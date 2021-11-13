You are here

Police: Roadside bomb kills 2 constables in NW Pakistan

Police: Roadside bomb kills 2 constables in NW Pakistan
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. (File/Reuters)
Updated 13 November 2021
AP

  No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
KHAR, Pakistan: A roadside bomb exploded in a tribal district that borders Afghanistan on Saturday, killing two police, authorities said.
Abdus Samad Khan, Bajur District police chief, said the two constables were on security duty near the Raghan Dam when unknown assailants detonated the bomb remotely, killing them both. He said a search for those involved in the bombing was under way.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Bajur served as a sanctuary for the militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan — the Pakistani Taliban — until the area was cleared of militants in military operations in recent years. The TTP was involved in attacks on security forces in the past but the group is currently in peace talks with the government. A monthlong cease-fire was announced Tuesday.

Topics: Pakistan

Blast hits Shiite area of Afghan capital Kabul

Blast hits Shiite area of Afghan capital Kabul
Updated 1 min 31 sec ago

Blast hits Shiite area of Afghan capital Kabul

Blast hits Shiite area of Afghan capital Kabul
Updated 1 min 31 sec ago
KABUL: A magnetic bomb attached to a minivan exploded in a heavily Shiite area of the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday, causing an unknown number of casualties, a Taliban official and local residents said.
The Taliban official, who declined to be named, said six people had been killed and at least seven wounded in the blast in the Dasht-e Barchi area of western Kabul, the latest in a series of attacks across Afghanistan in recent weeks.
There was no confirmation of casualty numbers and no immediate claim of responsibility. The area is heavily populated by Shiite ethnic Hazaras who have been the target of repeated attacks by Daesh militants.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s main spokesman, said a fire had broken out in the Dasht-e Barchi area of western Kabul, killing at least one civilian and injuring two others. An investigation was underway, he said in a tweet.
A local man who gave his name as Ismael, said he had reached the area a few minutes after the explosion, which occurred a day after an attack on a Sunni mosque in eastern Afghanistan.
“When I arrived, I saw the big flames,” he said. “It was a mini van which was targeted by a sticky bomb.”
He said a friend who had helped carried wounded to a nearby hospital said at least three or four people had been killed.
Images shared on social media showed flames and a thick cloud of black smoke spiralling into the sky. At least two people suffered serious burn injuries, according to a director of a nearby hospital that specializes in burn cases.

Updated 13 November 2021
Reuters

  • Activities carried out in the place where the body was found did not allow for unequivocal determination of the cause of death
Updated 13 November 2021
Reuters

WARSAW: The body of a young Syrian man has been found in Poland near the border with Belarus, Polish police said on Saturday.
“Yesterday, in the woods, near the border, near Wolka Terechowska, the body of a young Syrian man was found,” Podlaska Police said on Twitter.
“Activities carried out in the place where the body was found did not allow for unequivocal determination of the cause of death.”

Topics: belarus Arab migrants

Updated 13 November 2021
AFP

  • Taipei has recently also accused Beijing of trying to lure away its allies in that region by offering Covid-19 vaccines
Updated 13 November 2021
AFP

TAIPEI: Outgoing Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez on Saturday reaffirmed his support for Taiwan during a visit to the island, ahead of elections in which his successor may switch diplomatic recognition to Beijing.
China considers self-ruled Taiwan to be a part of its territory to be taken one day, by force if necessary, and has ramped up pressure on Taipei in recent years.
It has also poached Taiwan’s diplomatic allies, including three in Latin America — Panama, El Salvador and the Dominican Republic. Honduras is among only 15 countries that recognize Taipei over Beijing.
“It’s in difficult times that you get to know your friends better,” Hernandez said. “In this moment of tensions in the region, Honduras is here, always close to Taiwan.”
But Hernandez’s three-day visit to Taiwan comes just weeks before his country elects a new leader.
The main opposition party has vowed to switch diplomatic recognition to Beijing.
Latin America has been a key diplomatic battleground for decades between Taiwan and China since they split in 1949 after a civil war.
Taipei has recently also accused Beijing of trying to lure away its allies in that region by offering Covid-19 vaccines.

Topics: Honduras Taiwan

Updated 12 November 2021

  • Study found Covaxin also 65.2% effective against highly contagious delta variant
  • Covaxin recently gained emergency approval from WHO as ‘extremely suitable’ for low-, middle-income countries
Updated 12 November 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India’s top medical body on Friday welcomed a study by respected medical journal The Lancet that rated the Indian-made coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine as nearly 78 percent effective and presenting no safety concerns.

Developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, the Indian Council of Medical Research, and the National Institute of Virology, Covaxin is an inactivated virus-based COVID-19 vaccine that was approved by the country’s drug regulator in January despite health experts’ concerns that its late-stage trials had not been completed.

It has been used in India’s immunization campaign alongside Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

Covaxin recently gained emergency approval from the World Health Organization as being “extremely suitable” for low- and middle-income countries due to its easy storage requirements — it does not need to be kept at very low temperatures, unlike several other WHO-approved jabs.

The Lancet’s study released on Thursday found that Covaxin had a 77.8 percent efficacy rate against symptomatic COVID-19 and was 65.2 percent effective against the highly contagious delta variant. It also said vaccination with the Indian-made jab was “well tolerated with no safety concerns raised in this interim analysis.”

On The Lancet study findings, ICMR chief Dr. Balram Bhargava, said: “The bench to bedside journey of Covaxin in less than 10 months showcases the immense strength of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) along with the Indian academia and industry in fighting against the odds and carving a niche in the global community.”

He added that the vaccine, which had already been authorized for emergency use by several nations, was currently being reviewed by more than 50 other countries.

Bharat Biotech chief, Krishna Ella, said: “The peer review of Covaxin phase three clinical trial data in The Lancet, an authoritative voice in global medicine, validates our commitment to data transparency and meeting the stringent peer-review standards of world-leading medical journals.

“The phase three trial efficacy and safety study involving 25,800 volunteers across 25 sites in India is India’s largest ever clinical trial conducted for a COVID-19 vaccine.”

Dr. Avinash Bhondwe, former chief of the western chapter of the Indian Medical Association, expressed hope that with international recognition Covaxin would be more widely produced.

He told Arab News: “It should be produced at more places, not only in Hyderabad, so that more and more people have access to the indigenous vaccine. It is a good vaccine, clinically and medically it’s excellent.”

Topics: COVID-19 The Lancet India

Updated 12 November 2021
Ellie Aben

  • New chiefs of the military and police were both part of the Philippine Military Academy’s class of 1988
  • Lt. Gen. Andres Centino vows to end all armed conflicts in the country before the end of President Rodrigo Duterte’s term in June 2022
Updated 12 November 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines on Friday inaugurated army officer Lt. Gen. Andres Centino as the new chief of the country’s armed forces and policeman Lt. Gen. Dionard Carlos as the new head of police.

Both Centino and Carlos were part of the Philippine Military Academy’s “Maringal” class of 1988.

Centino took the helm of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in a ceremony presided over by Defense Undersecretary Cesar Yano. He replaces Gen. Jose Faustino, who formally retired from the service on Friday.

“An outstanding military commander, Lt. Gen. Centino will bring to the post his expertise and commitment to the achievement of lasting peace and development in the country,” Department of National Defense spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said in a statement.

“I am confident that Lt. Gen. Centino will ably lead our men and women in the AFP in the pursuit of a higher degree of excellence and professionalism.”

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque congratulated Centino on the new role.

“We wish the success of Gen. Centino in his new role as AFP Chief,” he said in a statement, adding: “We are confident that Gen. Centino will continue the initiatives of his predecessors to bring lasting peace and development in the country while securing the State and upgrading our defense capability.”

In his inaugural speech, Centino vowed to end all armed conflicts in the country before the end of President Rodrigo Duterte’s term in June 2022.

“The commander-in-chief has entrusted us with a crucial responsibility,” he said. “Let us all be mindful to accomplish this task before the set deadline.”

“As I assume the leadership of the more than 150,000-strong Armed Forces of the Philippines, I enjoin everyone to maintain our momentum, sustain our gains, and remain victorious.”

The Philippine government continues to face several nonstate armed groups such the New People’s Army, the armed wing of the rebel Communist Party of the Philippines, which has been fighting the government since the 1960s.

Other armed groups, operating especially in Mindanao in the country’s south, include the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters and the Daesh-affiliated Abu Sayyaf Group, which is known for beheadings and kidnappings for ransom.

In a separate ceremony, presided over by Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, Carlos assumed duties as the new chief of the Philippine National Police. He replaced Gen. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar.

In his inaugural speech, Carlos vowed to ensure peaceful and orderly 2022 elections and to continue the police force’s programs to tackle crime, drugs and corruption.

He said: “While we are deeply grateful to the president and the past PNP leaderships and the supportive community for this achievement, we are not resting on our laurels, but are instead even more challenged to surpass the gains we have achieved, and provide a truly safe and peaceful environment where every Filipino can live and work without fear of crime or lawlessness in his heart.”

Topics: Philippines Armed forces Philippine Military Academy (PMA)

