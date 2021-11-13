Saudi FM meets Algerian, Egyptian counterparts in Paris

Makkah’s Grand Mosque disinfected and sterilized ten times a day
Updated 12 November 2021
RIYADH: The Grand Mosque in Makkah is disinfected and sterilized ten times a day to keep pilgrims and worshippers safe, Saudi Press Agency reported.
4,000 male and female workers carry out the cleaning operations and are supervized by 200 senior employees.
During the last Islamic month, 300 washing and disinfection operations were carried out at the Grand Mosque and its courtyards using 2,400,000 liters of high-quality disinfectant and cleaning products.
The mosque was also perfumed with 45,000 liters of scent, and 100 fragrance diffusers were used inside it, the report added.
500 appliances and pieces of equipment were used during the cleaning operations and each operation took 25 minutes to ensure that worshippers were not disturbed.
First screened in the 1990s, the show’s themed challenges can now be tackled by members of the public in Riyadh Boulevard at what has been described as the largest maze experience of its kind in the world. (AN Photo)
‘Crystal Maze’ experience labelled largest in world opens in Riyadh
The UK-based show became a hit in Saudi Arabia when it was aired on Channel 2 during the early 1990s and 2000s
Updated 12 November 2021
RIYADH: Saudis are being given the chance to test their dexterity and courage in an interactive problem-solving experience based on the hit British TV game show, “The Crystal Maze.”
First screened in the 1990s, the show’s themed challenges can now be tackled by members of the public in Riyadh Boulevard at what has been described as the largest maze experience of its kind in the world.
Studio director, Feda Al-Mulhimm, told Arab News: “‘The Crystal Maze’ is a very old show that we used to watch when we were younger, and the maze we have here in Riyadh is similar to the one that we have in London and Manchester.
“We have four zones, Aztec, future, industrial, and medieval, each containing eight rooms, and guests will spend a total of 15 minutes in each zone.”
Maze operational manager, Abdullah Al-Magrabi, said: “What is so unique is that the original ‘The Crystal Maze’ show took two days to film, but we are giving guests the entire experience in just 90 minutes.
“We took the best games from London and Manchester and brought them here. It’s the largest one in the world with 32 games.”
Six contestants compete in a series of games that test their mystery solving, physical, and mental skills.
The UK-based show became a hit in Saudi Arabia when it was aired on Channel 2 during the early 1990s and 2000s, and similarly each game will award crystals that will allow the contestants more time in the final crystal dome at the end of the game.
“The Saudi maze is the only location that has an entire Aztec section filled with 100 percent real sand, and the only location globally with games entirely filled with sand,” Al-Magrabi added.
The giant venue for the Riyadh game was built in just two months and the dome in which the final round is played is 10 centimeters bigger than the Manchester and London versions.
Similar to the UK show, a host will accompany guests around the obstacle courses offering encouragement in the style of original host Richard O’Brien.
Cannonball, egg in a tree, kings stable, eggy in a swamp, and the classic crystal dome are some of the games — which vary in difficulty and time allowed — featured in the Riyadh Boulevard experience.
Al-Magrabi said: “My favorite game is egg in a swamp because there is a lot of physical work, a lot of fun jumping around and holding balance.”
The minimum age for the attraction is 12 and participants must be at least 120cm tall to take part. Situated near to Boulevard Studios it will be open for the remainder of the year.
Saudi Arabia welcomes UN Security Council decision to blacklist three Houthi leaders
Foreign ministry expressed hope that the blacklisting would contribute to putting an end to Houthi activities
The Houthi leaders are now subject to a global asset freeze, travel ban, and a targeted arms embargo
Updated 12 November 2021
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Friday welcomed the UN Security Council’s decision to blacklist three Houthi leaders for threatening the peace, security, and stability of Yemen.
The council has subjected the leaders to a global asset freeze and travel ban and a targeted arms embargo.
Council members agreed by consensus on Tuesday to impose sanctions on the Houthi head of the general staff leading the militia’s Marib offensive, Muhammad Abd Al-Karim Al-Ghamari; a leader of Houthi forces assigned to the Marib advance, Yusuf Al-Madani; and the Houthi's assistant defense minister for logistics, Saleh Mesfer Saleh Al-Shaer.
