You are here

  • Home
  • Silver for Saudi’s Abdulmalik Al-Murdhi as UAE claims three more medals at Jiu-Jitsu World Championship

Silver for Saudi’s Abdulmalik Al-Murdhi as UAE claims three more medals at Jiu-Jitsu World Championship

Silver for Saudi’s Abdulmalik Al-Murdhi as UAE claims three more medals at Jiu-Jitsu World Championship
Saudi's Abdulmalik Al-Murdhi and the UAE's Omar Al-Fadhli in their male -62kg contest. (JJWC)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bcbh2

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Silver for Saudi’s Abdulmalik Al-Murdhi as UAE claims three more medals at Jiu-Jitsu World Championship

Silver for Saudi’s Abdulmalik Al-Murdhi as UAE claims three more medals at Jiu-Jitsu World Championship
  • UAE national jiu-jitsu team well-placed for grandstand finish after Omar Al-Fadhli, Zayed Al-Khateeri and Hessa Al-Shamsi claim penultimate day medals
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Saudi Arabia’s Abdulmalik Al Murdhi claimed a silver medal in the men’s 62 kg category at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Sports City as the UAE national team won three more medals to leave the nation’s athletes in first-place in the overall rankings in NeWaza ahead of Thursday’s finale.

With male and female athletes from 60 nations taking to the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship mats this week, the UAE team’s hat-trick of medals on Wednesday adds to the record-breaking haul secured by the nation’s youth, who dominated the Under-18 and Under-21 competitions earlier this week.

Going into the adult competitions, the UAE led the championship’s overall standings with 46 medals, ahead of RJF (36) and Kazakhstan (33). The UAE’s lofty position followed the heroic efforts of the nation’s Under-16, Under-18 and Under-21 athletes, who claimed a record haul of 16 golds, 14 silvers, and 16 bronze medals during three days of relentless competition.

The UAE claimed two gold medals on Wednesday, starting with Zayed Al Khateeri eclipsing South Korea’s Hyuck Ju Yim in a tight contest in the men’s 56kg final.

“We are the reigning champions of this competition, so it’s the entire team’s responsibility to defend the title,” said Al Khateeri. “The final was close, and my opponent was really strong. I was two points behind with two minutes left, so I knew I needed to get back in the game. I realised my opponent wanted to defend the lead, so I went all offense. He tried to escape to the outside of the mat, which resulted in a penalty and I took the lead. I think I handled the situation well under pressure; it was one of my best performances.”

Minutes later compatriot Omar Al-Fadhli edged out Saudi Arabia’s Abdulmalik Al-Murdhi in an all-Gulf contest to win the men’s 62kg category. After his victory, Al-Fadhli said: “The match was hard, but we got the win. Two years ago, I was the only UAE athlete to get two medals, but this year is different, I have definitely faced stronger opponents. The last bout was close, my strategy was to accumulate points and hold the lead, which I did!”

After a tough day on the mats for the country’s leading male and female athletes, Hessa Al Shamsi — who secured the UAE’s third medal of the day, a bronze in the women’s 52kg category — said the world-class competition at this week’s championship is ideal preparation for next week’s Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2021.

“The standard is incredibly high in all weight classes, and the team needs to be at the top of our game to get anywhere near the top of our categories, let alone the medals. It’s tough but it is also a welcome reminder of the standards we need to reach – we want to be a top jiu-jitsu nation,” said Al Shamsi.

Following the day’s action, Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, praised the team: “Our confidence in our players has no limits. They put in a great performance today, despite facing very tough opponents. These tournaments, the advantages are providing the players with more experience and confidence so they can compete to a higher level in future tournaments. The team’s overall achievement up to today is approaching almost 50 medals, which is a wonderful achievement in such a world-class tournament.”

Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi, Acting Group Chief Operating Officer at Abu Dhabi Health Services (SEHA), said: “The UAE is among the top-ranking countries in various fields, especially in the health sector and in organising world-class events, especially the Ju-Jitsu World Championship, which is proudly supported by SEHA.”

