Trailer drops for director Pierre Morel’s action film based on UAE soldiers’ ambush

DUBAI: The UAE’s Image Nation Abu Dhabi on Monday dropped the official trailer for Emirati action movie “Al-Kameen” (“The Ambush”), directed by French filmmaker Pierre Morel.
The flick tells the story of a UAE army vehicle ambushed by enemy combatants while travelling through a narrow canyon. Following the attack by the armed militants, the trapped soldiers’ courageous unit commander attempts a daring mission to rescue them.
“Al-Kameen,” based on a true story, is scheduled for release on Nov. 25 in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries.
The movie, co-produced by Image Nation Abu Dhabi and AGC International, boasts an all-Emirati cast including stars Marwan Abdullah Saleh, Khalifa Albhri, Khalifa Al-Jassem, and Mohammed Ahmed.
Shot in the UAE, the film has been written by Brandon Birtell (“Furious 7”) and Kurtis Birtell (“Medal of Honor”), along with soldiers who were involved in the ambush situation that inspired the plot.
Recently, the entertainment company released a 40-second teaser video to promote the film and its trailer.
‘Nature in Motion’: Dubai Design Week’s Abwab returns with sustainable pavilion
Updated 08 November 2021
Hams Saleh
DUBAI: Abwab, a key exhibition for the promotion of regional talent and cultural exchange, is returning for its seventh edition at Dubai Design Week from Nov. 8 to 13.
This year, the Abwab commission was awarded to Dubai-based architect Ahmed El-Sharabassy for his proposal titled “Nature in Motion,” which is going to build the structure for Abwab.
His project responded to this year’s theme of regenerative architecture and restorative design. The pavilion structure references the Dubai desert’s constant motion, emulating the city’s continuous development and evolution.
Lebanese designer Ghassan Salameh, creative director at Dubai Design Week, said: “Ahmed’s idea was to build a pavilion using sustainable materials and responsible production techniques. So, it’s going to be made out of bamboo … and is going to have greenery in it.”
The Beirut-based architecture and research firm Bits to Atoms will host an exhibition, titled “Pulp Fusion,” inside El-Sharabassy’s large structure, which will be centered around the human impact on the planet and the role of design as a restorative tool while embedding nature as a core element.
“They developed a new type of material from recycled paper and environmental waste, and they turned it into actual construction material which they can use to build chairs, furniture, or even bricks,” added Salameh.
The materials for “Pulp Fusion” were developed in Lebanon.
“(Abwab) has always been one of the only projects that focuses on contemporary architecture in the Middle East. It also presents people from different regions to be commissioned to present work.
“The designers or the architects actually get commissions with a specific sum of money to build or develop a specific idea,” said Salameh.
Previously, Abwab used to feature country pavilions inspired by specific themes, but Salameh noted that this year it had been different. “We didn’t select someone directly, but we opened the call for everyone to apply based on a specific theme,” he said.
It will be Salameh’s third collaboration with DDW. This year, he will be the curator for exhibitions including Abwab, the UAE Designer Exhibition, and the 2040: d3 Architecture Exhibition.
Algerian actress Sofia Boutella to lead new Netflix sci-fi ‘Rebel Moon’
Updated 08 November 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: The acting gigs keep rolling in for Sofia Boutella. The French-Algerian actress has just secured another role in a major production with Netflix’s “Rebel Moon,” a sci-fi film from American film director Zack Snyder.
Snyder, who signed an overall deal with the streaming giant, is moving fast to get his first project for Netflix underway and has cast Boutella to play the lead in his upcoming film.
According to Deadline, the “300” director had been meeting with female talent for months for the lead role and recently cut it down to a small group of actresses, which included Boutella, to audition for the role. The report said that the “Atomic Blonde” star wowed Snyder and a decision came fast to make her the lead.
The publication added that after Snyder met with Boutella he was “blown away” and realized that the 39-year-old needed to be cast as the lead actress.
While as yet there are no specific details of Boutella’s character, the movie, which has been written by Snyder, Shay Hatten, and Kurt Johnstad, is about a peaceful space colony that finds itself threatened by tyrannical armies. The colony dispatches a young woman with a mysterious past (Boutella) to recruit warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand against the invading forces.
Sharing a photo of the Deadline news article on Instagram, Boutella said: “Such an honor to be joining genius Zack Snyder on his new epic journey. Can’t wait.”
It will not be the first time Boutella has taken on the role of a sword-wielding extraterrestrial. The actress, who fled to Paris in 1992 during the Algerian civil war at age 10 with her family, is known for her breakout performance in the Oscar-nominated film “Star Trek: Beyond” where she portrayed a fierce alien warrior named Jaylah.
Born in Bab El Oud, a neighborhood of Algiers, the dancer-turned-actress rose to prominence for her breakout role in the hit franchise film “The Kingsman,” which would lead to starring roles in “The Mummy” with Tom Cruise, “Atomic Blonde” alongside Charlize Theron, Ramin Bahrani’s “Fahrenheit 451,” and Wyatt Rockefeller’s feature debut “Settlers.”
The actress just wrapped up the filming for “SAS: Rogue Heroes,” a six-parter from “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight and is set to begin shooting horror flick “Cuckoo” and sci-fi comedy “Alpha Gang,” which are both in the pre-production phase.
What We Are Reading Today: Digital Democracy, Analogue Politics
Updated 08 November 2021
Arab News
Author: Nanjala Nyabola
Kenya is the most digitally advanced country in sub-Saharan Africa, where Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, and other online platforms are part of everyday life.
Digital Democracy, Analogue Politics presents a unique contribution to the debate on digital democracy. For traditionally marginalized groups, particularly women and the disabled, digital spaces have provided vital platforms that allow Kenyans to build new communities that transcend old ethnic and gender divisions, according to a review on goodreads.com.
Covering attempts by political regimes to prevent social movements from translating online visibility into meaningful offline gains, Digital Democracy, Analogue Politics explores the drastic efforts to contain online activism, as well as how “fake news,” Cambridge Analytica, and allegations of hacking contributed to tensions around the 2017 elections. Reframing digital democracy for the first time from the African perspective, Nanjala Nyabola’s groundbreaking work opens up new ways of understanding our current global online era.
Celebrity chef Salt Bae leaves London to open restaurant in Riyadh
Updated 07 November 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Turkish celebrity chef Nusret Gökçe, who goes by the moniker Salt Bae on social media, has revealed that he will be leaving London to open a new restaurant in Saudi Arabia.
The chef launched his Nusr-Et Steakhouse in London’s Knightsbridge last month, with the restaurant quickly becoming infamous on social media for a menu containing items such as a $1,147 steak covered in gold.
Now, he has revealed to hungry fans that he is heading to Riyadh to open his 28th restaurant, although he did not share further details.
His Nusr-Et Steakhouse chain boasts locations at Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi and in the Four Seasons Resort in Dubai. He also has restaurants in Los Angeles, New York and Istanbul.
Taking to Instagram Stories early this week to share a picture of himself holding a gold-covered Tomahawk steak, he said: “Sunday is my last day in London. I will go to Riyadh to open my 28th restaurant.”