Egypt to host Food Africa starting Dec. 12

Egypt to host Food Africa starting Dec. 12
The sixth edition of Food Africa 2021 will be held from Dec. 12-14 at the Egypt International Exhibition Center. (Food Africa)
Updated 11 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt to host Food Africa starting Dec. 12

Egypt to host Food Africa starting Dec. 12
  • Food Africa is the largest specialized food exhibition on the African continent
  • More than 250 of the largest companies operating in the food and agriculture industries will participate
Updated 11 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The sixth edition of Food Africa 2021 will be held from Dec. 12-14 at the Egypt International Exhibition Center.

The Export Council for Food Industries explained that Food Africa is the largest specialized food exhibition on the African continent, with the participation of more than 250 of the largest companies operating in the food and agriculture industries.

The council is participating as a main partner in the exhibition, within the framework of its vision to develop Egyptian food exports, which amounted to $3.5 billion in 2020, representing 14 percent of total Egyptian non-oil exports.

It also highlighted international exhibitions specialized in the field of export development as being one of the most important tools of international marketing.

The council carried out a promotional campaign for the exhibition in cooperation with the Egyptian Commercial Representation and the Foreign Office to invite and host importers of processed foods in various markets of importance to the Egyptian food sector, according to the results of a study prepared by the council.

The council indicated that it is working with international partners and development programs to support the presence of small and medium-sized companies in the exhibition with the aim of increasing the export base.

Food Africa ​​is an ideal opportunity to train export cadres in these companies so that they may participate effectively in specialized international exhibitions and come into direct contact with importers.

The council indicated that major international participation is expected this year with the presence of pavilions from 22 foreign countries, the most important of which are India, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Jordan, Lebanon, Poland, Pakistan Belarus and Russia, which is participating for the first time with a large pavilion involving 30 Russian companies.

The exhibition has achieved wide local and international fame during its past editions and is considered the largest gathering of food producers in Africa.

Topics: Egypt Food Africa Cairo Africa

Strong 6.5 earthquake hits Iran, tremors felt in Saudi Arabia and UAE

Strong 6.5 earthquake hits Iran, tremors felt in Saudi Arabia and UAE
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Strong 6.5 earthquake hits Iran, tremors felt in Saudi Arabia and UAE

Strong 6.5 earthquake hits Iran, tremors felt in Saudi Arabia and UAE
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: An earthquake measuring 6.5 on the Richter scale struck southern Iran on Sunday according to the the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The force of the quake was strong that tremors measuring 2.3 on the Richter scale could be felt across the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

The quake struck sometime around 12pm (GMT).

No casualties or structural damage were reported immediately after the event.

Rights group: Israeli settler violence tool to seize land

Rights group: Israeli settler violence tool to seize land
Updated 20 min 34 sec ago
AP

Rights group: Israeli settler violence tool to seize land

Rights group: Israeli settler violence tool to seize land
Updated 20 min 34 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: Israel has been using settler violence as a “major informal tool” to drive Palestinians from farming and pasture lands in the occupied West Bank, an Israeli rights group said Sunday.
A report by the group B’Tselem detailed the takeover of nearly 11 square miles (30 square kilometers) of farm and pasture land in the territory by settlers over the past five years. That’s an area around half the size of the island of Manhattan.
B’Tselem also challenged repeated claims by the government that violence against Palestinians is carried out by a violent fringe among the settlers and security forces are doing their best to stop it.
Recent months have seen a steep increase in violence committed by Jewish settlers in the West Bank against Palestinians. Last week, a group of Israeli settlers vandalized dozens of cars in a town near Ramallah, and in September, dozens of Israeli settlers attacked a Bedouin village in the southern West Bank, leaving several injured, including a Palestinian toddler.
B’Tselem said the military “does not prevent the attacks, and in some cases, soldiers even participate in them.” It says that law enforcement does little to take action against settlers who commit violent acts against Palestinians “and whitewashes the few cases it is called upon to address.”
“When the violence occurs with permission and assistance from the Israeli authorities and under its auspices, it is state violence. The settlers are not defying the state; they are doing its bidding,” the organization said in its report.
The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.
Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war. In the decades since, it has built dozens of settlements — now home to nearly 500,000 Israelis — that most of the international community considers illegal and an obstacle to peace. The Palestinians seek the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, as part of their future state.
On Friday, a group of Jewish settlers attacked Palestinians harvesting olives who were accompanied by Israeli activists. Two Israelis, including a prominent rabbi and peace activist, were injured in the incident.
Neta Ben Porat, one of the injured activists, said she suffered injuries to her head and arm. She said the entire area is video monitored by the army, and soldiers chose not to come to their aid. The military said in a statement to Army Radio that troops “separated between the sides and dispersed the confrontation” and arrested three settlers.
Rabbis for Human Rights in Israel said in a statement Friday that “the state and its enforcement agencies are failing time after time to ensure the safety of farmers and activists in the harvest, and the blood spilled today is also on their hands.”
Last month, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz called on the military to combat rising settler attacks against Palestinians and Israeli troops in the West Bank to react “systematically, aggressively and uncompromisingly” to such behavior.

