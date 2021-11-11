Bangladesh votes for rural councils amid fear of violence

You are here

Independent candidate Nahida Akhter Munni, front right, distributes a leaflet to a voter during an election campaign for the local government election in Srinagar, Munshiganj district, Bangladesh, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP)
AP

DHAKA,Bangladesh: Bangladesh held village council elections Thursday that are certain to further consolidate the ruling party’s power but have raised concerns about the state of democracy in the South Asian nation.
The largest opposition party is boycotting the vote, saying a skewed political atmosphere is preventing fair participation. Widespread allegations of misconduct were made over the last two national elections, and political violence has marred past votes in Bangladesh, particularly for the rural councils.
Chief Election Commissioner K.M.Nurul Huda warned against election violence before Thursday’s vote and said security measures were being taken to tackle any possible incidents.
In the runup to the vote, at least nine people have been killed and hundreds injured in campaign violence this month. Since January, 85 people have been killed and more than 6,000 injured in election-related violence, according to a Dhaka-based rights group Ain-o-Salish Kendra.
More than 10.5 million eligible voters will choose representatives on 835 councils after proceedings in some places were suspended over irregularities or violence.
A total of 4,571 councils, known as union parishads and locally responsible for community development and public welfare services, are being contested in phases. In the first phase in June, elections were held for 204 councils, with 148 candidates from the ruling party winning and independents taking the rest.
Analysts say Thursday’s election is an opportunity for the ruling Awami League party of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to consolidate its position ahead of the next general elections slated for 2023. Her party won landslides in the last two general elections in 2014 and 2018, despite allegations of vote rigging and manipulation.
From 1991, when Bangladesh returned to a democratic system, to the 2008 elections, Hasina and her archrival former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia of the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party alternately ruled the country. Hasina’s overwhelming win in 2008 was the last national election that was accepted as free and fair, and Zia’s party has boycotted several of the elections since.

Heavy rains in India, Sri Lanka kill 41, authorities say

Heavy rains in India, Sri Lanka kill 41, authorities say
Heavy rains in India, Sri Lanka kill 41, authorities say

CHENNAI/COLOMBO: Heavy rains across southern India and Sri Lanka have killed at least 41 people, authorities said on Thursday, with weather forecasters expecting the downpours to ease in the next few days as stricken communities pumped out the deluge.
The Indian Meteorological Department forecast light to moderate rain in most affected areas, with occasional flooding of some roads and low-lying areas.
Counterparts in neighboring Sri Lanka said rain there was expected to ease from Thursday as the low pressure that brought the bad weather moved away.
“The worst is over and occasional rains will happen,” said Pradeep John, an amateur forecaster who is widely followed in Tamil Nadu, India’s worst-affected state.
“Today rains will be on and off, with large breaks and nothing alarming.”
The rains have killed 25 people in the island nation of Sri Lanka, most of whom drowned, while landslides injured five, officials said.
Sixteen people were killed in Tamil Nadu, state disaster management minister KKSSR Ramachandran told a news conference.
Many parts of the state capital Chennai, which is India’s auto manufacturing center, were waterlogged and government officials used pumps to drain some communities that had been stranded waist deep.
Thousands of people in low lying areas were moved to safety, officials said.
Many schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu remained closed while some train services were still suspended.
India’s northeast monsoon usually runs from October to December, bringing heavy rain, particularly to the south.

Reuters

CAPE CANAVERAL: NASA and private rocket company SpaceX launched four astronauts into orbit late on Wednesday, sending a veteran spacewalker, two younger crewmates chosen for future lunar missions and a German materials scientist on their way to the International Space Station.
The SpaceX-built launch vehicle, consisting of a Crew Dragon capsule and a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket, blasted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at about 9 p.m. (0200 GMT Thursday), with a reddish fireball lighting up the night sky as its nine Merlin engines roared to life.
The liftoff of the Dragon spacecraft, named Endurance by the crew, was aired live from Cape Canaveral on NASA TV, punctuated by the sound of cheers and applause from mission controllers. Intermittent rain and clouds over the Cape earlier in the day had cast doubt on launch prospects, but the weather cleared by flight time, NASA said.
The mission had been confounded by a string of weather delays since its original launch window on Oct. 31. One postponement earlier this month was attributed to an astronaut’s unspecified medical issue, although NASA said the problem was later resolved.
Live video footage webcast by NASA showed the four crew members strapped into the pressurized cabin of their capsule and seated calmly in their helmeted white-and-black flight suits moments after a launch that appeared to go flawlessly.
Within 10 minutes of liftoff, the rocket’s upper stage had delivered the crew capsule into orbit, according to launch commentators. Meanwhile, the rocket’s reusable lower stage, having detached from the rest of the spacecraft, flew itself back to Earth and successfully touched down on a landing platform floating on a drone vessel in the Atlantic.

