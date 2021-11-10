You are here

Japanese media: Iran involved in the attempt to assassinate Iraqi PM Al-Kadhimi

Japanese media: Iran involved in the attempt to assassinate Iraqi PM Al-Kadhimi
The attempt on the PM's life happened on Sunday. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News Japan

Japanese media: Iran involved in the attempt to assassinate Iraqi PM Al-Kadhimi

Japanese media: Iran involved in the attempt to assassinate Iraqi PM Al-Kadhimi
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japanese media said Iran was behind the failed assassination attempt of the Iraqi Prime Minister at dawn on Sunday.

“Iraqi security officials said some armed pro-Iranian groups in Iraq carried out the failed assassination attempt,” the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper said, quoting Reuters.

The paper said that in Iraq, a coalition of pro-Iran political parties was defeated in the parliamentary elections in October, “which may have led to this incident. Supporters of those political parties accused the Al-Kadhimi government of rigging the elections,” the Mainichi said. “This attempt aimed to intimidate other forces and preserve political power.”

The Japanese paper also said that the incident was carried out by the most powerful anti-American militant group, “Hezbollah Brigades,” and that the drones used in the crime are similar to those manufactured in Iran.

The Mainichi further reported the commander of the “Quds Force” of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Esmail Qaani, entered Iraq on Nov. 7 and asked the leaders of pro-Iranian organizations to carry out the operation.

A report from the Istanbul correspondent of Kyodo News, also quoting Reuters, said: “An Iranian-backed militia was reported to be involved in the attempt to assassinate Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi in Baghdad.”

Kyodo’s report warned of escalating tension in the region and referred to the “alleged involvement of the Hezbollah Brigades militia, in cooperation with the Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq militia” in carrying out the operation.

JIJI Press, meanwhile, quoted a Reuters report that “three drones were used to attack Al-Kadhimi's residence, two of which were intercepted, but the third exploded in the building. Al-Kadhimi was not hurt, but one of his guards was wounded.”

This story was originally published in Japanese on Arab News Japan

Topics: Japan Iraq

Understanding the rise of Saudi Arabia’s brand value

Understanding the rise of Saudi Arabia’s brand value
Updated 28 sec ago
TAREK ALI AHMAD
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Understanding the rise of Saudi Arabia’s brand value

Understanding the rise of Saudi Arabia’s brand value
  • Saudi Arabia’s strong, post-pandemic economic recovery and progress in non-oil sector have contributed significantly to its rise
Updated 28 sec ago
TAREK ALI AHMAD Zaira Lakhpatwala

LONDON: With Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Saudi Vision 2030 plan well underway, the country’s own brand value has been steadily rising through the ranks. 

Just this year, the kingdom’s brand value moved up the list to rank 19, with an increase of 8 percent from $662.3 billion to $714.9 billion, according to International brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance.

“Saudi Arabia has been making leaps and bounds towards its Vision 2030, taking impressive strides to not only diversify its economy to work towards long term growth, but also positioning itself as an attractive nation to do business with and an investment power across the region,” Andrew Campbell, Managing Director, Brand Finance Middle East told Arab News.

“This, paired with the nation’s impressive COVID-19 response and vaccine rollout, have enabled Saudi to not only rebound from its 2020 nation brand value, but also surpass its 2019 pre-pandemic valuation, which stands at an impressive US$715 billion this year.”

As mentioned by Campbell, this growth in brand value has been driven by significant improvement in gross domestic product forecasts. As the kingdom rebounds from coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-imposed restrictions, its economic recovery has been strong along with improvements in the macroeconomic environment.

Local Saudi brands play an integral role in the transformation and progress of the kingdom. The Saudi Telecom Company (STC), for example, is stimulating growth in the IT sector by establishing a digital hub for the region, while chemical manufacturing company SABIC is developing programs to help the creation and development of small and local businesses, and Saudi Aramco is propelling the kingdom onto the global state by sponsoring international initiatives.

Brand Finance also includes assessments of the strength of nation brands by evaluating brand investment, equity, and performance. This year, the strength of Saudi Arabia as a brand has gone up by four points to 69.3/100, largely driven by improved perceptions among audiences around the world.

The nation has specifically seen improved scores in the soft power pillars of Influence, Reputation, and Governance. There has been a significant improvement in the perceptions of Saudi Arabia’s leaders, as well as views of it being a safe and secure nation. The kingdom has made massive efforts to improve perceptions of its general governance, such as encouraging and promoting women’s sports with the first women’s football league kicking off last year and holding the Aramco Saudi Ladies International golf event.

It also became the first Arab state to host the G20 summit last year in Riyadh and by doing so, it assumed responsibility to promote and adhere to the G20 agenda, including a commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

And while the nation is still dependent on oil, the recovery of oil prices has helped stimulate the economy, but that is not the only reason for its economic growth. The progress in its non-oil sectors, such as investments in tourism, infrastructure, and industrial diversification, have contributed significantly.

