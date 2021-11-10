You are here

  • Home
  • Unearthed records disclose records of allied Punjabi fighters in First World War 

Unearthed records disclose records of allied Punjabi fighters in First World War 

Unearthed records disclose records of allied Punjabi fighters in First World War 
A man walks past a "River of Poppies", made by church members and people in the community and added to year after year. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8wkam

Updated 10 November 2021
Arab News

Unearthed records disclose records of allied Punjabi fighters in First World War 

Unearthed records disclose records of allied Punjabi fighters in First World War 
  • ‘These records give people written proof that our ancestors were there, fighting for Britain,’ says British Punjabi politician
  • An estimated 89,000 Muslims died fighting for Britain in First World War 
Updated 10 November 2021
Arab News

The records of 320,000 soldiers from Punjab who fought for the allies in the First World War have been made public by historians in Britain.

The records had been held in the basement of Pakistan’s Lahore Museum in Pakistan for more than 97 years, but were unearthed by historians ahead of Armistice Day on Thursday, which marks the anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Punjabis of all faiths, including Muslims, Sikhs, and Hindus, fought for the allies in the war, and around one-third of all Indian troops mobilized in the war effort hailed from Punjab.

Dr. Islam Issa, a researcher at the University of Birmingham, found that nearly 900,000 Muslims fought for the British against Germany and its allies in the First World War, and many of them hailed from Punjab and pre-partition India more broadly.

At least 89,000 of those Muslims were killed, but polls have shown that just two percent of Britons are aware of the Muslim sacrifice in the war.

The newly unearthed records mean that the descendants of those soldiers can now search the service records of their families — a privilege that had previously only been afforded to the families of British and Irish soldiers.

Among those Punjabi Brits who have already searched the records is shadow Railways Minister Tanmanjeet Dhesi, who discovered records showing that his great-grandfather lost a leg while serving in Iraq.

He told The Guardian that his grandmother had regularly spoken about her father, who she said had lost a leg fighting in the war. But, up until now, he had never been able to find more details as there were no available records to examine.

Now Dhesi has found that he served in what was then Mesopotamia, a region divided between modern-day Iraq, Syria, Turkey, and Kuwait.

“I always wondered what had happened, but no one really knew until now. He came home severely injured and went back to being a farmer,” Dhesi said.

“These records give people written proof that our ancestors were there, fighting for Britain. This is about recognizing both the contribution my family made, but also the contribution and sacrifice that people from across the Commonwealth made for the war effort,” he said.

Amandeep Madra, the chair of the UK Punjab Heritage Association who worked with the University of Greenwich to digitize the files, told The Guardian: “Punjab was the main recruiting ground for the Indian army during the First World War. And yet the contribution of the individuals has largely been unrecognized. In most cases, we didn’t even know their names.”

Topics: UK World War I

Related

British teams fined for poppy war tribute
Sport
British teams fined for poppy war tribute

Poland sees migrant surge at border, accuses Belarus of ‘state terrorism’

Poland sees migrant surge at border, accuses Belarus of ‘state terrorism’
Updated 10 November 2021
AFP

Poland sees migrant surge at border, accuses Belarus of ‘state terrorism’

Poland sees migrant surge at border, accuses Belarus of ‘state terrorism’
  • Concern was growing for more than 2,000 migrants who are trapped at the border, with the UN calling their plight "intolerable"
  • "What we are facing here, we must be clear, is a manifestation of state terrorism," Polish Prime Minister told reporters in Warsaw
Updated 10 November 2021
AFP

