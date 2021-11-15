You are here

Polish Muslim leader helps feed migrants and soldiers

Mechal Szczenowicz shows vegetable that people have donated to make soup for the migrants. (AP)
Mechal Szczenowicz shows vegetable that people have donated to make soup for the migrants. (AP)
  • The AP visited him on Saturday in a restaurant where he and other volunteers were preparing a large pot of steaming chicken and vegetable soup
BOHONIKI, Poland: Maciej Szczęsnowicz cried when he saw migrants at the border for the first time, hungry and exhausted from the ordeal of being stuck while trying to enter from Belarus.
The chairman of the local Muslim community in the eastern Polish village of Bohoniki, Szczęsnowicz saw people so tired they could no longer stand, so hungry that they picked mushrooms from the ground to eat and when given an apple, ate the seeds.
But what hurt him the most was hearing the sounds of their suffering.
“It’s the sound of the crying and screaming of the children,” he said. “It’s the worst thing.”
As Poland has seen migrants from the Middle East crossing from Belarus into an area of forests and swamps, Szczęsnowicz has gotten to work helping to collect clothing and prepare food for them.
A large number of migrants appeared this week at Poland’s border, intensifying a political standoff between the European Union and Belarus. With a buildup of forces on the border, Szczęsnowicz is also helping to feed soldiers and other service people protecting the country.
The AP visited him on Saturday in a restaurant where he and other volunteers were preparing a large pot of steaming chicken and vegetable soup. It was destined for soldiers and other guards on the border, but he hopes that some also makes its way to the migrants.
While the border zone is off-limits due a state of emergency in force since early September, his delivery of soup to the border has given him access others do not have — and a view of the suffering of the people just across razor wire fences in Belarus.
Thousands of migrants have been trying for months to slip through Poland’s eastern border from Belarus, hoping to make their way toward Western Europe.
To Polish and EU politicians, the arrival of the migrants, most of whom are Muslims from the Middle East, is viewed as a problem to stop.
But there is a significant number of Poles who simply see human beings in need of a helping hand and have been seeking ways to help them. Medics have been going into the woods to provide medical help to those who manage to slip through. They are often sick or injured. Meanwhile, people across the country have been donating money to organizations taking food and other help to the migrants in the forests.
Most of the volunteers are Roman Catholic, as is their country, but Szczęsnowicz heads the Muslim community in Bohoniki, where a tiny minority still lives that is descended from a population of Muslim Tatars who settled in the area 600 years ago.
Still, he says his Muslim identity is only secondary when it comes to helping migrants.
“We are supposed to help everybody who entered the Polish border. Everybody, yes, because they are human,” he said.
Already the situation in the region can be deadly, with nine deaths reported so far, including the death of a young Syrian man reported on Saturday. The risks grow as winter approaches.
Szczęsnowicz fears that “here will simply be more deaths.”

Topics: Poland BOHONIKI

JOHANNESBURG: The funeral of South Africa’s last white president, Frederik Willem (FW) de Klerk, who died on Thursday aged 85, will take place on Nov. 21 in a private ceremony, his foundation said in a statement on Sunday.
De Klerk, who won praise worldwide for his role in scrapping apartheid and shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Nelson Mandela in 1993, has a complex legacy that left many grappling with conflicting emotions following his death.
The country’s Black population remains angered by his actions during apartheid and for his failure to curb political violence in the run up to South Africa’s first democratic elections in 1994. Many argued against him being granted a state funeral — a privilege his foundation’s statement
confirmed he is not set to enjoy.
“The FW de Klerk Foundation wishes to announce that FW de Klerk’s cremation and funeral will take place on Sunday, 21 November,” it said in statement.
“It will be a private ceremony for family members and will not be open to media,” it said, providing no further detail.

