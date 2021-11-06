You are here

  • Home
  • Fire in Indian hospital COVID-19 ward kills 10 patients
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Fire in Indian hospital COVID-19 ward kills 10 patients

Fire in Indian hospital COVID-19 ward kills 10 patients
Vadodara Range IG, Harekrishna Patel (2L) insopects the Patel Welfare Covid Hospital after a fire broke out overnight killing 16 Covid-19 patients. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yayyb

Updated 06 November 2021
AP

Fire in Indian hospital COVID-19 ward kills 10 patients

Fire in Indian hospital COVID-19 ward kills 10 patients
  • An official told New Delhi Television that around 17 patients were in the ward when the fire broke out
  • Poor maintenance and lack of proper firefighting equipment often cause deaths in India
Updated 06 November 2021
AP

NEW DELHI: Ten patients died Saturday after a fire broke out in a hospital’s COVID-19 ward in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, officials said.
An official told New Delhi Television that around 17 patients were in the ward when the fire broke out. The remaining patients have been moved to a COVID-19 ward in another hospital, district collector Rajendra Bhosle said.
While the fire has since been brought under control, the cause was not immediately clear, he added, saying officials will carry out an investigation.
The former chief minister of the state, Devendra Fadnavis, took to Twitter to express his condolences and called for “strict action” against those responsible.
Such incidents are not uncommon in India. In May, when the country was battling a devastating surge in coronavirus cases, a fire in a COVID-19 ward in western India killed at least 18 patients.
Poor maintenance and lack of proper firefighting equipment often cause deaths in India.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

UAE coronavirus cases below 100 for seventh day
Middle-East
UAE coronavirus cases below 100 for seventh day
Israel reports subvariant of Delta coronavirus strain
Middle-East
Israel reports subvariant of Delta coronavirus strain

UK Defence Ministry settles 417 Iraq war compensation claims in 2021

UK Defence Ministry settles 417 Iraq war compensation claims in 2021
Updated 42 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

UK Defence Ministry settles 417 Iraq war compensation claims in 2021

UK Defence Ministry settles 417 Iraq war compensation claims in 2021
  • Pay-outs include incidents of hooding, assault
  • One case involved death of 13-year-old boy
Updated 42 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UK Ministry of Defence has settled 417 compensation claims related to the Iraq war, paying several million pounds to resolve accusations that Iraqis endured cruel and inhumane treatment — including arbitrary detention and assault — at the hands of UK troops.

The claims settled this year means that individual claims that have been settled since the invasion in 2003 run into the low tens of thousands.

The 417 settled this year came after High Court rulings found there were breaches of the Geneva Conventions and the Human Rights Act by British forces in Iraq.

Martyn Day, a senior partner with Leigh Day, the solicitors who brought the action, told The Guardian: “While we’ve had politicians like David Cameron and Theresa May criticising us for supposedly ambulance chasing, the MoD has been quietly settling claims. The settlements here cover a mix of cases, instances of false imprisonment, assault.

“What this shows is that when it comes to what amounts to policing in a foreign state, the military are simply not the right people to do it.”

One of the cases involved the death of a 13-year-old boy. Other court proceedings remain highly confidential.

The latest financial settlements were based on four test cases that were concluded in the High Court in 2017, when four men were awarded a total of £84,000 ($113,000) after three separate incidents in which British troops were found to have broken the Geneva Conventions.

One claimant in 2017 was awarded £33,000 by the court due to his unlawful detention and a beating it was determined he had suffered in 2007 by “one or more implements,” which probably involved rifle butts.

Two Iraqi merchant seamen settled with the ministry after their detention in 2003. One received £28,000 after an assault and hooding. The other collected £10,000, after also enduring a hooding.

Hooding, where typically a sandbag cover or some other cloth is placed over the head, was involved in many of the latest settled claims. It was banned in 1972 by former Prime Minister Ted Heath, but its practice continued in Iraq, where many soldiers admitted that they did not know the practice was illegal.

There has been no statement on the settled claims by the ministry, but an official disclosure released this week showed that the civil actions had been resolved. 

It noted that 417 “Iraq private law” claims had been settled over 2020/21.

Hopes of any criminal prosecutions after the 417 settlements are slim, with the government shutting down the Iraq Historic Allegations Team in 2017.

The team was closed after the Al-Sweady inquiry concluded in 2014, when it found that allegations that British troops had murdered detained Iraqis and mutilated their bodies were fabricated. 

