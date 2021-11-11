You are here

Turkey current account posts a surplus for second month in a row: Economic wrap  

Turkey current account posts a surplus for second month in a row: Economic wrap  
Ruba Alrashed
LAMYAA BAGAZI
Ziad Sabbah

Turkey current account posts a surplus for second month in a row: Economic wrap  

Turkey current account posts a surplus for second month in a row: Economic wrap  
Ruba Alrashed LAMYAA BAGAZI Ziad Sabbah

Turkey current account 

The current account of Turkey signed a surplus of $1.7 billion in September, in line with the market estimation, compared to a $2.3 billion deficit in the same month of 2020.

The second straight month of surplus in the current account as the services account surplus widened to $3.7 billion from $1.8 billion 2020, and the gap of goods account dropped to $1.0 billion from $ 3.8 billion.

UK Manufacturing Production

UK factory output increased by 2.8 percent year-on-year in September 2021, missing market expectations of 3.1 percent and indicating the slowest growth in seven months.  

Meanwhile, the manufacturing production decreased on a monthly basis to -0.10 percent in September from 0.50 percent in August of 2021

The manufacturing declined 0.1 percent month-on-month, weighed down by contractions in the manufacturing of coke and refined petroleum products, with 28.6 percent remaining below pre-pandemic levels. Downward pressure also came from the manufacture of computers, electronics, and other optical products.

Euro Area Interest Rate

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said at a press conference that the medium-term inflation outlook remains weak, and therefore the ECB is unlikely to raise interest rates for the following year.

At its latest monetary policy meeting, the European Central Bank left its monetary policy unchanged and pledged again to keep interest rates at record low levels until inflation rises to the ECB's 2 percent target by the middle of its forecast horizon and stays there at a low level on a durable basis.

Mexico Industrial Production

Mexico's industrial production increased by 1.6 percent in September 2021 from a year earlier, slowing from an upwardly revised 5.5 percent increase the previous month and missing market expectations for a rise of 3.9 percent.

The latest reading also indicated the seventh consecutive month of expansion in the industrial sector, although this was at the lowest in the current sequence, as international supply chains face severe disruptions, represented by material shortages and high energy prices.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, industrial production unexpectedly declined 0.4 percent after a revised flat reading in August and compared to market estimates for an increase of 0.1 percent.

Brazil Retail Sales

Brazilian retail sales contracted 1.3 percent from the previous month in September 2021 from an upwardly revised 4.3 percent decline the previous month, missing market expectations for a 0.6 percent decline.

Meanwhile, trade fell to six of the eight categories. A further decrease was noted in goods of household and personal use by -2.2 percent.

Trade-in pharmaceutical, medical and orthopedic products increased. On an annual basis, retail sales fell 5.5 percent, beating market expectations for a 4.3 percent decline.

Topics: Economic Wrap Turkey

Bitcoin's rise likely to continue until Q2 next year: Crypto Wrap

Bitcoin's rise likely to continue until Q2 next year: Crypto Wrap
Bitcoin's rise likely to continue until Q2 next year: Crypto Wrap

RIYADH: The Bitcoin price is likely to continue rising until at least the second quarter of 2022 amid continuing global inflation fears, predicts the CEO and founder of deVere, Nigel Green.

He was speaking as the world’s dominant cryptocurrency hit another all-time high at $69,000 on Wednesday.

It followed data revealing that inflation has surged to a 31-year high in the US, raising the prospect the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates sooner rather than later.

“Inflation in the UK could rise above 5 percent by early next year, Euro area annual inflation is 4.1 percent in October 2021, up from 3.4 percent  the month before, and the cost of goods leaving Chinese factories surged by another record rate last month – 13.5 percent. There are increasing signals that consumers are now feeling the pain from all of this.” Green said.

 “It’s a global issue, as businesses have been raising prices as supply chain bottlenecks and a shortage of qualified workers push up costs.

"It's likely to last until at least the beginning of the second quarter of 2022, when pressures should start to ease," he added

This inflation shield is likely to result in growing investment from major institutional investors, bringing to the crypto market capital, expertise and reputational pull, further driving up prices, he believes.

He concludes: “We can expect those cryptos involved with fintech development, such as Ether, Solana and Cardano, to do particularly well.

“In this inflationary period, Bitcoin has outperformed gold, which has been almost universally hailed as the ultimate inflation hedge until now.”

Trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded lower on Thursday, falling by 4.70  percent to $64,964 at 5:40 p.m Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $4,725, down by 2.10 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Topics: Crypto wrap bitcoin

French Engie-led consortium to buy Spanish renewables firm Eolia

French Engie-led consortium to buy Spanish renewables firm Eolia
French Engie-led consortium to buy Spanish renewables firm Eolia

RIYADH: A consortium led by French utility Engie has agreed to buy Eolia Renovables, a Spanish renewable power producer owned by Alberta Investment Management, for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition was made jointly with Credit Agricole Assurances, which will own 60 percent of Eolia’s operating assets.

Engie has the remaining 40 percent, Bloomberg reported.

Engie will develop and build a pipeline of renewables projects, which amounts to 1.2 GW of capacity. 

The sale price could have been above 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion), local media including the Expansion newspaper have reported.

Eolia develops, builds and operates wind farms and solar photovoltaic plants, with a portfolio of 899 MW.

This acquisition comes in line with Engie’s strategy of expanding faster in renewables, and energy infrastructure such as district heating and electric-car charging networks.

The deal will also reinforce the French company’s presence in Spain, after its purchase of hydropower assets from EDP-Energias de Portugal for €2.21 billion, with financial partners last year.

Topics: Engie

Kuwait budget deficit hits record $35.5bn

Kuwait budget deficit hits record $35.5bn
Kuwait budget deficit hits record $35.5bn

RIYADH: Kuwait recorded a deficit of 10.8 billion dinars ($35.5 billion) in the 2020-2021 fiscal year, a surge of 174.8 percent, which is the highest budget deficit in the country's history, according to a report by the Kuwaiti Finance Ministry.

Revenues amounted to 10.5 billion dinars in the fiscal year ended in March 31, a decrease of 39 percent from the previous year, while spending amounted to 21.3 billion dinars, an increase of 0.7 percent.

In June, the Kuwaiti parliament approved the 2021-2022 budget proposed by the government in January, which forecasted spending of 23.05 billion dinars and a deficit of 12 billion dinars.  

The Ministry said that oil revenues fell 42.8 percent in 2020-21 to 8.8 billion dinars, while other revenues fell 6.5 percent to 1.7 billion dinars.  

“The deficit is due to the sharp drop in oil prices and the curtailment of government activities to a minimum as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," Finance Minister Khalifa Hamadeh said.

“The government is fully prepared to move forward with implementing more realistic solutions to develop public finances,” he added.

Hamadeh said that increased oil revenues due to higher oil prices did not cover the state's budget obligations, and that Kuwait would need oil prices at $90 a barrel to adjust the budget.

Topics: Kuwait

Emaar Economic City’s accumulated losses decrease to 28.1% of capital

Emaar Economic City’s accumulated losses decrease to 28.1% of capital
Emaar Economic City's accumulated losses decrease to 28.1% of capital

Saudi Arabia’s Emaar Economic City announced that its accumulated losses decreased to SR3 billion ($800 million) over the first nine months of 2021, a bourse filing showed. 

They now represent 28.1 per cent of the share capital of the holding company for the Red Sea megaproject, in which PIF acquired a 25 per cent stake for SR2.8 billion in September.

The decline is attributed to the increase in the company’s share capital by 33 percent, from SR8.5 billion to SR11.3 billion. 

The conversion resulted in a rise of the company’s shares from 850 million to one billion, according to the bourse filing. 

Topics: Emaar Economic City The Economic City

Egypt abolishes share deals stamp duty and cuts profits tax

Egypt abolishes share deals stamp duty and cuts profits tax
Egypt abolishes share deals stamp duty and cuts profits tax

CAIRO: Investors in Egypt will benefit from its government's new move to abolish  stamp duty on stock market transactions, in addition to reducing tax on profit realized in new offerings by 50 percent for first two years. 

This comes as part of the set of stock market incentives presented by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly in coordination with the Ministry of Finance, the Egyptian Exchange, the Financial Regulatory Authority, and the securities industry parties, Nader Saad, the Egyptian Cabinet Spokesperson stated.
The incentives aim to boost the competitiveness of the stock market and improve the investment and business environment for individual investors.

It is hoped they will also encourage listed companies to acquire private ones, consolidation and growth.

The move includes the abolition of the stamp duty on stock market transactions for the resident investors, and deducting all expenses related to trading and preserving shares and other tax bases.
This is in addition to reducing the current 22.5 percent tax on the profit achieved in the new offerings at a rate of 50 percent in the first two years of the issuance of the law.
It was also agreed that no tax files would be opened for individuals investing in the stock exchange.
The tax rate for individual investors through stock funds has also been reduced to 5 percent on the profit achieved.

Topics: #egypt Egyptian stock exchange #tax

