Egypt to host Food Africa starting Dec. 12

CAIRO: The sixth edition of Food Africa 2021 will be held from Dec. 12-14 at the Egypt International Exhibition Center.

The Export Council for Food Industries explained that Food Africa is the largest specialized food exhibition on the African continent, with the participation of more than 250 of the largest companies operating in the food and agriculture industries.

The council is participating as a main partner in the exhibition, within the framework of its vision to develop Egyptian food exports, which amounted to $3.5 billion in 2020, representing 14 percent of total Egyptian non-oil exports.

It also highlighted international exhibitions specialized in the field of export development as being one of the most important tools of international marketing.

The council carried out a promotional campaign for the exhibition in cooperation with the Egyptian Commercial Representation and the Foreign Office to invite and host importers of processed foods in various markets of importance to the Egyptian food sector, according to the results of a study prepared by the council.

The council indicated that it is working with international partners and development programs to support the presence of small and medium-sized companies in the exhibition with the aim of increasing the export base.

Food Africa ​​is an ideal opportunity to train export cadres in these companies so that they may participate effectively in specialized international exhibitions and come into direct contact with importers.

The council indicated that major international participation is expected this year with the presence of pavilions from 22 foreign countries, the most important of which are India, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Jordan, Lebanon, Poland, Pakistan Belarus and Russia, which is participating for the first time with a large pavilion involving 30 Russian companies.

The exhibition has achieved wide local and international fame during its past editions and is considered the largest gathering of food producers in Africa.