The lead lawyer behind the fabricated claims, Phil Shiner, was subsequently struck off as a barrister.

Shiner’s conduct has been a significant part of a campaign by military veterans and government officials to prevent historic legal campaigns against British troops. 

This campaign secured the passing of the Overseas Operations Act this year, which introduced a presumption against criminal prosecutions for five years after the event. 

The act also brought in a longstop to prevent civil claims being brought after six years.

A ministry spokesperson told The Guardian: “Whilst the vast majority of UK personnel conducted themselves to the highest standards in Iraq and Afghanistan, we acknowledge that it has been necessary to seek negotiated settlements of outstanding claims in both the Iraq civilian litigation and Afghan civil litigation.”

The ministry added that Service Police and the Service Prosecuting Authority remained open to the possibility of considering criminal allegations should new evidence emerge.

Topics: UK Iraq UK Ministry of Defense

Related

Update One killed dozens injured as Iraq police clash with pro-Iran protesters
Middle-East
One killed dozens injured as Iraq police clash with pro-Iran protesters
Despite oil wealth, poverty fuels despair in south Iraq
Middle-East
Despite oil wealth, poverty fuels despair in south Iraq

British troops survive ‘friendly fire’ incident in Mali

British troops survive ‘friendly fire’ incident in Mali
Updated 06 November 2021
Arab News

British troops survive ‘friendly fire’ incident in Mali

British troops survive ‘friendly fire’ incident in Mali
  • Estonian soldiers mistook the Britons for Islamists during a tense period after recent spike in fighting
Updated 06 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: British military personnel serving on a UN peacekeeping mission in Mali have escaped a “friendly fire” incident unharmed after Estonian troops mistook them for Islamist insurgents.

A minibus carrying the RAF crew and UK troops was fired upon from a French special forces base after the Estonian soldiers believed that they were attempting to infiltrate the garrison.

The Estonians, attached to the French-led counterinsurgency Operation Barkhane, are based near the eastern city of Gao, which had experienced a violent Islamist insurgency.

They claimed that the shooting was caused by the British failing to fill in the correct paperwork, which created confusion. They had been manning a sandbagged machine-gun post when what they saw as an unidentified vehicle appeared.

The British personnel were driving to RAF helicopters deployed alongside the French forces when it came under fire.

A UK military official said: “It was obviously a misunderstanding, but the consequences could have been very serious with a real risk of casualties. We were very lucky no one was hurt.”

Capt. Taavi Karotamm, an Estonian Defence Force spokesman, said: “Estonian troops that were manning a control post opened fire at an unidentified vehicle. All procedures were correctly followed by Estonian troops and no Estonian or allied personnel were harmed.”

The Ministry of Defence in London said: “We can confirm an incident took place in August involving UK personnel in Mali, and that all personnel involved were unharmed.”

A 300-strong British force composed of light cavalry reconnaissance troops have been operating in the region. The patrols were recently involved in firefight with suspected Daesh fighters, the first major contact involving regular British troops since the conclusion of combat operations in Afghanistan in 2014.

Topics: British troops mali UN peacekeeping mission Estonian troops

Related

UK troops kill 2 suspected Daesh fighters in first Mali clash
World
UK troops kill 2 suspected Daesh fighters in first Mali clash
The free plan started on Monday and will roll out across Kenya in the coming days. (File/AFP)
Media
Netflix offers free plan in Kenya to entice new subscribers

Ethiopia PM urges ‘sacrifices’ to save country

Ethiopia PM urges ‘sacrifices’ to save country
Updated 06 November 2021
AFP

Ethiopia PM urges ‘sacrifices’ to save country

Ethiopia PM urges ‘sacrifices’ to save country
  • Last weekend, the TPLF said it had taken two strategic cities in the region of Amhara
  • Faced with the recent escalation in fighting, the United Nations’ Security Council on Friday called for a cease-fire in a rare joint declaration on the issue
Updated 06 November 2021
AFP

ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopia must be ready to make “sacrifices” to “salvage” the country, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Saturday, as fighting in the north intensifies between government forces and Tigrayan rebels who threaten to advance on the capital.
His announcement came a day after nine rebel groups said they would join forces in an alliance built around the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been locked in a year-long war against Abiy’s government.
TPLF representative Berhane Gebre-Christos said Friday the alliance aimed to “remove the regime,” as he signed the nine-party agreement in Washington.
“There are sacrifices to be made, but those sacrifices will salvage Ethiopia,” Abiy tweeted.
“We have seen the tests and obstacles and it made us stronger,” he said, adding: “We have more allies than the people who turned their backs on us.”
“For us, Ethiopians, dying for our sovereignty, unity and identity, is an honor. There is no Ethiopianism without sacrifice,” the government’s communication service said on Twitter.
Last weekend, the TPLF said it had taken two strategic cities in the region of Amhara, where its fighters had advanced after retaking their Tigray bastion in June.
It said Wednesday it had reached the town of Kemissie in Amhara, 325 kilometers (200 miles) northeast of the capital.
The TPLF added it was running “joint operations” with the Oromo Liberation Army, another rebel group which predicted Addis Ababa could fall in a matter of weeks.
The government, which on Tuesday declared a nationwide emergency, has denied any major rebel advance or threat on the capital, vowing to press on to victory in “an existential war.”
Abiy’s spokeswoman Billene Seyoum on Friday accused the rebels of spinning “an alarmist narrative that is creating much tension among different communities, including the international community.”
“This information warfare and this propaganda that they have been propagating is giving a false sense of insecurity,” she added.
Faced with the recent escalation in fighting, the United Nations’ Security Council on Friday called for a cease-fire in a rare joint declaration on the issue.
Abiy sent troops into Tigray in November 2020 to topple the TPLF, which he accused of having attacked military bases, promising a swift victory.
But by late June the rebels had retaken most of Tigray and expanded into the neighboring regions of Afar and Amhara.
Thousands have been killed and hundreds of thousands forced into famine-like conditions, according to the UN.

Topics: Ethiopia

Related

Ethiopia recalls retired military officers as anti-govt alliance forms
World
Ethiopia recalls retired military officers as anti-govt alliance forms
Ethiopia rebels to ‘join forces’ to defeat Abiy government
World
Ethiopia rebels to ‘join forces’ to defeat Abiy government

Multiple people injured in knife attack on German train

Multiple people injured in knife attack on German train
Updated 06 November 2021
Reuters

Multiple people injured in knife attack on German train

Multiple people injured in knife attack on German train
Updated 06 November 2021
Reuters

BERLIN: A knife attack on a high-speed train in Germany has injured several people, police confirmed Saturday morning.
Local police told The Associated Press that they received a call about the attack around 9 a.m. local time on Saturday.
The train in question, one of Germany’s high-speed ICE trains, was traveling between the Bavarian cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg at the time of the attack.
One man has been arrested in connection with the attack at the train station in Seubersdorf, where the train is currently stopped, police said. Police said multiple people were injured but were unable to provide a specific number.
Around 200 people were removed from the train and taken to a local restaurant for refreshments, according to German broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk.
Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said the background behind the “terrible” attack was “still unclear” and is “now being clarified.” He said people in Seubersdorf, a municipality located about 473 kilometers (294 miles) south of Berlin, faced no “acute danger.”
“I hope that those injured and those who witnessed this will recover quickly and completely,” Seehofer said.
Bavarian state police were on the scene in Seubersdorf, local police confirmed.
A spokesperson for the German railway network confirmed that the station in Seubersdorf has been closed since approximately 9 a.m. and that train travel between Regensburg and Nuremberg has been suspended.

Topics: Germany

Related

Bayern star Kimmich sparks vaccination debate in Germany
Sport
Bayern star Kimmich sparks vaccination debate in Germany
Germany pays tribute to troops who served in Afghanistan
World
Germany pays tribute to troops who served in Afghanistan

UN investigator: Crimes against humanity under Myanmar junta

UN investigator: Crimes against humanity under Myanmar junta
Updated 06 November 2021
AP

UN investigator: Crimes against humanity under Myanmar junta

UN investigator: Crimes against humanity under Myanmar junta
  • Since the takeover, Myanmar has been wracked by unrest
  • More than 700,000 Rohingya fled to neighboring Bangladesh to escape what has been called an ethnic cleansing campaign
Updated 06 November 2021
AP