The government’s effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including a successful vaccine rollout, has not only helped it rebound from its decline in 2020 value but also helped it surpass its 2019 pre-pandemic valuation.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Brand Finance

Facebook plans to remove thousands of sensitive ad-targeting options

The move marks a key shift for the company’s approach to social and political advertising. (File/AFP)
The move marks a key shift for the company’s approach to social and political advertising. (File/AFP)
Updated 22 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

Facebook plans to remove thousands of sensitive ad-targeting options

The move marks a key shift for the company’s approach to social and political advertising. (File/AFP)
  • Facebook plans to remove thousands of ad-targeting options that refer to “sensitive” topics, including race, health, religious practices, political beliefs or sexual orientation
Updated 22 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Facebook Inc. said on Tuesday it plans to remove detailed ad-targeting options that refer to “sensitive” topics, such as ads based on interactions with content around race, health, religious practices, political beliefs or sexual orientation.
The company, which recently changed its name to Meta and which makes the vast majority of its revenue through digital advertising, has been under intense scrutiny over its ad-targeting abilities and rules in recent years.
In a blog post, Facebook gave examples of targeting categories that would no longer be allowed on its platforms, such as “Lung cancer awareness,” “World Diabetes Day,” “LGBT culture,” “Jewish holidays” or political beliefs and social issues. It said the change would take place starting Jan. 19, 2022.
The company has been hit with criticisms around its micro-targeting capabilities, including over abuses such as advertisers discriminating against or targeting vulnerable groups. In 2019, it agreed to make changes to its ads platform as part of a settlement over housing discrimination issues.
“We’ve heard concerns from experts that targeting options like these could be used in ways that lead to negative experiences for people in underrepresented groups,” said Graham Mudd, the company’s vice president of product marketing for ads, in the post.
Its tailored ad abilities are used by wide-ranging advertisers, including political campaigns and social issue groups as well as businesses.
“The decision to remove these Detailed Targeting options was not easy and we know this change may negatively impact some businesses and organizations,” Mudd said in the post, adding some advertising partners were concerned they would not be able to use these adds to generate positive social change.
Advertisers on Facebook’s platforms can still target audiences by location, use their own customer lists, reach custom audiences who have engaged with their content and send ads to people with similar characteristics to those users.
The move marks a key shift for the company’s approach to social and political advertising, though it is not expected to have major financial implications. CEO Mark Zuckerberg estimated in 2019, for example, that politicians’ ads would make up less than 0.5 percent of Facebook’s 2020 revenue.
The issue of political advertising on social media platforms, including whether the content of politicians’ ads should be fact-checked, provoked much debate among the public, lawmakers and companies around the US presidential election.
Twitter Inc. in 2019 banned political ads altogether, but Facebook had previously said it would not limit how political advertisers reached potential voters.
Facebook, which now allows users to opt to see fewer ads related to topics like politics and alcohol, said on Tuesday it would early next year give people more controls over the ads they see, including ones about gambling and weight loss.

Topics: Facebook Meta ads Sensitive content

The Marketing Society launches UAE scholarship for young marketers

The Marketing Society launches UAE scholarship for young marketers
Updated 29 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

The Marketing Society launches UAE scholarship for young marketers

The Marketing Society launches UAE scholarship for young marketers
  • In line with UAE’s Year of 50th, 50 scholarships will be awarded to young talents
Updated 29 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Marketing Society, in partnership with TikTok, has launched its first-ever scholarship to champion and help accelerate the careers of young marketers in the UAE.

As the UAE celebrates 50 years since its formation, in the Year of the 50th, The Marketing Society is offering 50 subscriptions to the next generation of marketing leaders.

“The Marketing Society is passionate about accelerating marketing leadership and developing the industry here in the region. Through this annual scholarship, we aim to celebrate the emerging next generation of marketers in the UAE and are thrilled to be running this in partnership with TikTok,” said Alasdair Hall-Jones, acting commercial director, The Marketing Society, said.

The membership will provide access to thought leadership content, publications, webinars, select events, mentoring opportunities, and development training from the TikTok and Marketing Society communities.

“Enabling new ideas and creativity is at the very core of what we value as a platform,” said Fahad Osman, TikTok’s head of business marketing for the Middle East, Turkey, Africa and Pakistan region.

“TikTok’s partnership with The Marketing Society helps us take our ethos and extend it, through an incredible mix of tools, educational resources and events, to enable the next generation of senior marketers to be able to continue innovating and changing the landscape in which we operate,” he added.

The scholarship is open to Emiratis and residents of the UAE with fewer than five years of experience in the fields of marketing, advertising, communications, and public relations, regardless of whether they work on the client side or in an agency or media house.

Applications are open until Nov. 18. Those interested can apply for the scholarship here. Industry members can also nominate young marketers for the scholarship.

The winners will be announced on Dec. 12.

