Saudi Arabia delivers oil derivatives grant to Yemen

UK’s annual growth eases from record high in 3Q 2021, trade deficit widens: Economic wrap

Annual GDP growth for the United Kingdom reached 6.6 percent for this year’s third quarter, easing from the previous quarter’s 23.6 percent record high, according to the country’s official statistics agency.

On a monthly basis, Britain's economy grew by 0.6 percent in September with estimates for previous months being revised lower.

The Office for National Statistics said GDP in July fell by 0.2 percent, a bigger decline than a previously estimated fall of 0.1 percent, while output in August was shown rising by just 0.2 percent, weaker than an originally reported 0.4 percent.

The data painted a picture of an economy losing its post-lockdown momentum due to global supply chain problems, post-Brexit shortages of some workers, and caution on the part of businesses.

Meanwhile, the country's trade deficit expanded to £2.8 billion ($3.75 billion) in September, up from a £1.9 billion the previous month, the country’s Office for National Statistics said. This was the largest monthly trade deficit since January.

Imports increased by 2.9 percent to reach a nine-month high of £53.3 billion , as purchases of goods rose by 3.8 percent.

Exports increased at a slower 1.2 percent to stand at £50.5 billion, with sales of goods up 1.9 percent while sales of services increased by 0.4 percent.

United Kingdom’s Industrial Production

The United Kingdom's industrial production advanced 2.9 percent year-on-year in September, less than the previous month's figure of 3.7 percent, official data showed.

After two months of expansion, the UK's industrial production declined by 0.4 percent in September compared to the previous month.

Month-on-month fall was attributed to drops in production for all four production sub-sectors. Output in the electricity and gas sector went down by 1.6 percent, followed by oil and gas extraction sector, which decreased by 0.9 percent.

Australia’s unemployment

The seasonally adjusted unemployment of Australia recorded the highest rate since April as it reached 5.2 percent in September, the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed.

This is higher than the previous month’s 4.6 percent and was driven partly by the Delta lockdowns in several states.

Japan’s producer prices

Producer prices in Japan rose by 8 percent in October, up from 6.4 percent in the previous month, the Bank of Japan said.

This is the highest level since December 1980 and was driven by soaring prices of petroleum and coal products, which increased by a yearly rate of 44.5 percent. Prices of chemicals also rose by 14.1 percent while beverages and food now cost 2.3 percent more.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose by 1.2 percent in October, compared to 0.3 percent in September.