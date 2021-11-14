Saudia to order wide-body jets to fuel growth, CEO says

EDGE unveils new series of sophisticated drones at Dubai Airshow

DUBAI: EDGE Group, an advanced technology group for defense and beyond, on Sunday launched a series of advanced unmanned aerial vehicles on the first day of Dubai Airshow 2021.

QX-5 and QX-6, modern vertical take-off and landing drones, and Rash 2H, a high-precision guided munition system have been designed and manufactured in the UAE.

Faisal Al-Bannai, CEO and managing director of EDGE said: “The unveiling of new additions to the QX and Rash families, with the prototypes of these ranges launched only nine months ago, highlights our commitment to bringing new advanced products and technologies to market with speed.”

Built for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance applications, border security, and other military operations, QX-5 is a fixed VTOL UAV that is designed for an extended endurance of 16 hours, with a 25 kg payload capacity. Featuring advanced autopilot and communication systems, the tactical drone can be utilized in multiple mission scenarios.

Similarly, QX-6 is a VTOL UAV featuring cutting-edge autopilot and communication systems to perform missions autonomously without the need for remote control.

Ali Al-Yafei, CEO of ADASI, said: “ADASI is transforming future missions with its continuous advancement in unmanned technology. The launch of our new products at this year’s Dubai Airshow demonstrates our sheer dedication to achieving this goal.”

Rash 2H is a cost-effective, high-precision guided munition system capable of swiftly engaging small-to-medium-sized threats. Featuring the highest payload in the Rash family, the system is ideal for patrol missions, border security, and targeting high-value threats. Owing to its laser designation system, Rash 2H ensures accurate target acquisition and tracking for both day and night operations.

HALCON

Sister EDGE company, HALCON, unveiled the Hunter 10 – Tube Launched Drone (10 kg), featuring a take-off weight of 47 kg that can be fired from the back of an armored/artillery vehicle. The drone is suitable for recon and attack missions, operating at a cruising speed of 60 knots, with an endurance of 40 minutes. It features a wingspan of 4.2 meters, length of 3.4 meters, and is run by an electric engine.

The Hunter 5 – Tube Launched Drone (5 kg) was also unveiled at the Dubai Airshow, possessing a take-off weight of 16kg. The drone is suitable for recon and attack missions, operating at a cruising speed of 40 knots, with an endurance of 30 minutes. It features a wingspan of 2.4 meters, a length of 1.9 meters, and is run by an electric engine.

Commenting on the new array of advanced drones, Saeed Al-Mansoori, CEO of HALCON said: “HALCON as an EDGE company places a strong emphasis on innovation and future-proofing our product range. These UAVs represent the continuing commitment to provide clients with the most advanced platforms that support their evolving mission-critical needs, and we are proud to have the ability to do so from our base right here in the UAE.”

EDGE used its headlining participation at Dubai Airshow to also showcase the Hunter (Hand Launched Drone — Rotary), which possesses a take-off weight of just 2 kg and can be placed into the fight by hand. The drone carries a payload of 400 g, flying at a maximum altitude of 500m. It operates at a cruising speed of 25 knots, is 200mm long, and features twin rotary blades spanning approximately 500mm, which run off an electric engine. The Hunter has a flight endurance of 30 minutes, with a communications range of 5km MITL.

Fixed-wing drone

A final UAV unveiled at the Dubai Airshow was the Reach-S, which is a fixed-wing drone possessing a take-off weight of 400kg and can carry a payload of up to 120 kg. It can attain an altitude of 19,000 feet, reaching a cruising speed of 80 knots. The drone has a wingspan of 10m and a length of 5.5m, featuring a Rotax 912 engine that provides 24 hours endurance. Reach-S has a communications range of 200 km and is suitable for recon and transportation missions with its reusable functionality.