Bella Hadid opens up about struggles with anxiety

Bella Hadid opens up about struggles with anxiety
The part-Palestinian model has been transparent about her mental health with fans. File/AFP
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

<p>
DUBAI:&nbsp;Bella Hadid took to Instagram&nbsp;this week to detail her struggles with anxiety. The part-Palestinian model shared footage of singer Willow Smith talking about how she does not feel “good enough” sometimes, alongside a series of teary-eyed selfies.</p>

<p>
“I love you and your words,” she&nbsp;wrote, tagging Smith. “It made me feel a little less alone and that’s why I’d like to post this,” she began in her lengthy, emotional note.</p>

<p>
“This is pretty much my every day, every night for a few years now,” Hadid wrote, adding “social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that.</p>

<p>
“Sometimes all you’ve got to hear is that you’re not alone. So, from me to you, you’re not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you. Self-help and mental illness/chemical imbalance is not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles… it has its ups and downs, and side to sides,” the 25-year-old wrote to her 47 million Instagram followers.</p>

<p>
“But I want you to know, there is always light at the end of the tunnel and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point,” she continued.</p>

<p>
It is not the first time that Hadid has discussed her mental health with fans.</p>

<p>
The US-Palestinian-Dutch model has been transparent about her battles with severe anxiety and depression since she was a teenager.&nbsp;</p>

<p>
At the Vogue Fashion Festival in 2019, the catwalk star revealed that there were days she would “cry every single morning” when her career first kicked off at the age of 17.</p>

<p>
“I would cry during my lunch breaks, I would cry before I slept. I was very emotionally unstable for a while when I was working 14-hour days for four months straight as an 18-year-old. I think I just wanted to breathe a little bit. And so it kind of put me in a spiral,” she shared.</p>

<p>
A number of celebrities, including sister Gigi Hadid, applauded Bella for opening up about her struggles with mental health.&nbsp;</p>

<p>
“I love you,” wrote Gigi Hadid in the comments section this week.</p>

<p>
“I haven’t seen anything I related to more on the internet all year,” said US celebrity chef Sophia Roe.</p>

Dubai Design Week: Emerging talent gets its big chance at UAE Designer Exhibition

Dubai Design Week: Emerging talent gets its big chance at UAE Designer Exhibition
The UAE Designer Exhibition is underway at the Dubai Design District until Nov. 13. Supplied
Updated 46 min 15 sec ago
Khaoula Ghanem

Dubai Design Week: Emerging talent gets its big chance at UAE Designer Exhibition

Dubai Design Week: Emerging talent gets its big chance at UAE Designer Exhibition
Updated 46 min 15 sec ago
Khaoula Ghanem

DUBAI: The second UAE Designer Exhibition is a “very great opportunity for the designers to get introduced into the market,” says the man behind the event, Lebanese multi-disciplinary artist Ghassan Salameh.

The creative director of this year’s Dubai Design Week, as well as the brains behind “Abwab” and the “2040: d3 Architecture Exhibition,” Salameh carefully selected the 27 participating designers from a pool of 70 applicants.

Graphic designer Yara Habib, designer Leen Kahaleh and architect Mohamed Rowaizak are among the local talent presenting their works, which are for sale and range from furniture and jewelry to lighting accessories.

27 locally-based designers are showcasing their work at the second edition of the UAE Designer Exhibition. Supplied

“One of the only ways designers can market their work is by being in trade fairs and design weeks, so giving them this platform is also giving them a chance to interact with business professionals and people who are interested in investing in their work and buying their work,” Salameh said.

As design weeks are typically focused on established designers, Salameh said that he wanted to give an opportunity to up-and-coming creatives who can’t necessarily afford to rent a space or invest in being part of a design week.

“All the designers have to do is develop the products and bring them, while we produce the exhibition for them and give them a spot to be exhibited.

“It’s about offering an equal opportunity for everyone to display their work,” he said.

Displayed works are for sale and range from furniture and jewelry to lighting accessories. Supplied

The platform also allows designers to enhance their projects while strengthening their audience base and professional network.

“It’s really the first time their work is being assessed, so it’s kind of a chance for the designers to test whatever they’ve been working on for a while and see if it’s market-ready,” explains the curator.

The UAE Designer Exhibition is underway at the Dubai Design District on Nov. 9-13.