As the Dragon separated from the upper rocket stage moments later, a launch engineer on the ground radioed to the crew: “Welcome to orbit. Hope you enjoyed the ride. Dragon will take you from here. Safe travels.”
The three American astronauts and their European Space Agency crewmate were due to arrive at the space station, orbiting some 250 miles (400 km) above the Earth, on Thursday evening following a flight of about 22 hours.
The flight marks the third “operational” space station crew sent to orbit aboard a Dragon capsule since NASA and SpaceX teamed up to resume space launches from American soil last year, following a nine-year hiatus at the end of the US space shuttle program in 2011.
“Crew 3” includes two members of NASA’s latest graduating class of astronauts — Raja Chari, 44, a US Air Force combat jet and test pilot serving as mission commander, and mission specialist Kayla Barron, 34, a US Navy submarine officer and nuclear engineer.
The team’s designated pilot and second-in-command is veteran astronaut Tom Marshburn, 61, a medical doctor and former NASA flight surgeon who has logged two previous spaceflights to the space station and four spacewalks. Rounding out the crew is European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer, 51, of Germany, a materials science engineer.

Chari, Maurer and Barron were all making their debut spaceflights with Wednesday’s launch, becoming the 599th, 600th and 601st humans in space.
Both Chari and Barron also are among the first group of 18 astronauts selected for NASA’s upcoming Artemis missions, aimed at returning humans to the moon later this decade, over a half century after the Apollo lunar program ended.
NASA has extolled space station missions in low-Earth orbit as critical training grounds and incubators for technologies that will help achieve the goals of a sustainable lunar presence and eventual human flights to Mars.
With the Crew Dragon flying autonomously through space at more than 17,000 miles per hour (27,360 kmph), the four astronauts were expected to have a meal and get some sleep before arriving at the space station to begin a six-month science mission aboard the orbiting laboratory.
The launch stands as SpaceX’s fifth crewed flight overall in 17 months, and the fourth under NASA’s public-private partnership with the rocket company founded in 2002 by Elon Musk, the billionaire chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Inc
The first was a two-astronaut trial run to the space station in May 2020, followed by the maiden NASA-SpaceX operational “Crew 1” in November of that year.
“Crew 2” flew to the space station in April of this year, and just returned safely to Earth on Monday night with a splash-down capping a record 199 days in orbit.
The latest mission also follows a flurry of recent high-profile astro-tourism flights, including the SpaceX launch in September of “Inspiration 4,” the first all-civilian crew sent to orbit without a professional astronaut on board.
The “Crew 3” team, on arriving at the space station, will be welcomed aboard by its three current occupants — two cosmonauts from Russia and Belarus and a US astronaut who shared a Soyuz flight to orbit earlier this year.

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech at an event commemorating the 110th anniversary of Xinhai Revolution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Oct. 9, 2021. (AP)
Reuters

WELLINGTON: The Asia-Pacific region must not return to the tensions of the Cold War era, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday, ahead of a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden expected as soon as next week.
Xi, in a recorded video message to a CEO forum on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit hosted by New Zealand, said attempts to draw ideological lines or form small circles on geopolitical grounds were bound to fail.
“The Asia-Pacific region cannot and should not relapse into the confrontation and division of the Cold War era,” Xi said.
Xi’s remarks were an apparent reference to US efforts with regional allies and partners including the Quad grouping with India, Japan and Australia, to blunt what they see as China’s growing coercive economic and military influence.
China’s military said on Tuesday it conducted a combat readiness patrol in the direction of the Taiwan Strait, after its Defense Ministry condemned a visit by a US congressional delegation to Taiwan, the democratically governed island claimed by Beijing.
Combative US diplomatic exchanges with China early in the Biden administration unnerved allies, and US officials believe direct engagement with Xi is the best way to prevent the relationship between the world’s two biggest economies from spiraling toward conflict.
A date has not been announced for the Xi-Biden meeting, but a person briefed on the matter said it was expected to be as soon as next week.
The week-long annual forum, culminating in a meeting of leaders from all 21 APEC economies on Friday, is being conducted entirely online by hosts New Zealand, a country with hard-line pandemic control measures that has kept its borders closed to almost all travelers for 18 months.
Xi has only appeared by video, and has not left China in about 21 months as the country pursues a zero-tolerance policy toward COVID-19. The Chinese president is also participating this week in a meeting of the ruling Communist Party that is expected to further cement his authority https://www.reuters.com/world/china/chinas-xinhua-lauds-xi-ahead-key-communist-party-meeting-2021-11-06.
Xi said emerging from the shadow of the pandemic and achieving steady economic recovery was the most pressing task for the region, and that countries must close the COVID-19 immunization gap.
“We should translate the consensus that vaccines are a global public good into concrete actions to ensure their fair and equitable distribution,” Xi said.
APEC members pledged at a special meeting in June to expand sharing and manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines and lift trade barriers for medicines.