SOKOLKA, Poland: Poland said Wednesday it had seen a surge in attempts to breach its border and pushed back hundreds of migrants to Belarus, accusing Minsk of “state terrorism” by provoking a new migrant crisis in Europe.
Concern was growing for more than 2,000 migrants — mainly Kurds from the Middle East — who are trapped at the border, with the UN calling their plight “intolerable” and demanding action.
Western governments accuse Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko of luring them to his country and sending them to cross into Poland in retaliation for sanctions.
“What we are facing here, we must be clear, is a manifestation of state terrorism,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters in Warsaw at a news conference with visiting EU chief Charles Michel.
Michel said new sanctions against Belarus “are on the table.”
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said she expected “a widening of the sanctions” at the beginning of next week.
“This is the attempt of an authoritarian regime to try to destabilize its democratic neighbors. This will not succeed,” she said, speaking after a meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington.
Migrants have been trying to cross the border for months but the crisis reached a new level when hundreds made a concerted effort on Monday and were pushed back by Polish borders guards.
They set up a camp on the border, sheltering in tents and burning wood from local forests to keep warm, blocked by Polish guards behind razor-wire.
In the Polish town of Sokolka near the border, AFP reporters saw patrols stopping vehicles to check the boots for migrants, as well as lines of military trucks and police vans going to and from the border.
“The residents here are under constant stress,” Sokolka’s deputy mayor Piotr Romanowicz told AFP.
Izabela Korecki, 38, who was walking in the town center with her daughters, said she felt “tense.”
“We hear the sirens and helicopters all the time,” she said.
Journalists and charity workers have been banned from the immediate border area by Polish authorities under state of emergency rules.
Poland has sent 15,000 troops to the border along with police and border guards, accusing Belarus of using intimidation to force migrants to breach the border.
Belarus has in turn accused Poland of violating international norms by blocking the migrants and beating them back with violence.
In a back street of Sokolka, Anna Chmielewska, a volunteer with the Ocalenie (Salvation) Foundation, was sorting through a garage filled with donated food and clothes intended for migrants.
“I can’t believe we are living in times like these. We are here, we are ready to help but we cannot,” she said, explaining that volunteers could only help migrants who make it beyond the border area.
Kyle McNally, a humanitarian affairs adviser at Doctors Without Borders who has met with migrants on the Belarusian side of the border, called for “unfettered access” to assist them.
“The people that we have spoken with and we have seen are really in a desperate state and it’s getting worse by the day,” he said.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday called Lukashenko’s main backer, Russian President Vladimir Putin, asking him “to use his influence” with Minsk to stop what she called an “inhumane” instrumentalization of migrants.
But Belarus and Moscow have said the West should deal with migrant flows caused by its military interventions in the Middle East.
The Kremlin said it was “irresponsible” for Poland to blame Putin for the crisis, while Belarus’s foreign minister said the EU was causing the crisis because it wanted a reason to impose new sanctions.
“The migrant crisis was provoked by the EU itself and its states that border Belarus,” Vladimir Makei said on a visit to Moscow to meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday.
Lavrov accused Western institutions of mounting an “anti-Belarusian campaign,” and said Russia and Belarus had “closely coordinated our approaches” to countering it.
Thousands of migrants have crossed or attempted to cross from Belarus into the eastern EU member states of Latvia, Lithuania and Poland in recent months.
At least 10 migrants have died on the Poland-Belarus border, seven of them on the Polish side of the border, according to the Polish daily Gazeta Wyborcza.

Topics: Poland belarus migrants state terorrism

Related

Migrants gather near a barbed wire fence on the Poland - Belarus border in Grodno District, Belarus, in this still image taken from a social media video on November 9, 2021. (Reuters)
World
Tensions rise in migrant standoff at Poland-Belarus border
Polish lawmakers OK anti-migrant wall on Belarus border
World
Polish lawmakers OK anti-migrant wall on Belarus border

‘Pro-Qaddafi fanatic’ planned deadly shooting outside Libyan Embassy in London, court told

‘Pro-Qaddafi fanatic’ planned deadly shooting outside Libyan Embassy in London, court told
Updated 10 November 2021
Arab News

‘Pro-Qaddafi fanatic’ planned deadly shooting outside Libyan Embassy in London, court told

‘Pro-Qaddafi fanatic’ planned deadly shooting outside Libyan Embassy in London, court told
  • Officer Yvonne Fletcher, 25, was killed while policing a demonstration in April 1984
  • Saleh Ibrahim Mabrouk, who was arrested in 2015 but not charged, has denied any role
Updated 10 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A pro-Qaddafi fanatic is responsible for the deadly shooting of a police officer during an anti-regime protest that took place outside the Libyan Embassy in London in 1984, a court has heard.

Officer Yvonne Fletcher, 25, was shot dead while policing a demonstration against Libya’s then-leader Muammar Qaddafi in April 1984.

John Murray, a retired police officer, has brought a civil claim in front of a British court for the symbolic amount of £1 ($1.35) for damages against Saleh Ibrahim Mabrouk, who has denied any role in the shooting.

Murray said he has suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder since the incident, and he is seeking “vindicatory” damages for alleged assault and battery in a bid to bring the circumstances surrounding his friend Fletcher’s death in front of a court.

Phillippa Kaufmann, his barrister, said: “Nobody has ever yet been brought to justice for killing Yvonne Fletcher.”

Mabrouk was arrested in connection with the killing in 2015, but was not charged with a crime despite police saying they could identify those responsible. This was because key evidence could not be released due to national security concerns.

Kaufmann said Fletcher was killed when a shot was fired from a window of the Libyan Embassy during a student protest against the Qaddafi regime’s executions of political prisoners. Kaufmann said bullet casings, firearms residue and guns were later discovered.

She added that the shooting was “pre-planned” by Mabrouk, who she described as having “fanatical” pro-Qaddafi political views at the time.