Coca-Cola appoints WPP as global marketing network partner, announces new marketing model

Coca-Cola appoints WPP as global marketing network partner, announces new marketing model
Updated 10 November 2021
Arab News

Coca-Cola appoints WPP as global marketing network partner, announces new marketing model

Coca-Cola appoints WPP as global marketing network partner, announces new marketing model
  • Following a long agency review, WPP beat Publicis Groupe in the final round as global marketing partner
Updated 10 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Coca-Cola Co. has named multinational communications network WPP as its global marketing network partner for its creative, media, data and marketing technology business across its portfolio for brands spanning over 200 countries.

WPP will play a key role in executing a new marketing model that is built to drive long-term growth for the beverage giant’s brands, whose new integrated agency model is part of an aggressive agenda to transform and modernize marketing and innovation as key drivers of the company’s growth.

“Consumers respond to an entire experience — they don’t separate the message from the medium — and that’s why we’ve designed an agency model to be truly consumer-centric and silo-free,” Manolo Arroyo, global chief marketing officer of Coca-Cola Co., said in a statement.

The new agency model has four components: a global marketing network partner to manage end-to-end creative, media, data, and marketing technology, across the whole portfolio; a complementary media partner to bring differentiated capabilities in select markets; a strategic roster of approved agencies to provide access to the best creative minds; and a common data and technology platform that connects marketing teams of five global categories, nine operating units, global ventures and platform services to the global marketing network partner, complementary media partner, and strategic roster.

“This model is about seamless integration of the power of big, bold ideas and creativity within experiences, amplified by media and data. It will enable us to create end-to-end experiences that are grounded in data-rich insights and optimized real-time, at scale, as we learn from consumers,” Arroyo said.

WPP will form a dedicated team for Coca-Cola called “OpenX” in a move that is unprecedented for Coca-Cola in terms of the “breadth and depth” of the partnership, the company said in a statement.

“This partnership, integrating our capabilities across content, media, data, production and technology, operating locally and globally, will complement the Coca-Cola Co.’s globally networked organization. It’s unparalleled in our industry in terms of breadth and depth of capabilities, and reflects WPP’s scale and reach around the world,” said Mark Read, CEO of WPP.

Coca-Cola has also named Dentsu as its complementary media partner in certain markets where the group has distinctive strengths, according to the statement.

For its strategic roster of agencies, the company wanted to ensure it had access to the best creative minds around the world through the development of an open-source creative model. Publicis Groupe and Interpublic Group both performed very strongly during the review process, the company said. Therefore, various agencies from both networks have been selected for Coca-Cola’s strategic roster and will play key roles in the open-source model, which is expected to account for one-third of all marketing work.

“I want to particularly recognize the work performed by the other finalist, Publicis Groupe. Publicis demonstrated being a phenomenal agency with a bold vision that challenged our thinking, making it one of our most challenging business decisions we have confronted, given its world-class capabilities,” Arroyo said.

“Agencies like Publicis and Leo Burnett blend creativity with data and technology, and I’m excited to work with them as part of our strategic roster.”

Similarly, IPG has “consistently demonstrated a passion for Coca-Cola brands and delivered some of our most important work around the world,” he added. “Their agencies like McCann and Mercado will continue to be key partners for the company.”

The new marketing model will be implemented with immediate effect. PwC advised on the global marketing network partner and strategic roster reviews, and MediaSense was the consultant on the complementary media partner review.

Topics: Coca-Cola WPP

Myanmar charges US journalist with terrorism, sedition: lawyer

Myanmar charges US journalist with terrorism, sedition: lawyer
Updated 10 November 2021
AFP

Myanmar charges US journalist with terrorism, sedition: lawyer

Myanmar charges US journalist with terrorism, sedition: lawyer
  • Conviction under the counter-terrorism law carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment
  • Danny Fenster was arrested as he tried to leave the country in May
Updated 10 November 2021
AFP

YANGON: A US journalist detained for months by Myanmar’s junta has been charged with terrorism and sedition, his lawyer tsaid on Wednesday, and could face life in prison if convicted.
Danny Fenster, who was arrested as he tried to leave the country in May, was hit with “two charges under section 50(a) of the Counter Terrorism Law and 124(a) of the Penal Code,” his lawyer Than Zaw Aung said.
Conviction under the counter-terrorism law carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.
Fenster, 37, is already on trial for allegedly encouraging dissent against the military, unlawful association and breaching immigration law.
The new charges come days after former US diplomat and hostage negotiator Bill Richardson met junta chief Min Aung Hlaing in the capital Naypyidaw, handing the increasingly isolated junta some rare publicity.
Fenster is believed to have contracted COVID-19 during his detention, family members said during a conference call with American journalists in August.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military seized power in a February 1 coup and ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government.
More than 1,200 people have been killed by security forces in a crackdown on dissent, according to a local monitoring group.
The press has also been squeezed as the junta tries to tighten control over the flow of information, throttling Internet access and revoking the licenses of local media outlets.

Topics: Myanmar