Topics: Israel Palestine

Tunisian protesters try to march on suspended parliament

Tunisian protesters try to march on suspended parliament
Updated 40 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

Tunisian protesters try to march on suspended parliament

Tunisian protesters try to march on suspended parliament
Updated 40 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisian police clashed with protesters near the chamber of the suspended parliament on Sunday as demonstrators marched against President Kais Saied’s seizure of political power four months ago.
Hundreds of police had blocked off the area where thousands of protesters were gathering to demand that Saied restore parliament and normal democratic rule.
Increasingly vocal opposition, along with a looming crisis in public finances, may pose a new test of how Saied and the new government he has appointed will tackle threats to their authority.
“Shut down Kais Saied” and “Freedom! Freedom! End the police state!” protesters chanted as they pulled down barriers obstructing the roads leading to the parliament building at the capital’s Bardo palace, leading to clashes.
“We are under one-man rule since July 25... we will stay here until they open the roads and end the siege,” said Jawher Ben Mbarek, a protest leader.
Saied seized nearly all powers in July, suspending the parliament and dismissing the government in a move his critics called a coup, before installing a new prime minister and announcing he could rule by decree.
The president said his actions were needed to end governmental paralysis after years of political squabbling and economic stagnation, and has promised to uphold rights and freedoms won in the 2011 revolution that brought democracy.
His moves appeared to have widespread popularity and thousands of his supporters gathered for a rally to back him last month.
However, several prominent politicians have been arrested and hundreds have faced travel bans, while a former president living outside Tunisia, Moncef Marzouki, faces prosecution for his verbal attacks on Saied.
Sunday’s protest followed clashes last week between police and protesters in the southern town of Agareb in which one person was killed.
“Tunisia is isolated internationally now with the closing of parliament and the coup... we want to restore democracy,” said Abderrouf Betbaib, a former Saied adviser who was at the front of the protest.

Topics: Tunisia Protests

Son of former Libyan ruler Gaddafi runs for president

Son of former Libyan ruler Gaddafi runs for president
Updated 14 November 2021
Reuters

Son of former Libyan ruler Gaddafi runs for president

Son of former Libyan ruler Gaddafi runs for president
  • Gaddafi is one of the most prominent figures expected to run for president
  • A major conference in Paris on Friday agreed to sanction any who disrupt or prevent the vote
Updated 14 November 2021
Reuters

TRIPOLI: Saif al-Islam al-Gaddafi, son of Libya's former leader Muammar al-Gaddafi, registered on Sunday as a presidential candidate for the Dec. 24 election, an official from the electoral commission said.

Gaddafi is one of the most prominent figures expected to run for president - a list that also includes eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar, Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah and parliament speaker Aguila Saleh.
Photographs distributed on social media showed Gaddafi in traditional brown robe and turban, and with a grey beard and glasses, signing documents at the registration centre in the southern town of Sebha.
Despite the public backing of most Libyan factions and foreign powers for elections on Dec. 24, the vote is still in doubt as rival entities squabble over the rules and schedule.
A major conference in Paris on Friday agreed to sanction any who disrupt or prevent the vote, but there is still no agreement on rules to govern who should be able to run.
While Gaddafi is likely to play on nostalgia for the era before the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that swept his father from power and ushered in a decade of chaos and violence, analysts say he may not prove to be a front runner.
The Gaddafi era is still remembered by many Libyans as one of harsh autocracy, while Saif al-Islam and other former regime figures have been out of power for so long they may find it difficult to mobilise as much support as major rivals.

Topics: Libya elections Muammar Gaddafi

Kuwait emir accepts govt resignation

Kuwait emir accepts govt resignation
Updated 14 November 2021
Reuters

Kuwait emir accepts govt resignation

Kuwait emir accepts govt resignation
Updated 14 November 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah accepted on Sunday the resignation of the government, state news agency KUNA reported.
Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah submitted the resignation of his cabinet on Nov. 8.

Topics: Kuwait resignation government

