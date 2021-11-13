You are here

  • Home
  • Outline of carbon markets deal emerges at UN climate summit
COP26
COP26

Outline of carbon markets deal emerges at UN climate summit

Outline of carbon markets deal emerges at UN climate summit
Short Url

https://arab.news/mvctk

Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

Outline of carbon markets deal emerges at UN climate summit

Outline of carbon markets deal emerges at UN climate summit
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

GLASGOW: Negotiators began to close in on a deal to settle rules for carbon markets on Saturday, as talks extended into overtime at the COP26 UN climate summit.

New draft documents released early Saturday on implementing Article 6 of the 2015 Paris Agreement suggest progress around all three of the key sticking points that have scuppered a deal on the issue at the past two UN climate conferences.

Article 6 would set the rules allowing countries to partially meet their climate targets by buying offset credits representing emissions cuts by others.

Companies as well as countries with vast forest cover are keen for a robust deal on government-led carbon markets in Glasgow, in hopes also of legitimizing the fast-growing global voluntary offset markets.

But balancing those interests against worries that offsetting will go too far in allowing countries to continue emitting climate-warming gases has made some wary of a hasty deal.

Taxing trades

On the issue of whether certain carbon trades should be taxed to fund climate adaptation in poorer nations, the latest proposals offer a two-track approach.

Bilateral trades of offsets between countries would not face the tax. That suggests capitulation to rich nations including the US, which had objected to poor countries' demands for the levy.

In a separate centralized system for issuing offsets, 5 percent of proceeds from offsets will be collected to go toward an adaptation fund for developing countries.

Also in that system, 2 percent of the offset credits will be cancelled. That aims to increase overall emissions cuts by stopping other countries using those credits as offsets to reach their climate targets.

Old credits

Another stubborn roadblock had been whether carbon credits created under the old Kyoto Protocol, the Paris Agreement’s predecessor, should be included in the new offset market system.

Negotiators had been wrangling over a compromise that would set a cut-off date, with credits issued before that date not being carried forward.

The latest text would carry over any offsets registered since 2013. That would allow 320 million offsets, each representing a tonne of CO2, to enter the new market, according to an analysis by the NewClimate Institute and Oko-Institut non-profits.

Topics: COP26

Related

COP26 talks sees a back off from call to end all coal use
Business & Economy
COP26 talks sees a back off from call to end all coal use

Wa’ed startup grants reach $9.59m at Madinah roadshow

Wa’ed startup grants reach $9.59m at Madinah roadshow
Updated 13 November 2021
Arab News

Wa’ed startup grants reach $9.59m at Madinah roadshow

Wa’ed startup grants reach $9.59m at Madinah roadshow
Updated 13 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Wa’ed, the entrepreneurship arm of Aramco, has allocated up to SR8.1 million ($2.15 million) in new seed grants, loans, and VC investments for six Saudi startups during its fifth roadshow stop in Madinah. 

The amount includes Wa’ed’s SR1.9 million venture capital fund in Qreeb, a Saudi-based and ISO-certified e-procurement startup.

The fifth stop was organized in partnership with Namaa Almunawara, the executive arm of the non-profit Waqf Almunawara. Saudi startups from two emerging sectors — supply chain, hospitality and tourism — participated in the event.  

“As we approach our final stop of the roadshow, we are reminded of the incredible innovations that the Saudi entrepreneurs continue to present forward. Our role at Wa’ed is to build the needed support system for those entrepreneurs as they lead a wave of change to reshape our national economy,” said Fahad Alidi, managing director at Wa’ed.

During the event, Wa’ed announced its SR1.9 million VC investment in Qreeb, a digital facility management and e-procurement startup that offers a unified traceable communication platform that connects service providers with registered clients. 

Wa’ed also selected two Saudi-based companies to receive loan agreements including TAP, the telemedicine logistics company providing at-home healthcare and medicine delivery services, who will receive a SR3.5 million loan from Wa’ed, and Storage Station, an e-commerce fulfillment services platform serving online stores, who was qualified for a SR2.5 million loan.

