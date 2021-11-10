You are here

  • Home
  • Miss Morocco to compete in Miss Universe 2021 show for first time in 43 years

Miss Morocco to compete in Miss Universe 2021 show for first time in 43 years

Miss Morocco to compete in Miss Universe 2021 show for first time in 43 years
Fatima-Zahra Khayat is the first contestant selected to represent the North African country in 43 years. Photo: Brahim Taougar
Short Url

https://arab.news/gakgk

Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

Miss Morocco to compete in Miss Universe 2021 show for first time in 43 years

Miss Morocco to compete in Miss Universe 2021 show for first time in 43 years
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Casablanca-born beauty queen Fatima-Zahra Khayat is set to represent Morocco at the Miss Universe 2021 pageant in Eilat, Israel, on Dec. 12, 2021.

Khayat, who is based in Paris, is the first contestant selected to represent the North African country in 43 years, succeeding Miss Universe Morocco 1978 Majida Tazi.

The Miss Universe Morocco organization hosted the 2021 edition of its national pageant on Nov. 7 where stunning delegates from all over the country competed for the coveted title and an opportunity to represent the country at the 70th edition of the prestigious beauty pageant.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fatima-Zahra Khayat (@fzius)

Khayat beat out 79 other hopefuls to claim the crown.

“Today, I’m proud to be the ambassador of @missuniversemorocco for this year,” wrote Khayat on Instagram alongside a beaming photo of herself donning a Miss Universe Morocco sash and crown.

“I want to thank all the people that were here to support me and encourage me. I will represent the Moroccan women the best way. Moroccan and proud to be,” the 26-year-old financial adviser added.

Khayat and the yet-to-be-announced Miss Universe UAE are the only two women representing the Arab world at the competition, although Spain’s Sarah Loinaz was born to a Moroccan mother.

Miss Universe UAE announced on Sunday it was canceling its live coronation that was to take place that day citing “time constraint.”

The 70th Miss Universe pageant will see Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Maza crowning her successor after seven months of reign. It will also see the return of veteran television personality Steve Harvey as host.

The three-hour event will be broadcasted live on Fox in the United States and in 180 countries and territories in December.

Topics: Miss Universe 2021

Phillips auction house makes first visit to Riyadh for luxury watch show

Phillips auction house makes first visit to Riyadh for luxury watch show
Updated 31 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Phillips auction house makes first visit to Riyadh for luxury watch show

Phillips auction house makes first visit to Riyadh for luxury watch show
Updated 31 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Germany’s Phillips auction house is coming to Riyadh for the first time from Nov. 12 to 13.

Phillips in association with Bacs and Russo, the auction house’s watch department, will showcase collectors’ watches at Tuwaiq Palace on the first stop of a world tour.

Visitors in Saudi Arabia will get to see some of the world’s rarest watches including brands Rolex, Richard Mille, and Audemars Piguet.

The exhibition, in collaboration with the Saudi Fashion Commission, will be part of Phillips’ World Tour featuring around 100 watches and visiting cities including London, New York, and Hong Kong.

The Saudi event will kick off on Thursday with a private viewing for specially invited guests and the media.

Fashion Commission chief executive officer, Burak Cakmak, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Phillips auction house as part of their rare watches tour and to have them in Riyadh for the first time. We hope this will be the first of many luxury apparel events, as we know there is a market here in Saudi.”

The auction house exhibited its collection in Geneva between Nov. 3 and 7.

Topics: Phillips Auction House Riyadh

Elie Saab debuts new home-focused collection at Dubai Design Week

Elie Saab debuts new home-focused collection at Dubai Design Week
The Lebanese designer collaborated with Rak Ceramics. Supplied
Updated 10 November 2021
Khaoula Ghanem

Elie Saab debuts new home-focused collection at Dubai Design Week

Elie Saab debuts new home-focused collection at Dubai Design Week
Updated 10 November 2021
Khaoula Ghanem

DUBAI: Elie Saab is channeling his creative impulses into new interiors-focused realms. The Beirut-born designer recently added Elie Saab Maison, a lineup of furniture, lighting, rugs, and home accessories, to his portfolio and now the couturier is expanding his lifestyle brand with the launch of a bathroom and surface collection in collaboration with UAE-based RAK Ceramics.