 

Topics: Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) Tour

Related

UAE Jiu-Jitsu national team join the world’s best at World Championship in Abu Dhabi
Sport
UAE Jiu-Jitsu national team join the world’s best at World Championship in Abu Dhabi
Saudi jiu-jitsu fighter draws inspiration from ailing son
Saudi Arabia
Saudi jiu-jitsu fighter draws inspiration from ailing son

Saudi Motorsport Co. launched to promote F1, other races under one umbrella

Saudi Motorsport Co. launched to promote F1, other races under one umbrella
Updated 58 min 24 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

Saudi Motorsport Co. launched to promote F1, other races under one umbrella

Saudi Motorsport Co. launched to promote F1, other races under one umbrella
  • The CEO pointed out that the initiative would help to establish new local and international events
Updated 58 min 24 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: The boss of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has dismissed international media reports that preparations for next month’s inaugural Formula 1 race in the Kingdom are behind schedule.

Chief executive officer, Martin Whitaker, was confident the country would be ready to host the sporting spectacular and said: “Saudi Arabia is well prepared, and the race is in good hands.”

Speaking at the launch of the Saudi Motorsport Co., a new and dedicated commercial entity established to bring the Kingdom’s motorsport events under a single umbrella, he told Arab News: “What has been achieved is remarkable and we are in pretty good shape to be honest.

“In terms of the race, Formula 1 and the FIA (the sport’s governing body) run the technical and regulation side. Our side, we make sure to make VIPs, fans, guests, and sponsors happy with so many activities and entertainments and also provide them with best facilities in the world.

“All these things are exciting developments, and we are on the top of it. If you think about it, we started to build this circuit on May 1, and what has been achieved since then is an extraordinary job,” he added.

On the aim of the new Saudi Motorsport Co., Whitaker said: “Previously, motorsports in the Kingdom used to be run by SAMF (the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation) or private companies, now as we are reaching a new era in sports, we want to make sure to spin off the commercial and operational side of motorsports in Saudi Arabia to our own Saudi company.”

The CEO pointed out that the initiative would help to establish new local and international events while at the same time promoting Saudi teams, engineers, mechanics, and female and male drivers.

He noted that one of the primary aims would be to develop young Saudi talent.

“As a British person, when I leave the country, I want to see an ambitious young Saudi take my place to run this business, and this is what Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 is all about. I am here to help to bring such young Saudis,” Whitaker said.

Also speaking at the company launch, Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, the SAMF chairman, welcomed the establishment of the Saudi Motorsport Co.

He said: “The growth of motorsport in Saudi Arabia is one of the great success stories of our nation’s recent history. We can now confidently call ourselves a major home to the biggest series in motorsport including F1, Formula E, the Dakar Rally, and Extreme E and have proven time and again how capable our people are at delivering world-class events on a global scale.

“To this end, it is essential that we focus our efforts on taking advantage of this incredible opportunity for the Kingdom via the establishment of the Saudi Motorsport Co., to help focus our efforts on the consolidation and expansion of motorsports in the country and to maximize the many opportunities hosting these major events offer the people of Saudi Arabia.

“This is only the beginning, and I can’t wait to see what more is to come in the future,” the prince added.

The announcement came as the number of motorsports events in the Kingdom reached unprecedented levels of growth.

December will see the arrival of Formula 1 in the country for the first time in its history when the Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2021 makes its much-anticipated debut at the new Jeddah Corniche Circuit – set to become the longest and fastest street circuit in the world – on the weekend of Dec. 3 to 5.

The arrival of the pinnacle of motorsport follows the successful hosting of other major series over the past few years, including the Formula E Diriyah ePrix (since 2018), the world-renowned Dakar Rally (since 2020), and a ground-breaking round of the revolutionary Extreme E series – the Desert X Prix – staged for the first time earlier this year.

