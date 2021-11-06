Private art collections go on show in new exhibit by ‘Dubai Collection’

DUBAI: Visitors to Dubai can now enjoy a rare opportunity to access prominent private collections of modern and contemporary Arab art that have been made public at the Etihad Museum.
It is a result of a new initiative called “Dubai Collection,” launched by Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and supported by Art Dubai.
Its first exhibition, “When Images Speak,” showcases about 70 artworks on loan from the collections of 11 patrons associated with the emirate, including Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Minister of Health Abdul Rahman Bin Mohammed Al Owais, media personality Cyba Audi, Johnny and Nadine Mokbel of the Mokbel Art Collection, and the Samawi Family.
The exhibition features diverse works by well-regarded artists from the region such as Fateh Moudarres, Safwan Dahoul, Kamal Boullata, Gazbia Sirry, Baya Mahieddine and Saliba Douaihy. The works have also been placed online in an attempt to build a digital archive that can be used by researchers, students and art enthusiasts.
The paintings and sculptures in the exhibition are thoughtfully divided intro three thematic parts: “Abstract Variations,” “Societies in Transition” and “Evoking the Environment.”
“The images speak of many personal stories that are somewhat claiming their space as documents of their time,” the initiative’s adviser Carlo Rizzo told Arab News. “The idea of the title ‘When Images Speak’ is to allow the space for multiple meanings to co-exist in the same room. We have the opportunity to intersect all of these personal stories with historical events, moments of transition and difficulty, celebration of certain forms of identity.”
Located in a leading cultural hub of the Middle East, Dubai Collection is the city’s latest endeavor to demonstrate the importance of patronage and the UAE’s role in writing and preserving regional art history. “In a way, the purpose of the collection is to create a group of artworks that reflect the spirit of the city,” Rizzo said.
He also hopes that such initiatives can help to inspire future generations. “Do I believe that it will encourage and contribute to the development of the culture of collecting among younger people and collectors? I hope so,” Rizzo said. “I think it would be wonderful to have that opportunity.”
Amal Clooney's role as rights lawyer prompts couple to protect children from media
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP
LOS ANGELES: Oscar-winning actor George Clooney has called on media not to publish pictures of his children, to avoid putting them in danger.
The “Oceans 11” star says that, as a human rights lawyer, his wife Amal Clooney takes on evil-doers, making the couple’s children potential targets for retribution.
“The nature of my wife’s work has her confronting and putting on trial terrorist groups and we take as much precaution as we can to keep our family safe,” says Clooney’s open letter, which was published in Variety.
“We cannot protect our children if any publication puts their faces on their cover.”
The 60-year-old “Batman & Robin” star addressed his letter to “the Daily Mail and other publications,” and said he was prompted to write after seeing photographs of actress Billie Lourd’s one-year-old child online. Billie Lourd is Carrie Fisher’s daughter.
“I am a public figure and accept the oftentimes intrusive photos as part of the price to pay for doing my job,” the letter says. “Our children have made no such commitment.
“We have never sold a picture of our kids, we are not on social media and never post pictures because to do so would put their lives in jeopardy. Not paranoid jeopardy but real world issues, with real world consequences,” the “Gravity” actor wrote.
“We hope that you would agree that the need to sell advertisement isn’t greater than the need to keep innocent children from being targeted.”
The couple have twins, who were born in 2017.
Gigi Hadid serves as guest judge on ‘Project Runway’
Updated 06 November 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Gigi Hadid can add another job to her resume: A judge on Bravo’s fashion show “Project Runway.” The part-Palestinian model joined the judging panel on episode four of season 19, titled “Flower Power,” alongside another guest judge, actress Taraji P. Henson. In the episode, the panel judged which hopeful contestant conjured up the best floral-inspired outfit.
Hadid no doubt has plenty of experience to bring to the table as she helped judge a pool of talented, burgeoning designers. Indeed, the 25-year-old has come a long way since her runway debut at Desigual’s Fall 2014 show. Today, the US-Palestinian-Dutch model boasts an impressive fashion CV.
In addition to being one of the most sought after fashion stars, the California-bred model, who was crowned International Model of the Year in 2016, has closed and opened runways for renowned fashion houses, fronted high-profile advertising campaigns from Prada to Chanel, landed covers of prestigious publications the world over and helped design collections with the likes of Tommy Hilfiger and Vogue Eyewear.
Meanwhile, it’s not the first time that Hadid, born to Palestinian real estate developer Mohamed Hadid and Dutch model and reality television star Yolanda Hadid, was tapped to evaluate how groundbreaking and creative designers are with their creations.
