor, Xavi can benefit from the work started by Koeman, who brought several young players into his starting lineup. Above all, Pedri González, who has also had a superb year with Spain, and Gavi Páez seem perfect to fit Xavi’s playing style. Striker Ansu Fati has also emerged as a possible star.
Xavi turned down the chance to coach Barcelona in January 2020 when Laporta’s predecessor fired Ernesto Valverde in the middle of the season.
“When they offered me (the job), it had barely been three months since I was coaching,” Xavi said recently. “But now it is different. I have more experience and I am learning a lot here (with Al-Sadd).”

Topics: Xavi Hernandez Barcelona

Related

Laporta says Barcelona has other options besides Xavi
Sport
Laporta says Barcelona has other options besides Xavi
Barcelona closing in on Xavi to rescue falling giants
Sport
Barcelona closing in on Xavi to rescue falling giants

Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge can bring in new talent

Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge can bring in new talent
Updated 05 November 2021
Arab News

Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge can bring in new talent

Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge can bring in new talent
Updated 05 November 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Khalid Al-Qassimi, whose victory in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge four years ago propelled his rallying career in a new direction, says the event can help attract more young Emirati talent into motor sport in the years ahead.

The Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge provided the perfect platform for Al-Qassimi’s switch from the World Rally Championship to cross country, and winning his home event in 2017 proved to the UAE star that he could mix it with the best on a new world stage.

“I wanted to try something different, so having the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge to turn to was perfect,” said the Abu Dhabi Racing founder and former FIA Middle East rally champion, who lines up in the 30th anniversary event starting on Saturday alongside Dutch co-driver Wouter Rosegaar in a PH-sport Zephir T3. “Winning it showed me I had what it takes to go to the top level in off road rallying.”

Al-Qassimi’s 2017 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge victory was the first by a UAE driver since Mohammed Mattar in 1992, and led him to the FIA World Cup 2WD title. He wants to see new UAE talent on the podium in the future, and backs plans by the Emirates Motorsports Organization (EMSO) to use the rally as an important part of motor sport development.

“There is talent out there, and the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge can help bring more young people into the sport,” he says. “It shows them there’s a chance to compete at world level, just like the Dakar Rally is doing in Saudi Arabia. If we’re smart, we’ll find more drivers.”

No driver starting the penultimate round of this year’s FIA World Cup for Cross Country Rallies knows the event as well as veteran UAE competitor Yahya Al-Helei, who marks his own Desert Challenge 30th anniversary.

He maintains his 100 percent appearance record with Khalid Al-Kendi in a Nissan Pick-Up, and no one takes more pride in Al-Helei’s incredible run in the event than his son Mansour, who started rallying as his father’s co-driver.

Mansour was given his break as a driver when Khalid Al-Qassimi launched the Abu Dhabi Racing junior team in 2014, sending a group of young Emiratis into the Middle East Rally Championship and the Junior World Rally Championship.

The mentor and his protégé were team-mates again at this year’s Dakar Rally, Al-Helei finishing inside the top 30 on his first attempt while Al-Qassimi took seventh place.

With Mansour starting the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge alongside Abdulla Dakhan in a T4 CAN-AM Maverick, the EMSO hopes to see more young Emiratis following him.

That’s a sentiment shared by top Emirati rider Mohammed Al-Balooshi, the multiple Arab motocross champion who runs his own academy in Dubai and in 2018 became the first winner of the FIM Bajas World Cup title from the GCC region.

The KTM rider enters another Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge a week after his bid for a second World Cup crown suffered when mechanical problems in Portugal reduced him to fourth place in the standings.

“This is my home event, and I love what it has done for my development as a rider, and the chance it gives to young Arabs to test themselves against the best in the world,” said Al-Balooshi.

Among the young Emiratis relishing such an opportunity this time is Yamaha quad rider Abdulaziz Ahli, who takes on six-times FIM World Cup quads champion Rafal Sonik as the Pole seeks his third Desert Challenge crown.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

Related

Saudi driver Al-Rajhi, new World Champion Walkner chase first wins in Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge
Sport
Saudi driver Al-Rajhi, new World Champion Walkner chase first wins in Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge
Al-Qassimi, Sunderland, Al-Musallam claim victories after punishing Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge
Sport
Al-Qassimi, Sunderland, Al-Musallam claim victories after punishing Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

Sri Lanka ends West Indies’ hopes of T20 World Cup semis

Sri Lanka ends West Indies’ hopes of T20 World Cup semis
Updated 05 November 2021
AP