Topics: Dubai Design Week 2021

What We Are Reading Today: After One Hundred Winters by Margaret D. Jacobs

What We Are Reading Today: After One Hundred Winters by Margaret D. Jacobs
Updated 10 November 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: After One Hundred Winters by Margaret D. Jacobs

What We Are Reading Today: After One Hundred Winters by Margaret D. Jacobs
Updated 10 November 2021
Arab News

After One Hundred Winters confronts the harsh truth that the United States was founded on the violent dispossession of Indigenous people and asks what reconciliation might mean in light of this haunted history. In this timely and urgent book, settler historian Margaret Jacobs tells the stories of the individuals and communities who are working together to heal historical wounds—and reveals how much we have to gain by learning from our history instead of denying it.
Jacobs traces the brutal legacy of systemic racial injustice to Indigenous people that has endured since the nation’s founding. Explaining how early attempts at reconciliation succeeded only in robbing tribal nations of their land and forcing their children into abusive boarding schools, she shows that true reconciliation must emerge through Indigenous leadership and sustained relationships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people that are rooted in specific places and histories. In the absence of an official apology and a federal Truth and Reconciliation Commission, ordinary people are creating a movement. 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Experts in classical Turkish and Arab-Andalusian music join hands for Belgian concert

Experts in classical Turkish and Arab-Andalusian music join hands for Belgian concert
Mohamed Briouel. Supplied
Updated 09 November 2021
Arab News

Experts in classical Turkish and Arab-Andalusian music join hands for Belgian concert

Experts in classical Turkish and Arab-Andalusian music join hands for Belgian concert
Updated 09 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Morocco’s Mohamed Briouel, an expert in Arab-Andalusian music, and Turkish performer Kudsi Erguner will team up for a joint concert in Belgium.

The event is a collaboration between the Abu Dhabi Festival (ADF) and the Belgian Center for Fine Arts, bringing together two masters of the classical music traditions of their homelands in Morocco and Turkey at Bozar’s prestigious Henri Le Bœuf Hall in Brussels, the oldest and largest arts center in Belgium.

Huda Ebrahim Alkhamis, founder of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) and artistic director of ADF, said in a press release: “Our support for Arab artists abroad, to bring the wonder and beauty of music from the Arab world to audiences around the globe, is at the heart of Abu Dhabi Festival. Mohamed Briouel, the leading figure in Arab-Andalusian music, and Ottoman music master Kudsi Erguner, coming together is a must-see encounter. Their creative collaboration celebrates the meeting of cultures through music and represents Abu Dhabi Festival’s efforts to build bridges of understanding between people and nations.”

Portrait of Kudsi Erguner. Supplied

Briouel was born in 1954 in Fez, Morocco. In addition to being an acclaimed musician, he is also the director of the Arab-Andalusian Orchestra of Fez.

Meanwhile, Erguner is considered a master of traditional Mevlevi Sufi music and is one of the best-known players of the Turkish ney flute, one of the oldest musical instruments still in use.

ADF is now in its 18th edition. Running until 2022, the year-long-program is a combination of virtual and in-person performances, exhibitions and events. Guests can also look forward to 16 world premieres, 12 festivals and one global music tour, among other events. 

Topics: Abu Dhabi festival

Royal Commission for AlUla showcase at Dubai Design week to host talk by architect Jean Nouvel

Royal Commission for AlUla showcase at Dubai Design week to host talk by architect Jean Nouvel
AlUla Design at Dubai Design Week 2021. Supplied
Updated 09 November 2021
Arab News

Royal Commission for AlUla showcase at Dubai Design week to host talk by architect Jean Nouvel

Royal Commission for AlUla showcase at Dubai Design week to host talk by architect Jean Nouvel
Updated 09 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Visitors attending the seventh edition of Dubai Design Week (DDW), currently underway in Dubai Design District, are invited on a journey across the Saudi Arabian heritage site of AlUla via an immersive showcase, AlUla Design, coordinated by the Royal Commission of AlUla (RCU).

The design exhibition serves to highlight the diversity of projects that are shaping the site in northwest Saudi Arabia, with Pritzker-prize-winning French architect Jean Nouvel giving a virtual talk as part of the expansive program.