Last year, Hadid joined the panel for the LVMH prize for Young Fashion Designers alongside other industry heavyweights, to judge collections from semi-finalists and help select the winning designers.
Last week, the British-Pakistani singer pleaded no contest to four charges of harassment against Yolanda and Gigi; he was fined and is “on 90 days probation for each count, totaling 360 days,” TMZ and the BBC reported.
While Yolanda alleged in court documents that Zayn “shoved her,” the singer denied having any physical contact with her.
The reports were followed by news of the on-again off-again couple’s rumored break-up.
If you’re in Jeddah and looking of a cozy but vibrant place to chill and chat with friends or family, then Patisserie Sucré Salé — a local favorite back in the Nineties — on Prince Saud Al-Faisal Road in the city’s Al-Rawdah district is worth checking out.
It offers a genuine café experience, with a mix of unique pastries from a range of international cuisines and cultures.
Highlights include the delicious maamoul, the ghuraiba, and the mille feuille, but nothing beats the mango tres leches cake (also available in mixed-berry flavor).
For those who prefer a savory snack, Sucré Salé’s signature dish is avocado toast with a breakfast burrito.
Sucré Salé opened in 1995 as a takeaway pastry shop. The original owner’s eldest daughter took over six years ago and relaunched the brand, adding a breakfast/brunch dine-in experience.
The café also caters for those with dietary restrictions, offering gluten-free and vegan cakes on request.
For more information visit Instagram @sucresale_jeddah.
Lessons from exile: Amr Waked is ‘calmer and wiser’
Egypt’s finest actor on leaving his homeland, working in Hollywood, and being grateful
Updated 05 November 2021
William Mullally
DUBAI: You learn a lot about yourself when you leave everything behind. Amr Waked — Egypt’s most famous living actor and biggest crossover star — left his country four years ago and is now unable to return, having been sentenced to eight years in military prison for “publishing fake news and insulting state institutions.”
Away from his home, in a place where no one knows his face, Waked has embraced a simpler life and, in the process, is becoming the man and the actor that he always hoped he could.
“The best thing that happened since I left Egypt is that I worked on myself for the first time in a long time. I tried to do this before, but this time I did it with depth and tranquility,” Waked tells Arab News. “I asked myself, ‘Who are you today? What have you done? What is shaping you? And what do you want to be tomorrow?’ It really changed me. After all that, I’m calmer, wiser, and a lot more grateful.”
Waked lives in Barcelona now, and it’s a life he adores. He’s made friends with the locals, he wanders the streets every night finding a new spot to eat, and he’s continued a mission he’s had for the last 20 years; to work with some of the most talented people across the world of film and television.
While his personal life may have gotten much humbler, you’d never know it from the caliber of work he’s been turning out. On screen, he’s starred in blockbusters such as DC’s “Wonder Woman 1984,” worked with legendary Oscar-nominated director Terrence Malick on an upcoming film, and starred in the Golden Globe-winning hit series “Ramy” as the titular character’s father, a role for which he is as indispensable as he is unrecognizable, shaving his head and growing a mustache for each season, the third of which he begins filming at the end of the year.
“I met Ramy Youssef at the El Gouna Film Festival, the first and last El Gouna I could attend, and we talked briefly about it. A few months later he sent me some good scripts, and I was in. I’m very grateful to be part of this Arab-American original show. It’s so original. It’s so truthful. I think it’s the kind of truth that just spills out of the second-generation Arabs in the West in general,” says Waked.
It’s a subject Waked has considered a lot—after all, he’s raising one. His son, now 14, lives with his mother just over the French border, and his son matters more to him than anything else in his life.
“The first and foremost reason why I left Egypt is because I want to be able to see my son any time I want. And I’m very grateful that fate has put me here, so close to him,” says Waked.
Waked is finding that 14 is an age at which he can bond with his son in a new way as he approaches maturity, his son coming to him for constant advice on all his different classes, giving Waked — an autodidact — the opportunity to share the diverse array of knowledge that he’s picked up over the years.
“For Spanish, he always comes to me. And then geography and history, here and there, but mostly in mathematics. I’m a math whiz, truth be told,” says Waked.
Waked has found a professional outlet for his curiosity as well, a show called “Dahaleez,” premiering on Al Jazeera in the near future. The series follows both unsolved mysteries and curious facts, with Waked presenting. Each episode is inspired by his own interests. On the show, Waked brings both his child-like wonder and wizened knowledge base to the table, presenting a Waked on screen closest to the man you may meet in private over tapas on the streets of Barcelona.
