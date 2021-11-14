You are here

Dana Gas reports nine-month net profit of $279m

Updated 14 November 2021
Arab News

Updated 14 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Higher oil prices have pushed Dana Gas, the Middle East's regional private sector natural gas company back into profit for the nine months to September.

The firm earned a record net profit of $279 million (AED1,025 million), compared to a loss of $379 million (AED1,390 million) in the nine months of 2021.

Other key drivers were improved operational performance and other income. Its profit included "other income" of AED2,229 million and a AED 286 million reversal of impairments related to Egypt assets.

Excluding the other income and impairments, Dana reported profit from operations of AED364 million versus AED113 million for the first nine months of 2020, an increase of 220 percent reflecting strong underlying operating performance on the back of higher oil prices

Revenue for the first nine months of 2021 increased 27 percent to AED1,224 million compared to AED960 million for the same period last year, also supported by higher production in Kurdistan region of Iraq.

Dana's board agreed to pay a dividend of 7 fils per year payable in six monthly installments of 3.5 fils, an increase of 27 percent from the existing 5.5 fils.

A meeting on Dec.9, 2021 will approve the first interim dividend of 3.5 fils per share to be paid in December 2021.

“The steps we have taken to increase production and reduce its cost structure and the progress it has made in increasing collections has well-positioned Dana Gas to benefit from rising energy prices and create shareholder value. Operationally, the company’s production in the KRI grew by 7 percent and is on track with its expansion plans, with first gas from the KM250 project scheduled for April 2023," CEO Patrick Ward said.

"In Egypt, a five-well drilling program has been concluded and the additional production has almost entirely offset natural well declines. Our strong production and robust operational performance, coupled with high oil prices, has resulted in a much stronger financial position,” he added.

 

Topics: Dana Gas Oil Profit

Saudi initiatives are blueprint to tackle climate change, says senior analyst

Saudi initiatives are blueprint to tackle climate change, says senior analyst
Updated 10 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB

Saudi initiatives are blueprint to tackle climate change, says senior analyst

Saudi initiatives are blueprint to tackle climate change, says senior analyst
Updated 10 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB

GLASGOW: Saudi Arabia’s green initiatives represent the Kingdom’ commitment to fight climate change and testimony to its sustainability efforts, said Noura Alissa, a senior international policy analyst at the Saudi Energy Ministry.
Talking to Arab News, Alissa said the Kingdom and other countries in the Middle East are also committed to the Paris Agreement. In addition to that, she added, Saudi Arabia is taking measures locally to mitigate the impacts of climate change and contribute to the global efforts to reduce carbon emissions. 
“Before we came to (attend) COP26, we had the inaugural event of the Saudi Green Initiative, we had the Youth Green Summit and we also had the Middle East Green Initiative so for the Kingdom that was a moment for us to declare our aim of reaching net-zero (target) by 2060, as well as nearly double our previous nationally determined contributions and sort of present to the world a roadmap that we seek to use to reach emissions reduction target,” Alissa told Arab News.
“I think perhaps the unique feature of the Saudi Green Initiative, which can be even compared to other (international) initiatives, is that it’s very comprehensive in nature,” she said. “We’re trying to say here that we’ve really studied every single effort domestically, (not only) from the environmental side, but (also) its technological aspects and how we can bring these all together to have one comprehensive view?”
The Saudi initiative includes increasing renewables to 50 percent of the Kingdom’s energy mix by 2030, hydrogen and carbon capture, she said.
Alissa said the initiative also includes afforestation efforts not only in Saudi Arabia but in the wider Middle East as well.
“It also includes setting up a regional fund for clean energy, and providing clean cooking solutions for 50 million people worldwide,” Alissa said. 
The initiative, the analyst said, seeks multi-stakeholder engagement across all industries in both the public and private sectors.

Topics: COP26 Saudi Arabia SGI

Tatweer signs tripartite financing deal to support housing project

Tatweer signs tripartite financing deal to support housing project
Updated 4 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Tatweer signs tripartite financing deal to support housing project

Tatweer signs tripartite financing deal to support housing project
Updated 4 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Tatweer, a program affiliated with Saudi Arabia’s Real Estate Development Fund, on Sunday signed the first financing agreement with Riyad Bank and Modern Homes Co. 
The deal aims at helping the real estate company develop Durrat Al-Madinah, a project of the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs.
The project will be completed by the end of March 2023. It includes 1,122 housing units of various sizes.

Topics: Tatweer #Saudi Real Estate Fund Saudi Arabia

Kingdom’s low-cost flyadeal signs 7-year deal with GE Aviation

Kingdom’s low-cost flyadeal signs 7-year deal with GE Aviation
Updated 40 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Kingdom’s low-cost flyadeal signs 7-year deal with GE Aviation

Kingdom’s low-cost flyadeal signs 7-year deal with GE Aviation
Updated 40 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s low-cost carrier flyadeal, a subsidiary of Saudia, on Sunday signed a seven-year TrueChoice Overhaul agreement on the first day of the Dubai Airshow.