Sri Lanka ends West Indies’ hopes of T20 World Cup semis

Sri Lanka ends West Indies’ hopes of T20 World Cup semis
  • Inexperienced Sri Lanka bows out of the tournament with four points in Super 12s
  • In reply, West Indies lost their power hitters cheaply before getting restricted at 169-8
Updated 05 November 2021
AP

ABU DHABI: Sri Lanka ended defending champion West Indies’ slim hopes of advancing to the semifinals with an emphatic 20-run victory in their last T20 World Cup game on Thursday.
Young batters Charith Asalanka (68) and Pathum Nissanka (51) toyed with the seven-man West Indies attack in raising Sri Lanka’s highest total of 189-3 in their final Group 1 game by slamming powerful half centuries.
In reply, West Indies, which won the toss and elected to field, lost their power hitters cheaply before getting restricted at 169-8.
Shimron Hetmyer narrowed the defeat with a fighting unbeaten 81 off 54 balls, but Sri Lanka always looked favorite to sign off from the tournament on a winning note.
“These youngsters have been working hard, so I’m really happy,” said Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanka. “They worked really hard for this. They have a long career ahead and a lot of good cricket to come.”
The 42-year-old Chris Gayle could score only 1, Andre Russell made only 9 while the world’s new No. 1 T20 bowler, legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga (2-19), clean bowled Dwayne Bravo (1) and captain Kieron Pollard for zero as West Indies lost wickets with regular intervals in a steep chase.
“(Hasaranga) is a gem. He’s a superstar in the making,” Shanaka said. “There’s a lot of cricket to be played, we have to protect him as well (but) as a captain, I back him in every situation.”
Inexperienced Sri Lanka bowed out of the tournament with four points in Super 12s, defeating Bangladesh and West Indies while losing to England, South Africa and Australia.
Two-time champion West Indies, having a solitary win over Bangladesh, takes on Australia in their last group game on Saturday.
“We have spoken time and time again, especially from a batting perspective, what we need to do as individuals and we have not done well,” Pollard said. “A couple of young guys are putting up their hands but the experienced guys, myself included, have not done well.”
West Indies had a mathematical chance to go through to the last four, but Asalanka and Nissanka combined in a brilliant 91-run second-wicket stand.
The West Indies’ most experienced bowler Bravo was smashed for 42 off his four overs. Bravo finally broke the stand when Nissanka holed out in the deep in the 16th over.
Ravi Rmpaul and Jason Holder also couldn’t impress and finished with identical figure of 0-37.
The Sri Lanka fielders showed plenty of athleticism on the field with Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Chamika Karunaratne holding onto stunning catches to dismiss Roston Chase and Holder, respectively.
Hetmyer, who hit eight fours and four sixes, narrowed the margin of defeat in the last three overs through some big hitting against fast bowler Karunaratne (2-43) and Dushmantha Chameera (1-41).
“We are not going to hide from the fact that it’s been disappointing for us,” Pollard said. “I’m sure all the guys are hurting in that dressing room. It’s something we didn’t see coming, but we have to face the reality.”

Topics: Cricket Sri Lanka west indies T20 World Cup T20 World Cup 2021

Related

T20 World Cup: Are the tigers about to pounce again?
Sport
T20 World Cup: Are the tigers about to pounce again?
Rohit Sharma keeps India alive at T20 World Cup
Sport
Rohit Sharma keeps India alive at T20 World Cup

Lydia Ko, Carlota Ciganda share lead after first round of Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Lydia Ko, Carlota Ciganda share lead after first round of Aramco Saudi Ladies International
Updated 05 November 2021
Arab News

Lydia Ko, Carlota Ciganda share lead after first round of Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Lydia Ko, Carlota Ciganda share lead after first round of Aramco Saudi Ladies International
Updated 05 November 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: New Zealand’s Lydia Ko and Spain’s Carlota Ciganda share the lead after the first round of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF.

Out an hour later than planned following thick morning fog on the Kingdom’s Red Sea coast, former world No. 1 Ko steamed to a five-under-par 67 to hold the solo lunchtime lead at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

Ciganda, out in the afternoon, wasted no time in closing the gap, carding six birdies en route to a five-under front nine, before a more controlled display round the course’s notoriously windy back nine.

The pair sit one ahead of Swedish pair Johanna Gustavsson and Linnea Strom, and Kim Metraux of Switzerland, who are on -4.

