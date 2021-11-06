You are here

Sudan protest leaders snub army talks, call two-day strike

El Wathig El Berier, general secretary of Umma party, leader of The Forces for Freedom and Change speaks during an interview with AP at his home in Khartoum on Friday. (AP)
  • The movement called for the establishment of a civilian government to lead a transition to democracy
  • Umma party’s secretary general Al-Wathig al-Berier urged the international community Friday to pressure the military to de-escalate
JEDDAH: Protest leaders in Sudan have called a two-day national strike beginning on Sunday amid new fears that the country’s fragile transition to democracy could descend into further chaos after last month’s military coup.

The democracy movement rejected proposals for a return to power-sharing with the army and demanded the establishment of a new civilian government to lead the democratic transition, while the leader of Sudan’s largest political party accused military leaders of negotiating in bad faith.

Army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan seized power on Oct. 25, dissolved the transitional administration and arrested dozens of government officials and politicians. The coup sparked an international outcry and massive protests in the streets of Khartoum and elsewhere. It also halted the transition to democratic rule more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of dictator Omar Bashir and his Islamist government.

The Sudanese Professionals Association, which led the uprising against Bashir, said mediation initiatives that “seek a new settlement” between the military and civilian leaders would “reproduce and worsen” the country’s crisis.

The association vowed to continue protesting until a full civilian government is established to lead the transition, and called for strikes and civil disobedience on Sunday and Monday under the slogan “No negotiations, no compromise, no power-sharing.”

It proposed a four-year transitional government consisting of a five-member sovereign council with a ceremonial role, and a 20-member technocratic Cabinet headed by an independent figure. The proposal envisages a 150-member legislative council to be formed within two months, and restructuring the military and dismantling all militias, including the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged an immediate return to a civilian-led government, and called for the release of those detained by the coup leaders, including government ministers and activist leaders.

Al-Wathig Al-Berier, secretary-general of the Umma party, urged the international community to pressure the military to de-escalate. Since the coup, the generals have continued to dismantle the transitional government and arrest pro-democracy leaders. The Umma is Sudan’s largest political party and had ministers in the deposed government.

“We truly need to prepare the atmosphere and de-escalate matters so that we can sit at the table,” Al-Berier said.

“But clearly the military faction is continuing with its plan and there are no efforts to show goodwill.”

He said mediation efforts had yet to produce results, and blamed the military for that failure.

He warned of possible bloodshed since the military and the protest movement had become increasingly entrenched in their positions, and urged the international community to increase pressure on the military leaders to reverse the coup.

“In these initial stages, we hope that they continue strong pressure. This pressure has to be more than just tweets. This pressure needs to have mechanisms that could create real pressure on the military component,” Al-Berier said.

In other developments, the board of deans of Khartoum University officially suspended classes indefinitely after security forces stormed the university grounds on Oct. 25, the day of the coup, and beat and insulted students and professors. The classes had already stopped since the coup.

The association said its proposal is open for discussion among other protest movements and non-governmental organizations.

There was no immediate reaction from Sudanese political parties or the coup leaders to the proposal.

Uproar over ‘Hezbollah pressure’ on Lebanese military judiciary

Uproar over ‘Hezbollah pressure’ on Lebanese military judiciary
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Uproar over ‘Hezbollah pressure’ on Lebanese military judiciary

  • Judiciary avoids arresting Hezbollah militants, no one is held accountable, say families involved in Tayouneh and Khalde incidents
  • Hezbollah has taken all state institutions hostage, including military judiciary, says former Minister Ahmed Fatfat
BEIRUT: The families of those arrested in the Tayouneh violence that occurred on Oct. 14, along with the families of those arrested in the Khalde incident that took place in early August, are up in arms over what they allege are the “biased actions” of the judicial authorities.

The families have in recent days been reacting angrily about the lack of arrests of anyone associated with Hezbollah regarding either incident, “although the party and its gunmen were clearly involved in both.”

The families are questioning whether the Lebanese military judiciary is turning a blind eye on those involved in the violence, or if the institution was shaken by the pressure Hezbollah exerts on every aspect of the state.

Clashes had erupted in Khalde, south of Beirut, between Hezbollah members and residents affiliated to Arab tribes known as the “Arabs of Khalde,” during the funeral of Hezbollah official Ali Shibli. Two people died and several civilians were injured as a result.

The first acting military investigative judge, Judge Fadi Sawan, issued an indictment for the Khalde incident two days ago, referring 32 defendants, including 23 detainees from the Arabs of Khalde, to the military court for trial.