Mabrouk told a police officer setting up barricades on the day of the shooting that “we have guns here today, there is going to be fighting,” the court was told.

Kaufmann said an anonymous Libyan dissident who infiltrated pro-Qaddafi circles in the UK was once told that Mabrouk and others were instructed by Qaddafi directly to “use the facilities, the guns, all the weapons, the money and the power of the embassy,” and to “teach the British a lesson for letting the opposition work freely in the UK.”

Separately, Mabrouk is said to have told peers “they had to teach a lesson to anti-Qaddafi people,” indicating that they had a number of “targets” in the UK, Kaufmann said.

According to one witness whose name was redacted in court documents, Mabrouk allegedly told protesters where to stand “so they wouldn’t get shot.”

The hearing continues and is expected to last three days.

Topics: Libya Muammar Qaddafi Yvonne Fletcher London

Related

In this file photo taken on August 21, 2008 the son of Libyan leader Moamer Kadhafi, Seif al-Islam, announces his withdrawal from political life on August 20, 2008, in the town of Sebha, 800 kilometres south of the capital Tripoli. (AFP)
Middle-East
Qaddafi’s son wants to restore lost unity of Libya
Libyan elections must be held on time, says Egyptian president
Middle-East
Libyan elections must be held on time, says Egyptian president

Italy rescues 430 migrants from fishing boat

Italy rescues 430 migrants from fishing boat
Updated 10 November 2021
Francesco Bongarra 

Italy rescues 430 migrants from fishing boat

Italy rescues 430 migrants from fishing boat
  • Most migrants aboard boat were from Tunisia, despite stringent controls of Tunisian Coast Guard
  • Poor weather conditions are not deterring migrants from departing toward Italian shores
Updated 10 November 2021
Francesco Bongarra 

ROME: Italy has rescued 430 migrants, including 13 minors, from a fishing boat that on Tuesday evening ran aground in front of the Levante pier of the port of Pozzallo, in the southeast of Sicily.

A spokesman from the Italian Coast Guard told Arab News that the boat came from Tunisia. Most of the migrants aboard, he added, were Tunisians, while some came from Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Those were the youngest in the group, and they were not looking well at all, so our doctors are now treating them,” the spokesman added.

Transshipment operations of refugees were carried out by the police and the Italian Coast Guard with inflatable boats and a tugboat. The operations ended at 2 a.m. Mayor of Pozzallo Roberto Ammatuna coordinated the rescue from the pier.

“It was not an easy task because the ship had been severely damaged by the hit, and the weather was getting worse. However, all the fishermen of Pozzallo and some young guys helped rescuers with small boats and dinghies so that everything could be done quickly,” he told Arab News.

The migrants were taken to the municipal gym, where they were tested for coronavirus disease (COVID-19). On Wednesday, they will be transferred to a quarantine ship.

Bad weather conditions in the Central Mediterranean are not deterring migrants from departing from Tunisia and Libya toward Italian shores.

“The 430 who made it to Pozzallo confirm this trend, and we have to face it,” Rear Adm. Roberto Isidori from the Italian Coast Guard told Arab News.

He explained that the migrants are departing “despite the controls by the Tunisian Coast Guard, which have become more stringent in the past few weeks.”

The pressure on Sicily from migrant arrivals is worsening. Six landings were counted only yesterday in Lampedusa, with nearly 200 of them from Tunisia.

On the tiny island, which is closer to the Tunisian coasts than to the Italian mainland, the Imbriacola reception center is again severely taxed.

On Tuesday night, 885 migrants were held there — more than three times the maximum capacity of the hotspot at 250.

“It is now time for the Interior Ministry, which runs the Lampedusa facility, to do something to expand its capacity, even though we all know that it will never be enough. When you have six landings from Tunisia on a single winter day with tough weather, no reception center can be enough,” Don Carmelo La Magra, the parish priest of Lampedusa, told Arab News.

Topics: Italy migrants Mediterranean Italian coast guard

Related

Pope: Don’t send migrants back to Libya and ‘inhumane’ camps
Middle-East
Pope: Don’t send migrants back to Libya and ‘inhumane’ camps
Special Pandemic adds to Italy migrant burden, minister says
World
Pandemic adds to Italy migrant burden, minister says

‘Too soon’ to say if West defeated in Afghanistan: Britain’s top general

‘Too soon’ to say if West defeated in Afghanistan: Britain’s top general
Updated 10 November 2021
Arab News

‘Too soon’ to say if West defeated in Afghanistan: Britain’s top general

‘Too soon’ to say if West defeated in Afghanistan: Britain’s top general
  • Gen. Nick Carter said many members of the Taliban ‘would like to govern in a more modern way’
  • He estimated that 300 people eligible for British evacuation remained in Afghanistan
Updated 10 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Britain’s top general has said it was “too soon” to determine if the West had been defeated in Afghanistan, claiming that the mission’s failings were political, not military.