The rise of motorsport in Saudi Arabia has already delivered widespread benefits. For example, the first two editions of the Dakar Rally contributed to the creation of 11,841 jobs (3,606 of which were Saudis), while the broadcast of the event reached 2.2 billion households across 190 territories and secured up to 350 million digital impressions, showcasing the huge direct and indirect economic and cultural impact hosting such major events could have for the host nation.

Up until recently, the SAMF had played a leading role in driving these successes. Now, the establishment of a dedicated commercial entity, the Saudi Motorsport Co., to act as the local promoter for the Kingdom’s growing motorsports event portfolio, will allow the federation to focus on its role of growing and regulating motorsports nationally and in alignment with the FIA.

The consolidation of all current and future motorsport events and series under the Saudi Motorsport Co. banner will bring many benefits, including the improvement of operational efficiencies, savings on production costs, allowing the sharing of staff across events, as well as commercial benefits such as the bundling of rights, and optimizing commercial revenues across a structured national motorsport events calendar.

Topics: F1

Related

Saudi Arabia’s MDLBeast announces David Guetta residency in Riyadh 
Lifestyle
Saudi Arabia’s MDLBeast announces David Guetta residency in Riyadh 
Design renderings of the Pit & Team Building that will be the centerpiece of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, where the inaugural Saudi Arabian Gran Prix will take place in December. (SMC) video
Sport
Saudi Motorsport Company releases new designs ahead of Jeddah F1 debut

Mitchell, Neesham heroics lift New Zealand past England and into T20 World Cup final

New Zealand's batsman Daryl Mitchell celebrates after winning the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup semi-final match against England in Abu Dhabi. (AP)
New Zealand's batsman Daryl Mitchell celebrates after winning the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup semi-final match against England in Abu Dhabi. (AP)
Updated 11 November 2021
Aadam Patel

Mitchell, Neesham heroics lift New Zealand past England and into T20 World Cup final

New Zealand's batsman Daryl Mitchell celebrates after winning the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup semi-final match against England in Abu Dhabi. (AP)
  • Williamson won the toss and chose to field - nine of the 14 matches here in the tournament had been won by the chasing side
Updated 11 November 2021
Aadam Patel

ABU DHABI: Before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Daryl Mitchell had never opened the batting in T20 professional cricket. As his father, the former All Black John Mitchell, watched on in Abu Dhabi, the man from Hamilton played the innings of his life with 72* off 47 to drag his country to its first final after a thrilling semi-final that ebbed and flowed until the very end.

Talk of England v New Zealand in a World Cup stirred up the memory of that famous 2019 World Cup Final. “Cricket was the real winner right?” Try saying that to New Zealand fans. Try saying that to Jimmy Neesham, who was left disconsolate on the Lord’s outfield on that sunlit evening at Lords. Neesham had unfinished business. 

With the Black Caps needing 57 off the final four overs, this was England’s game to lose. New Zealand needed more than two runs a ball. But Neesham walked out with a purpose and a mission, stepping up to rip the heart out of England, with a game-changing cameo of 27 off 11. By the time he was dismissed, the equation was 20 from two overs. 

Mitchell finished things off with an over to spare. When asked before the match about the absence of Jason Roy, Kane Wiliamson said the England team was still full of “match-winners” before outlining that “we have a number of match-winners as well.” Thanks to them, he will have the opportunity to lead New Zealand to a first-ever T20 World title on Sunday in Dubai.

Earlier, Williamson won the toss and chose to field. Nine of the 14 matches here in the tournament had been won by the chasing side. Perhaps, this was finally New Zealand’s time. 

Jonny Bairstow was promoted to open and despite a couple of boundaries, it was Wiliamson who took a great low diving catch off Adam Milne’s first delivery to remove the Yorkshireman. Jos Buttler again looked in fine nick. A wonderful reverse sweep in classic Buttler fashion the pick of the bunch of his four boundaries, but when he was trapped in front by Ish Sodhi, New Zealand must have sensed an opening. 