However, he disregarded all Hezbollah affiliates who were involved in the clashes.

Sawan requested that the defendants be tried for “forming an armed group with the intent of committing crimes against people, murder, attempted murder, inciting sectarian strife, vandalism and the use of unlicensed war weapons.”

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah said that what happened in Khalde was “attempted murder, this massacre was committed by a gang.”

He demanded that “all those involved, whose faces and names are well-known, be held accountable.”

The families reacted strongly to Nasrallah’s narrative, asking him to “double-check his sources before slandering the Arab tribes.”

The families of those arrested in the Khalde incident blocked the Khalde highway on Friday in protest against “focusing only on the tribes and leaving Hezbollah out of it.”

They expressed anger toward the military court’s biased actions, since “21 young men from Khalde are yet to be released, while not a single Hezbollah affiliate, whose names and addresses the security services know, has yet been detained.”

Future Movement MP Rola Al-Tabash said: “The Arab tribes will not be a scapegoat. Why weren’t the gunmen who attacked the tribes in their homes arrested?”

He added: “The judiciary stood against the oppressed, and with the armed oppressor, right under the state’s nose.”

Meanwhile, no indictment has yet been issued regarding the Tayouneh incident, which left seven dead and 32 injured.

The defense team of the detainees, most of whom are affiliated to the Lebanese Forces, submitted a complaint before the military prosecution that includes “photos and videos documenting the armed individuals who participated in the clashes but were not summoned for interrogation.”

However, the military prosecution “did not decide on the complaint,” according to the defense team, “and none of the mentioned individuals were summoned, and they are members of the Resistance Brigades, a faction affiliated with Hezbollah.”

In the wake of the Tayouneh incident, Nasrallah publicly accused the Lebanese Forces of starting the clashes and demanded that the party’s leadership be held accountable.

Consequently, Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea was summoned to testify before Lebanese army intelligence, but he did not comply.

The families of the detainees have been protesting in front of the military court. Antoine Saad, an attorney representing the detainees, said: “Ain Al-Remmaneh will not be a scapegoat."

The lawyer added: “The judge is not treating all parties involved in the incident fairly. What was announced about the investigations contradicts what happened in reality.”

The former head of the State Shoura Council, Judge Shukri Sader, told Arab News: “Many have complained about the military court that is handling the cases of the Tayouneh and Khalde incidents. It is believed to be an island that operates on its own and that the Supreme Judicial Council has no control over it. Is it permissible to try the victim and exclude the perpetrators?”

He added: “The judiciary in Lebanon is a mess; the parties and the legislative and executive authorities are always exerting pressure on it. What is happening in the Beirut port blast probe is proof.”

Sader said the judicial investigator “has been prevented from questioning defendants, particularly political and security officials. Many have attempted to remove him from the case and illegally get their hands on the confidential investigations.”

Sader noted: “It is clear that many are trying to influence and pressure the military judiciary.

“To prevent what is happening, the military judiciary’s powers must be limited to only trying military personnel.

“Using the ‘terrorist acts’ pretext is abuse. The Tayouneh and Khalde incidents were not acts of terrorism, but a group of thugs roaming the streets, which is the product of warlords controlling the state.

“These people do not want a state of law, but rather a farm; a farm that has infiltrated the judiciary.”

Former Minister Ahmed Fatfat said that he is not surprised by the military judiciary avoiding arresting Hezbollah militants.

“Hezbollah has taken all state institutions hostage, including the military judiciary, and is trying to take over the civil judiciary as well. But civil judges are speaking up, namely Judge Tarek Bitar, who is leading the investigation into the Beirut port blast,” he told Arab News.

Fatfat added: “This has been happening for a long time. Have we forgotten about the pilot officer, Samer Hanna, who was killed in 2008 while his helicopter was flying over an area where Hezbollah was stationed in Sejoud? At the time, Hezbollah sent a man with a hand disability to the military court and said that he was the one who shot down the helicopter.

“This man later admitted that he was legally mandated by Hezbollah to say that he did it. The case was closed there and then, and Hezbollah was never held accountable.”

He noted: “Some Lebanese parties refuse to admit that Lebanon is under Iranian occupation.

“As long as these parties provide cover for Hezbollah by sharing power, nothing will change. Hezbollah controls the country, but it does not bear responsibility.

“People criticize the government and the president and do not realize that Hezbollah is the source of the crisis.”

Fatfat stressed: “We should let Hezbollah rule alone and bear the responsibility.

