Water is key to Egyptian national security, says El-Sisi

Water is key to Egyptian national security, says El-Sisi
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi speaks at a joint press conference with his Hungarian counterpart in the Maria Theresia hall of the presidential palace in Budapest, Hungary, on October 12, 2021. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Water is key to Egyptian national security, says El-Sisi

Water is key to Egyptian national security, says El-Sisi
  • Egyptian, Tanzanian presidents sign deal to fill and operate GERD
Updated 16 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has reached a binding legal agreement to fill and operate the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

During his reception at the Federal Palace of Tanzanian President Samia Hassan, El-Sisi said the new deal “would enhance security and stability in the region as a whole, open up prospects for cooperation between the Nile Basin countries, and achieve the common interests of all parties.”

The spokesman for the Egyptian presidency, Bassam Rady, said that the meeting dealt with the latest developments in the dam, with both parties agreeing to intensify coordination on this sensitive and vital issue.

The spokesman said that El-Sisi welcomed Hassan on her first official visit to Egypt, stressing Cairo’s keenness to strengthen relations and consolidate strategic cooperation with Tanzania. 

During the meeting, they also arranged for the holding of a joint committee between the two countries.

“We exchanged views on a number of current regional and international issues of common interest, and we also reviewed the developments of the Renaissance Dam issue as an existential issue that affects the lives of millions of Egyptians, and stressed the need to reach a binding legal agreement that regulates the process of filling and operating the dam, based on the rules of international law and the outcomes of the Security Council in this regard, away from any unilateral approach that seeks to impose a fait accompli and disregard the basic rights of peoples, and affirmed our vision to make the Nile River a source of cooperation and development as a lifeline for all the people of Nile Basin countries,” El-Sisi said during a press conference.

He added: “I would also like to emphasize full support for the implementation of the Julius Nyerere Dam construction project, to ensure the achievement of the best levels of performance and construction standards, so that this dam becomes a leading model and symbol of cooperation and friendship between Egypt, Tanzania and all brotherly African countries, especially since the completion of this national project would achieve the hopes and aspirations of the brotherly Tanzanian people, to get a better life.”

The president continued: “This project also represents a model of Egyptian support for the rights of the Nile Basin countries to achieve optimal utilization of their water resources in a manner that does not negatively affect the rights and capabilities of other countries.”

Hassan affirmed Tanzania’s keenness to develop relations with Egypt, and to obtain the support of Egyptian companies working in infrastructure, especially in light of her country’s ambitious development plans, including the Julius Nyerere Dam project.

The Tanzanian president also praised the pivotal role played by Egypt regionally in maintaining peace and security, praising Cairo for supporting stability in the Great Lakes region, East Africa and the Nile Basin, which she said was reflected by Egyptian support for resolving outstanding issues at international forums.

Topics: Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam

Saudi, UAE ministers discuss cultural ties and projects

Saudi, UAE ministers discuss cultural ties and projects
Updated 11 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi, UAE ministers discuss cultural ties and projects

Saudi, UAE ministers discuss cultural ties and projects
Updated 11 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi and UAE culture ministers met in Paris on Wednesday to discuss the close cultural ties between the two nations.

Saudi Minister of Culture, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud and the UAE’s Minister of Culture and Youth Noura Bint Mohammed Al-Kaabi praised the existing cooperation in registering several files with UNESCO during their meeting. 

The meeting was part of Al-Saud’s visit to France to strengthen cultural cooperation between the two countries and to participate in the 41st session of the general conference of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

The Saudi Minister of Culture congratulated his UAE counterpart on the inauguration of Expo 2020 Dubai, as well as on the UAE Flag Day.

He also thanked Al-Kaabi for inviting him to attend the ministerial meeting, which will be part of the program of the World Conference on Creative Economy to be held from Dec. 7-9 at Expo 2020 Dubai. 

