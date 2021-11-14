Saudia to order wide-body jets to fuel growth, CEO says

You are here

Getty Images
Reuters

Reuters

Saudi Arabian Airlines is planning to place a wide-body aircraft order next year to fuel rapid international expansion plans that will see it and a subsidiary flying to 200 mostly foreign destinations by 2030, Chief Executive Ibrahim Koshy told Reuters on Sunday.


The airline, also known as Saudia, expects to carry 85 million passengers a year by the end of the decade, up from 35 million prior to the pandemic, he said at the Dubai Airshow.


The state owned carrier flew to 90 destinations, including 28 domestic, before the pandemic.

Arab News

Arab News

DUBAI: EDGE Group, an advanced technology group for defense and beyond, on Sunday launched a series of advanced unmanned aerial vehicles on the first day of Dubai Airshow 2021.
QX-5 and QX-6, modern vertical take-off and landing drones, and Rash 2H, a high-precision guided munition system have been designed and manufactured in the UAE. 
Faisal Al-Bannai, CEO and managing director of EDGE said: “The unveiling of new additions to the QX and Rash families, with the prototypes of these ranges launched only nine months ago, highlights our commitment to bringing new advanced products and technologies to market with speed.”
Built for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance applications, border security, and other military operations, QX-5 is a fixed VTOL UAV that is designed for an extended endurance of 16 hours, with a 25 kg payload capacity. Featuring advanced autopilot and communication systems, the tactical drone can be utilized in multiple mission scenarios.
Similarly, QX-6 is a VTOL UAV featuring cutting-edge autopilot and communication systems to perform missions autonomously without the need for remote control.
Ali Al-Yafei, CEO of ADASI, said: “ADASI is transforming future missions with its continuous advancement in unmanned technology. The launch of our new products at this year’s Dubai Airshow demonstrates our sheer dedication to achieving this goal.”
Rash 2H is a cost-effective, high-precision guided munition system capable of swiftly engaging small-to-medium-sized threats. Featuring the highest payload in the Rash family, the system is ideal for patrol missions, border security, and targeting high-value threats. Owing to its laser designation system, Rash 2H ensures accurate target acquisition and tracking for both day and night operations.

HALCON
Sister EDGE company, HALCON, unveiled the Hunter 10 – Tube Launched Drone (10 kg), featuring a take-off weight of 47 kg that can be fired from the back of an armored/artillery vehicle. The drone is suitable for recon and attack missions, operating at a cruising speed of 60 knots, with an endurance of 40 minutes. It features a wingspan of 4.2 meters, length of 3.4 meters, and is run by an electric engine. 
The Hunter 5 – Tube Launched Drone (5 kg) was also unveiled at the Dubai Airshow, possessing a take-off weight of 16kg. The drone is suitable for recon and attack missions, operating at a cruising speed of 40 knots, with an endurance of 30 minutes. It features a wingspan of 2.4 meters, a length of 1.9 meters, and is run by an electric engine.
Commenting on the new array of advanced drones, Saeed Al-Mansoori, CEO of HALCON said: “HALCON as an EDGE company places a strong emphasis on innovation and future-proofing our product range. These UAVs represent the continuing commitment to provide clients with the most advanced platforms that support their evolving mission-critical needs, and we are proud to have the ability to do so from our base right here in the UAE.”
EDGE used its headlining participation at Dubai Airshow to also showcase the Hunter (Hand Launched Drone — Rotary), which possesses a take-off weight of just 2 kg and can be placed into the fight by hand. The drone carries a payload of 400 g, flying at a maximum altitude of 500m. It operates at a cruising speed of 25 knots, is 200mm long, and features twin rotary blades spanning approximately 500mm, which run off an electric engine. The Hunter has a flight endurance of 30 minutes, with a communications range of 5km MITL.   

Fixed-wing drone
A final UAV unveiled at the Dubai Airshow was the Reach-S, which is a fixed-wing drone possessing a take-off weight of 400kg and can carry a payload of up to 120 kg. It can attain an altitude of 19,000 feet, reaching a cruising speed of 80 knots. The drone has a wingspan of 10m and a length of 5.5m, featuring a Rotax 912 engine that provides 24 hours endurance. Reach-S has a communications range of 200 km and is suitable for recon and transportation missions with its reusable functionality.

