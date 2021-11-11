You are here

Middle East gaming giant Nasr eSports partners with TikTok

The collaboration with Nasr eSports aims to provide the TikTok community with high-quality gaming content from professional players and content creators. (Supplied)
The collaboration with Nasr eSports aims to provide the TikTok community with high-quality gaming content from professional players and content creators. (Supplied)
The collaboration with Nasr eSports aims to provide the TikTok community with high-quality gaming content from professional players and content creators. (Supplied)
The collaboration with Nasr eSports aims to provide the TikTok community with high-quality gaming content from professional players and content creators. (Supplied)
Hanys Kamel. (Supplied)
Hanys Kamel. (Supplied)
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Middle East gaming giant Nasr eSports partners with TikTok

The collaboration with Nasr eSports aims to provide the TikTok community with high-quality gaming content from professional players and content creators. (Supplied)
  • ‘First-of-its-kind partnership’ includes new content ventures, branded player kits
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Nasr eSports, one of the Middle East’s leading organizations in the gaming industry, has partnered with short-form mobile video platform TikTok.

The collaboration aims to provide the TikTok community with high-quality gaming content from professional players and content creators.

The partnership makes Nasr the first esports organization in the region and one of just a handful in the world to form a strategic partnership with TikTok.

“We are delighted to have embarked on this partnership as it marks a first of its kind venture with an esports organization regionally. Already driving significant engagement on the platform, the Nasr TikTok page features dozens of videos, reaching millions of users across the Middle East’s gaming audience,” Hany Kamel, TikTok MENA content operations director, told Arab News.

As part of the collaboration, the Nasr team’s newly redesigned kit will carry TikTok branding. Additionally, the two companies will work on new content ventures that will engage both parties with the region’s growing gaming community.

Kamel added that esports has been gaining popularity worldwide and that this was reflected on TikTok, especially during the pandemic when many offline gaming events were canceled.

“We are glad to see that TikTok has become an important gaming hub for such events and contributed in providing a massive window of different gaming opportunities,” he said.

The Nasr eSports account on TikTok is already reaching millions of viewers, and “this partnership will ensure that we are giving our users access to exciting new content ventures featuring leading talent,” said Kamel.

Arab News also spoke to some of the gamers to learn about their journey in the world of gaming on and off TikTok.

Tekken Master

How did you get into esports?

I started my journey in esports in 2010 with the game Tekken 6 in Kuwait. I have always wanted to become one of the best in the world since I was eight years old. My brothers helped me a lot to achieve this. They believed that I had a talent for playing fighting games competitively, so they began flying me across the world, where I was able to become one of the best in history.

And from there, Nasr eSports saw my full potential and signed me as a pro player in their team. After that, I have grown from strength to strength, as they understand exactly what support a player needs to focus on performing at competitions.

Tell us about your journey and experience on TikTok

When I saw the potential of TikTok, I started using it with the help of my team and Thaj, the marketing manager of Nasr. What I like about TikTok is that it helps creators a lot — the follower count doesn’t matter for the video to go viral as long as it has some creativity.

I want to have more followers; people who see my true potential and create innovative esports videos. It helps me a lot in brainstorming more ideas and improving my content creation skills.

SirSAN

How did you get into esports?

It started when my high school friends talked about the FIFA player status and who is better at FIFA. So, I decided to buy a PS3 and FIFA to play with them, and soon after, I got addicted to the ultimate team. That was when I started to get competitive. But FIFA didn’t fully fulfill my needs, so I switched to PS4 and purchased Destiny and Trials of Osiris.

When I won a game against a much more experienced player, it was a moment of happiness or achieving a level of improvement to defeat a player and a team that you never thought of winning a single round against, let alone a whole game. That was when I realized how much I loved playing competitively and how deep I was into esports.

Tell us about your journey and experience on TikTok

It wasn’t a smooth transition from other social apps to TikTok. Still, when you learn how to use the app and see that good content gets appreciated and you’re not punished for posting boring content like what happens on YouTube, you get encouraged to post more entertaining and fun-to-watch content. I started using it mid-2020 when COVID-19 got to me, but I never really liked it. As time passed, I started using it daily, and it became an essential app that I needed to have on my mobile.

