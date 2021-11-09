You are here

In a country with no electricity, Miss Internet Lebanon is crowned

Model Aya Alhajj Ali was crowned Miss Internet Lebanon 2021. (Screenshot)
Model Aya Alhajj Ali was crowned Miss Internet Lebanon 2021.
Updated 09 November 2021
Arab News

  • Miss Internet Lebanon was crowned despite most people lacking the electricity to keep their internet on
LONDON: Lebanon, a country with crippling energy, economic and financial crises, has just crowned Miss Internet Lebanon 2021.

The country, which is experiencing shortages of some of the most basic necessities, has found a reason to hold a pageant for the title of Miss Internet Lebanon, despite most people lacking the electricity to keep their internet on.

“I thought I saw the worst, but now I just saw that we have a miss Internet Lebanon for 2021,” one social media user, Lama Sleem, tweeted.

More than 200 businesses were forced to close their doors over the summer owing to prolonged blackouts. 

World Bank data shows that Lebanon’s economy contracted by 20 percent over the course of 2020, with a further 9.5 percent contraction forecast this year. This makes the country’s economic crisis one of the world’s most severe — in relative terms — since the mid-19th century.

Coupled with the collapse of the Lebanese pound, which has lost more than 90 percent of its value on the black market, households that could once afford an annual vacation to Turkey or Cyprus can now barely scrape together enough to put food on the table.

And, to make matters worse, Lebanon’s diplomatic ties with its Gulf neighbors have taken a turn for the worse because of drug smuggling operations from the Mediterranean nation and its information minister defending the Houthis in Yemen.

So, with the country’s chaotic downward trend, many found such a beauty pageant to be surreal.

“Given we now have Miss Internet Lebanon, who from the guys would like to be Mr. Benzine Lebanon?” social media user ssalimaa’ tweeted in Arabic.

Topics: Internet Lebanon Beirut

Thousands of red UK phone boxes to be protected from closure

Thousands of red UK phone boxes to be protected from closure
  • The public payphone boxes may look like obsolete relics in an age of ubiquitous smartphones
  • The regulator is proposing rules to prevent 5,000 call boxes in areas with poor mobile coverage from being closed down
LONDON: Thousands of Britain’s iconic red phone boxes will be protected from removal under new rules, the UK’s telecommunications regulator said Tuesday.
The public payphone boxes may look like obsolete relics in an age of ubiquitous smartphones, but regulator Ofcom said they can still be a “lifeline” for people in need.
The regulator is proposing rules to prevent 5,000 call boxes in areas with poor mobile coverage from being closed down. It said that phone booths in areas considered accident or suicide hotspots, and those that have had more than 52 calls made from them in the past 12 months, would also meet the criteria.
Ofcom said there are still around 21,000 phone boxes across the country, and that almost 150,000 calls to emergency services were made from phone boxes from May 2019 to May 2020. Some 45,000 calls were also made to other helplines like the Samaritans.
“Some of the call boxes we plan to protect are used to make relatively low numbers of calls. But if one of those calls is from a distressed child, an accident victim or someone contemplating suicide, that public phone line can be a lifeline at a time of great need,” said Selina Chadha, Ofcom’s director of connectivity.
“We also want to make sure that people without mobile coverage, often in rural areas, can still make calls,” she added.
BT Group, formerly British Telecom, says nearly half of the phone boxes in the UK have been removed due to the growth of the mobile phone industry.
It said more than 6,500 unused call boxes have so far been converted into mini community libraries, art galleries or storage units for public defibrillators under a plan called “Adopt a Kiosk,” which allows local organizations to buy a red phone box for 1 pound ($1.40) and turn it into something useful.

Topics: Britain red phone boxes UK telecommunications

  • It was not immediately clear how the long-legged runaways managed to get out but Quiros Circus
  • They were spotted at around 5:00 am wandering around the southern district of Carabranchel close to where the circus is currently based
MADRID: Eight camels and a llama took to the streets of Madrid overnight after escaping from a nearby circus, Spanish police said on Friday.
It was not immediately clear how the long-legged runaways managed to get out but Quiros Circus, which owns them, blamed sabotage by animal rights activists.
They were spotted at around 5:00 am wandering around the southern district of Carabranchel close to where the circus is currently based.
“Various camels and a llama escaped from a circus in Madrid overnight this evening,” Spain’s national police wrote on Twitter, sharing images of eight two-humped camels and a lama hanging around a street corner.
“Police found them and took care of them so they could be taken back safe and sound,” they tweeted.
There was no word on whether the rogue revellers, who are known for spitting, put up any resistance when the police moved in to detain them.
Mati Munoz, one of the circus’ managers, expressed relief the furry fugitives — Bactrian camels who have two humps and thick shaggy coats — had been safely caught.
“Nothing happened, thank God,” he told AFP, saying the circus had filed a complaint after discovering the electric fence around the animals’ enclosure had been cut.
“We think (their escape) was due to an act of sabotage by animal rights groups who protest every year.”
Bactrian camels (camelus bactrianus) come from the rocky deserts of central and eastern Asia and have an extraordinary ability to survive in extreme conditions.
These days, the vast majority of them are domesticated.