Image: Shutterstock
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Telecom Company (STC) will launch the third phase for its biggest data center on a dedicated land area exceeding 180,000 square meters, according to the saudi press agency (SPA)

The project, which comes inline with the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI), provides a highly flexible infrastructure, to ensure fluid flow of digital data and information traffic between various technical facilities to run business.

The new phase will be completed within the next months, with 16 data centers including 17,000 storage units and serve 8 parallel sites distributed in 6 cities, SPA reported.

Getty Images
Reuters

  • The carmaker, which is majority owned by China's Geely Holding, currently produces around 800,000 cars annually
Reuters

 Volvo Cars wants to build a third factory in Europe by the middle of the decade, its CFO Bjorn Annwall told German paper Automobilwoche on Sunday, in order to meet its production target of 1.2 million vehicles per year.


The Gothenburg-based company, which became Sweden's second largest listing yet after its IPO in late October with a valuation of $18 billion, currently has two factories in Europe - one in Sweden and the other in Belgium.


"We need both our plants in Europe... but we need more. That's why we want to build a third plant," Annwall said to Automobilwoche. Where that plant will be located is not yet clear, he said.


Volvo Cars was not immediately available for comment.


The carmaker, which is majority owned by China's Geely Holding, currently produces around 800,000 cars annually, Annwall said. It plans to produce purely electric cars by 2030. 

Ziad Sabbah
LAMYAA BAGAZI
Ruba Al-Rashed

Ziad Sabbah LAMYAA BAGAZI Ruba Al-Rashed

CAIRO/RIYADH: The earning season for the third quarter is over with SABIC and Petrochem leading some 26 enlisted companies in the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) that rebounded from a nine-month 2020 net loss to profit this year, according to data compiled by Arab News from Tadawul.

The findings give indications of a positive recovery from the pandemic’s adverse effects on the economy last year.

While SABIC boosted its profits to be the highest this year in terms of value, Petrochem was leading when it comes to the rise in percentage.

The National Petrochemical Company (Petrochem) recorded the most significant change in profit, growing by a staggering 5,400 percent to reach a profit of SR1.2 billion ($320 billion) for the nine-month period ending on 30 September 2021. This was driven by higher product prices and drops in the Zakat provision.

It was followed by Takween Advanced Industries which earned SR50.4 million ($13.4 billion) for 9M 2021, leaping by over 2,000 percent compared to the same period last year. The shift to profits was attributed to increases in revenues and a decline in general and administrative costs.

Sipchem posted an increase of 1,700 percent in its net profit for the first three quarters of 2021 to gain SR2.3 billion ($613 billion). Again, rising revenues contributed to the improvement in profitability this year.

The mean value of the 26 companies' profitability percentage change was 679 percent, while the median value was a lower 223 percent. This demonstrates the outliers' large effects on the mean value.

More than half of the companies experienced a less-than 300 percent expansion in their net profit. Other companies, such as the ones mentioned above, had much higher rates pushing the mean value up considerably.

Overall, when looking at companies that experienced the highest growth rates in their profitability, it was mainly attributed to healthier revenues and higher product prices which might have been the result of a recovering economy following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reasons for improved profitability for the top 10 companies with the highest percentage growth in net profit:

Petrochem: Rise in the company's joint projects’ profit share due to an increase in products’ prices and a fall in zakat provision.

Takween: Jumps in revenue along with drops in general and administrative costs and financial charges.

Sipchem: Increase in revenue as prices rose.

Saudi electricity: Improved profitability was the result of regulatory and financial reforms which included the cancellation of government fee costs. Finance costs also declined.

SABIC: Higher average selling prices pushed profits up while there were no longer the impairment provisions worth SR1.55 billion ($413 million) which were present last year.

Zoujaj: Jumps in associated companies ’profits for the float glass sector due to better performance.

Saudi Industrial Investment Group: Rise in average sales prices of projects’ products and a decrease in Zakat expenses.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia SABIC Tadawul

Arab News

Arab News

Aircraft engine maker Rolls-Royce and UAE’s Etihad Airways signed today a comprehensive agreement to facilitate the development of sustainable aviation. 

The agreement comes as part of Etihad’s broader strategic sustainability program and targets the application of electrification technologies and hybrid systems, for commuter aircraft and the fast-emerging urban air mobility (UAMs) sector. 

“Our long-standing relationship with Etihad Airways provides an excellent foundation to build innovative solutions in aviation as we embark on our common journey towards an increasingly sustainable industry,” Rolls-Royce civil aerospace president, Chris Cholerton, said. 

