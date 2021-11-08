You are here

  Kingdom Holding turns to profitability in first 9 months of 2021

Kingdom Holding turns to profitability in first 9 months of 2021

Kingdom Holding turns to profitability in first 9 months of 2021
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding Co. reported on Monday that it turned into profit in the first nine months of 2021, after seeing its net profit jumping by 145 percent.

The company revealed in a filing that it made a net profit of SR612 million ($163 million) compared to a loss of SR1.37 billion during the same period last year. 

Kingdom Holding attributed the results to many factors including increase in the share of results from equity-accounted investees, increase in dividend income and the fall in financial charges. 

Fertiglobe joint venture of OCI-ADNOC reports over 2,000% jump in Q3 profit

Fertiglobe joint venture of OCI-ADNOC reports over 2,000% jump in Q3 profit
Steam rises from a new ammonia production unit currently under testing at a fertilizer plant in Russia.Getty Images
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

Fertiglobe joint venture of OCI-ADNOC reports over 2,000% jump in Q3 profit

Fertiglobe joint venture of OCI-ADNOC reports over 2,000% jump in Q3 profit
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

Fertiglobe, a joint venture between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and chemicals producer OCI, reported a more than 2,000 percent increase in profit for the third quarter on higher ammonia and urea prices.


Net profit attributable to shareholders jumped to $137.7 million in the quarter ended September 30 from $6.2 million in the year earlier period, Fertiglobe reported in a filing on the Abu Dhabi exchange on Monday.


It said it increased its dividend guidance from at least $200 million to at least $240 million for the second half of this year, payable on April 22. 

Topics: #economy Fertiglobe #adnoc #petrochemicals

Saudi Arabia allows non-Saudis to invest in real estate funds at Makkah and Madinah

Saudi Arabia allows non-Saudis to invest in real estate funds at Makkah and Madinah
Updated 22 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia allows non-Saudis to invest in real estate funds at Makkah and Madinah

Saudi Arabia allows non-Saudis to invest in real estate funds at Makkah and Madinah
Updated 22 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Capital Market Authority (CMA) allowed the financial market institutions to accept the subscriptions of non-Saudis in the real estate funds that invests in assets within the boundaries of Makkah and Madinah, according to a released statement by CMA.

The ownership system for non-Saudis in the Kingdom stipulates that non-Saudis are allowed to own real estate for their own residence, after obtaining a license from the Ministry of Interior, and for foreign representations to own their official headquarters on the condition of obtaining a license from the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Topics: Saudi Arabia real estate

Kuwait’s largest shopping mall is coming to KSA

Kuwait’s largest shopping mall is coming to KSA
Updated 07 November 2021
Arab News

Kuwait’s largest shopping mall is coming to KSA

Kuwait’s largest shopping mall is coming to KSA
Updated 07 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Avenues, a Kuwait-based shopping mall, is planning to expand into Saudi Arabia in the next four years.

It will launch two outlets in Riyadh and Alkhobar, said Khalid Al-Shariaan, CEO of Al-Mabanee, the company that operates the mall.
The design for Riyadh is now complete and the contract is expected to be awarded soon while work on Alkhobar project has already begun, Al-Shariaan told Al Arabiya.

Topics: #kuwait #SAUDI ARABIA #Avenues

KSA isn’t moving away from oil but firmly supports emission cuts

KSA isn’t moving away from oil but firmly supports emission cuts
Updated 11 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

KSA isn’t moving away from oil but firmly supports emission cuts

KSA isn’t moving away from oil but firmly supports emission cuts
  • Aramco is pressing ahead with plans to increase its production capacity by 1 million bpd
Updated 11 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB SHATHA ALMASOUDI

LONDON/RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will not stop producing oil and natural gas. As a matter of fact its national oil company, Saudi Aramco, is pressing ahead with plans to increase its maximum production capacity by another million barrels to hit 13 million barrels a day.

“We know that there will be demand for Saudi oil,” Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said in a virtual webinar with the Economist magazine last week.

The energy minister, however, sounded like the world’s largest oil exporter was shifting away from oil and transitioning into future technologies faster than anticipated.

Prince Abdulaziz said the Kingdom wants to become a role model for other countries on how to reduce methane gas. The Kingdom will be competing with Norway on being the lowest emitter of methane in its oil and gas facilities.