What I like most about TikTok is the comments section. The creative comments on the viral videos take the fun to a whole new level. Also, I love seeing old fans commenting on my videos about the other content they’ve seen on TikTok or YouTube.

I use TikTok to entertain and refresh my mind, de-stress, and get back to the game and make content. I know that I’ve had a productive day when I see a lot of TikTok notifications on my phone after work.

Mark Tube

How did you get into esports?

My entry into the world of games, in general, was caused by the great love and passion that I had when playing and making gaming content. This developed when I took it to the level of professionalism. I began to discover the world of esports and its incredible impact in the field of games. My journey in esports started when I joined Nasr eSports, which enabled me to develop (my skills) a lot — they supported me immensely in all respects.

Tell us about your journey and experience on TikTok

I started on TikTok a year ago, and it was one of the best decisions I have made. To me, TikTok is the ideal platform for any content creator, as it helped me reach a sizable audience that is interested in the gaming content that I present. My fans and players on TikTok are outstanding — their reactions to my content give me great encouragement and joy, which motivates me to continue.

My main goal is to add unique, helpful and enjoyable content on the platform and be the best gaming content creator with a variety of content. My goal was also to reach 1 million followers on TikTok, but now, I have raised the bar and aim to reach 5 million followers and then search for a new goal.

Kakashi Gaming

How did you get into esports?

I started as a casual gamer playing my favorite games. Since the age of 14, I would record videos of myself playing video games and show them to my friends at school. Shortly after that, I started my gaming channel on YouTube and gained 45,000 subscribers. Just as I joined TikTok and started building my audience over there, Nasr eSports offered me a chance to enter the world of esports as a content creator, and I happily accepted.

Tell us about your journey and experience on TikTok

I joined TikTok in July 2020, and it didn’t take me much time to get comfortable with the app and come up with creative ideas. I like how TikTok engages the creators with the fans and how easily creativity gets rewarded by great exposure and support.

The platform is an excellent way to widen my audience and the follower count, uniquely introduce myself to big brands and get noticed by the crowds.

Big Bird

How did you get into esports?

It began when Nasr eSports contacted me to join their team. The following year the Red Bull competition came along. Before then, I would just play for fun and didn’t think I’d ever take it seriously. But Nasr eSports supported and guided me, and helped me launch my career in professional esports.

Tell us about your journey and experience on TikTok

I got into TikTok heavily once Nasr announced the partnership with TikTok. I decided to start investing my time in it as I kept hearing it’s the number one social media app — the growth potential is uncapped.

My objective is to grow my brand, and TikTok is the best tool for that. I want people to know more about what I do, but also more about my personal life. TikTok is the best application for that job.

Angry Bird

How did you get into esports?

My journey into esports was just for fun at the beginning. I didn’t expect myself to go pro or get sponsored and play at an international level. When my friend Big Bird got signed by Nasr eSports and started doing what we always hoped to, I got excited and started playing because I wanted to beat these guys on an international level.

So, I stopped playing for fun and began practicing to be a pro player, and it worked out well for us, and we were able to become some of the best players in the world.

Tell us about your journey and experience on TikTok

TikTok is amazing. I first posted on it last year to test it, and then I stopped, but as time moved on, I was amazed by the gaming content on TikTok, so I was motivated to work hard on it. All of my friends were starting to get into TikTok as well.

My goals are to upgrade my gaming fan base on TikTok as itseems to have a lot of people who are into games, so it’s way better to use the platform to attract these audiences and provide some fantastic content for them.

Topics: media Middle East gaming eSports TikTok social media

Saudi Research & Media Group appoints Saudi Media Company as Exclusive Media Representative

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with SMC in the presence of CEO Jomana Al-Rashid. (Supplied)
The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with SMC in the presence of CEO Jomana Al-Rashid. (Supplied)
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Research & Media Group appoints Saudi Media Company as Exclusive Media Representative

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with SMC in the presence of CEO Jomana Al-Rashid. (Supplied)
  • The Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG) has appointed the Saudi Media Company (SMC) as its exclusive media representative
  • Representation contract covers commercial advertising sales across all SRMG brands, outlets and platforms, with immediate effect
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

Riyadh: The Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG) has appointed the Saudi Media Company (SMC), a leader in digital advertising sales across the Middle East, as its exclusive media representative. Based on the agreement, SMC will handle commercial advertising sales for all SRMG brands and platforms, including audio-visual, print and digital, effective November 8th, 2021.