De Klerk died aged 85 after a battle with cancer. After his death, his foundation published a video in which he apologized for crimes against other ethnic groups during decades of white minority rule in South Africa. He had previously refused to apologize and prompted backlash as recently as last year when he said he did not believe apartheid was a crime against humanity. On the other hand, he angered right-wing Afrikaners who viewed him as a traitor to their causes of white supremacy and nationalism by ending apartheid.
Remarks on his death from world leaders and citizens alike reflected the difficult space in history he occupied, a key player in one of the most infamous oppressive regimes but also one who moved to bring it to an end.
For some, his death marked a new chapter for South Africa.
“I feel like his death helps South Africa move forward in a way, away from all the criticism, the negativity, the racism,” 30-year-old South African Pusiletso Makofane said in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Topics: South Africa

Pope: Don’t judge the poor, often victims of injustice

Francis has used his papacy since 2013 to draw attention to those living on society’s margins. The Catholic Church dedicated the day to the world’s poor. (AP)
Francis has used his papacy since 2013 to draw attention to those living on society’s margins. The Catholic Church dedicated the day to the world’s poor. (AP)
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis decried societies which rush indifferently past the poor, often judging them instead of helping them, as he celebrated Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica attended by 2,000 indigent people.

During his homily, Francis also made an made the appeal against what he called “growing indifference” to the poor, who, he said, are often forced into poverty by injustice.
Francis has used his papacy since 2013 to draw attention to those living on society’s margins. The Catholic Church dedicated the day to the world’s poor.
“We are part of a history marked by tribulation, violence, suffering and injustice, ever awaiting a liberation that never seems to arrive,” Francis said.
“Those who are most wounded, oppressed and even crushed, are the poor, the weakest links in the chain.”
He said by focusing on the poor the Church “asks us not to turn aside, not to be afraid to take a close look at the suffering of those most vulnerable.”
The pontiff lamented the “poverty into which they are often forced, victims of injustice and the inequality of a throwaway society that hurries past without seeing them and without scruple abandons them to their fate.”

The pontiff didn’t specifically cite the impact of climate change on the poor, who could be forced to flee their homes due to droughts and floods.
But Francis added that “unless our hope translates into decisions and concrete gestures of concern, justice, solidarity and care for our common home, the sufferings of the poor will not be relieved, the economy of waste that forces them to live on the margins will not be converted, their expectations will not blossom anew.”
He encouraged people to improve the world by “breaking bread with the hungry, working for justice, lifting up the poor and restoring their dignity.”
Charity workers were among those invited to the Mass, along with those they assist.
Francis issued a plea to bring hope to the world through “tenderness to the poor, without judging them.”

Topics: Pope Francis

Tribe in northeast India seeks to change inheritance laws

Tribe in northeast India seeks to change inheritance laws
NEW DELHI: Lawmakers belonging to the Khasi tribe in northeast India are seeking to give equal inheritance rights to daughters and sons, in a move that women members of the group fear will introduce patriarchal norms to one of the world’s last matrilineal communities.

In the northeastern Indian state of Meghalaya, women control property and inheritance.

In accordance with Khasi traditional law, children receive their mother’s last name and husbands move into the homes of their wives. The youngest daughter is the custodian of ancestral land and property. She also looks after the parents and becomes the head of the household after her mother’s death.

For some time, male lawmakers of the group have been trying to introduce change, and last week submitted to the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council a new law proposal, the Khasi Inheritance of Property Bill 2021, which they say will allow Khasi parents to divide ancestral property according to their wills.

“The objective of the bill is to streamline the inheritance of self-acquired property and ancestral property from the parents to children,” the council’s head, Titosstarwell Chyne, told Arab News. “According to the bill, we give space to parents to get chance to give equal shares even to boys, not only to girls,” he said.

“This is not a major change, but an attempt to give parents greater leverage in distributing properties equally among children.”

But women in the Khasi community see the changes suggested by the male-dominated legislative body as an attempt to take away their rights.

Hasina Kharbhih, founder of the Meghalaya-based Impulse NGO network, said that the development is “bringing patriarchal influences into the age-old tradition.”

She told Arab News: “This is basically taking away the rights that have been practiced by women — rights that have been inherited.”