The Kingdom’s foreign ministry expressed hope that the blacklisting would contribute to putting an end to the activities of the Houthi militia and its supporters.
The ministry also hoped the decision would neutralize the danger posed by the militia, and stop it from being supplied with missiles, drones, weapons, and funds “to finance its war effort targeting civilians and economic facilities in the Kingdom” and Yemen and threatening international navigation and neighboring countries.
The ministry reiterated the Kingdom's continued support for Yemen and its legitimate government, and all international efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution to end the crisis in Yemen and alleviate the suffering of its people.
First batch of naturalized Saudis under new decree revealed
List includes Kiswa calligrapher, historians and a theater pioneer
Updated 12 November 2021
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced on Thursday that royal approval had been issued to grant Saudi citizenship to a number of eminent specialists from a variety of fields.
The move follows a royal decree that opened the door for the naturalization of experts from the legal, medical, scientific, cultural, sporting and technical fields to help develop the country and benefit Saudi society, all of which is in line with the aims of Saudi Vision 2030, including encouraging talented people to relocate to the Kingdom, to localize foreign investment and to “create an appropriate social and investment environment,” according to the Saudi Press Agency.
Those granted Saudi citizenship on Thursday included Mukhtar Alam, the chief calligrapher of the cover of the Holy Kaaba in Makkah; the eminent historians Dr. Amin Seido and Dr. Abdul Karim Al-Sammak; renowned researcher Dr. Mohammed Al-Baqai; and noted theater director Samaan Al-Ani, as well as well-respected figures from the religious, medical, educational, investment, digital, and sports fields.
Here are the biographies for some of the newly naturalized experts:
Dr. Amin Seido
Dr. Amin Seido is the author of several acclaimed academic and historical research works. He has written more than 30 publications focusing on the local cultural scene in the Kingdom. He worked at the King Fahd National Library and was editor-in-chief of its magazine. He has also presented a bibliometric study and a bibliographical inventory on “Saudis and libraries and information science.”
Mukhtar Alam
Mukhtar Alam is the chief calligrapher of the kiswa of the Holy Kaaba at the kiswa factory in Makkah. His calligraphy has featured in many international exhibitions and forums and he is a well-respected calligraphy teacher himself. His works have been acquired by several political leaders and displayed in a number of public institutions.
Dr. Mohammed Al-Baqai
Dr. Mohammed Al-Baqai is a researcher, scholar and translator, with around 40 books to his name, most notably on history, criticism, and translation. He has worked as a professor of linguistics and literary criticism in several academic institutions, including King Saud University in Riyadh.
Al-Baqai currently works at the King Salman Center for Historical Studies of the Arabian Peninsula, where he is furthering a long legacy of investigating publications related to the history of the Arabian Peninsula and Saudi Arabia. In 2018, he was awarded the King Abdullah International Prize for Translation.
Dr. Abdul Karim Al-Sammak
Dr. Abdul Karim Al-Sammak is a historian. He has a Ph.D. in modern and contemporary history. He has spent around 50 years in Saudi Arabia, where he has published several biographies of statesmen from the time of Saudi Arabia’s foundation, especially those who worked with King Abdulaziz.
Much of Al-Sammak’s work has been inspired by that of journalist and historian Amin Saeed. He has published many of Saeed’s books focusing on the Saudi state, as well as the archives of his magazine, Al-Sharq Al-Adna, which is considered a key source in the history of the Kingdom of Hejaz and Nejd and their annexation. Al-Sammak presented his findings in a two-volume book, adding a valuable and rare work to the library of Saudi history.
Semaan Al-Ani
Semaan Al-Ani is a pioneering theater director, who graduated in Baghdad and arrived in Saudi Arabia in the 1970s. “Train of Fortune,” which he directed, is regarded as the first theatrical work to be staged in Saudi Arabia and was the start of Al-Ani’s long history of contributing to Saudi art and culture.
He has since presented several other theatrical works and participated in many international theater festivals, as well as being an acting coach for a number of prominent Saudi actors.