“I didn’t drive it very well but every time I did miss it, I wasn’t in that much trouble,” said double Major-winner Ko. “I hit it in the desert once and got pretty lucky with my lie. I think today it was a combination between being lucky when I didn’t hit it good, and my irons being really good. I made a lot of opportunities and holed a few good putts, which sharpened up my tee shots.”

On the testing setup at Royal Greens, Ko said: “The course here is really pure. It’s my first time playing here but it’s a great track with a good combination of holes. It’ll be pretty breezy out in the afternoon tomorrow, so I’ll just have to play smart, be aggressive, trust my game and see where that leaves me.”

Four-time LET tournament champion Ciganda said: “I started very well with two birdies in the first two holes, bogeyed the third, but then made some very good shots and played very solid, managing to shoot five under on the front nine.

“I really enjoyed the course although there was the wind and it was really hot. In the afternoon it gets windy so it is tricky, but the more you play the more you know what the weather is going to do, so maybe tomorrow morning it will get easier. I am excited for tomorrow and will hopefully have a good score.”

Fresh from her win at the Dubai Moonlight Classic, England’s Bronte Law brought that same form to Royal Greens with a two-under-par opening round, clinching the shot of the day with a hole-in-one on the par three third.

“I actually didn’t realize it was a hole-in-one,” said Law. “I couldn’t see it land on the green or sitting on the green. A cameraman eventually told me it was in, so yeah – it was cool, and I was pretty pleased!

“I played really well today. I had a double bogey, which came out of nowhere, but it’s windy so some shots just get away from you and that one did. Aside from that I hit the ball really well and made quite a few birdies. There’ll be a bit less wind in the morning tomorrow so that should hopefully make it a bit easier.”

Triple Major winner and 2021 AIG Open champion Anna Nordqvist sits four off the lead on one under par, Dame Laura Davies is at level par, while defending Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF champion Emily Kristine Pedersen sits at +1.

Topics: Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Related

Emily Kristine Pedersen is the golfer to beat after 2020 Saudi three-peat
Sport
Emily Kristine Pedersen is the golfer to beat after 2020 Saudi three-peat
Saudi tournaments crucial for women’s golf momentum, says LET chief
Sport
Saudi tournaments crucial for women’s golf momentum, says LET chief

Pressure mounts on English cricket club over ‘institutional racism’

Pressure mounts on English cricket club over ‘institutional racism’
Updated 04 November 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Pressure mounts on English cricket club over ‘institutional racism’

Pressure mounts on English cricket club over ‘institutional racism’
  • Internal report found Azeem Rafiq had been victim of ‘racial harassment and bullying’
  • Cricketer slams ‘abject failures to act by numerous leaders at Yorkshire County Cricket Club and in the wider game’
Updated 04 November 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: A British-Pakistani cricketer has called out his former club for “institutional racism” after a former teammate admitted to using a racial slur against him.

Azeem Rafiq, who used to play for Yorkshire County Cricket Club, responded on Twitter to former England cricketer Gary Ballance’s admission that he used a racial slur against him when the two played together.

Ballance said he regretted using the slur “P**i” — a racist term usually directed at anyone who appears to be of South Asian descent — against Rafiq. 

In other instances not directly attributed to Ballance, Rafiq — who played for the club for two spells between 2008 and 2018 — was made to feel uncomfortable about his religious practices.

In a statement posted on Twitter on Wednesday, Rafiq said: “I’m not intending to say very much until the select committee hearing later this month. However, I wanted to stress this is not really about the words of certain individuals.

“This is about institutional racism and abject failures to act by numerous leaders at Yorkshire County Cricket Club and in the wider game. The sport I love and club desperately need reform and change.”

A previous internal report obtained by sports news website ESPNCricinfo found that Rafiq had been the victim of “racial harassment and bullying” while playing for YCCC.

The club had tried to claim that the use of the term P**i by individuals was in the spirit of “friendly banter,” and had previously said it would not take disciplinary action against any players, employees or executives.

Rafiq will appear before a select committee later this month — as will the club’s Chairman Roger Hutton — to discuss YCCC’s handling of the allegations. But the controversy has already begun to take its toll on the club.

Major sponsors including Yorkshire Tea, Anchor Butter and others have ended their association with YCCC, and investigations by the England and Wales Cricket Board could end with punishments including the stripping of the club’s grounds as a Test match venue.