What Kharbhih particularly objected to is a provision in the bill that would deprive Khasi women of their inheritance rights if they marry outside their community. “I am the youngest daughter,” Kharbhih said. “We are allowed to marry outside our community as long you keep the surname and children keep the surname. It is a practice that has been there for ages.”

Angela Rangad, another Khasi woman activist in Meghalaya, said that the bill aimed to “destroy the matrilineal system,” adding: “Along with lineage, custodianship of ancestral property is a defining organizing principle of Khasi matrilineal society, and hence needs to be celebrated and protected.

“This newly proposed law will destroy matrilineal society as we know it and one needs to also question if the KHADC even has the jurisdiction to invent new customs which is what this new bill is doing.”

Patricia Mukhim, editor of Meghalaya’s oldest English-language newspaper, The Shillong Times, said that the bill is “aimed at disempowering women and is very patriarchal in nature.”

She also questioned how the bill was proposed with no public discussion. “Usually, a public discussion takes place before tabling any bill in the legislative assembly, but no such discussion took place in the case of this bill,” Mukhim told Arab News. “The district council does not have any women. It’s a male club. Even if women want to give arguments, they can’t, because they are not in the council.”

For some male commentators such as Starfing Pdahkasiej, a Khasi journalist based in Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya, the bill is not anti-women, but rather an attempt to strive for equality.

He said: “Do those women who call the bill anti-women want their daughters to live in a mansion while their sons live on the streets?

“The bill was needed a long time back,” he added. “It will allow both male and female family members to inherit something.”

Topics: Meghalaya The Law of Inheritance

26 Maoist militants killed in Indian police ambush

26 Maoist militants killed in Indian police ambush
MUMBAI: Police in India’s western state of Maharashtra have killed at least 26 Maoist militants, including a top leader, in an ambush operation in dense forest, a top government official said on Sunday.

The Maoists, also known as Naxals, have waged an armed struggle against government forces for decades. Militants of the extreme left-wing insurgent movement say they are fighting for the poor who have been left behind in India’s economic boom.

“Twenty-six Naxals, including six women were killed in Gadchiroli district. Milind Teltumbde, a central committee member, was also killed on Saturday,” Dilip Valse Patil, Maharashtra’s home minister told reporters.

Saturday’s operation took place in Gadchiroli district, on the border between Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh states, around 1,000 km east of Mumbai. The encounter between police and militants lasted for nearly 10 hours, said Ankit Goyal, Gadchiroli’s superintendent of police.

“We had inputs that Naxals were camped in the forest. When special forces raided the area the Naxalities started firing on security forces and in retaliation the security forced engaged in the firing,” he said.

The Maoists, considered India’s biggest internal security threat, operate in mineral-rich territory in the east and south of the country known as the “red corridor,” which has shrunk in recent years because of heavy operations against them.

Teltumbde, a leader of the group who was killed was carrying a reward of 5 million rupees on his head for his alleged involvement in violent activities and was said to be backbone of Naxalite movement in the region.

Topics: Maharashtra Maoist

UK counter-terrorist police arrest three after car blast

UK counter-terrorist police arrest three after car blast
LONDON: Counter-terrorism officers arrested three people after a vehicle explosion outside the Women's Hospital in Liverpool, northern England, left one person dead and another injured on Sunday, police said, adding that they were leading the investigation.
The police said a male passenger in the car was declared dead at the scene, while the driver, who was also a man, was injured and remains in hospital in a stable condition.
British interior minister Priti Patel said in a tweet she is being kept regularly updated on the incident.
Three men - aged 29, 26, and 21 - were detained in the Kensington area of the city and arrested under the Terrorism Act, the police said in a statement.
Police understood that the car involved was a taxi that pulled up at the hospital shortly before the explosion occurred.
Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said police were called to reports of a car explosion just before 1100 GMT on Sunday.
"Work is still ongoing to establish what has happened," she told media.
"We are keeping an open mind as to what caused the explosion but given how it has happened, out of caution, counter-terrorism police are leading the investigation supported by Merseyside Police."
The police said the explosion had not been declared a terrorist incident at this stage. 

Topics: Liverpool England

