Japanese media: Iran involved in the attempt to assassinate Iraqi PM Al-Kadhimi

DUBAI: Coca-Cola Co. has named multinational communications network WPP as its global marketing network partner for its creative, media, data and marketing technology business across its portfolio for brands spanning over 200 countries.
WPP will play a key role in executing a new marketing model that is built to drive long-term growth for the beverage giant’s brands, whose new integrated agency model is part of an aggressive agenda to transform and modernize marketing and innovation as key drivers of the company’s growth.
“Consumers respond to an entire experience — they don’t separate the message from the medium — and that’s why we’ve designed an agency model to be truly consumer-centric and silo-free,” Manolo Arroyo, global chief marketing officer of Coca-Cola Co., said in a statement.
The new agency model has four components: a global marketing network partner to manage end-to-end creative, media, data, and marketing technology, across the whole portfolio; a complementary media partner to bring differentiated capabilities in select markets; a strategic roster of approved agencies to provide access to the best creative minds; and a common data and technology platform that connects marketing teams of five global categories, nine operating units, global ventures and platform services to the global marketing network partner, complementary media partner, and strategic roster.
“This model is about seamless integration of the power of big, bold ideas and creativity within experiences, amplified by media and data. It will enable us to create end-to-end experiences that are grounded in data-rich insights and optimized real-time, at scale, as we learn from consumers,” Arroyo said.
WPP will form a dedicated team for Coca-Cola called “OpenX” in a move that is unprecedented for Coca-Cola in terms of the “breadth and depth” of the partnership, the company said in a statement.
“This partnership, integrating our capabilities across content, media, data, production and technology, operating locally and globally, will complement the Coca-Cola Co.’s globally networked organization. It’s unparalleled in our industry in terms of breadth and depth of capabilities, and reflects WPP’s scale and reach around the world,” said Mark Read, CEO of WPP.
Coca-Cola has also named Dentsu as its complementary media partner in certain markets where the group has distinctive strengths, according to the statement.
For its strategic roster of agencies, the company wanted to ensure it had access to the best creative minds around the world through the development of an open-source creative model. Publicis Groupe and Interpublic Group both performed very strongly during the review process, the company said. Therefore, various agencies from both networks have been selected for Coca-Cola’s strategic roster and will play key roles in the open-source model, which is expected to account for one-third of all marketing work.
“I want to particularly recognize the work performed by the other finalist, Publicis Groupe. Publicis demonstrated being a phenomenal agency with a bold vision that challenged our thinking, making it one of our most challenging business decisions we have confronted, given its world-class capabilities,” Arroyo said.
“Agencies like Publicis and Leo Burnett blend creativity with data and technology, and I’m excited to work with them as part of our strategic roster.”
Similarly, IPG has “consistently demonstrated a passion for Coca-Cola brands and delivered some of our most important work around the world,” he added. “Their agencies like McCann and Mercado will continue to be key partners for the company.”
The new marketing model will be implemented with immediate effect. PwC advised on the global marketing network partner and strategic roster reviews, and MediaSense was the consultant on the complementary media partner review.