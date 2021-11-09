You are here

Japan condemns attack on Iraqi PM

Japan condemns attack on Iraqi PM
The aftermath of the drone attack on the Iraqi Prime Minister’s home. (AFP)
Japan condemns attack on Iraqi PM

Japan condemns attack on Iraqi PM
  • Kadhemi escaped unhurt when an explosives-packed drone struck his Baghdad residence early Sunday
TOKYO: The Japanese government on Monday strongly condemned the attack that targeted Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, and said it considers it an act of terror that undermines democracy in Iraq.

Kadhemi escaped unhurt when an explosives-packed drone struck his Baghdad residence early Sunday.

“The Government of Japan will continue to support the efforts of the Iraqi government to ensure democracy, peace and stability in Iraq,” said an official statement issued by the foreign ministry in Tokyo.

Fire in Indian hospital kills 4 infants, 36 rescued

Fire in Indian hospital kills 4 infants, 36 rescued
NEW DELHI: A fire swept through a newborn care unit in a hospital in central India, killing four infants, officials said.
An investigation was ordered into the fire that occurred Monday night at the Kamla Nehru Children’s Hospital in Bhopal, said Shivraj Singh Chauhan, the chief minister in Madhya Pradesh state.
There were 40 children in total in the unit, out of which 36 have been rescued, said Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang. He said he arrived at the hospital within 10 minutes after the incident and that everything was now under control.
“The untimely death of children from the world is an unbearable pain,” Chauhan said on Twitter, offering his condolences to the families affected.
While an inquiry is still ongoing, authorities told the Press Trust of India news agency that a short circuit may have caused the fire.
Fatal building fires are not uncommon in India, where poor maintenance and lack of proper firefighting equipment often lead to deaths.

NIAMEY: At least 26 children, aged five and six-years-old, burnt to death on Monday when their straw and wood classrooms caught fire in southern Niger, seven months after a similar tragedy in the capital Niamey.
“Right now, we have 26 dead and 13 injured, four of them seriously,” said Chaibou Aboubacar, mayor of Maradi city.
Niger, one of the poorest countries in the world, has tried to fix shortages of school buildings by constructing thousands of straw and wood sheds to serve as classrooms, with children sometimes sitting on the ground.
Fires in the highly flammable classrooms are common but rarely result in casualties.
Three days of mourning have been declared in the Maradi region from Tuesday.
Twenty children were burnt to death in a school fire in a working-class district of Niamey in April.
“This tragic event once again puts the Nigerien people in mourning,” the government said in a statement and added that straw and wood classrooms would henceforth be banned across the country.
Issoufou Arzika, secretary general of the Niger Teachers’ Union, told AFP that Monday’s fire had “decimated” the school in Maradi.
Arzika said his union had alerted officials to the danger of the straw and wood classrooms after the Niamey fire.
“It is better to hold classes under trees than in straw huts, which have become flammable graves for pupils,” he said.
President Mohamed Bazoum recently promised to replace the wooden structures.

UN says over 3 million in Myanmar need 'life-saving' aid

UN says over 3 million in Myanmar need ‘life-saving’ aid
UNITED NATIONS: The UN humanitarian chief urged Myanmar’s military leaders on Monday to provide unimpeded access to the more than 3 million people in need of life-saving humanitarian assistance since government forces seized power on Feb. 1 “because of growing conflict and insecurity, COVID-19 and a failing economy.”
Martin Griffiths warned that without an end to violence and a peaceful resolution of Myanmar’s crisis, “this number will only rise.”
He also urged donors to respond to the UN appeal, saying less than half of the $385 million required has been raised since the military ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
Monday was the first anniversary of the 2020 elections in Myanmar, which “were deemed free and fair by domestic and international observers,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. They were won by Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party with approximately 80 percent of the elected seats in the upper and lower houses of Parliament. The military rejects the results, claiming the vote was fraudulent.
“The United Nations reiterates its call on the military to respect the will of the people and put the country back on track to democratic transition,” Dujarric said, stressing that the UN remains “gravely concerned about the intensifying violence in Myanmar” and again urges unimpeded humanitarian access.
Griffiths’ statement was issued as members of the UN Security Council held a closed-door meeting on Myanmar requested by the United Kingdom. Diplomats said Russia and China objected to a proposed press statement that would express concern at recent violence including air strikes and reaffirm the council’s support for the country’s democratic transition, but discussions were continuing.
UK deputy ambassador James Kariuki told reporters before heading into the meeting that Britain is particularly concerned about the buildup of military action in northwest Chin state, “and we are concerned that this rather mirrors the activity we saw four years ago ahead of the atrocities that were committed in Rakhine against the Rohingya” Muslim minority.
“So, we’re very keen to make sure the council is focused, and the military know that we’re watching,” he said.
Since Suu Kyi’s ouster, Myanmar has been wracked by unrest, with peaceful demonstrations against the ruling generals morphing first into a low-level insurgency in many urban areas after security forces used deadly force and then into more serious combat in rural areas, especially in border regions where ethnic minority militias have been engaging in heavy clashes with government troops.
On Sept. 7, the National Unity Government, the main underground group coordinating resistance to the military which was established by elected legislators who had been barred from taking their seats when the military seized power, called for a nationwide uprising. Its “People’s Defense Forces” operate in many areas and have received training and weapons from some armed ethnic groups.
Christine Schraner Burgener said shortly before her 3 ½ year term as the UN special envoy for Myanmar ended on Oct. 31 that “civil war” has spread throughout the country.
She said the UN has heard that many soldiers are on the ground conducting “clearing operations” in Chin state, and reminded the world that the military’s “clearing operation” in Rakhine state in 2017 saw villages burned down, widespread rapes and more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims flee to neighboring Bangladesh.
Griffiths also called the situation in the northwest “extremely concerning, with an escalation in hostilities between the Myanmar Armed Forces and the Chinland Defense Force in Chin state, and with the People’s Defense Forces in Magway and Sagaing regions.”
“More than 37,000 people, including women and children, have been newly displaced, and more than 160 homes have been burned, including churches and the offices of a humanitarian organization,” Griffiths said. “Attacks directed against civilians and civilian infrastructure, including humanitarian workers and facilities, are clearly prohibited under international humanitarian law and must stop immediately.”
Since Feb. 1, he said, hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes due to violence across the country, and 223,000 people remain internally displaced.
“This includes 165,000 in the southeast of the country and is on top of a significant population of people who were already displaced in Rakhine, Chin, Shan and Kachin states prior to the takeover,” Griffiths said. He noted that 144,000 Rohingya people are still confined to camps or living in camp-like settings in Rakhine, many since their displacement in 2012, and more than 105,000 people have been displaced in Kachin and Shan, many for years.
The UN undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs said he is also “increasingly concerned about reports of rising levels of food insecurity in and around urban areas, including in Yangon and Mandalay.”

