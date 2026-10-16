JEDDAH: Raffles Jeddah offers you plenty of room to settle in, with spacious interiors that incorporate touches of Jeddah’s Hejazi heritage. Located on the corniche, the hotel also offers views of the sea from many of its rooms and public spaces.

Inside, the design is understated, with soothing colors, warm materials, and detailing inspired by mashrabiya — the traditional wooden screens used in Hijazi architecture to provide shade, ventilation and privacy.

Atorie Lounge & Patisserie offers a different setting, combining French patisserie with Japanese influences. (Supplied)

The corridors are lined with photographs by Saudi photographer Emad AlHusayni, featuring familiar landmarks and scenes from across the Kingdom, including Al-Balad and traditional rawasheen windows. The collection was apparently inspired by “light, symmetry and architectural details.” At reception, a bespoke map of the city reflects its connection to the Red Sea and its long history as a gateway to the Kingdom.

The sense of space is particularly noticeable in the guest rooms. I stayed in a 97-square-metre suite with generous bedroom, walk-in closet, separate guest closet, and a bathroom as large as some hotels’ entire rooms.

The sense of space is particularly noticeable in the guest rooms. (Supplied)

The long balcony was perhaps the most memorable feature — an ideal place to sit outside and enjoy the sea views. Rather than being simply an extension of the room, it felt like a separate area where you could spend time throughout the day.

Dining at Raffles Jeddah follows an à la carte system for breakfast, lunch and dinner rather than a buffet, a system that helps reduce food waste. All three meals are served at Surl’O, the hotel’s all-day brasserie, where the menu offers Arabic, Indian, American, Asian and other international flavors. The restaurant staff were welcoming and knowledgeable, offering suggestions when I was unsure what to order.

Atorie Lounge & Patisserie offers a different setting, combining French patisserie with Japanese influences. Its afternoon tea includes traditional savory and sweet selections alongside Japanese-inspired items, served with a choice of premium Japanese teas. I would happily return for afternoon tea even if I were not staying at the hotel.

Located on the corniche, the hotel also offers views of the sea from many of its rooms and public spaces. (Supplied)

The best part of my stay, however, was the infinity pool overlooking the Red Sea. The water temperature was comfortable, and the in-pool seating made it a great spot to watch the sunset. The property also has a male-only outdoor pool with a Jacuzzi, a female-only indoor pool and a separate kids’ pool, where a lifeguard kept a close watch on the children and even helped some of them learn how to swim.

The service was consistently good throughout my stay. The reception team called to check if I needed anything, while housekeeping visited twice a day to clean the room and make sure everything was in order.

The spa matched that level of service. The therapist took the time to understand what I was looking for and suggested the most suitable option. The consultation beforehand made the treatment feel more personalized, and the massage itself was exceptionally well done. The spa also has traditional hammams, treatment rooms and relaxation areas for those who are looking for some quiet time away.

Raffles Jeddah offers you plenty of room to settle in. (Supplied)

The Writers Bar is another quieter corner of the hotel. It is part of a tradition that dates back to Raffles’ original property in Singapore and its long list of literary guests, and pays tribute to the brand’s connection with writers and travelers. I found it a good place to step away from the busier areas of the hotel and find some inspiration.

There is also the Pearl Ballroom, which makes for an Instagrammable setting, with floor-to-ceiling windows offering views of the sea, making it a fitting space for anyone planning a wedding or other celebration.

A stay here doesn’t come cheap. Rates start at $658 before taxes for a room with a partial sea view, while the suites are priced significantly higher. But the size of the rooms, private balconies, and range of facilities justify the extra expense.