“We should all join the political opposition against it and only then will Hezbollah’s true colors be revealed.

“I don’t know why the Free Patriotic Movement and even Prime Minister Najib Mikati are clinging to power.

“What for? I don’t believe they fear another vacuum because the government is already disrupted by a Hezbollah decision.”

Yemen government troops foil Houthi attacks outside Marib province

Yemen government troops foil Houthi attacks outside Marib province
Yemen government troops foil Houthi attacks outside Marib province

  • Militia accused of increasing indoctrination, recruitment of children
AL-MUKALLA: Yemen government troops pushed back Houthi attacks and scored limited advances in contested areas south and west of the central province of Marib, local sources and media reports said on Saturday.

Fighting broke out on Friday when the Houthis attacked troops on hilly terrain overlooking the Al-Amud area, south of Marib, and around a strategic road that links the central city of Marib with Juba district.

With the help of the Arab coalition, the troops and allied tribesmen repelled the assault and later attacked the retreating Houthi forces.

By Saturday afternoon, government troops announced the liberation of small locations and villages in Juba after killing and wounding dozens of Houthis.

Yemen’s Defense Ministry said coalition warplanes had carried out many airstrikes, targeting Houthi gatherings and military equipment.

In the west, heavy clashes also broke out when troops repelled Houthi attacks in Serwah district.

The current round of fighting started in February, when the Houthis resumed an offensive to seize control of the energy-rich city of Marib, the government’s remaining bastion in the northern half of the country.

Despite the deaths of hundreds of civilians and suffering heavy casualties in Marib province, the Houthis have ignored local and international calls for de-escalation and instead intensified their ground attacks and shelling of government-controlled areas.

Army commanders and senior government officials in Marib have vowed to keep fighting the militia and foil its attempts to undermine security in the city.

On Saturday, the Marib Security Committee, chaired by Governor Sultan Al-Aradah, thanked the Arab coalition for its “unlimited” military logistics and air support to government forces battling the Houthis outside the city, ordering local security and military units to remain on high alert to counter their attacks.

Al-Aradah said the coalition’s airstrikes had supported troops, destroyed the Houthis’ military reinforcements, and neutralized their military capabilities on the battlefield.  

The government has accused the Houthis of increasing their indoctrination and recruitment of children in areas under their control and of sending them to fight troops.

“(The) Houthi militia intensified recruitment of children under 18 to compensate (for) its depleting fighters, due to unprecedented losses it incurred since its escalation on Marib fronts, in the widest crimes of recruiting children in combat operations in the history of humanity,” Yemen's Information Minister Muammar Al-Eryani tweeted.

Libya FM suspended days before international conference

Libya FM suspended days before international conference
Libya FM suspended days before international conference

  • The council opened an inquiry into alleged "administrative breaches" by El-Mangoush
TRIPOLI: Libya's presidential council has suspended Foreign Minister Najla El-Mangoush from her duties and barred her from travel, a spokeswoman said Saturday, days before a major international conference.
The council opened an inquiry into alleged "administrative breaches" by Mangoush, spokeswoman Najla Weheba told the Libya Panorama television channel, while El-Marsad news website close to eastern-based Khalifa Haftar said she took foreign policy decisions without consulting the council.
US Vice President Kamala Harris is due to join French President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders at a conference on Libya in Paris on November 12.

Lebanese expats angry with Beirut over potential internet collapse

Lebanese expats angry with Beirut over potential internet collapse
Lebanese expats angry with Beirut over potential internet collapse

  • Crisis being rectified, says communications minister
  • Lebanese in diaspora say administration is ‘useless’, fear being unable to communicate with their families
DUBAI: Lebanese expats are angry with the government in Beirut, fearing they could lose touch with their families if the Internet goes down because of the country’s ongoing energy and financial problems.

The director general of telecoms company Ogero, Imad Kreidieh, warned on Thursday that Lebanon’s Internet service could go down within 10 days due to a lack of US dollars and insufficient quantities of the diesel needed to keep broadcast stations and backup generators operating.

Electricite du Liban has only been able to secure power for a few hours a day for institutions and households since June, especially after a government subsidy on diesel was lifted, and fuel prices have continued to increase.

Fuel is being made available only in dollars and at a black market rate. Kreidieh said that Ogero’s budget was in Lebanese pounds, which has been devaluing against the dollar, leaving the company unable to obtain the currency needed to purchase the required quantities of diesel.

The situation has led Lebanese expats in the Gulf and Europe to slam Beirut.

UAE-based corporate banker Rana Arbid said that if the Internet collapsed, then so would she.