The pairing of Dawid Malan and Moeen Ali kept the scoreboard ticking and took England into three figures. When Malan was out caught behind, the platform was set for a late flourish.

Moeen danced down the strip to send Sodhi for six over the longest boundary and into the somewhat aesthetically pleasing social distancing pods that surround the grass banks of the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. In fact, it was quite a delightful shot, to say the least, and he followed that up by hoisting a slower bouncer from Milne for six more.

By now, the brutal Liam Livingstone was desperate to join in the party and he violently smashed one back over the head of Milne. Moeen brought up his half-century in the final over dispatching a full toss from Neesham and at the interval, England would have certainly fancied their chances of a shot at World Cup glory on Sunday.

Defending 166, they got off to a dream start. Guptil was caught off the third ball from Chris Woakes and when Williamson was out attempting a ramp shot off Woakes, Morgan and England were well and truly in the driver’s seat. But such is the beauty of the shorter format, that it only takes a knock or two to change the course of the game. 

Mitchell and Devon Conway partnered to steady the ship, only for the spin of Liam Livingstone to do for Conway with a slider and then account for Glenn Phillips. The Black Caps needed something pretty special. 

Who else but that man? Step up Jimmy Neesham, taking Chris Jordan for 23 in an over, which included the turning moment. In that 2019 final, it seemed as if luck was in England’s favor. Trent Boult in 2019. Jonny Bairstow two years on. Bairstow scrambled round to take a blinder but hit the rope as he fell down and relayed it to Livingstone. The umpire raised his hands to signal six and New Zealand were right back in it. 

With 34 needed from three, Morgan turned to one of his most trusted in Adil Rashid. Neesham duly launched Rashid into the Abu Dhabi night sky the next ball and when Mitchell brought up his first T20 half-century for New Zealand with a huge six off the back foot, the tables had dramatically turned. It was now up to England to do something special.

Neesham had caused havoc with his assault but he could not finish the game off slapping the final ball of the 18th straight to Morgan. With 20 needed off two, the whispers of a Super Over grew louder. 

Mitchell was not there that day in 2019 and he was in no mood to entertain the prospect of one, blasting Woakes to complete a comeback of epic proportions, sending the Black Caps dugout into ecstasy. 

After the match, Mitchell said, “It was a bit of a whirlwind at the end, I can’t remember what was going on.” Well, one thing is for sure. His is now a name that will certainly be remembered across the cricketing world.

Topics: Cricket T20 T20 cricket T20 World Cup 2021 England England cricket New Zealand New Zealand cricket Abu Dhabi UAE

Related

T20 World Cup: New Zealand in semifinals after beating Afghanistan; India eliminated
Sport
T20 World Cup: New Zealand in semifinals after beating Afghanistan; India eliminated
South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen, right, and South Africa's Aiden Markram run between the wickets during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between England and South Africa in Sharjah. (AP)
Sport
England, Australia into T20 World Cup semifinals as South Africa exit

Despite concerns about the venue, WTA Finals returns with star-studded line-up

The WTA Finals features the top eight singles players and the top eight doubles teams competing in a round-robin format. (Reuters/File Photos)
The WTA Finals features the top eight singles players and the top eight doubles teams competing in a round-robin format. (Reuters/File Photos)
Updated 11 November 2021
Reem Abulleil

Despite concerns about the venue, WTA Finals returns with star-studded line-up

The WTA Finals features the top eight singles players and the top eight doubles teams competing in a round-robin format. (Reuters/File Photos)
  • After skipping a year because of COVID-19, the season-ending event is back at a new temporary home in Guadalajara
  • Six of the eight qualifiers in the singles competition are competing at the event for the first time
Updated 11 November 2021
Reem Abulleil

DUBAI: With a new temporary home, an altitude of 1,500m that will make for some challenging conditions, and six first-time singles qualifiers, the WTA Finals begins in Guadalajara, Mexico on Wednesday.