Ebadur Rahman, founder of Nujum Sports — which introduced the Muslim Athletes’ Charter into British sport to encourage clubs and governing bodies to commit to “equality and diversity for all” — told Arab News that authorities and clubs should tackle “all forms of discrimination and racism.”

He added: “We need their support and understanding, otherwise our work and that of similar organizations will be in vain. They need to stand up and call out against racism and discrimination whenever they see it, especially when they find it in their own organizations.”

Other figures from the sporting world have also voiced support for Rafiq. Monty Panesar, former captain of England’s cricket team, slammed YCCC for claiming that the use of the racial slur was “banter.”

He told TV show “Good Morning Britain”: “I think they’ve completely mishandled this case. They haven’t taken serious concern for Azeem Rafiq and his welfare. They’ve kind of termed it as banter which sits uncomfortably with me.” He added: “The P word is a racist term and shouldn’t be defined under the banter bracket.”

YCCC on Thursday said it will hold an emergency board meeting on Friday to discuss Rafiq’s allegations.

Topics: Yorkshire County Cricket Club Azeem Rafiq Gary Ballance

Related

Special Welsh football association becomes 1st footballing body to adopt Muslim Athlete Charter
Sport
Welsh football association becomes 1st footballing body to adopt Muslim Athlete Charter

Five talking points from UAE Pro League matchweek 9

Five talking points from UAE Pro League matchweek 9
Updated 04 November 2021
Wael Jabir

Five talking points from UAE Pro League matchweek 9

Five talking points from UAE Pro League matchweek 9
Updated 04 November 2021
Wael Jabir

At a point of the season where, usually, the title race, Champions League qualification spots and relegation battles would start to take shape, the UAE Pro League remains wide open with teams moving up and down the table, and unpredictability reigning supreme.

Unbeaten rivals Al-Ain and Al-Wahda occupy the top two spots while bottom side Emirates Club continue their pursuit of a first point, and last year’s runners-up Bani Yas find themselves three points off the drop zone. With that, we look at five talking points from a thrilling matchweek 9 of the competition.

Solid Ittihad Kalba compound Shabab Al-Ahli problems

Shabab Al-Ahli travelled to the east coast hopeful that a win against Ittihad Kalba could lift them to second, within touching distance of leaders Al-Ain, but coach Mahdi Ali’s men had their work cut out.

Deprived of the services of injured striker Peniel Mlapa and key attacking outlets Ahmed Jashk and Waleed Anbar (both ineligible to face parent club Shabab Al-Ahli), Ittihad Kalba were left to rely on the brilliance of another loanee, Ousmane Camara, from Sharjah FC. The young Guinean wreaked havoc in the visitors’ defense, and came within inches of scoring, only to be denied by the upright.

At the other end, Shabab Al-Ahli were left frustrated by Jorge da Silva’s side’s solid defense — the fourth best in the league. So impressive has been their form this campaign that UAE coach Bert van Marwijk had to recall 36-year-old center-back Mohanad Salem two years after his last cap.

At the end there was nothing to separate the pair, and this latest setback for pre-season favorites Shabab Al-Ahli leaves the coach in an untenable position as his side slipped to fifth place with just one win in their last five matches.

Dubai Derby Delight for Al-Nasr

The pick of the midweek games saw Dubai arch-rivals Al-Wasl and Al-Nasr lock horns at the former’s Zabeel Stadium on Tuesday.

Al-Nasr dominated from start to finish against a lackluster Al-Wasl side and were rewarded with goals. Ryan Mendes was the star of the show, winning a penalty after 18 minutes when brought down inside the box by Nigerian defender Mutau Owolabi, allowing Portuguese playmaker Toze to convert from the spot.

The former Sharjah winger was again involved as he sent a pinpoint diagonal ball into the box for Sebastian Tagliabue to nod home as the blue half of Bur Dubai celebrated a two-goal lead.

Neither a penalty, wasted by William Pottker, nor a gifted tap-in for Michael Araujo to half the deficit, were enough to salvage anything for Al-Wasl, who find themselves languishing in ninth with only two wins in their last eight, while their city rivals soar into third place.

Sharjah struggles continue post Al-Anbari

Two sides that recently made managerial changes locked horns in a repeat of the AFC Champions League round of 16 clash, with both Sharjah and Al-Wahda still under the guidance of interim coaches, but the response on the pitch from the two could not be more different.

Sharjah had stumbled to a 2-2 draw against minnows Al-Orooba the previous week following the departure of club legend Abdulaziz Al-Anbari who had led them to the 2018-19 UAE Pro League title, but saw his side stagnate this term. Assistant coach Juan Carlos was installed while the search for a new permanent boss continues.

