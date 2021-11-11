You are here

Saudi Arabia delivers oil derivatives grant to Yemen
Port city of Aden, Yemen
RIYADH: The Port of Aden in Yemen has received the 15th batch of an oil derivatives grant provided by Saudi Arabia on Nov. 10, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program of Yemen (SDRPY) provided Yemen with 60,000 metric tons of diesel, and 30,000 metric tons of fuel oil.

The Port of Aden also received 90,000 metric tons of Saudi oil derivatives, bringing the total amount to 507,253 metric tons since the start of the grant. 

Topics: Yemen Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: Arabian Aramco Total Services Company (SATORP) saw its losses decrease to SR1.16 billion ($309 million) by the end of the first nine months of 2021, compared to losses of SR1.8 billion achieved during the same period in 2020, according to the company’s filing.

The company attributed the reason to the improvement in sales margins resulting from the prevailing conditions in the market.

Topics: SATORP

Image: Shutterstock
RIYADH: The “Buy Now Pay Later” (BNPL) Super App ZoodPay has successfully raised $38 million in a Series B fundraising, MAGNiTT reported.

Global investors, including London-based VC Sturgeon Capital, and Zain Group’s venture capital arm ‘Zain Ventures’, participated in the funding.

ZoodPay will use the funding to accelerate its growth and expansion across the Middle East and Central Asia, stimulating local and cross-border e-commerce transactions through its marketplace ZoodMall and ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ solutions.

Headquartered in Switzerland, the ZoodPay & ZoodMall app already has more than 8 million users and ten offices across the Middle East and Central Asia. 

The business commits to delivering a "Swiss quality" shopping experience and cross-border services to merchants and shoppers across fast-growing fintech and e-commerce emerging markets such as Uzbekistan, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Kazakhstan.

The third quarter of the year proved consistent with the stellar year of FinTech across MENA, Turkey, and Pakistan. 

Observing a 55 percent quarter-on-quarter growth of funds backing FinTech across MENAPT, the industry observed yet another quarterly record as most recently recorded in the third quarter of 2021, according to MAGNiTT.

VC investors across MENAPT have been targeting online payment solutions and financial structuring services, as observed in FinTech Funding Rounds 2021 YTD, the startup data platform said.

Topics: Online shopping apps BNPL BNPL firms zoodpay

JODC
  • The company said that the decrease in losses was in part down to an increase in other revenues
The Jabal Omar Development Company (JODC) reported losses for the third quarter this year of SR270 million ($72 million).

The real estate development company's losses narrowed to SR345 million at the end of the first nine months of 2021, compared to losses of SR918 million achieved during the same period in 2020, according to a filing.

The company said that the decrease in losses was in part down to an increase in other revenues due to the sale of a plot of land at the Jabal Omar project, which was announced in late 2020.

The company also said that shareholders' equity, after excluding minority interests, at the end of the period amounted to SR6.64 billion, compared to SR7.4 billion at the end of the same period of the previous year.

The accumulated losses at the end of the current period amounted to SR2.47 billion, or 26.6 percent of the company's capital.

Topics: real estate SAUDI REAL ESTATE Jabal Omar Jabal Omar Development Jabal Omar Development Company

Updated 11 November 2021
LAMYAA BAGAZI
Ziad Sabbah
Ruba Alrashed

LAMYAA BAGAZI Ziad Sabbah Ruba Alrashed

Annual GDP growth for the United Kingdom reached 6.6 percent for this year’s third quarter, easing from the previous quarter’s 23.6 percent record high, according to the country’s official statistics agency.

On a monthly basis, Britain's economy grew by 0.6 percent in September with estimates for previous months being revised lower. 

The Office for National Statistics said GDP in July fell by 0.2 percent, a bigger decline than a previously estimated fall of 0.1 percent, while output in August was shown rising by just 0.2 percent, weaker than an originally reported 0.4 percent.

The data painted a picture of an economy losing its post-lockdown momentum due to global supply chain problems, post-Brexit shortages of some workers, and caution on the part of businesses.

Meanwhile, the country's trade deficit expanded to £2.8 billion ($3.75 billion) in September, up from a £1.9 billion the previous month, the country’s Office for National Statistics said. This was the largest monthly trade deficit since January. 

Imports increased by 2.9 percent to reach a nine-month high of £53.3 billion , as purchases of goods rose by 3.8 percent.

Exports increased at a slower 1.2 percent to stand at £50.5 billion, with sales of goods up 1.9 percent while sales of services increased by 0.4 percent.

United Kingdom’s Industrial Production 

The United Kingdom's industrial production advanced 2.9 percent year-on-year in September, less than the previous month's figure of 3.7 percent, official data showed. 

After two months of expansion, the UK's industrial production declined by 0.4 percent in September compared to the previous month.

Month-on-month fall was attributed to drops in production for all four production sub-sectors. Output in the electricity and gas sector went down by 1.6 percent, followed by oil and gas extraction sector, which decreased by 0.9 percent.

Australia’s unemployment

The seasonally adjusted unemployment of Australia recorded the highest rate since April as it reached 5.2 percent in September, the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed.

This is higher than the previous month’s 4.6 percent and was driven partly by the Delta lockdowns in several states.

Japan’s producer prices

Producer prices in Japan rose by 8 percent in October, up from 6.4 percent in the previous month, the Bank of Japan said.

This is the highest level since December 1980 and was driven by soaring prices of petroleum and coal products, which increased by a yearly rate of 44.5 percent. Prices of chemicals also rose by 14.1 percent while beverages and food now cost 2.3 percent more.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose by 1.2 percent in October, compared to 0.3 percent in September.

Topics: Economic Wrap United Kingdom Japan Australia

RIYADH: Saudi National Housing Co. has signed five partnership agreements to build more than 2,000 housing units in Riyadh.

The units will be distributed in the suburb of Aljwan and the Almashriqiya project, at prices starting at SR400,000 ($106,655).

More homes are set to be built in Riyadh, with a total of 147,000 units planned in order to meet the targets of the housing program, Mohammad Albuty, CEO of National Housing Co. said.

Topics: National Housing Company Riyadh