Topics: Spain camels Quiros Circus

Two dead after person falls seven floors at Swedish concert hall

Two dead after person falls seven floors at Swedish concert hall
  • Around 1,000 people had gathered at the Uppsala Konsert & Kongress that was hosting a tribute concert to ABBA legends
  • The person who fell as well as one of the people hit died while the third was injured
STOCKHOLM: Two people died and one was injured on Tuesday in Sweden’s Uppsala after a person fell seven floors, hitting two people, at a concert hall, police said.
Around 1,000 people had gathered at the Uppsala Konsert & Kongress that was hosting a tribute concert to ABBA legends Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson with covers of their famous songs from the group and various musicals.
“We received a call about someone having either jumped or fallen from a high altitude inside the concert hall in central Uppsala,” police spokesman Magnus Jansson Klarin told AFP.
The concert hall has an open space in the foyer and the person fell from the seventh floor and hit two other people. The person who fell as well as one of the people hit died while the third was injured.
Klarin told AFP it was still unclear what injuries the third person had suffered but they were “not life-threatening.” He declined to give any details on the deceased since the next of kin had not been informed.
Police first closed off the concert hall so that no one could enter or leave so they “wouldn’t miss any witnesses,” but then cleared the venue.
“It is too early to say whether a crime has occurred,” Klarin said.
The event occurred before 7 p.m. (1800 GMT) as people were arriving for the concert that was scheduled to start a 7:30 pm, but was canceled after the incident.

Topics: Sweden Abba concert accident

Jon Bon Jovi tests positive for COVID-19, cancels concert

Jon Bon Jovi tests positive for COVID-19, cancels concert
  • An announcer took to the stage to give the crowd the bad news before Saturday night's concert
  • Bon Jovi and his bandmates took rapid tests just before the concert and Bon Jovi tested positive
MIAMI: Jon Bon Jovi tested positive for COVID-19 during a rapid test just before he was set to perform a concert in Miami Beach.
An announcer took to the stage to give the crowd the bad news just before Saturday night’s concert at Loews South Beach was set to begin, WSVN in Miami reported.
Bon Jovi, 59, and his bandmates took rapid tests just before the concert and Bon Jovi tested positive. He is fully vaccinated. Ticket holders were required to show proof of vaccination or negative test results to get into the concert, the highlight of a three-day hotel package costing up to thousands of dollars a person.
“Jon feels great,” the announcer told the crowd, adding that the “Livin’ On a Prayer” singer was going to bed.
He also had been scheduled to participate in a Q & A session and a photo op on Saturday night.
There was no word on whether the concert would be rescheduled.

Topics: Miami Jon Bon Jovi music concert COVID-19

Bollywood superstar’s son gets bail in drugs case

Bollywood superstar’s son gets bail in drugs case
  • Khan, 23, and seven others were detained on Oct. 3 when India’s narcotics agents raided a party and seized drugs on a luxury cruise ship
  • Shah Rukh Khan has made no official statement but many Bollywood stars have come to his side
NEW DELHI: An Indian court on Thursday granted bail to Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son in a high-profile drug case that led to the actor finding himself at the center of a boycott campaign on social media.
The Bombay High Court said it will release a detailed order on Aryan Khan’s bail on Friday, which means he is expected to spend another night in jail.
Khan, 23, and seven others were detained on Oct. 3 when India’s narcotics agents raided a party and seized drugs on a luxury cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. He has been held in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail since Oct. 8.
The case has been going on for three weeks and India’s narcotics agency says it has evidence in the form of WhatsApp messages that Khan was involved in illicit drug dealings.
On Thursday, lawyer Anil Singh, who appeared for the agency, told the court that Khan had a history of consuming drugs and has been in contact with peddlers.
Arguing on behalf of Khan, lawyer Mukul Rohatgi told the court that the agency did not find any drugs on Khan at the time of his arrest and allegations that he was in contact with drug dealers were untrue. Rohatgi called Khan’s arrest “arbitrary,” adding that the agency did not conduct a medical examination to show he had consumed drugs.
The agency had last week opposed Khan’s bail plea for the second time, saying it would affect their investigation because he could tamper with evidence and influence witnesses.
The case has been dominating media headlines for weeks and has divided social media in India, with fans of the actor demanding Khan’s release while others calling for a boycott of his father’s films.
On Twitter, Khan and his father’s name have been trending alongside hashtag #BollywoodDruggies. India’s freewheeling TV news channels have also given wall-to-wall coverage to the case, with many of them siding with the narcotics agency.
Shah Rukh Khan has made no official statement but many Bollywood stars have come to his side.
The 55-year-old is India’s most loved star and is known as the “King of Bollywood.” He has starred in more than 105 movies over nearly three decades.
In September last year, some of Bollywood’s most prominent stars were questioned by the narcotics agency in connection with the death of famous actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rajput died by suicide and doctors and police ruled out drugs.

Topics: Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan Aryan Khan

Jordan’s crown prince meets Egyptian president in Cairo
Jordan’s crown prince meets Egyptian president in Cairo
UK govt vows to ‘step in’ if Yorkshire cricket club racism response falls short
Azeem Rafiq — who was at one point one of England’s most promising cricketers — raised the alarm about what he called “institutional racism” at Yorkshire CCC. (Reuters/File Photo)
Yemeni journalist killed in car explosion in Aden
Yemeni journalist killed in car explosion in Aden
Egypt, US hold first strategic dialogue since 2015
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) speaks as Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry looks on during a US-Egypt strategic dialogue at the State Department in Washington D.C. (AFP)
Thousands of red UK phone boxes to be protected from closure
Thousands of red UK phone boxes to be protected from closure