For seed grants, Wa’ed recommended SR75,000 to the first-place winner Taawoni, a platform connecting fresh graduates with training centers to help provide coop training opportunities, SR50,000 to Ajwatech, a digital marketing and shipping platform to ship local dates within the kingdom and abroad, and SR25,000 grant to Wassan, the local maker of modern enclosed sleeping capsules that counts universities and corporates among its clients. 

This raises the total financial support that Wa’ed had dedicated to local entrepreneurs so far throughout the entire roadshow campaign, from September to November, to over SR36 million, divided between 24 Saudi entrepreneurs whose startups had qualified them to receive Wa’ed’s seed grants, loans, or venture capital deals after completing the final onboarding processes.  The center will conclude its Entrepreneurship Roadshow campaign with a final stop planned for Makkah on Dec. 6, during which the center will reviewe a wide range of tech-focused startup participations.  

Applications for the final stop will remain open to all qualified entrepreneurs until Nov. 18. Interested candidates can visit https://waed.net/roadshow

Topics: Wa'ed Saudi Aramco startups Madinah

Related

Aramco's Wa'ed provides $1.3m loan to Amad Chemicals Co.
Business & Economy
Aramco's Wa'ed provides $1.3m loan to Amad Chemicals Co.

Iraq’s external public debt drops to $20bn

Iraq’s external public debt drops to $20bn
Updated 13 November 2021
Reuters

Iraq’s external public debt drops to $20bn

Iraq’s external public debt drops to $20bn
Updated 13 November 2021
Reuters

CAIRO: Iraq’s external public debt has fallen to $20 billion, the state news agency reported on Saturday, citing the prime minister’s adviser for financial affairs.

Iraq’s foreign debt was $133 billion in September 2020.

Iraq, which relies on oil to fund 95 percent of its 2021 national budget, plans to increase oil exports to 3.4 million barrels per day in the first quarter of 2022.

Topics: Iraq economy

Related

Iraq oil minister sees oil prices at $100 in early 2022
Business & Economy
Iraq oil minister sees oil prices at $100 in early 2022

Islamic banking is adapting to digitalization, experts say at financial summit

Islamic banking is adapting to digitalization, experts say at financial summit
Updated 12 November 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Islamic banking is adapting to digitalization, experts say at financial summit

Islamic banking is adapting to digitalization, experts say at financial summit
Updated 12 November 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: From protection of cyber data breaches to ease of banking services, Islamic banking is adapting to the digital transformation without compromising on Sharia principles, one of the region's leading financial figures has told Arab News.

Bello Danbatta, Secretary-General of the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB), said digitalization is key if the sector wants to reach out to those who have been left behind by traditional ways of banking.

Danbetta was speaking at the 15th IFSB summit, held at Jeddah’s Ritz Carlton Hotel and attended by governors of central banks from across the region, as well as other leading financial figures. 

He told Arab News: “Islamic finance really sees digitalization as an enabler, as an opportunity for you to strive and grow by reaching out to the unbankables, especially for the financial inclusion agenda. So it is really an essential component. So we see it as a great opportunity for the Islamic finance to grow.”

“Islamic finance supports any platform that could be used to drive its objectives by reaching out to support the Ummah and build the economy. But at the same time we do, we must make sure that whatever digitalization is coming up is actually in line with the Shariah principles,” he added.

Danbatta said the development in many other IFSB member jurisdictions from 57 countries, actually demonstrated the progress made within these parameters.  

“A lot of effort and work has been done in terms of digitalizing Islamic financial services in their respective jurisdictions, and at the same time without compromising the Sharia principles,” he said.

Fahad Al-Mubarak, Saudi Central Bank Governor, spoke at the event and said the aim of this transformation is for the Islamic financial industry to benefit from innovation.

“Achieving a balance between innovation and status, as the summit seeks to focus on the development of the Islamic financial industry and digital transformation from the perspective of a balance between the ability to benefit from innovation and at the same time enhancing the position and stability of the financial sector,” he said.

“The Islamic financial industry has been able to maintain its demanding growth and has been able to spread geographically to what it is today; present in all continents of the world and the vast majority of countries,” he added.

