Airbus shaves 20-year demand forecast

Airbus shaves 20-year demand forecast
Updated 13 November 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Airbus shaved its forecast for airplane demand by 0.5 percent compared with pre-pandemic projections on Saturday, offset by a brighter outlook for freighters as the world’s largest jetmakers fight for inaugural sales of large new cargo planes.

Airbus issued new long-term demand forecasts on the eve of the Dubai Airshow, where a battered aviation industry is reeling from the loss of two years’ growth to COVID-19, while striving to defend its environmental plans amid growing climate pressure.

Airbus said it expected a market total of 39,020 jetliner deliveries in the next 20 years, fractionally lower than the 39,213 it predicted two years ago in its last rolling forecast.

The estimate for small planes like the best-selling A320 was essentially flat at 29,690 units, but the outlook for big jets that traditionally dominate the region fell 3.1 percent, reflecting a drop in long-haul travel on top of a glut of such aircraft.

The view echoes that of Boeing which in September cut its 20-year delivery forecast by 1 percent compared to 2019. That tempered greater pessimism seen from Boeing as the crisis peaked in 2020.

Airbus issued slightly weaker forecasts for medium jets — a key battleground that includes its longest-range narrrow-body jet, the A321XLR. Its sales have been causing a headache for Boeing at the top end of its recently troubled 737 MAX range.

Airbus slashed its forecast for average annual growth in passenger traffic to 3.9 percent from 4.3 percent in pre-pandemic 2019.

Topics: Airbus aviation COVID-19

Number of industrial units in Saudi Arabia rises to 8,391 in Q3

Number of industrial units in Saudi Arabia rises to 8,391 in Q3
Updated 13 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The number of industrial units in the Kingdom rose to 8,391 in the third quarter of 2021, Argaam reported citing official figures.
The estimated capital also increased by 6.4 percent as compared to the same period in 2020.
Licensed workers in these factories rose 1 percent to 968,210, according to the Q3 2021 statistical bulletin on industrial licenses issued by the National Industrial Information Center. 
These factories were distributed among 24 activities, led by chemicals and chemical products in terms of capital at SAR 453.5 billion, followed by non-metallic products with a capital of SR 319.1 billion. 
According to the report, the ministry issued 216 new licenses to industrial units in the third quarter with an estimated capital of SR55.2 billion and jobs for 8,200 workers
A total of 284 factories started production with a capital of SR54.5 billion and 15,200 workers.
As many as 1,801 factories with a capital of SR68.5 billion are under construction, employing 78,700 workers.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Industries

UAE to list Salik road toll system on Dubai bourse

UAE to list Salik road toll system on Dubai bourse
Updated 13 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE intends to list the Salik road toll system on the Dubai financial market, Asharq reported on Saturday.

UAE’s Finance Minister Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, who is also Dubai’s deputy ruler, wrote in a tweet: “At the Committee for the Development of Capital Markets and Exchanges in Dubai, we approved a plan for the listing of the electronic toll road system (Salik) on the Dubai Financial Market. Salik is a successful project with huge investment potential.”

Topics: UAE IPO Salik Dubai bourse

UN conference agrees deal aimed at averting climate catastrophe

UN conference agrees deal aimed at averting climate catastrophe
Updated 58 sec ago
Reuters

GLASGOW: UN climate talks in Scotland ended with a global agreement that aimed at least to keep alive hopes of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius, and so maintain a realistic chance of saving the world from catastrophic climate change.
Alok Sharma, the conference chairman, banged down his gavel to signal that there were no decisive objections from the almost 200 national delegations present in Glasgow, ranging from coal- and gas-fueled superpowers to oil producers and Pacific islands being swallowed by the rise in sea levels.
The deal is the result of two weeks of tortuous negotiations in Glasgow that had to be extended for an extra day to balance the demands of climate-vulnerable nations, big industrial powers, and those whose consumption or exports of fossil fuels are vital to their economic development.
“Please don’t ask yourself what more you can seek but ask instead what is enough,” Sharma told delegates in the closing hours.
“Most importantly — please ask yourselves whether ultimately these texts deliver for all our people and our planet.”
The overarching aim set by conference host Britain was one that climate campaigners and vulnerable countries had found far too modest — namely, to keep within reach the 2015 Paris Agreement’s target to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels.
A draft deal circulated early on Saturday in effect acknowledged that commitments made so far to cut emissions of planet-heating greenhouse gases are nowhere near enough, and asked nations to set tougher climate pledges next year, rather than every five years, as they are currently required to do.
Scientists say that to go beyond a rise of 1.5C would unleash extreme sea level rise and catastrophes including crippling droughts, monstrous storms and wildfires far worse than those the world is already suffering.
But national pledges made so far to cut greenhouse emissions — mostly carbon dioxide from burning coal, oil and gas — would only cap the average global temperature rise at 2.4 Celsius.
However, Saturday’s draft, published by the United Nations, did call for efforts to reduce coal use and also the huge subsidies that governments around the world give to the oil, coal and gas that power factories and heat homes — something that no previous climate conference had managed to agree on.
India — whose energy needs are hugely dependent on coal — made last-minute objections to this part of the agreement.
Developing countries argue that rich nations, whose historical emissions are largely responsible for heating up the planet, must pay more to help them adapt to its consequences as well as reducing their carbon footprints.