Gen. Nick Carter also suggested that Afghanistan may turn out to be a better place than people had expected under “Taliban 2.0.”

Appearing on Tuesday before the UK Commons Defense Committee, Carter said the Taliban were different from their brutal predecessors and that the country could become more inclusive as a result.

He told MPs: “Taliban 2.0 is different. There are a lot of people in Taliban 2.0 who would like to govern in a more modern way.”

If the moderates gained control, he noted that there was “no reason to suppose that Afghanistan over the next five years might not turn into a country that is more inclusive than it might have otherwise been.”

On the same day that Carter made his comments, images surfaced from Afghanistan of Taliban fighters parading trucks with hanged men in Lashkar Gah — where British operations had been led from — and reports also claimed that female human rights workers had been murdered.

NATO’s two-decade occupation of Afghanistan came to an end earlier this year, and the country’s Western-backed government rapidly fell to the Taliban.

A number of British members of parliament recently claimed that the reality of the situation was that the US, the UK, and their allies in NATO had lost in Afghanistan, and that the Taliban had won.

But Carter said: “I think it is too early to say that defeat has occurred. Victory here needs to be measured in the results and not some great military extravaganza.”

He added: “And I suspect when we look back on the last 20 years, and we then look forward in 20 years’ time, Afghanistan may be a very different country. So, I think it’s too early to say that it’s a defeat.”

Similar to other officials, Carter said that the crux of the failure was a political issue, not a military one.

“What unraveled the whole effort was the political context in which all of this was conducted. I am very proud of what our armed forces achieved on the battlefield. They were never defeated by a very cunning, ruthless, and innovative opponent,” he added.

The general also spoke of ongoing efforts to evacuate from Afghanistan hundreds of British citizens and Afghans who had assisted NATO forces.

“The answer is that there is still, I’d guess, about 300-odd who we’d like to see leave Afghanistan, but the challenge is how you achieve that,” he said.

Washington’s Afghanistan envoy warned recently that evacuation efforts — which the Taliban were largely cooperating with — could stall as winter approached due to treacherous conditions at Taliban-run Kabul airport, from where evacuation flights currently departed.

Topics: Afghanistan UK London Gen. Nick Carter UK Taliban

Related

France’s ex-president takes the stand in 2015 attacks trial

France’s ex-president takes the stand in 2015 attacks trial
Updated 10 November 2021
AP

France’s ex-president takes the stand in 2015 attacks trial

France’s ex-president takes the stand in 2015 attacks trial
  • Gunmen struck cafes and bars in the city center, and the night culminated with a bloody siege at the Bataclan concert hall
Updated 10 November 2021
AP

PARIS: Former French President François Hollande testifies Wednesday at the trial of 14 men accused of helping in the 2015 Daesh attacks on Paris.
Hollande was at France’s national stadium when a suicide bomber blew himself up outside the gates on Nov. 13, 2015, the first in a series of attacks across Paris that would last for three more hours.
Gunmen struck cafes and bars in the city center, and the night culminated with a bloody siege at the Bataclan concert hall. In all, 130 people died in the attacks. Hollande ordered the final assault on the three remaining attackers inside the Bataclan.
All nine attackers died. Salah Abdeslam, the chief defendant in the trial, discarded a malfunctioning explosives vest and fled home to Belgium. His brother died in Paris trying to detonate his vest at a cafe.
Except for Abdeslam, most of the 14 men in the courtroom are accused of helping with logistics or transportation. Six others are being tried in absentia.

Topics: Daesh ISIS France

Related

France's Alstom contract for 55 trains in Cairo exceeds $1bn
Business & Economy
France's Alstom contract for 55 trains in Cairo exceeds $1bn
25 killed as Daesh hit Kabul hospital
World
25 killed as Daesh hit Kabul hospital

Latest updates

Mitchell, Neesham heroics lift New Zealand past England and into T20 World Cup final
New Zealand's batsman Daryl Mitchell celebrates after winning the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup semi-final match against England in Abu Dhabi. (AP)
Egyptian conjoined twins heading to Riyadh for examination
Egyptian conjoined twins heading to Riyadh for examination
A Saudi-led study puts climate change’s Middle East health impact in perspective
A construction worker rests in the shade during the midday break at a construction site in Dubai. (AFP/File Photo)
Iran’s football team faces social media ridicule over bulky luggage at Beirut airport
Iran’s football team faces social media ridicule over bulky luggage at Beirut airport
Saudi Arabia committed to strengthening international cultural endeavors: Prince Badr
Saudi Arabia committed to strengthening international cultural endeavors: Prince Badr

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.