The prestigious season finale, which is back on the tennis calendar for the first time since 2019, and will return to its usual host city of Shenzhen in China next year, features the top eight singles players and the top eight doubles teams competing in a round-robin format, with the best-performers advancing to the semi-finals.

There had been some criticism leveled at the choice of location for the event, mainly because of the high altitude and the current difficulties involved in traveling from Europe to Mexico. But the very fact that the tour was able to find a home for the season-ending championship during such difficult times should be viewed as a triumph, as Billie Jean King was keen to emphasize during a recent interview.

“They killed themselves (to make it happen),” King, the founder of the WTA, told me last month. “First of all, the women have to understand, ‘Oh, this is an opportunity but where did the money come from?’ So they have to appreciate and support these tournaments and I get irritated when they don’t connect.

“They need to understand why and where, and why it’s important to participate, because it will go away very fast if you don’t work hard at keeping them and improving them. I don’t know if the players understand that.”

On the eve of the competition, all eight singles players sounded genuinely grateful for the efforts of event organizers and happy to have reached the WTA Finals. Here are some highlights from Tuesday’s media day in Guadalajara.

Pliskova banking on experience

Karolina Pliskova and Garbine Muguruza are the only qualifiers in the singles competition with prior experience of competing at the WTA Finals.

At 29 years old, Pliskova is the oldest competitor. She is making her fifth appearance at the event and is a three-time semi-finalist. She said she hopes her previous experience of the competition will give her an edge over her opponents, and noted the unusually tricky nature of the round-robin format.

“Definitely (I) have more experience than the other girls of this, because this is not a usual tournament,” the Czech “Ace Queen” said.

“Of course you play different; you have these (round-robin) groups. It has happened to me that you lose, then you play another day and you have to win. There are many things going on here; (it is) not just like you lose and you go home (or) you win and you continue. It’s not a normal tournament.

“I think that experience, of course, can help me — or should help me. On the other hand I see so many of the young girls here who are playing for the first time and they’re so excited. I think sometimes this excitement can be dangerous because they are happy that they are here, they don’t care about anything else.”

The world No. 4 opens her campaign against Muguruza on Wednesday evening.

Muguruza and Badosa can count on crowd support

For the first time in 21 years, two Spanish players are in the singles field at the WTA Finals.

Former world No. 1 Muguruza is making her fourth appearance but her first since 2017, while Paula Badosa makes her debut after clinching a qualification spot with her breakthrough title run at Indian Wells last month.

Badosa, 23, paid tribute to Muguruza and spoke about how the two-time major champion had influenced her.

“She is a player who has always been a mirror in which to look at myself,” she said. “She broke all the stereotypes. Such a dynamic and aggressive game was not common in Spanish tennis.

“She is tall, different, my favorite. She has a game that I loved when I was growing up. I have always said that I would like to go where she has arrived. I am getting closer to her level and it’s an honor to have two Spanish women here.”

The Spanish pair said they are thrilled to have the opportunity to compete in Mexico and, as Spanish-speaking players, feel they can connect with the home crowd. Muguruza also has Latin American roots, having been born in Venezuela.

“I do feel we could be the fan favorites just because we have a similar culture,” said 28-year-old Muguruza. “I feel like this is going to motivate young girls from Spain, from Latin America.

“I never thought that Latin America would hold a Masters final, just because it is very complicated (and there are) many aspects. When (WTA CEO) Steve (Simon) said that Guadalajara was an option, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, are you sure? You mean Guadalajara, Mexico, right, not another Guadalajara?’

“I was so nervous to make it happen. Now I want it even more. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. That had a big effect on me.”

Altitude will be a key factor

Playing at such high altitude is something the players are not accustomed to and they each talked about how they plan to adapt to the unique conditions.

Pliskova admitted that her practice sessions have not gone entirely smoothly so far, joking: “We will not speak about that.”

Iga Swiatek said she spent some time practicing in the mountains of Phoenix, Arizona, in the run-up to the tournament, which helped her get used to playing at altitude.