The collection was unveiled during Dubai Design Week, currently underway in Dubai Design District.

(Supplied)

“We’ve been working on expanding our business into luxury living for Home and hospitality projects,” shared Elie Saab Jr., the renowned designer’s son who became brand director in 2013.

“It became natural to extend the interior brand identity, and Rak Ceramics are in line with our innovative values, and they are perfectly geared towards supporting our ambitions in developing and creating timeless signature collections and that embody the DNA of our brand,” he added.

(Supplied)

Elie Saab’s first foray into bathroom furnishings is a luxurious addition to the Paris and Beirut-based brand.

The collection features a gilded shower, bathtub, sinks, a toilet, bidet and mirrors with built-in vanity lights, as well as ceramic tiles, flooring and surfaces embossed with the Elie Saab iconography. “Each (design) sets the tone of the house with an impactful style,” said Elie Saab Jr.

(Supplied)

Much like the designer’s glamorous evening gowns worn by virtually every major celebrity, the new offering was developed using only the finest and most luxurious materials. Think: Onyx, rosewood, and dark marble finishes.

“For every product line we develop, we chose the best partners, expert in their field, to translate our vision of lifestyle into different categories,” said Elie Saab Jr, referring to Rak Ceramics, founded in the UAE in the 1980s.

(Supplied)

Elie Saab debuted his first collection of furniture last year, and the ceramics manifested as an organic addition to the creative process. “They go hand in hand,” shared the brand director. “We wouldn’t have launched a ceramics collection if we don’t have a home line,” he added.

In line with the brand’s evolution into a full-fledged lifestyle label, Elie Saab has also recently partnered with Dubai real estate giant Emaar Properties to design one-to-four-bedroom luxury apartments long the city’s beachfront.

Topics: Elie Saab

Louis Vuitton shoots latest campaign in Jordan’s scenic locations 

Louis Vuitton shoots latest campaign in Jordan’s scenic locations 
Updated 10 November 2021
Arab News

Louis Vuitton shoots latest campaign in Jordan’s scenic locations 

Louis Vuitton shoots latest campaign in Jordan’s scenic locations 
Updated 10 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Jordan just got a starring role in French luxury brand Louis Vuitton’s latest campaign, “Towards A Dream.”

In a series of posts shared on the fashion house’s Instagram account on Tuesday, the brand presented their products against the backdrops of the archeological site Petra and the desert valley of Wadi Rum. 

The images, photographed by Dutch visual artist Viviane Sassen, also capture local school children exploring Jordan’s landscapes and sites.

“For this year’s campaign, the Maison’s core values come alive in a far-reaching journey to dreamlike settings around the globe… The images are an evocative ode to the inner child, set free in a reverie of otherworldly beauty and infinite possibility,” read a statement on the brand’s website. 

The products feature travel items, including luggage bags and large purses. 

 The second “chapter” of the campaign was shot in Greece.

“Rich in ancient history, the Greek island of Milos beckons to a group of children, inviting them to play among its stark shores and pristine waters,” read the statement. “With their innocent curiosity, their silhouettes emerge from the landscape to convey a limitless sense of optimism and freedom.” 

The brand’s next chapter with Sassen will be shot in France. 

Topics: Louis Vuitton Jordan

Saudi conference explores the unique history of mosques

Saudi conference explores the unique history of mosques
The three-day event kicks off on Nov. 23 at Ithra.
Updated 10 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi conference explores the unique history of mosques

Saudi conference explores the unique history of mosques
Updated 10 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: “The Mosque: Innovation in Object, Form and Function,” an international conference held by The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra), is shining a spotlight on the unique history and evolution of the mosque. The three-day event kicks off on Nov. 23 at Ithra.