Both ministers also praised the projects carried out by the Saudi-UAE Cultural Council and underlined the importance of completing joint work in the field of culture.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister of Culture Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez, Rakan bin Ibrahim Al-Touq, general supervisor of Cultural Affairs and International Relations and Eng. Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Kanaan, undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture for International Cultural Relations.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UAE

Syria reservoir dries up for first time

Syria reservoir dries up for first time
Updated 11 November 2021
AFP

Syria reservoir dries up for first time

Syria reservoir dries up for first time
  • Syria is experiencing one of its driest and hottest years on record
  • Low rainfall last winter left the reservoir half-full
Updated 11 November 2021
AFP
DUWAYSAT, Syria: Low rainfall, structural damage and extraction by struggling farmers have emptied a key reservoir in northwestern Syria, leaving it completely dry for the first time, farmers and officials told AFP.
With man-made climate change increasing the frequency of drought and wildfires worldwide, Syria is experiencing one of its driest and hottest years on record after historically low rainfall last winter.
The reservoir formed by Al-Duwaysat Dam in Idlib province, a key irrigation source for thousands of farmers, has completely dried up for the first time in its 27-year history.
The exposed lake bed is parched to a crisp in many places, a sinister expanse littered with stranded rowing boats, animal skulls and dead trees.
A few shallow pools remain, around which small flocks of sheep graze on new shoots.
According to the World Bank, the reservoir has a capacity of a 3.6 million cubic meters (38.8 million square feet) and is mainly used for irrigation and water supply.
“Because of drought and low rainfall, we can now walk on the floor of the reservoir,” its managing engineer Maher Al-Hussein said, recalling that it was full to capacity just two years ago.
Low rainfall last winter left the reservoir half-full and all the water was used for irrigation by farmers trying to save their crops, Hussein said.
Damage to the main pipeline that feeds water from the reservoir to irrigation networks has led to significant leakages, further reducing the volume that reaches the fields, he added.
“It is the first time the reservoir has dried out since it was built in 1994,” Hussein said.
He said around 800 families depended on the reservoir to irrigate 150 hectares (370 acres) of farmland.
“For 10 years we have come to this reservoir,” said cattle farmer Abu Joumaa. “If God does not send us good rainfall that could fill the reservoir this year... people won’t be able to grow crops they rely on to make a living.”

Egypt's El-Sisi to attend Libya conference in Paris

Egypt’s El-Sisi to attend Libya conference in Paris
Updated 11 November 2021
Reuters

Egypt’s El-Sisi to attend Libya conference in Paris

Egypt’s El-Sisi to attend Libya conference in Paris
  • The conference is being organized with the United Nations, Germany and Italy
Updated 11 November 2021
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will travel to Paris to attend a conference on Libya on Friday and to hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.
The conference is being organized with the United Nations, Germany and Italy, and comes head of elections planned in Libya for Dec. 24.
Egypt, which is eyeing economic opportunities in Libya and has reestablished a presence in the capital Tripoli, has called for the elections to go ahead despite disputes over the planned poll among Libyan factions.
Egypt supported eastern Libya-based forces under military commander Khalifa Haftar after a previous vote in 2014 escalated a conflict and effectively split the country between rival eastern and western camps.

Topics: Libya Egypt

Arab nations condemn Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia's southern region

Arab nations condemn Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia’s southern region
Updated 11 November 2021
Arab News

Arab nations condemn Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia’s southern region

Arab nations condemn Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia’s southern region
  • Bahrain and the UAE both said such attacks contradicted humanitarian laws and reflected the militia’s disregard for the international community
  • Earlier on Wednesday, three missiles fired by the Houthi militia targeted Yemen’s Red Sea port city of Mocha
Updated 11 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Arab world has condemned the recent attempted attacks on Saudi Arabia by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia on Wednesday.

The militia group deliberately targeted civilian areas in Saudi’s southern region using three ballistic missiles, which air defense teams intercepted and destroyed.

In a statement published on state news agency SPA, GCC Secretary General Nayef Al-Hajraf said the region supported Saudi Arabia in all its measures to protect its land.

Bahrain and the UAE both said such attacks contradicted humanitarian laws and reflected the militia’s disregard for the international community.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the group’s attacks and called on the international community to take a firm stance towards stopping the recurrent threats posed by the Houthi militia.

Earlier on Wednesday, three missiles fired by the Houthi militia targeted Yemen’s Red Sea port city of Mocha during a visit by the UN’s special envoy to the country.