“It was a very rewarding experience for me as a producer, and as a filmmaker in general, because it’s a concept that came out of nothing,” he says. “We want to do something truly new. It’s all about real questions I have and how I think personally about certain topics. You know, I’m very into everything. I read a lot about many, many different things. I have an extreme passion for astronomy. That’s why I called my company Great Year. Do you know what a Great Year is?”
We do not.
“It’s the time it takes the equinoxes to make a cycle around the ecliptic (the plane of earth’s orbit around the sun), about 25,800 years. I’m still waiting to meet the first person that gets that reference.”
Waked has proven himself to be one of the most versatile actors working today, able to handle basically any material, proving himself every time that a new filmmaker sees something new in him.
One director he’s particularly grateful to is Luc Besson, the famed French director who gave him a starring role opposite Scarlett Johansson in 2014’s “Lucy,” a thrilling action feature that reframed Waked for a global audience.
“It gave me credit in the world of action. I may not be an action hero, but I can do action now in a way that I couldn’t before,” says Waked, promising that it’s going to lead to some big things he can’t yet reveal.
Waked is a firm believer that if you can dream it, you can do it. He always has been. The only thing that’s changed now is the dreams themselves. He may not be able to make films in Egypt anymore, but he can still bring Egyptian culture, and Arab culture at large, to the world, showing them the best of what the region has to offer and potentially opening up new audiences to the world of Arab cinema.
“I’m something of a dreamy person—though I don’t know if that’s the right way to say it. I live for my dreams. I don’t even consider my dreams to be dreams. I consider them part of my life. I go after them. And somewhere in my dream, I felt that I needed to expand. I need to be the bridge now. The bridge between the West and the East. I was born and raised in the heart of the Middle East — in Cairo, Egypt. That is my heart too, and it’s a heart I can share all over,” says Waked.
“It was painful to leave Egpyt. But I didn’t have to leave behind the most important thing in my life, my son, so I didn’t really lose much at all. I love Egypt, but this love is inside me; I don’t have to live in Egypt to love Egypt. I can love it the way I love it, and give it much more my way,” says Waked.
Of all the lessons that Waked has learned recently though, the most important is that giving is more satisfying than receiving. What he cares most about now, he says, is what he can pay forward.
“I am about others; I’m not about me. If I’m making people happy, I’m very happy,” he says. “That is what I want to do with my life, with my work, with my voice, and that is what I will continue to do, across the world, any way I can.”
Review: Heist comedy ‘Army of Thieves’ is the prequel that nobody needed
The origin story of Ludwig Dieter, the German safecracker from Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead,’ is instantly forgettable
Updated 05 November 2021
Matt Ross
LONDON: Ever wondered how Ludwig Dieter, the eccentric German safecracker from Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” movie, came to develop his deft lockpicking skills? No? Me neither. But Snyder and Matthias Schweighöfer (who played Dieter and directs this bizarre prequel) obviously did. And now they’ve decided to tell us.
So, “Army of Thieves” reintroduces us to Dieter, six years before the events of Snyder’s zombie heist movie. Dieter goes by his real name, Sebastian, and dreams of escaping his mundane life as a bank teller in Potsdam, Germany. He posts videos to YouTube explaining the history of famous safe designers (all while acting as a handy, but clunky, exposition device for the movie), but nobody ever watches them.
One day, however, a mysterious and glamorous thief comments on his videos, inviting him to take part in an underground safecracking contest — because there’s no easier/lazier way to ascertain that a character is extremely skilled at something than have them compete in a frankly ridiculous competition in a grimy basement.
As it turns out, the thief is Gwendoline (Nathalie Emmanuel) and she’s looking to recruit a safecracker to join her team of specialists as they undertake a series of heists across Europe. Will the naïve Sebastian join her and become the highly skilled mercenary we meet in “Army of the Dead”? Yes. He will. It would be a short prequel if he didn’t.
“Army of Thieves” is a film that simply doesn’t need to exist. It’s a backstory no one asked for designed to flesh out a character that no one needed fleshed out. And it does that without any of the best bits of Snyder’s zombie movie — the zombies and Dave Bautista.
What’s more, it does it in a depressingly obvious way, using every tried-and-tested movie trope in the book.
Schweighöfer does a decent job behind the camera but is pretty irritating in front of it. As a result, “Army of Thieves” winds up being a serviceable, though instantly forgettable, heist movie. And there were already plenty of those.