UNITED NATIONS: The head of the UN body investigating the most serious crimes in Myanmar said Friday that preliminary evidence collected since the military seized power on Feb. 1 shows a widespread and systematic attack on civilians “amounting to crimes against humanity.”
Nicholas Koumjian told UN reporters that the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar, which he heads, has received over 200,000 communications since the army takeover and has collected over 1.5 million items of evidence that are being analyzed “so that one day those most responsible for the serious international crimes in Myanmar will be brought to account.”
In determining that the crimes against civilians appear to be widespread and systematic, he said investigators saw patterns of violence — a measured response by security forces to demonstrations in the first six weeks or so after the military takeover followed by “an uptick in violence and much more violent methods used to suppress the demonstrators.”
“This was happening in different places at the same time, indicating to us it would be logical to conclude this was from a central policy,” Koumjian said. “And, also, we saw that particular groups were targeted, especially for arrests and detentions that appear to be without due process of law. And this includes, of course, journalists, medical workers and political opponents.”
Myanmar for five decades had languished under strict military rule that led to international isolation and sanctions. As the generals loosened their grip, culminating in Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi’s rise to leadership in 2015 elections, the international community responded by lifting most sanctions and pouring investment into the country.
The Feb. 1 military takeover followed November elections which Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party won overwhelmingly and the military rejects as fraudulent. Since the takeover, Myanmar has been wracked by unrest, with peaceful demonstrations against the ruling generals morphing first into a low-level insurgency in many urban areas after security forces used deadly force and then into more serious combat in rural areas, especially in border regions where ethnic minority militias have been engaging in heavy clashes with government troops.
Christine Schraner Burgener told The Associated Press shortly before her 3 ½ year term as the UN special envoy for Myanmar ended on Oct. 31 that “civil war” has spread throughout the country.
The UN investigative body was established by the Geneva-based Human Rights Council in September 2018 with a mandate to collect, consolidate, preserve and analyze evidence of the most serious international crimes and violations of international law committed in Myanmar.
Koumjian, an American lawyer who served as an international prosecutor of serious crimes committed in Cambodia, East Timor and Bosnia, was appointed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as its head in 2019 with instructions to prepare files that can facilitate criminal prosecutions in national, regional or international tribunals to prosecute genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.
Koumjian said his team has been collecting evidence from a wide variety of sources including individuals, organizations, businesses and governments, and the evidence includes photographs, videos, testimonies and social media posts “that could be relevant to show that crimes happened and who is responsible for those crimes.”
The investigative body has received information from social media companies, which he wouldn’t name except for Facebook because it had made its cooperation public.
“We began engaging with Facebook as soon as we were created in 2019, and they have been meeting with us regularly,” Koumjian said. “We have received some, but certainly not all, that we have requested. We continue to negotiate with them and actually I am hopeful that we are going to receive more information.”
He said the Human Rights Council specifically instructed the investigators to cooperate with the International Criminal Court’s probe into crimes committed against Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslim minority and the case at the International Court of Justice brought by Gambia on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation accusing Myanmar of genocide against the Rohingya.
“So we are sharing documents with those proceedings,” Koumjian said.
The court actions stem from the Myanmar military’s harsh counterinsurgency campaign against the Rohingya in August 2017 in response to an insurgent attack. More than 700,000 Rohingya fled to neighboring Bangladesh to escape what has been called an ethnic cleansing campaign involving mass rapes, killings and the torching of homes.
Koujian said: “All we’re doing is collecting evidence of the very worst violence, hopefully sending a message to perpetrators: `If you commit this, you run the risk that you will be held to account.’”

Topics: United Nations

Related

Egyptian actress Amina Khalil announced as United Nations Population Fund honorary ambassador
Lifestyle
Egyptian actress Amina Khalil announced as United Nations Population Fund honorary ambassador
United Nations chief says following events in Myanmar with ‘great concern’
World
United Nations chief says following events in Myanmar with ‘great concern’

Latest updates

Egyptian FM heads to Washington for strategic dialogue with US
Egyptian FM heads to Washington for strategic dialogue with US
Manchester City outclass crisis-hit Manchester United
Manchester City outclass crisis-hit Manchester United
UK Defence Ministry settles 417 Iraq war compensation claims in 2021
UK Defence Ministry settles 417 Iraq war compensation claims in 2021
KAUST’s president wants to replicate Google-Stanford success with Saudi unicorns
KAUST’s president wants to replicate Google-Stanford success with Saudi unicorns
Harsh lessons learnt in Asia will serve Xavi well in dream job at Barcelona
Barcelona said on Saturday they had named former midfielder and captain Xavi Hernandez as head coach on a contract until 2024. (Reuters/File Photo)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.