The aerial attacks took place as Hans Grundberg was in the area for a meeting with local officials, political leaders, and civil society representatives.

Topics: Yemen Houthi Saud Arabia

Palestinian PM hopeful that US Consulate will reopen in Jerusalem

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, right, holds a briefing with foreign press alongside Andrew Carey, chairman of the Foreign Press Association (FPA), in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP)
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, right, holds a briefing with foreign press alongside Andrew Carey, chairman of the Foreign Press Association (FPA), in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP)
Updated 11 November 2021
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Palestinian PM hopeful that US Consulate will reopen in Jerusalem

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, right, holds a briefing with foreign press alongside Andrew Carey, chairman of the Foreign Press Association (FPA), in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP)
Updated 11 November 2021
HAZEM BALOUSHA

RAMALLAH: Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh on Wednesday said he hopes US President Joe Biden will keep promises his administration has made to the Palestinian people, including a pledge to reopen the American Consulate in Jerusalem.
He also talked about the difficulties the Palestinian Authority is facing, politically and financially. He spoke of his hope for change but presented little in the way of practical evidence that this coming, saying only: “There are promises.”
Shtayyeh added: “There are American promises related to reopening the American Consulate in Jerusalem, and we hope that they will be implemented.”
Former US President Donald Trump’s administration closed the consulate, Washington’s diplomatic mission to the Palestinians, in 2018 when it moved the US Embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv. When he took office in January this year, Biden said he would reopen the consulate but this has yet to happen.
Shtayyeh rejected Israeli proposals to reopen the consulate in Ramallah instead of Jerusalem, saying: “Ramallah is not the capital of Palestine. Ramallah is not Jerusalem and will not be.”
Speaking during a briefing of the foreign press, attended by Arab News, Shtayyeh also denied reports of a US initiative to form a Palestinian unity government.
The Israeli i24 news channel had reported that the Biden administration is planning an initiative to assemble a new government that would include ministers from Hamas and Fatah in an attempt to heal divisions.
The prime minister also criticized a recent announcement by Israeli authorities of plans to build more new settlement units in the West Bank, and called on the US and European nations to help preserve the two-state solution by putting pressure on Israel to halt its plans.
“Israel is waging three wars against us: A war against geography, through land confiscation; a war against the population, which is represented in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood; and its war against Palestinian money, through deductions from Palestinian revenues,” he said

HIGHLIGHT

Mohammed Shtayyeh said ‘there are American promises’ to restore the mission ‘and we hope that they will be implemented.’

Shtayyeh accused Israel of illegally confiscating between 220 million ($70.6 million) and 250 million shekels a month without any independent financial audit.

“We are bleeding, financially,” he added.

He said the Palestinian Authority is facing a financial deficit as a result of the Israeli actions, a decline in international and Arab funding in the past two years, and the decline in the local economy as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the meantime, spending requirements remain the same despite the lack of finance, he added.

“We are carrying out our obligations, supporting the Gaza Strip and helping Jerusalem, as well as in different areas where the Palestinians are,” said Shtayyeh.

Some press reports have suggested that the Palestinian government might reduce the salaries of public-sector workers in an attempt to address the financial crisis.

“We hope that next year will be better,” Shtayyeh said. “There are Arab promises to resume support from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar, as well as Algeria.”

Regarding the possibility of resuming the political process for negotiations between the Palestinians and Israelis, he said that there is no practical progress on this front.

“There is a political vacuum,” he added. “There is no political initiative to fill this vacuum and the US administration must abide by its promises that were included in the phone call between President Biden and President Mahmoud Abbas.”

Shtayyeh accused the Israeli government of refusing to engage in efforts to achieve peace, after comments by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett dismissing any possibility of a Palestinian state.

Asked about a reported sharp decline in the popularity of the Palestinian Authority among Palestinians, he said: “The failure to achieve any political result on the ground as a result of Israeli policies is undoubtedly limiting popularity.

“We know what tickles the sentiments of the general public but we are not looking for popularity; we have a national political vision that we are striving for.”

Topics: Palestine Israel