At Al-Wahda, a run of five winless matches in the league and a 5-1 thumping at the hands of Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr in the AFC Champions League quarter-final consigned former boss Henk ten Cate to the sack, with French coach Gregory Dufrennes stepping up from the U23s to take charge.

Al-Wahda’s powerful front four ran riot against a Sharjah side that did not look to have found an answer to their continued struggles. Omar Kharbin headed the visitors into the lead and Joao Pedro drilled home the second at the hour mark before veteran Ismael Matar set up the flamboyant Fabio Martins to round off the scoring with an exquisite piece of team play.

The misery of the Ten Cate days was over as Al-Wahda climbed to second place in the table, just four points behind leaders Al-Ain, while the 3-0 defeat left Sharjah to reflect on whether their problems ran deeper than the departed boss.

No deadly duo, no problem for Al-Ain

A mini slump of form had seen Al-Ain win one of their last three games, but coach Sergei Rebrov’s side would argue that it was indeed their most difficult run of matches so far, having played Al-Wahda, Al-Wasl and Shabab Al-Ahli in three consecutive fixtures and walked away unbeaten with a total of five points collected.

On Tuesday they faced a different type of challenge. While a home game against 12th placed Al-Dhafra would not usually qualify as one that is impossible to win, Al-Ain would have to do it without the services of their main attacking threats, suspended Togolese striker Laba Kodjo and injured flying winger Bandar Al-Ahbabi.

They needed well over an hour, but the win was in no doubt as a dominant display at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium was capped off with a headed goal as North African duo Yacine Meriah and Sofiane Rahimi combined — the Tunisian defender crossing from the right for Moroccan Rahimi, who headed in the goal that was enough to get Al-Ain back to winning ways.

With a third of the season gone, the UAE’s most successful side are yet to be beaten and are looking good value for their five-point lead at the summit of the league.

High flying Ajman stun reigning champions Al-Jazira

Al-Jazira continue to blow hot and cold this season — their five-game form going into the matchweek 9 trip to Ajman read W-L-W-L-W — and a third defeat in six games ensued, matching their loss tally from the entirety of the title-winning 2020-21 season.

There were encouraging signs for coach Marcel Keizer’s side as striker Ali Mabkhout struck the post inside four minutes, but instead it was Gambian forward Bubacarr Trawally who found the back of the net first, the former Al-Shabab forward putting Ajman in the lead with a composed finish.

Al-Jazira were thrown a lifeline late in the first half as Mabkhout was fouled inside the box and stepped up to convert from the spot, equalizing for his side and matching Fahd Khamis 25-year-old record as the UAE top division’s all-time top scorer with 175 goals.

A turning point arrived just before the hour-mark as goalkeeper Ali Khaseif was given his marching orders following a rash challenge on Feras Belarbi, who was through on goal. Substitute goalkeeper Salam Khairi was left rooted to the spot as the Tunisian forward promptly curled the resulting free-kick into the back of the net to seal a famous victory for Ajman.

The result means just two points separate the sides at this stage, with Al-Jazira dropping to fourth and Ajman climbing up to seventh. In comparison, Ajman finished last campaign in 12th place, just outside the relegation zone, and a whopping 42 points adrift of champions Al-Jazira.

Topics: football UAE

Related

UAE Pro League extends validity of COVID-19 test results to 96 hours
Sport
UAE Pro League extends validity of COVID-19 test results to 96 hours
5 talking points after UAE Pro League returned to action after month-long break
Sport
5 talking points after UAE Pro League returned to action after month-long break

Latest updates

Qatari club agrees to let Xavi become Barcelona coach
Qatari club agrees to let Xavi become Barcelona coach
INTERVIEW: ‘The single biggest change has been a decline in overall news consumption’ — Sunil John, ASDA’A BCW founder
INTERVIEW: ‘The single biggest change has been a decline in overall news consumption’ — Sunil John, ASDA’A BCW founder
Shale drilling leader enters the Permian Basin in $3.25bn deal
Shale drilling leader enters the Permian Basin in $3.25bn deal
Ethiopia rebels to ‘join forces’ to defeat Abiy government
Ethiopia rebels to ‘join forces’ to defeat Abiy government
Saudi PIF closing in on direct investments in China Stock Deals
Saudi PIF closing in on direct investments in China Stock Deals

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.