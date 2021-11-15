You are here

Almunajem IPO starts today for Institutional investors

Almunajem IPO starts today for Institutional investors
Updated 15 November 2021
Arab News

Almunajem IPO starts today for Institutional investors

Almunajem IPO starts today for Institutional investors
Updated 15 November 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: The institutional part of the initial public offering in the Almunajem Foods is starting today.

HSBC Saudi Arabia, the financial advisor, and book manager in the IPO, said that the price range for the offering was set between SR55 to SR60 per share.

HSBC added in a statement on Saudi stock exchange Tadawul that the minimum number of offering shares for institutions is 100,000 shares, while the maximum is 3 million shares.

The market value of the company upon listing will range between SR3.3 billion and SR3.6 billion.

The company said earlier it plans initially to offer 18 million shares representing 30 percent of its capital fully to institutional investors, and it may reduce that later to 16.2 million shares.   

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia IPO

175,000 Saudi families benefit from Sakani program in 10 months

175,000 Saudi families benefit from Sakani program in 10 months
Updated 11 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

175,000 Saudi families benefit from Sakani program in 10 months

175,000 Saudi families benefit from Sakani program in 10 months
Updated 11 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: A total of 175,520 families benefited from the various housing solutions offered by the Saudi Housing Ministry’s Sakani program since the beginning of this year until the end of October, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Of the total, 149,619 families have reported moved to their new homes purchased through the ministry’s program. 

The program offers two types of subsidized loans, one for ready-made housing units and the other meant for under-construction buildings.

The Ministry of Housing and the Real Estate Development Fund formed Sakani in 2017 to facilitate homeownership in the Kingdom through the creation of new housing stock, allocating plots and homes to nationals, and financing their purchase. It has a goal of reaching 70 percent homeownership by 2030.

 

Topics: Sakani Housing Ministry Real Estate Development Fund

Saudi geological program to attract investments worth over $1bn

Saudi geological program to attract investments worth over $1bn
Updated 12 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi geological program to attract investments worth over $1bn

Saudi geological program to attract investments worth over $1bn
  • Program aims to build a database of Kingdom's geological and mineral information, says CEO
Updated 12 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Geological Survey Program initiatives related to the mining sector are expected to attract investments worth about SR3.8 billion (over $1 billion), CEO Abdullah Al-Shamrani told CNBC Arabia.

These initiatives contribute to facilitating investors who wish to obtain information about the mining sector in the Kingdom, he said.

The initial results of the program are promising, said Al-Shamrani. The program will cover the largest survey operation in the world in terms of area and is expected to be completed within three years, he said.

Six projects were documented within the project, four of which are related to the geological survey and their contracts were signed and work began in some fields, according to Al-Shamrani.

Mineral resources in the Kingdom are estimated at SR5 trillion, according to the official. Preliminary results of the survey showed presence of large gold reserves in the Kingdom estimated at around $230 billion, he said. 

Al-Shamrani said the program is aimed at building a database of geological and mineral information.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Geological Survey minerals

Saudia, Boeing sign deal to boost fleet operations 

Saudia, Boeing sign deal to boost fleet operations 
Updated 34 min 42 sec ago
ONE CARLO DIAZ

Saudia, Boeing sign deal to boost fleet operations 

Saudia, Boeing sign deal to boost fleet operations 
Updated 34 min 42 sec ago
ONE CARLO DIAZ

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s national carrier Saudia has signed an agreement with Boeing to improve fleet operations of the 787 Dreamliner and 777 jets. 

The deal will allow Saudia to use Boeing’s services in digital analytics and to modify the cabin interiors of the 777 fleet, the pair announced on Monday. 

“As ever, Saudia is continuously focused on operational efficiency, optimal fleet utilization, and deployment,” Ibrahim Koshy, CEO of Saudia, said.

Boeing’s Optimized Maintenance Program (OMP) and Airplane Health Management (AHM) services will allow the Saudi airline to use data in maintenance operations, “improving quality and speed of maintenance decisions,” he added. 

The deal also outlines Boeing’s role in modifying the interiors of the 777 fleet, including design, certification, and supplying the parts required for completion. 

Topics: Saudia Boeing Dubai Airshow

TRSDC's sustainability projects already started, environment head says

TRSDC's sustainability projects already started, environment head says
Updated 39 min 20 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB

TRSDC's sustainability projects already started, environment head says

TRSDC's sustainability projects already started, environment head says
Updated 39 min 20 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB

GLASGOW: The Red Sea Development Co. has already started implementing projects to protect and preserve the area where the company plans to build the world's largest sustainable tourism destination, its head of environment and sustainability said.

The company, known as TRSDC, has started a waste management system to handle waste from construction even during its early stages of development, Raed Albasseet said on the sidelines of COP26.

TRSDC is now one of the top ranking sustainable tourism developers of the world as it scored high in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark.

The developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism project achieved an overall score of 91 out of 100 in this year’s ESG-assessment and benchmark exercise by GRESB, up from 84 a year ago.

Last month, it has signed a single multiple deal to operate nine hotels that will open in the first phase of the Red Sea development project next year. International hospitality firms will run nine of the 16 properties under development taking over more than 1,700 hotel rooms of 3000 for the first phase of the project.

The tourism development on Saudi Arabia’s west coast is set to be completed in 2030 and will offer 50 hotels with up to 8,000 hotel rooms and around 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites.

 

Topics: COP26 The Red Sea Development Co. (TRSDC) sustainability

Dubai's utility asks banks to pitch for $25bn IPO: Bloomberg

Dubai’s utility asks banks to pitch for $25bn IPO: Bloomberg
Updated 55 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai’s utility asks banks to pitch for $25bn IPO: Bloomberg

Dubai’s utility asks banks to pitch for $25bn IPO: Bloomberg
Updated 55 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has called on banks to pitch for a role on an initial public offering that could value the utility at $25 billion, Bromberg reported.

DEWA has named Moelis as an adviser on what will likely be the city’s biggest listing yet and the Dubai government-owned company would likely choose a mix of international and local banks.

While Dubai companies are required to sell at least 25 percent of their shares in the IPO, the utility may attempt to list a smaller amount initially, according to Bromberg.

The deal could be the first of 10 IPOs of state companies planned by Dubai as it seeks to revive trading on its bourse and catch up with Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, which have both seen multiple listings in recent months.

Topics: Dubai DEWA IPO