AlUla Design at Dubai Design Week 2021. Supplied

Nouvel was recently tapped to bring to life the extraordinary Sharaan Nature Resort, a postcard-worthy resort and residence that will be carved and sculpted from the rocks of AlUla, Nabataean style, deep in the protected Sharaan Nature Reserve.

The concept was first announced in 2019.

Set to be completed by 2024, the development will include 40 guest suites and three villas. Meanwhile, a retreat summit center nearby will feature 14 private pavilions.

The concept designs for the Sharaan by Jean Nouvel. (The Royal Commission for AlUla)

“AlUla is sacred. It holds great signiﬁcance, ﬁlled with unique sites for exploration and discovery, and is therefore deserving of innovation and respectful design to enhance the well-being of the local community and elevate its original authenticity,” said Nouvel in a released statement.

The talk, entitled “Shaaran, AlUla: A Journey Through Time” will take place on Nov. 12, with the award-winning architect in conversation with Samantha Cotterell, the Royal Commission for AlUla’s executive director of design.

The design exhibition serves to highlight the diversity of projects that are shaping the site in northwest Saudi Arabia. Supplied

Additionally, “AlUla, A Cultural Landscape” is a second panel moderated by artistic programming director of RCU, Sumantro Ghose, that will explore how architecture and art can exist in harmony with the natural landscapes of the desert.

Visitors to DDW can also visit RCU’s specially designed exhibition designed by Gio Forma and Black Engineering inspired by the extraordinary rock formations in AlUla’s desert and mountain landscapes. 

The exhibition features concepts and designs by world-leading architects and designers. 

Topics: Dubai Design Week 2021 AlUla

Dubai Design Week's Grad Show presents projects that transform lives, the planet

Dubai Design Week’s Grad Show presents projects that transform lives, the planet
Updated 09 November 2021
Hams Saleh

Dubai Design Week's Grad Show presents projects that transform lives, the planet

Dubai Design Week’s Grad Show presents projects that transform lives, the planet
Updated 09 November 2021
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Dubai Design Week (DDW) kickstarted its seventh edition on Nov. 8 with a packed program for art and design enthusiasts. 

One of the key exhibitions at DDW is the MENA Grad Show, which exhibits innovative projects in the fields of technology, science and design from universities across the region, with a smattering of projects from further beyond. 

The show spotlights projects focused on improving and transforming lives and the planet, while the wider Global Grad Show highlights projects from beyond the region in a virtual exhibition. 

MENA Grad Show exhibits innovative projects in the fields of technology, science and design from universities across the region. (Arab News)

The physical exhibition, running until Nov. 13, will allow visitors to meet the graduates, learn about the ideas behind their work and understand how students in different disciplines, from architecture to chemistry and electric engineering, approach complex social and environmental problems.

In an interview with Tadeau Caravieri — the director of the wider Global Grad Show, which is an initiative by the Art Dubai Group — he said that this exhibition boasts three main benefits for students: “Promotion,” “understanding the possibilities” and “professional development.”

“Since 2015, we have been showcasing these ideas on an international stage, which gives visibility to people and researchers that are developing solutions that wouldn’t otherwise be seen outside the university campus,” said Caravieri. 

The physical exhibition is running until Nov. 13. (Arab News)

When it comes to “understanding the possibilities,” he explained that “for the students that make it to the final selection, understanding what the other 150 people are doing and researching is quite empowering because they get to see the different angles people are using to approach the same type of problem.”

He added: “Since 2019, we have had our own entrepreneurship program that helps the students take their innovations forward to follow a structured process to go to market.”

Caravieri said that this was a record year in terms of applications and diversity, with organizers receiving more than 2,600 applications from over 70 countries, representing over 460 universities. For the online exhibition, they selected 150 ideas by 211 students representing 52 countries. 

The show spotlights projects focused on improving and transforming lives and the planet. (Arab News)

The MENA Grad Show had 300 applications from 41 universities in the Middle East and North Africa region, and 60 of those are being showcased at the physical exhibition in Dubai Design District. 

Caravieri said that some of the highlights from the Global Grad Show include an innovation by students at Zhejiang University in China. It is a ball that can detect signs of life in areas affected by natural disasters.

From the MENA Grad Show, he said an interesting idea was created by students at the American University in Cairo. It is an application that organizes the routine of dementia patients and supports therapy.

Topics: Dubai Design Week MENA Grad Show Global Grad Show