SMC is one of the leading advertising sales providers with extensive experience in diverse advertising solutions. A pioneer in the adoption of digital advancements and technologies, SMC has solidified its leadership position in the Middle East’s advertising sector.

 

This partnership will strengthen SRMG's position as a leading premium content provider, publisher and broadcaster by providing a wider reach and new opportunities to trailblazing brands and advertisers across markets.

Jomana R. Al-Rashid, Chief Executive Officer, Saudi Research and Media Group, said: "We have recently announced our transformation strategy to become a data led, technology enabled, digital-first, social-first media hub, and to create quality smart content that is unique and exclusive, reinforcing SRMG’s position as the leading trusted source for news and information from and to the Middle East.

“We have set ambitious performance targets for ourselves, and strategic partnerships have always been a critical success factor. With the signing of this agreement, we are announcing SMC as a key strategic partner to SRMG. This partnership allows for optimization, efficiencies, and revenue enhancement that ultimately will result in a better experience for our users and advertisers, as well as yield higher returns for our shareholders. We are excited about this partnership and eager to begin working together with the teams at SMC.” 

Mohammed Alkhereiji, Chairman, Saudi Media Company, said: “This partnership reinforces SMC’s objectives of giving clients in the region access to our extensive experience in digital transformation and data analysis, including the use of artificial intelligence. Through this, we can   stimulate creativity and competitiveness and unlock innovative opportunities provided by our company’s expanding network and strategic services. With such partnerships, we aim to strengthen SMC’s regional position and support the advertising sector’s development by introducing exceptional solutions for media outlets, including their digital platforms and social networks.

“This partnership also reinforces SMC's portfolio of premium media outlets and provides new ways for our clients to reach their target audiences. We’re looking forward to exploring innovative opportunities across the full breadth of SRMG’s media titles, including its high-growth digital and social platforms.”

Driven by a newly appointed executive team, and listed on the Tadawul Saudi Stock Exchange in Riyadh, SRMG is focused on delivering original, exclusive and premium content to consumers through digital and social platforms, as well as strengthening its cable and satellite reach. SRMG recently announced a growth strategy which leverages the Group’s data and technology strengths to develop new products and services, enhance monetization capabilities and diversify revenue streams. SRMG owns more than 30 Tier-1 media titles and outlets including: Asharq Al-Awsat, Asharq News and Arab News, among others.

Topics: Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SRMG) SRMG

Ding report studies data collection, social media fears in Saudi and UAE

Ding report studies data collection, social media fears in Saudi and UAE
Updated 11 November 2021
Arab News

Ding report studies data collection, social media fears in Saudi and UAE

Ding report studies data collection, social media fears in Saudi and UAE
  • Kingdom shows confidence in Facebook, but privacy concerns remain high, top-up platform says
Updated 11 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Consumers in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are among the world’s most avid social media users but concerns over data use and misuse of platforms remain high, according to a new study by Ding, the international mobile top-up platform.

The company, which recently partnered with Snapchat, launched the second Ding Global Prepaid Index (GPI) in the UAE and Saudi Arabia to investigate social media and trust.

It found that the GCC was one of the largest users of prepaid products, with 89 percent in KSA and 86 percent in the UAE claiming to operate in this economy.

In the UAE, almost half (46 percent) of respondents cited data collection as a major concern, while 45 percent were worried about financial data theft. In KSA, the numbers were similar at 39 percent and 47 percent, respectively. The numbers are indicative of growing concerns over data protection and privacy despite the high social media penetration and phone use seen in both markets.

UAE respondents expressed the least trust in social media of the countries surveyed, with 25 percent saying that they “do not trust” the social media platforms they use.

“Our Ding GPI research showed that many of our respondents had experienced some misuse on the social media platforms they are engaging with. However, trust and usage still remain high across all the countries we surveyed,” Ding CEO Mark Roden told Arab News.

https://www.arabnews.com/sites/default/files/2021/11/11/2909496-793552185.jpeg

Respondents in the UAE witness or experience more misuse on TikTok (25 percent) than most other markets, and on LinkedIn, the level is double the average seen in other markets (12 percent).