“The history of mosques is uniquely diverse, especially when viewed through the lens of art and architecture,” said Abdullah K. Al-Rashid, director of Ithra. “It reflects our identity and culture, and deserves to be studied, preserved and presented for posterity,” he added in a released statement.

Architects, designers, archaeologists, artists, writers, historians and curators will come together to explore the rich history of mosques through the presentation of original research and insight about mosque-related cultural objects as well as the display of a range of items, from architectural ornaments such as calligraphy and arabesque tiles to mosque furniture including lamps, prayer rugs and Qur’an stands.

The goal of the conference is to “share knowledge and broaden people’s understanding of the mosque’s historical meaning, evolution and function,” per the press release.

The event will explore the evolution and aesthetic of the mosque, the beauty and function of objects found in the place of worship and the preservation and revival of the mosque.

The three-day conference will be held in conjunction with a coinciding exhibition titled “Shatr AlMasjid: The Art of Orientation,” which brings together the largest collection of Islamic artworks ever displayed in the Kingdom, including several pieces originally from the two holy mosques of Makkah and Madinah on loan from the National Museum of Riyadh.

Topics: ITHRA

Bella Hadid opens up about struggles with anxiety

Bella Hadid opens up about struggles with anxiety
The part-Palestinian model has been transparent about her mental health with fans. File/AFP
Updated 10 November 2021
Arab News

Bella Hadid opens up about struggles with anxiety

Bella Hadid opens up about struggles with anxiety
Updated 10 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Bella Hadid took to Instagram this week to detail her struggles with anxiety. The part-Palestinian model shared footage of singer Willow Smith talking about how she does not feel “good enough” sometimes, alongside a series of teary-eyed selfies.

“I love you and your words,” she wrote, tagging Smith. “It made me feel a little less alone and that’s why I’d like to post this,” she began in her lengthy, emotional note.

“This is pretty much my every day, every night for a few years now,” Hadid wrote, adding “social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid)

“Sometimes all you’ve got to hear is that you’re not alone. So, from me to you, you’re not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you. Self-help and mental illness/chemical imbalance is not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles… it has its ups and downs, and side to sides,” the 25-year-old wrote to her 47 million Instagram followers.

“But I want you to know, there is always light at the end of the tunnel and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point,” she continued.

It is not the first time that Hadid has discussed her mental health with fans.

The US-Palestinian-Dutch model has been transparent about her battles with severe anxiety and depression since she was a teenager. 

At the Vogue Fashion Festival in 2019, the catwalk star revealed that there were days she would “cry every single morning” when her career first kicked off at the age of 17.

“I would cry during my lunch breaks, I would cry before I slept. I was very emotionally unstable for a while when I was working 14-hour days for four months straight as an 18-year-old. I think I just wanted to breathe a little bit. And so it kind of put me in a spiral,” she shared.

A number of celebrities, including sister Gigi Hadid, applauded Bella for opening up about her struggles with mental health. 

“I love you,” wrote Gigi Hadid in the comments section this week.

“I haven’t seen anything I related to more on the internet all year,” said US celebrity chef Sophia Roe.

Topics: Bella Hadid

Latest updates

Google loses appeal against EU’s 2.4-billion-euro anti-trust fine
Google and its parent company Alphabet had argued the EU was “wrong on the law, the facts, and the economics” in the search engine case. (File/AFP)
Saudi government accelerated pilgrim mega-projects during pandemic: Makkah clock tower MD
Saudi government accelerated pilgrim mega-projects during pandemic: Makkah clock tower MD
France’s ex-president takes the stand in 2015 attacks trial
France’s ex-president takes the stand in 2015 attacks trial
Facebook gives estimate of bullying, harassment on its platforms for first time
Facebook said its bullying and harassment numbers only captured instances where the company did not need additional information. (File/AFP)
Prince Harry says he warned Twitter CEO of US Capitol riot
Prince Harry blamed YouTube, saying many videos spreading COVID misinformation were left up despite violating the site’s own policies. (File/AFP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.