She accused Beirut of being “irresponsible and useless” and blamed the ruling elite for jeopardizing people’s lives and the means of communication.

“No Internet means no channels that connect people together, especially for us Lebanese living abroad,” she told Arab News.

“Internet and mobile applications are our tools and means to communicate with our relatives and friends.”

Najib Youssef, a Germany-based sales manager, blamed an “unproductive government and administration” for disconnecting the diaspora from their families.

“This government is just like previous ones, it is an infertile cabinet. By far, it has failed at administering the country. It has participated in killing all service sectors including telecommunications. If this happens, and I guess it will, that means killing us (expats) emotionally and mentally as the Internet is the only means to communicate with people inside,” said Youssef, who feared his two children would miss out on video chats with their grandparents every weekend.

Barcelona-based photographer Moe Shamseddine described the current situation as “shameful” and also accused authorities of being irresponsible.

“If the Internet collapses, this will add up to their long list of failures,” he told Arab News. “Personally, I’m truly scared of not being able to communicate with my 78-year-old mother.”

He stressed that most Lebanese people living in Europe could not afford to make international calls if the Internet went down as they needed to communicate using social media and messaging apps.

“I am so upset and sad. Like most Lebanese living in the diaspora, we cannot wait for the 2022 elections to vote for new lawmakers, who are capable and won’t make us face such a communication crisis that would disconnect us from our families,” he added.

Nada Khalil, who has been based in Istanbul since Lebanon’s economic decline started in 2020, said that those in power were not rulers. “They are a bunch of greedy thieves dressed up in suits and killing us slowly.”

She said they had created a telecommunication crisis with their “ignorance, failure and incompatibility.”

“This constant warning about Internet collapse has been ongoing and they always blame it on fuel and dollar shortage. It’s nothing more than a cheap form of blackmail to cover up their bid to increase tariffs like in most productive sectors,” added Khalil, who works in content development.

“If it happens, it would be such a disaster if Lebanon gets completely isolated.”

Saudi Arabia-based Bassam Al-Deek, a senior business professional, said an Internet collapse would be a continuation of isolating Lebanon from its surroundings.

“As if what has been happening isn’t enough, now comes this fuel and dollar shortage issue to impede the telecommunication system and deprive us from communicating with our families at home,” he added.

Frustrated and angered by what she described as the “stupid Lebanese administration,” Doha-based Shireen Ibrahim told Arab News: “This is so mean and hurtful. Imagine not being able to communicate with your parents because a bunch of ignorant morons cannot handle a country! How do you expect them to handle the telecom industry?”

Ibrahim believed that nothing would start to change in Lebanon, except after voters got lawmakers out of the system in the 2022 elections.

Communications Minister Johnny Korm told MTV news on Friday that the crisis was being rectified and that he was working on securing sufficient funding to buy diesel.

He promised that Lebanon would not witness the complete collapse of the Internet, but warned there could be “intermittent disruptions” in some parts of the country.

He said the secured quantities of diesel were enough for the next 20 days.

Mine blast in central Syria kills all 7 in car: monitor

Mine blast in central Syria kills all 7 in car: monitor
Mine blast in central Syria kills all 7 in car: monitor

  • It detonated as a vehicle with 7 on board passed through a desert road outside the historic city of Palmyra
  • The Landmine and Cluster Munition Monitor recorded 182 casualties last year in Syria
BEIRUT: A land mine explosion killed seven people, including a child, in Homs province of central Syria on Saturday, a war monitor reported.
It detonated as a vehicle with the seven on board passed through a desert road outside the historic city of Palmyra, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
“It destroyed the vehicle and killed all the passengers inside, which included two women, a child, and four men,” said the monitor, which relies on a network of sources inside Syria.
Explosives left in fields, along roads or even in buildings by all sides in Syria’s decade-long conflict have wounded thousands of civilians and killed hundreds of others.
The Landmine and Cluster Munition Monitor recorded 182 casualties last year in Syria, mainly from cluster munition remnants.
The figure accounted for nearly half of the 360 cluster munition casualties documented across the world in 2020, according to the watchdog.
It has recorded a total of 4,099 cluster munition casualties in Syria, including 2,102 in attacks and 1,997 from cluster munition remnants.
Across Syria, one in three populated communities are thought to be contaminated by explosive ordnance, the United Nations said in March.
One in two people are at risk from explosive ordnance contamination, it added in a report.
Syria’s war has killed nearly half a million people and displaced millions since it began with the brutal repression of anti-government protests in 2011.