In Saudi Arabia, 22 percent of respondents also showed a lack of trust in the social media platforms they use. Respondents in the Kingdom cited more misuse on Twitter (26 percent) and Snapchat (20 percent) than any other market. However, they also felt that there was less misuse on Facebook (30 percent) than most other markets — 12 percent lower than the average.

The relative Saudi confidence in Facebook is reflected in the number of users of Facebook-owned apps, such as WhatsApp (63 percent) and Instagram (54 percent), compared to the lower numbers found in the UAE, where the figures were 58 percent and 47 percent, respectively. In fact, the UAE reported some of the lowest numbers of Instagram (47 percent) and Facebook/Messenger (43 percent) users compared to other markets.

“Some misuse seems to be a reality, which consumers have resigned themselves to, but it presents an opportunity for technology companies, along with policymakers and the wider community, to work together to make sure that people are treated with respect on social media platforms,” Roden added.

Despite misuse and some lack of trust, Roden said: “We have always been an ardent believer that greater connectivity is a net positive in our world — it’s a tool of economic advancement and a way for loved ones to stay in touch when they are far away from one another.”

He added that beyond technology companies, “everyone has a responsibility” to be good digital citizens. “There is a need for greater compassion by us all in how we engage with others and share information online,” Roden said.

Topics: UAE Saudi Arabia Data

Three-quarters of Americans believe Facebook is making society worse

In this file photo dated Friday, April 23, 2021, the Facebook app is shown on a smartphone, in Surfside, Fla. (AP)
In this file photo dated Friday, April 23, 2021, the Facebook app is shown on a smartphone, in Surfside, Fla. (AP)
Updated 11 November 2021
Arab News

Three-quarters of Americans believe Facebook is making society worse

In this file photo dated Friday, April 23, 2021, the Facebook app is shown on a smartphone, in Surfside, Fla. (AP)
  • New CNN poll reveals what US citizens think about social media giant and other big tech firms
Updated 11 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Just over three-quarters of adults in the US believe Facebook is making American society worse, according to a new poll by CNN.

A total of 76 percent responded to a survey to say they felt the social network was harming society, with 11 percent saying it had a positive impact, and 13 percent claiming it made it neither better nor worse.

These results come just after Facebook’s recent rebrand as Meta, and with its public image tarnished in recent months, a fact that was amplified after ex-employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen spoke out against the company.

Even among regular Facebook users, 70 percent said that the platform is harming, rather than helping, US society.

When questioned about who or what is at fault for its negative impacts, nearly half (45 percent) said it is the way Facebook is run, while 55 percent said it is the way Facebook is used by a segment of people.

Among those who use Facebook at least several times a month, 54 percent said that the platform has suggested posts to them that they found objectionable, with that number rising to 65 percent for those under the age of 35.

Nearly half (49 percent) of Americans said they knew someone they think was persuaded to believe in a conspiracy theory because of content on the platform. Among Americans under the age of 35, that number was 61 percent compared with 35 percent of those aged 65 or older.

Haugen’s testimony to the US Senate has accelerated questions over government intervention and regulation of big tech companies. With regards to Facebook, 53 percent said the federal government should increase its regulation of the company; 35 percent said that regulation should not change, and 11 percent said it should decrease.

Negative perceptions extend to other big tech companies as well, with 66 percent saying they do not trust companies such as Google or Amazon to do what is best for their users.

Topics: Facebook

New Netflix drama opens old wounds

New Netflix drama opens old wounds
Updated 11 November 2021
MENEKSE TOKYAY

New Netflix drama opens old wounds

New Netflix drama opens old wounds
  • Turkish-made ‘The Club’ has already left its mark both cinematically and in terms of social awareness
Updated 11 November 2021
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: A new Netflix drama, set against the stunning backdrop of 1950s Istanbul, has opened a Pandora’s box in Turkey over the recent history of discrimination toward the country’s Jewish community.

Turkish-made “The Club” has already left its mark both cinematically and in terms of social awareness.