Ayman Sejiny, CEO of Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector also said Islamic banking is actually finding it very important to have digitalization. 

“In ICD, we are 55 member countries under which we have 119 financial institutions, our financial institutions throughout all member countries usually find digitalization to be an amazing way to reach out and have financial inclusion of our clientele base because of our geographical locations and the widespread of our member countries, it helps out to have digitalization,” he told Arab News.

Topics: Islamic banking Islamic finance Islamic Financial Services Board

Related

Saudi Islamic finance growth strong as social issuance set to rise: S&P
Business & Economy
Saudi Islamic finance growth strong as social issuance set to rise: S&P

Indian startups set for up to $10bn windfall from Japan's SoftBank group

Indian startups set for up to $10bn windfall from Japan's SoftBank group
Updated 12 November 2021
Arab News

Indian startups set for up to $10bn windfall from Japan's SoftBank group

Indian startups set for up to $10bn windfall from Japan's SoftBank group
Updated 12 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Japan investment company SoftBank Group Corp has a warchest of up to $10 billion to invest in Indian companies, the CEO of its investment advisors division revealed at the Bloomberg India Economic Forum on Thursday. 

SoftBank is planning to increase its stakes in India — having invested $3 billion in 2021 — just as global firms grow more wary of bets in China thanks to tighter regulations across a number of industries hurting deals there.

The Japanese company invested early in the Indian market, taking a stake in ride-hailing giant Ola and e-commerce leader Flipkart, before its acquisition by Walmart.

SoftBank also invested in digital payments pioneer Paytm.

India’s tech ecosystem is taking off and SoftBank’s patience will be “rewarded,” SoftBank Investment Advisers CEO Rajeev Misra said, adding: “It is India’s time.”

Additionally, the Japanese company is nearing a deal to buy a stake in Washington-based technology unicorn Icertis, valuing the enterprise software maker at about $5 billion, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The Japanese investor will pay about $80 million for the stake owned by Fidelity-backed Eight Roads Ventures, and is also looking to further raise its holdings in Icertis, which has operations in India, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public.

Deliberations are ongoing and there’s no certainty the transaction will go through, the people said. 

Topics: SoftBank Group Corp. SoftBank Investment Advisers

Related

Update SoftBank hit by $10 billion Vision Fund loss
Business & Economy
SoftBank hit by $10 billion Vision Fund loss
Breaking News Softbank Vision Fund, Mubadala invest in European mobility company TIER
Business & Economy
Softbank Vision Fund, Mubadala invest in European mobility company TIER

Four Saudi firms added to MSCI Small-Cap-Index

Four Saudi firms added to MSCI Small-Cap-Index
Updated 12 November 2021
Arab News

Four Saudi firms added to MSCI Small-Cap-Index

Four Saudi firms added to MSCI Small-Cap-Index
Updated 12 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: US analytics firm MSCI added four Saudi firms to the Small Cap Index in its semi-annual Index Review,  raising the number of constituents from the Kingdom to 52, Argaam reported.

The New York-based company added Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. (AWPT), Astra Industrial Group, Ataa Educational. Co. and National Company for Learning and Education (NCLE).

No company was included in the Leading Companies Index. The total number of Saudi-listed companies under this classification remained unchanged at 34.

All updates will be implemented by the close of trading on Nov. 30, 2021, Argaam said.

Topics: MSCI Emerging Markets Index MSCI

Related

Index publisher MSCI looking at launch of crypto indexes
Business & Economy
Index publisher MSCI looking at launch of crypto indexes

Latest updates

Outline of carbon markets deal emerges at UN climate summit
Outline of carbon markets deal emerges at UN climate summit
El-Sisi reiterates call for foreign forces to leave Libya
El-Sisi reiterates call for foreign forces to leave Libya
Wa’ed startup grants reach $9.59m at Madinah roadshow
Wa’ed startup grants reach $9.59m at Madinah roadshow
Another Wing: DJ Khaled launches chicken wing delivery concept in Dubai
Another Wing: DJ Khaled launches chicken wing delivery concept in Dubai
Air Force official says US to maintain presence in Mideast
Air Force official says US to maintain presence in Mideast

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.