“What we are seeking is a collaboration in bringing technologies to mitigate emissions. The whole world needs to focus on emission reduction of all greenhouse gases in all sectors. And we should all involve ourselves in that mitigation effort,” the energy minister stressed.

cQFkWnqP

He called for reaching a consensus on this issue so as to avoid disturbing the economic balance of any stakeholder. 

The energy minister said the focus should be on the reduction of emissions by allowing people “use what energy they have and can produce indigenously.”

Last month, the Kingdom launched the Saudi Green Initiative, which aims to eliminate 278 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year by 2030, up from a previous target of 130 million tons.

At the Saudi Green Initiative Forum, the Kingdom also announced to achieve net carbon neutrality by 2060.

Talking about Saudi Arabia’s target year, Prince Abdulaziz said the Kingdom is mindful of the how the technologies will develop over the course of time to achieve net carbon neutrality.

In other words, the energy minister did not favor the approach to jump-start the future. “You’d have to work on today and tomorrow,” he said. 

Referring to a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which said the widespread application of carbon capture and storage process would depend on technical maturity, Prince Abdulaziz said: “That’s why we are aiming for 2060.”

He, however, did not rule out pulling the target year based on the technological advancement. “If the technologies do mature before 2040,” he said the Kingdom would change the target year and “bring that date earlier and I hope much earlier.”

Stressing on the technological aspect, Prince Abdulaziz said most of countries have set their net zero-carbon emissions target one, two or more decades from today and tied those targets with different conditions such as “funding, financing or lending.”

Topics: COP26 Saudi Arabia Energy transition

Saudi banks building on long-term loan portfolio; demand deposits grow

Saudi banks building on long-term loan portfolio; demand deposits grow
Updated 08 November 2021
RINAT GAINULLIN 
LAMYAA BAGAZI
Ruba Alrashed

Saudi banks building on long-term loan portfolio; demand deposits grow

Saudi banks building on long-term loan portfolio; demand deposits grow
Updated 08 November 2021
RINAT GAINULLIN  LAMYAA BAGAZI Ruba Alrashed

MOSCOW/RIYADH: The long-term portion of the credit provided by Saudi banks to the private and public sector continues to account for a greater share than short-term credit, Saudi Central Bank data showed.

The long-term credit made up of loans, advances, and discounted bills has risen at a much faster rate than short-term credit since the pre-pandemic period. 

Bank total long-term credit amounted to SR971.3 billion at the end of September 2021 and experienced a growth rate of 70 percent from September 2019. 

Short-term credit grew by 13 percent to SR791.3 billion from SR699 billion over the same period.

Making long-term credit increasingly available for businesses and individuals bodes well for the economic conditions of companies and households as it helps them manage funds for longer projects.

However, SAMA as a regulator requires commercial banks to comply with certain ratios showing the maturity of their assets relative to that of their liabilities.

In this regard, Saudi bank liabilities are still dominated by demand deposits, with their share in total deposits at the end of September 2021 unchanged from September 2019 at 64 percent. 

Demand deposits grew at a rate of 21 percent compared to a 7-percent increase in time and saving deposits over the same period.

Growth in time and saving deposits was driven by government entities as their contribution to total time and saving deposits rose to 50 percent from 38 percent at the end of September 2019.

The share of the private sector — businesses and individuals — dropped from 62 percent to 50 percent, respectively.

In April 2018, Saudi Central Bank modified the loan-to-deposit calculation methodology as it “placed higher weights for longer-term deposits to encourage banks to introduce savings products.” 

The ratio saw an increase to 0.8 at the end of September 2021 from 0.75 at the end of the same month a year ago but marked just a marginal increase from 0.79 at the end of September 2019.

As for personal loans, their maturity profile suggests a more positive picture. According to SAMA definition, these loans comprise consumer loans provided to individuals to finance non-commercial personal and consumer needs other than real estate as well as card loans. (Personal loans = Consumer loans + Card loans) 

For this credit category (personal loans), the share of long-term loans grew by 40 percent at the end of September 2021 from the same month of 2019 whereas loans with short maturities witnessed only 14-percent growth. 

As a result, the share of long-term credit in banks' total personal loans increased to 50 percent from 45 percent at the end of September 2019. 

At the end of September 2021, personal loans accounted for 21 percent of total credit provided by Saudi banks to private and public sectors, data compiled by Arab News from the most recent monthly statistical bulletin published by Saudi Central Bank showed.

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA #banking