International Space Station astronauts return to earth in SpaceX craft

International Space Station astronauts return to earth in SpaceX craft
WASHINGTON: A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts back to Earth after a busy six months on the International Space Station landed Monday off the coast of Florida, a NASA live broadcast showed.
Slowed by the Earth’s atmosphere, as well as four huge parachutes, the Dragon capsule was able to withstand the dizzying descent thanks to its heat shield.
It landed in the Gulf of Mexico at 10:33 p.m. US Eastern Time (0333 GMT Tuesday), marking the end of the “Crew-2” mission.
A boat will retrieve the capsule, and the astronauts on board will be brought back to land via helicopter.
Since arriving on April 24, the crew of two Americans, a Frenchman and one Japanese astronaut conducted hundreds of experiments and helped upgrade the station’s solar panels.
They boarded their Dragon, dubbed “Endeavour,” and undocked from the ISS at 2:05 p.m. (1905 GMT), NASA announced.
Endeavour then looped around the ISS for around an hour-and-a-half to take photographs, the first such mission since a Russian Soyuz spaceship performed a similar maneuver in 2018.
The Dragon, which flew mostly autonomously, has a small circular window at the top of its forward hatch through which the astronauts can point their cameras.
“Proud to have represented France once again in space! Next stop, the Moon?” tweeted Thomas Pesquet from the European Space Agency (ESA).

This NASA handout photo shows the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft as it lands. (NASA/AFP)

Their activities have included documenting the planet’s surface to record human-caused changes and natural events, growing Hatch chile peppers and studying worms to better understand human health changes in space.
Crew-2’s departure was delayed a day by high winds.
Bad weather and what NASA called a “minor medical issue” have also pushed back the launch of the next set of astronauts, on the Crew-3 mission, which is now set to launch Wednesday.
Until then, the ISS will be inhabited by only three astronauts — two Russians and one American.
SpaceX began providing astronauts a taxi service to the ISS in 2020, ending nine years of US reliance on Russian rockets for the journey following the end of the Space Shuttle program.
The crew also faced a final challenge on their journey home — they had to wear diapers after a problem was detected with the capsule’s waste management system, forcing it to remain offline.
They had no access to a toilet from the time the hatch closed at 12:40 p.m. (1740 GMT) until after splashdown — around 10 hours.
“Of course that’s sub-optimal, but we’re prepared to manage,” NASA astronaut Megan McArthur said at a press conference ahead of the departure.
“Space flight is full of lots of little challenges, this is just one more that we’ll encounter and take care of in our mission.”
A SpaceX all-tourist crew encountered a similar waste-related problem during a September flight, which triggered an alarm system.
NASA later said a tube had come unglued, sending urine to the capsule’s fan system instead of a storage tank.

Australia's NSW says unvaccinated 16 times more likely to die from COVID-19

Australia’s NSW says unvaccinated 16 times more likely to die from COVID-19
SYDNEY: Unvaccinated people are 16 times more likely to end up in intensive care units or die from COVID-19, Australia’s New South Wales state said in a report, with officials urging people to get inoculated as Australia begins to live with the coronavirus.
The data from New South Wales (NSW) health department out late on Monday showed only 11 percent of people out of 412 who died from the Delta outbreak over four months through early October were fully vaccinated. The average age of those deaths was 82.
Only around 3 percent of people in intensive care units had two doses, while more than 63 percent of the 61,800 cases detected between June 16 and Oct. 7 were unvaccinated.
“Young people with two doses of a vaccine experienced lower rates of infection and almost no serious disease, while those unvaccinated in this age group were at greater risk of developing COVID-19 and needing hospitalization,” NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said in a statement.
The report’s findings were in line with data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said in September https://www.reuters.com/business/health care-pharmaceuticals/covid-19-vaccines-hold-strong-against-delta-protection-waning-older-adults-2021-09-10 that unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than those who were fully vaccinated.
Australia had stayed largely virus-free this year until an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant that started in June led to months-long lockdown in Sydney, Melbourne, its largest cities, and the national capital of Canberra.
The virus-hit cities have been easing tough restrictions after passing vaccination targets of 70 percent and 80 percent. The rollout in NSW, home to Sydney, appears to have plateaued after first-dose coverage reached almost 94 percent of the population above 16.
More than half of Australia’s total deaths of 1,841 and about 87 percent of its nearly 183,000 infections in the pandemic is because of the Delta strain. However, the death rate is lower than last year thanks to a surge in vaccinations since July.