The movie relates the story of Matilda, a Jewish woman recently released from prison and working as a seamstress in a popular Istanbul nightclub, who reunites with her teenage daughter Rasel, who grew up in an orphanage.

The unhappy reunion takes place during a period of social and political turbulence in Turkey coinciding with a wave of religious and racial attacks on the Jewish community.

One of the main “ghosts” that haunt the Netflix drama is the discriminatory wealth tax. Matilda comes from a wealthy Jewish family that lost its fortune after Turkey imposed a tax on non-Muslims in 1942 that was 20 times higher than on Muslims.

In one month alone, more than 1,000 people unable to pay their dues were taken away to a labor camp in the eastern district of Askale where many worked until they died. Matilda lost her father and brother there.

More than 30,000 Jews left Turkey after the imposition of the tax, although it was dropped in 1944 in the wake of intense international pressure.

Nesi Altaras, a member of Turkey’s shrinking Jewish community and editor for the online Jewish publication Avlaremoz, said it was the first time Jews had been genuinely represented on Turkish television as three-dimensional characters as opposed to “evil bankers.”

He told Arab News: “The show does not hold back from explaining reality as it is. It doesn’t make excuses for the discrimination Jews, Greeks, and Armenians endured and continue to face in Turkey. It also makes its audience face the facts on the racist wealth tax of the 1940s, which has all been forgotten by mainstream society.

“The wealth tax isn’t taught in schools or discussed in most media. ‘The Club,’ by outlining the racist policy and calling it out directly, will lead to Turkish people realizing the foundations of contemporary Istanbul,” he said.

Altaras’ grandparents on both sides suffered under the wealth tax, while his great grandfather was sent to the forced labor camp. He noted that the show had reintroduced Turks to the Jews and shed light on the financial and political hardships the Jewish community had faced in recent history.

“Such initiatives will help us to make our voices heard. It is now time to reclaim our equal citizenship rights rather than continuing our decades-long silence. Such Netflix shows are therefore very valuable for this cause,” he added.

Altaras pointed out that the use of Ladino language in the drama by Sephardic Jews was new to many people in Turkey who for decades had lived alongside them. Ladino had been the mother tongue for the majority of Turkish Jews before nationalist attacks against them.

“The level of ignorance is so high that most viewers didn’t even recognize the Ladino being spoken in the show. This has been a learning opportunity and led many new readers to Avlaremoz,” he said.

Ozgur Kaymak, a lecturer at MEF University in Istanbul and an expert on the Jewish community in Turkey, said: “Through this drama, many people from society at large who they know little if anything about, or who they sometimes approach with prejudice to the point of anti-Semitism, get a chance to see that the Jews of Istanbul are in fact one of their own; people with similar issues and concerns, who share joy in a similar way.

“They go to jail, they grow up in an orphanage, they fall in love, and there are also poor Jews,” she added.

Kaymak noted that putting the spotlight on similarities between different religious and ethnic groups in Turkish society could help people realize how coexistence with non-Muslim minority groups was possible today.

“I find this very valuable. Exposing bitter memories such as the wealth tax and Turkification policies is also important, as they hold a heavy place in the memories of the Jews living in Istanbul, even if they are covered and sunk into oblivion,” she said.

She pointed out that the taboo-breaking movie had deconstructed a nostalgic romanticism in Turkish society about “beautiful memories with our non-Muslim neighbors and will push greater segments of society to come to terms with their past.”

Louis Fishman, associate professor at Brooklyn College, told Arab News that while the show highlighted historical injustices committed against Jewish, Greek, and Armenian communities, its impact should be kept in proportion.

“It is a beautifully written and produced series which in no way should be confused as a history lesson. Rather, like good art, it encourages the viewer to ask questions, to learn more, while absorbing them in the daily lives of 1950s Istanbul,” he said.

He added that while the debate around the Jewish community was exciting, the focus should be on a brilliant story about relationships, identities, love, and how the lives of the characters involved were shaped by political events.

The number of Jews living in Turkey has declined from 81,000, recorded in a census in 1927, to 13,000.