Maria Sakkari, the first Greek player to qualify for the WTA Finals, believes the conditions will be a test of patience, and feels it will all come down to who has the right mentality.

“I personally know I might not play my best tennis but I have to accept it because sometimes it will feel weird,” she said. “Sometimes you’ll make mistakes that you wouldn’t make in sea-level tournament.

“It’s just whoever accepts the most mistakes, whoever accepts playing ugly tennis this week — ‘ugly,’ you know what I mean — will give herself a better chance of winning the tournament.”

Kontaveit’s hot streak

If anyone thought Anett Kontaveit would be mentally exhausted after a late-season push during which she won four of her last seven tournaments to make her top-10 debut and become the first Estonian to qualify for the WTA Finals, think again.

The 25-year-old, who has won 26 of her last 28 matches, is not short on motivation and gave an assurance that she is not finished with this season just yet.

“The job’s not done,” she said. “I didn’t know how I was going to react and face this sort of new situation. Genuinely, I thought after winning in Moscow I’d feel some sort of relief. I thought after winning in Transylvania I would feel relief, just relaxed. But it still hasn’t happened.

“I feel like I’m still in the zone of trying to keep doing as well as I can, hopefully get some good matches and just really focus on the task that I have, just the process, the progress that I’m trying to make, and enjoy the matches.”

Top-seeded Sabalenka up for the challenge

In the absence of world No. 1 and defending champion Ashleigh Barty, Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka finds herself the top seed on her WTA Finals debut and it is a position she is relishing.

“You have to deal with the pressure,” said Sabalenka, who was forced to withdraw from Indian Wells last month after testing positive for COVID-19. “I think I’m doing well with the pressure. I’m really happy to be here, especially top-seeded.

“I couldn’t imagine one day I would be top-seeded at the WTA Finals. For me this is something amazing and unbelievable. I’m really super happy with my level this year. I’m really proud of my team, what they have done for me this year.

“I’m just really looking forward to all these big matches. I’m really hoping that I can show my best and I can play great tennis and go as far as I can. This is the only expectation I have.”

Krejcikova feels like she belongs

Barbora Krejcikova has played more than 100 singles and doubles matches this season and qualified for the WTA Finals in both categories.

In a stunning 2021 during which she won singles and doubles titles at Roland Garros, clinched Olympic gold in women’s doubles and captured two WTA singles trophies, she could be forgiven for feeling exhausted at this point in the season.

But after a late arrival in Guadalajara, having represented the Czech Republic at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Prague last week, Krejcikova insisted she is healthy and good to go.

The 25-year-old Czech said that earlier in the season, “when I was playing in Paris, I would say imagining myself being here in five months, I would be really shocked and really surprised.

“Now I’m here, I think I was just really working hard and I think I had a really, really good season, so I think I just deserve to be here. I think I deserve to play the best players right now.”

Iga inspired by the Phoenix Suns

Swiatek spent the past month in the US, training, being a tourist and unwinding as she prepared for her WTA Finals debut.

The 20-year-old from Poland, the youngest player in Guadalajara, said she attended some NBA games in LA and Phoenix, and developed a connection with last season’s finalists, the Phoenix Suns, especially veteran point guard Chris Paul.

“The Phoenix Suns, everybody there was so enthusiastic,” said Swiatek. “You felt like many people there, they knew what’s going on. They were really shouting. It was really emotional. It was great.

“Also, all the things that were around the match, like the cheerleaders, also the contests for the fans, it was pretty cool. We had fun, for sure.

“It was hard to choose (one favorite player) but Chris Paul was pretty cool.”

Swiatek was so impressed by him, she revealed, she bought a Paul jersey.

“At the beginning of the match I could see that he’s not, like, 100 percent in the game,” she added. “I could see how he’s making progress during the match, how he’s changing his game little bit. I also have that situation sometimes on court, so it was fun to see that.”