CLIMATE FINANCE
Britain tried to unblock the issue of climate finance, one of the thorniest, by proposing mechanisms to make sure the poorest nations finally get more of the financial help they have been promised.
The draft urged rich countries to double finance for climate adaptation by 2025 from 2019 levels, offering funding that has been a key demand of small island nations at the conference.
Adaptation funds primarily go to the very poorest countries and currently take up only a small fraction of climate funding.
Britain also said a UN committee should report next year on progress toward delivering the $100 billion per year in overall annual climate funding that rich nations had promised by 2020 but failed to deliver. And it said governments should meet in 2022, 2024 and 2026 to discuss climate finance.
Even $100 billion a year is far short of poorer countries’ actual needs, which could hit $300 billion by 2030 in adaptation costs alone, according to the United Nations, in addition to economic losses from crop failure or climate-related disasters.

Topics: COP26 alok sharma Glasgow climate change

Wa’ed startup grants reach $9.59m at Madinah roadshow

Wa’ed startup grants reach $9.59m at Madinah roadshow
Updated 13 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Wa’ed, the entrepreneurship arm of Aramco, has allocated up to SR8.1 million ($2.15 million) in new seed grants, loans, and VC investments for six Saudi startups during its fifth roadshow stop in Madinah. 

The amount includes Wa’ed’s SR1.9 million venture capital fund in Qreeb, a Saudi-based and ISO-certified e-procurement startup.

The fifth stop was organized in partnership with Namaa Almunawara, the executive arm of the non-profit Waqf Almunawara. Saudi startups from two emerging sectors — supply chain, hospitality and tourism — participated in the event.  

“As we approach our final stop of the roadshow, we are reminded of the incredible innovations that the Saudi entrepreneurs continue to present forward. Our role at Wa’ed is to build the needed support system for those entrepreneurs as they lead a wave of change to reshape our national economy,” said Fahad Alidi, managing director at Wa’ed.

During the event, Wa’ed announced its SR1.9 million VC investment in Qreeb, a digital facility management and e-procurement startup that offers a unified traceable communication platform that connects service providers with registered clients. 

Wa’ed also selected two Saudi-based companies to receive loan agreements including TAP, the telemedicine logistics company providing at-home healthcare and medicine delivery services, who will receive a SR3.5 million loan from Wa’ed, and Storage Station, an e-commerce fulfillment services platform serving online stores, who was qualified for a SR2.5 million loan.

For seed grants, Wa’ed recommended SR75,000 to the first-place winner Taawoni, a platform connecting fresh graduates with training centers to help provide coop training opportunities, SR50,000 to Ajwatech, a digital marketing and shipping platform to ship local dates within the kingdom and abroad, and SR25,000 grant to Wassan, the local maker of modern enclosed sleeping capsules that counts universities and corporates among its clients. 

This raises the total financial support that Wa’ed had dedicated to local entrepreneurs so far throughout the entire roadshow campaign, from September to November, to over SR36 million, divided between 24 Saudi entrepreneurs whose startups had qualified them to receive Wa’ed’s seed grants, loans, or venture capital deals after completing the final onboarding processes.  The center will conclude its Entrepreneurship Roadshow campaign with a final stop planned for Makkah on Dec. 6, during which the center will reviewe a wide range of tech-focused startup participations.  

Applications for the final stop will remain open to all qualified entrepreneurs until Nov. 18. Interested candidates can visit https://waed.net/roadshow

Topics: Wa'ed Saudi Aramco startups Madinah

Iraq’s external public debt drops to $20bn

Iraq’s external public debt drops to $20bn
Updated 13 November 2021
Reuters

CAIRO: Iraq’s external public debt has fallen to $20 billion, the state news agency reported on Saturday, citing the prime minister’s adviser for financial affairs.

Iraq’s foreign debt was $133 billion in September 2020.

Iraq, which relies on oil to fund 95 percent of its 2021 national budget, plans to increase oil exports to 3.4 million barrels per day in the first quarter of 2022.

Topics: Iraq economy