Topics: Netflix Turkey Pandora

Google loses appeal against EU’s 2.4-billion-euro anti-trust fine

Google and its parent company Alphabet had argued the EU was “wrong on the law, the facts, and the economics” in the search engine case. (File/AFP)
Google and its parent company Alphabet had argued the EU was “wrong on the law, the facts, and the economics” in the search engine case. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 November 2021
AFP

Google loses appeal against EU’s 2.4-billion-euro anti-trust fine

Google and its parent company Alphabet had argued the EU was “wrong on the law, the facts, and the economics” in the search engine case. (File/AFP)
  • The case centers on Google’s shopping service and is one of three against the search engine giant currently moving through the EU’s drawn-out appeals system
Updated 10 November 2021
AFP

BRUSSELS: Google lost an appeal on Wednesday against a 2.4-billion-euro ($2.8-billion) fine imposed by the European Union for abusing its search engine dominance — a big win for the bloc’s anti-trust tussle with the tech titan.
The ruling by the Luxembourg-based General Court confirmed the landmark decision taken by the European Commission in 2017.
The matter could be challenged again, however, if Google decides to turn to the EU’s highest court, the European Court of Justice, for a final say.
“Today’s judgment delivers the clear message that Google’s conduct was unlawful and it provides the necessary legal clarity for the market,” the European Commission said in a statement.
The case centers on Google’s shopping service and is one of three against the search engine giant currently moving through the EU’s drawn-out appeals system.
At the time, the fine was the EU’s biggest ever. But it was later exceeded by a 4.3-billion-euro fine against Google over its Android smartphone operating system.
In its appeal, Google and its parent company Alphabet had argued the EU was “wrong on the law, the facts, and the economics” in the search engine case.
But the court said it dismissed “for the most part the action brought by the two companies, and upholds the fine imposed by the Commission.”
It said that, by favoring its own Google Shopping service over rivals in its search result rankings and positioning, “Google departed from competition on the merits.”
It rejected Google’s argument that big online retailers had their own Internet sites, saying that “those platforms are not on the same market” in which users go comparison shopping.
A Google spokesperson said the company will examine the ruling.
“This judgment relates to a very specific set of facts and while we will review it closely, we made changes back in 2017 to comply with the European Commission’s decision,” the spokesperson said.
“Our approach has worked successfully for more than three years, generating billions of clicks for more than 700 comparison shopping services.”
While Google was dealt a setback in the EU, the company fended off a separate legal case in Britain on Wednesday as the Supreme Court blocked a $4 billion class-action lawsuit accusing it of illegally tracking millions of iPhone users.
The Luxembourg ruling is a win for the EU’s anti-trust supremo Margrethe Vestager, who burst onto the scene in Brussels by scrapping her predecessor’s more conciliatory approach to the US Internet giant.
Vestager had lost in the same court in a different major case, against Apple and Ireland, in which her teams had ordered the iPhone maker to repay 13 billion euros plus interest to the Irish taxpayer. The EU has appealed that ruling.
The fine for Google came after seven years of investigation launched by complaints from other price-comparison services that saw traffic plummet against Google Shopping.
Experts believe that, if it is not overturned on later appeal, Google’s similar forays into vacation rentals and job ads could be next in the EU commission’s firing line.
Along with paying the fine, Google was told to remedy the problem identified by the EU case, even as the appeal moved forward.
The company tweaked its search display to give more prominence to rival shopping aggregators, as well as tourist and travel advice sites such as Tripadviser and Yelp.
But many rivals are deeply dissatisfied with Google’s fixes, believing they do nothing to guarantee fair competition in search results.
“What really matters... is stopping Google from repeating its behavior in the future and protecting European consumers,” said Richard Stables, from price-comparison site Kelkoo.
The European Consumer Organization (BEUC) said Google’s “misleading and unfair practices harmed millions of European consumers by ensuring that rival comparison shopping services were virtually invisible.”
“In light of the ruling, we ask the European Commission to ensure that Google does not abuse its dominance as a search engine by giving its own services preference in other areas,” said BEUC director general Monique Goyens.
The commission, the EU’s anti-trust enforcer, is preparing legislation expected for next year that would impose tough rules on Big Tech.
One of the laws, the Digital Markets Act, sets a clear list of Do’s and Don’ts for Internet “gatekeepers” that includes drastic limits on how Google, or other giants, can squeeze out rivals on their platforms.

Topics: Google EU anti-trust