The deal aims to provide time and material required to overhaul flyadeal’s fleet of CFM56-5B engines.  

“GE Aviation is honored to provide maintenance, repair and overhaul services and material to support flyadeal’s growth in the Middle East. This agreement will enable us to provide high-quality OEM service to keep flyadeal’s CFM56-5B engine fleet flying,” said Russell Stokes, GE Aviation Services president and chief executive officer.

As part of the agreement, GE Aviation will provide flyadeal an end-to-end engine management solution, combining engine overhaul services along with logistics for engine removals, changes and leases. Previously, the cost and logistics of engine removal, delivery and collection was the responsibility of the airline or lessor customer. The company’s turnkey approach means these logistics will be handled by GE and its suppliers.

 “We are delighted to be working with GE Aviation in developing its first integrated turnkey engine services program which addresses the complete A to Z needs of flyadeal under a single vendor agreement between GE and flyadeal. 

The TrueChoice suite of engine maintenance offerings incorporates an array of GE capabilities and customization across an engine’s lifecycle. 

Topics: flyadeal Saudia GE Dubai Airshow

Eurozone’s industrial output down by 0.2%: Economic wrap

Eurozone’s industrial output down by 0.2%: Economic wrap
Updated 14 November 2021
LAMYAA BAGAZI
Ruba Alrashed
Ziad Sabbah

Eurozone’s industrial output down by 0.2%: Economic wrap

Eurozone’s industrial output down by 0.2%: Economic wrap
Updated 14 November 2021
LAMYAA BAGAZI Ruba Alrashed Ziad Sabbah

RIYADH/CAIRO: The eurozone’s industrial production went down by a monthly rate of 0.2 percent, building on the last month’s drop of 1.7 percent, the Eurostat said. 

This was driven by a 0.7 percent decline in output of capital goods and a 0.2 percent fall in production of intermediate goods.

On an annual basis, the eurozone’s industrial production grew by 5.2 percent in September, up from the previous month’s 4.9 percent, according to data published by Eurostat.

India’s inflation 

India’s annual inflation rate reached 4.5 percent in October, up from 4.4 percent in September due to a slight rise in food prices, official data showed.  

Food price inflation rose to 0.85 percent from 0.68 percent in the previous month despite a decrease in the cost of vegetables by 19.4 percent. 

However, this was the fourth consecutive month in which inflation remained within the Reserve Bank of India’s target range of 2-6 percent, leaving room for the central bank to keep interest rates steady.

Prices in Argentina

On the other hand, Argentina’s yearly inflation rate declined slightly to a still high 52.1 percent in October, down from 52.5 percent in September, official data revealed. 

Meanwhile, the monthly rate was constant at 3.5 percent in October. That remained the highest monthly inflation since April. 

Interest rate 

As expected, Mexico’s central bank increased its benchmark policy rate by 25 bps to reach 5 percent. This is the country’s fourth interest rate hike in a row. 

The bank held that, despite the current shocks in inflation being transitory, they might still affect price formation and inflation. Hence, the bank decided to implement a contractionary monetary policy.

Industrial production
Industrial output in India rose by 3.1 percent year on year in September, easing from the previous month's 12 percent jump, India’s Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation said.  This was driven by a slowdown in output of all sectors.

On a monthly basis, industrial output fell by 2.6 percent, after a 0.1 percent drop in August.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s industrial production growth recorded the lowest reading since September 2020. Industrial output in the country rose annually by 8.9 percent in September compared to 14 percent in the previous month, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute.

Output for capital and intermediate goods grew at slower rates contributing to the slowdown in industrial output growth. However, durable consumer goods jumped by a higher rate in September compared to August.

Topics: eurozone India Argentina economy industry Inflation

Saudi Ports Authority signs deal to develop cruise terminal at Dammam port

Saudi Ports Authority signs deal to develop cruise terminal at Dammam port
Updated 14 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi Ports Authority signs deal to develop cruise terminal at Dammam port

Saudi Ports Authority signs deal to develop cruise terminal at Dammam port
Updated 14 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ports Authority, or Mawani, on Sunday signed a agreement with Cruise Saudi and Globe Marine Services Company to develop a cruise terminal and berths at ports in Dammam and Yanbu.

Under the agreement, a new cruise terminal and two berths will be developed at the King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam. Two berths will be constructed at the Yanbu Commercial Port.

The move is part of Mawani’s ongoing efforts to empower the Kingdom’s tourism sector by supporting cruises along the coastlines of the Arabian Gulf and the Red Sea, in line with the Kingdom’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy.

Mawani CEO Omar bin Talal Harir said this agreement will further elevate Saudi Arabia’s position as a leader in the cruise industry.

Topics: Saudi Ports Authority Saudi Arabia Cruise industry Dammam Yanbu