Topics: tennis WTA Mexico

Related

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates winning her final match against Russia's Daria Kasatkina. (Action Images via Reuters)
Sport
Ons Jabeur becomes first Arab woman to win WTA title with Birmingham triumph
Emirates cabin crew recognized as world’s best at WTA
Corporate News
Emirates cabin crew recognized as world’s best at WTA

Premier League survival key to Newcastle United future: New manager Howe

Eddie Howe signed a two-and-a-half-year deal on Monday with Newcastle United. (AFP)
Eddie Howe signed a two-and-a-half-year deal on Monday with Newcastle United. (AFP)
Updated 10 November 2021
Liam Kennedy

Premier League survival key to Newcastle United future: New manager Howe

Eddie Howe signed a two-and-a-half-year deal on Monday with Newcastle United. (AFP)
  • Eddie Howe signs two-and-a-half-year deal on Monday and was formally introduced to media on Wednesday at St. James’ Park
  • Former Bournemouth manager will be tasked with turning around United’s worst league start in the club’s 129-year history
Updated 10 November 2021
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United’s long-term plans have “impressed” Eddie Howe but the club’s new manager knows winning a short-term relegation battle is the only way to unlock the team’s undoubted potential.

Howe was officially unveiled to the media on Wednesday at St. James’ Park and he laid out his own Magpies ambitions before being snapped up alongside the club’s co-owner Amanda Staveley and her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi.

The former Bournemouth manager, who signed a two-and-a-half-year deal on Monday, talked glowingly of what the future may hold for United.

Howe knows, however, that making sure the Magpies remain in the English Premier League this season is the only thing that matters right now.

Speaking of his reasons for taking the job, Howe said: “Everything just felt right. The pull of the club is huge, the size, the history, the new owners when meeting them, the new ambitious plans, knowing some of the players. It was a perfect fit for me. I have had other options but I wanted to take my time, re-energize, and now I feel ready to start work.

He was taken aback during his debut.

“This is the first time I have been here (St. James’ Park) as manager of Newcastle, and it is an amazing feeling. I can’t describe it,” the 43-year-old manager said. “When you walk through the doors and down the tunnel and imagine bygone eras, previous players, previous managers, the names connected with walking down that tunnel, it is incredible.

“It certainly brought a feeling rarely experienced in football.”

Howe takes the job with United in a perilous position within the top flight of English football.

The Magpies sit 19th in the table and have not won any of their 11 Premier League matches this campaign. It is a position few teams have managed to survive from and it ranks as the worst league start in United’s 129-year history. But Howe is sure he has the tools to guide Newcastle from the choppiest of choppy waters.

“I am absolutely confident we can, but make no promises on that,” he said when asked about avoiding relegation to the Championship, the second tier of English football.

“All I can do is lead the club to the best of my abilities. I will give everything to the job. I will commit 100 percent every single day to try and bring success to Newcastle, for everyone associated with the club.

“I believe we have the ability within the squad to achieve that aim. It is going to take a lot of hard work, a lot of sacrifices to get there. They need to give everything they have.”

Howe is being seen by some as a less high-profile appointment than many had expected, especially given the club’s majority owner, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, and its considerable reach, influence, and wealth. 

That is not a view shared by the United faithful, which has welcomed Howe with open arms.

“It has been incredible (the reaction from fans),” he said. “I am not on social media so haven’t fully sampled what people have been saying. But the level of interest is a new experience for me and I will relish it. I will really buy into the culture here and treat the football club like it is my own family.”

When asked about his long-term future, Howe was coy. He knows that turning around the club’s fortunes could lead to brighter days down the line. But he accepts that even the January transfer window — just nine games away — along with improvements and spending are not yet of concern.

“We have had some very good conversations,” Howe said. “I have been impressed by the owners’ vision for the club as I don't look into that too much because it is all about the short-term and the position of the team. We need to address that very quickly. 

“The aim is to stay in the league, to avoid relegation and that really is my main focus at the moment. Everything else can wait for another day.”