Taiwan’s bid to join a regional trade pact, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), is expected raise tensions at the APEC leaders’ meeting later in the week.
China, which has also applied to join CPTPP, opposes Taiwan’s membership and has increased military activities near the island which Beijing claims. The United States pulled out of CPTPP under former President Donald Trump.
A 15-nation regional trade pact backed by China, the Regional Comprehensive Partnership Agreement (RCEP), will also take effect from Jan. 1.
Xi said in the lead-up to RCEP implementation and CPTPP negotiations that China would “shorten the negative list on foreign investment, promote all-round opening up of its agricultural and manufacturing sectors, expand the opening of the service sector and treat domestic and foreign businesses as equals in accordance with law.”
The United States has offered to host APEC in 2023 for the first time in over a decade as President Joe Biden turns resources and attention to the Asia-Pacific following the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.
However, no consensus has yet been reached among APEC members on the offer.
Climate change has been a key item on the agenda at the summit, which is taking place in parallel with the United Nations’ COP26 meeting in Glasgow.
Xi said China would achieve its carbon neutrality targets within the time frame it has set and its carbon reduction action would require massive investment.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in her opening address that APEC had taken steps to wean the region’s industries off fossil-fuel subsidies.

Philippines to vaccinate 15m against COVID-19 in three-day drive

Philippines to vaccinate 15m against COVID-19 in three-day drive
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippine government said on Wednesday it aims to vaccinate 15 million people against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a three-day immunization drive, which will run from Nov. 29-Dec. 1.

Manila is ramping up vaccination efforts to reach its target of immunizing 50 million people before the year ends. The Southeast Asian nation with a population of 110 million has so far fully vaccinated only about 30 million people.

“The objective is to mobilize all stakeholders, people and logistics to facilitate the vaccination … of at least 15 million individuals in three days,” the country’s vaccine czar, Secretary Carlito Galvez, said in a televised meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte.

He added that some 5,000 vaccination sites will be established at schools, colleges, gymnasiums, fast food chains, malls and workplaces across the country, with local officials, military and police mobilized to support the effort. 

“This is also one way to help those areas where vaccination rate is low because of some challenges and logistical limitations,” Galvez said.

Health organizations such as the Philippine Medical Association and the Philippine Pediatric Society will be involved as well, as the country last month began vaccinating children aged 12-17. 

Duterte urged the public to participate in the mass immunization campaign, which will coincide with the anniversary of the birth of one of the country’s national heroes, 19th-century revolutionary leader Andres Bonifacio.

“With this, we want to convey the message that all vaccinated Filipinos … are heroes,” Duterte said. “Those who haven’t been vaccinated are the ugly ones.”

COVID-19 cases in the Philippines continue to decline after reaching over 26,000 new infections daily in mid-September, when the delta variant of the virus swept the country.

On Wednesday, authorities reported 2,646 new infections. The total tally now stands at slightly over 2.8 million, with 44,665 deaths.

“We cannot lose our focus, especially now that cases are down,” Duterte said. “And this is further reason to speed up vaccination to prevent another surge.”

India hosts regional security talks on Afghanistan

India hosts regional security talks on Afghanistan
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday hosted a regional security summit with officials from Russia, Iran and five Central Asian republics to discuss the situation in neighboring Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of the country.

The two-day Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan is the first such meeting since the Taliban took control of the country following the fall of the US-backed Afghan government on Aug. 15. The first editions of the dialogue were hosted by Iran in 2018 and 2019.

Security chiefs from Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan arrived in New Delhi, while two other regional powers, Pakistan and China, declined to attend. 

Afghan government representatives were not invited to take part in the summit. 

“This is the time for close consultation amongst us … (and) among the regional countries,” India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said as he opened the meeting.

“I’m confident that our deliberations will be productive … and will contribute to help the people of Afghanistan and enhance our collective security.”

The meeting underscores India’s attempts to protect its strategic interests in Afghanistan. Over the past two decades, India has spent about $3 billion on development projects in different parts of the neighboring landlocked country. As other powers look to cement their grip on the region, the Indian government has faced criticism for allowing New Delhi to be sidelined in Afghanistan while other players such as Pakistan and China sweep in.

Pakistan declined to attend the summit, with its National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf last week saying India was a “spoiler” and not a “peacemaker” in Afghanistan, while China’s foreign ministry blamed “scheduling reasons” for not participating but said it remained open to bilateral talks. Some Indian foreign policy experts see the ongoing security meeting as India’s attempt to claim a role in the region. 

“This is something that is interesting, something that India has not done in the past,” Harsh V. Pant, director of strategic affairs program at the Delhi-based think tank Observer Research Foundation, told Arab News.

“India has been relatively reticent in the past on Afghanistan and has not really taken leadership. With this, India is bringing stakeholders together.”

He added that there is no option for India to do nothing in the face of a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

“The burden falls on regional players. India not doing anything is not an option. It is therefore trying to engage with all the relevant partners,” Pant said. “India is not really looking at the situation as a bystander.”

While India used to be the region’s largest provider of development aid to Afghanistan, foreign policy expert Sanjay Kapoor sees its post-Taliban takeover concerns in the country as related mainly to security issues.

“India wanted to host this dialogue in March this year, but it could not get its act together. If it had succeeded in doing that in March or May, it would have had a different impact on Afghanistan,” Kapoor told Arab News.

“Now it is more concerned, along with other participating countries, about security issues. India doesn’t want Afghanistan to become a terror hub.”