Can Howe be the man to take the club to the promised land and silverware?

“I hope so,” he said.

Newcastle United have not won a major trophy since 1969 and a domestic honor since 1955.

“But I have been in football long enough to know that looking too far ahead can be a waste of energy,” Howe said. “I would be foolish to look too far ahead." 

Howe confirmed he will bring with him coaches Jason Tindall, Stephen Purches, Simon Weatherstone, and Dan Hodges.

Graeme Jones, the club’s interim manager, will retain his place on the coaching staff. The role of director of football, however, is yet to be decided and Howe addressed links to Liverpool's soon-to-depart Michael Edwards, a close friend of the new Newcastle boss.

“Absolutely not. I know nothing of Michael Edwards’ future,” he said when quizzed. 

Meanwhile, the club played down links to former Chelsea transfer chief Michael Emenalo.

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United Premier league Eddie Howe

Related

Saudi-owned Newcastle appoint Eddie Howe as new manager
Sport
Saudi-owned Newcastle appoint Eddie Howe as new manager
Graeme Jones says he’s handing over a ‘healthy’ Newcastle team to new boss Eddie Howe
Sport
Graeme Jones says he’s handing over a ‘healthy’ Newcastle team to new boss Eddie Howe

Special Olympics Saudi Arabia under starter’s orders in Jeddah

Special Olympics Saudi Arabia under starter’s orders in Jeddah
Updated 10 November 2021
Arab News

Special Olympics Saudi Arabia under starter’s orders in Jeddah

Special Olympics Saudi Arabia under starter’s orders in Jeddah
  • More than 90 male and female players will compete in the events taking place at the King Abdullah Sports City
  • Competitions will be graded according to gender, age, and capabilities to ensure fair contests
Updated 10 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Special Olympics Saudi Arabia will hold athletic competitions in Jeddah with the participation of nine athletic sports, bocce, and weightlifting clubs.

More than 90 male and female players will compete in the events taking place at the King Abdullah Sports City on Nov. 11 and 12.

Participants accompanied by up to 27 coaches are expected from Makkah, Taif, Asir, Tabuk, and Al-Baha as well as from Jeddah’s Special Needs Club, Help Center, Dirat Ajdadi club, and Ma’an Center.

Competitions will be graded according to gender, age, and capabilities to ensure fair contests.

The Olympics will take place in the presence and under the supervision of Maha bint Ahmed Al-Juffali, president of the Saudi Special Olympics Federation, and will include 50-, 100-, 200-, and 400-meter races, softball throw, long jump, weightlifting, and bocce ball, an Italian game played individually as well as in teams.

The federation aims to encourage people with intellectual disabilities to break barriers, fight stereotypes, and develop friendships. It also helps acknowledge their efforts and highlights their accomplishments.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jeddah Special needs Special Olympics Olympics

Related

Activists arrested in Athens for protesting Beijing Winter Olympics
World
Activists arrested in Athens for protesting Beijing Winter Olympics
UAE Jiu-Jitsu national team join the world’s best at World Championship in Abu Dhabi
Sport
UAE Jiu-Jitsu national team join the world’s best at World Championship in Abu Dhabi

Latest updates

Silver for Saudi’s Abdulmalik Al-Murdhi as UAE claims three more medals at Jiu-Jitsu World Championship
Silver for Saudi’s Abdulmalik Al-Murdhi as UAE claims three more medals at Jiu-Jitsu World Championship
ADIA-backed GoTo Group raises more than $1.3bn ahead of IPO
ADIA-backed GoTo Group raises more than $1.3bn ahead of IPO
South Africa’s last apartheid president F. W. de Klerk dies
South Africa’s last apartheid president F. W. de Klerk dies
Wa’ed invests $500k in Saudi startup Qreeb
Wa’ed invests $500k in Saudi startup Qreeb
GCC-based Tech startup Immensa secures $7m for expansion in Saudi Arabia
GCC-based Tech startup Immensa secures $7m for expansion in Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.