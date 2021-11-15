You are here

Confident Saudi Arabia face a wounded Vietnam with eyes firmly on Qatar 2022

Confident Saudi Arabia face a wounded Vietnam with eyes firmly on Qatar 2022
Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard during a training session in Hanoi before Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Vietnam. (SAFF)
Updated 15 November 2021
John Duerden

Confident Saudi Arabia face a wounded Vietnam with eyes firmly on Qatar 2022

Confident Saudi Arabia face a wounded Vietnam with eyes firmly on Qatar 2022
  • Herve Renard’s men chase a win and 16 points from six matches in Group B, with World Cup qualification closer than ever
Updated 15 November 2021
John Duerden

On the face of it, Saudi Arabia’s 2022 World Cup qualifier in Vietnam should be an away banker. The team at the top of Group B, with 13 points from five games, will be expected to win against the team at the bottom that has lost all five matches so far.

Vietnam are hoping that this is the attitude that the Green Falcons will have and any complacency could be costly. The watchword in the camp is focus.

Vietnam are something of a cornered beast at the moment. The Golden Stars may not be going to the World Cup next year, but they can still have a large say in which teams from the group will or will not be in Qatar.

It will be annoying for Saudi Arabia if, on the way back home from a solid 0-0 result in Sydney, they drop points in Hanoi. Already Herve Renard’s men are looking good for a sixth World Cup appearance, and three more points on the road will give them 16 from six.

Given that 19 points was enough to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, it is fairly safe to assume that Saudi Arabia will get the job done in the four games remaining.

This is also the last game of 2021, with a couple of months’ break before the qualification action resumes in January. It would be ideal to still be clear at the top of the group for the new year.

A win, and staying on top of the group, will be vital for the West Asians to keep the pressure off when they face Australia and Japan next year.

The team arrived in Hanoi on Friday on a specially chartered flight from Sydney. Confidence is high after a good performance in the driving rain against Australia. Had chances been taken late in the game, the draw could have become a win, but nevertheless the result will have increased confidence in a team already going well.

Defensively, Saudi Arabia looked solid and did not miss Mohammed Al-Owais too much as stand-in goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Rubaie was impressive. The team was well-drilled and well-organized, and there was a lot to like about the 90 minutes. More of the same is needed on Tuesday. If visitors match their intensity with the hard work they showed in Sydney, they will get chances to win the game.

“We played well against Australia and while we could not get the three points that we wanted, it was a positive result for us,” Renard told reporters. “We know that Vietnam are a good team and we will stay focused on getting the right result.”

Vietnam will naturally present a different kind of opponent. The two teams met in the opening game of the round. The Golden Stars’ talismanic attacking midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai opened the scoring in Riyadh with a fine shot from outside the area.

The scoreline stayed the same until 10 minutes into the second half when Do Duy Manh was sent off and Salem Al-Dossari scored the penalty. The home team ran out 3-1 winners to get the final stage off to a flying start.

The initial delight in Vietnam at making the final round of qualification for the first time has worn off after five losses.

Coach Park Hang-seo has just signed a new contract, but even third place — the top two from each group go automatically to the World Cup, while finishing third means the play-offs — is no longer a possibility.

Now Vietnam are playing for pride and that can spell danger. 

There is growing pressure and criticism of the coach. Park is pragmatic at the best of times and has told his players to get a result at all costs.

The Southeast Asians will likely look a little different this time compared with September. In Riyadh, they played a 4-3-3, Park’s favored format for some time. Against Japan, however, he changed to a 5-3-2. The three central defenders are flanked by two wing-backs, Nguyen Phong Hong Duy and Vu Van Thanh.

Against Japan, Hong Duy had a torrid time and most of the attacks against Vietnam so far in the group have come down the flanks. How Al-Dossari and Fahad Al-Muwallad perform could be key. If they can get to grips with the wing-backs then there is a lot of space behind that will allow Saudi Arabia to cause huge problems. 

The more creative players, such as Quang Hai and Nguyen Cong Phuong, who was unavailable for the game in Riyadh, have looked a little jaded lately, but still have the ability to make things happen.

But, then, so do Saudi Arabia. This has been a great year for the national team, and it will be frustrating if the final qualifier of 2021 results in anything other than a win. The 2022 World Cup is so close and victory in Hanoi will bring Qatar firmly into view.

Topics: 2022 FIFA World Cup Saudi Arabia football sport

Updated 15 November 2021

Updated 15 November 2021

THE HAGUE: The Dutch campaign to qualify for next year’s World Cup suffered another blow after coach Louis van Gaal fell and injured his hip, Dutch media reported on Monday.
Van Gaal, 70, cycled to his hotel after a training session ahead of the team’s crucial qualifier against Norway on Tuesday when the accident happened.
“Van Gaal was parking his bicycle at the hotel when he slipped and landed on his hip,” De Telegraaf daily tabloid said.
“A visit to the hospital confirmed he did not need surgery,” the paper said, but a Royal Dutch Football Federation (KNVB) official told the paper “Louis can’t walk and is in a wheelchair.”
“He will do everything he can to make Tuesday’s game,” the official said.
Van Gaal, sometimes nicknamed the “Iron Tulip” for his no-nonsense approach to coaching, arrived at Monday’s training session in a golf cart.
The KNVB could not immediately be reached for comment.
Van Gaal’s injury is the latest blow in the Netherlands’ quest to get to Qatar.
The team captained by Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk squandered a 2-0 lead on Saturday against Montenegro after the hosts equalized with two goals in the last 10 minutes of the game, robbing the Dutch of a guaranteed ticket to Qatar.
The Dutch still head Group G but are just two points ahead of Turkey, who thrashed Gibraltar 6-0 on Sunday.
The Orange face Norway in Rotterdam on Tuesday in the final round of matches while Turkey travel to Montenegro.
If the Dutch beat Norway, they will be assured of a place in Qatar and even a draw could see them through, but they could be eliminated if they lose, missing out on a second successive World Cup finals.

Topics: Louis van Gaal Dutch football 2022 FIFA World Cup

Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship off to a flying start

Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship off to a flying start
Updated 15 November 2021
Arab News

Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship off to a flying start

Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship off to a flying start
  • Kazakhstan National Team claims Boys Best Academy title ahead of Al-Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club and Sharjah Self Defence Club, while the girls’ crown was taken by Palm Sports
Updated 15 November 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The 13th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, the sport’s largest event on the global calendar, kicked off on Sunday with the age group categories taking center-stage at the six-day event.

Athletes between the ages of 4 and 17 took to 11 mats at the packed Jiu-Jitsu Arena in a series of matches across the infant, junior, teen and juvenile categories.

Running until Nov. 19, the 13th ADWPJJC has attracted 4,000 athletes to the end-of-season tournament, and while elite athletes will compete later in the week, day one belonged to the youngsters.

The Best Academy Boys title was won by the Kazakhstan National Team (1,843 points) ahead of Al-Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club (1,327 points) and Sharjah Self Defence Club (1320 points).

In the girls’ championship, the Best Academy crown was won by Palm Sports 777 (1,165 points), with Al-Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club second (1,155 points) and Al-Jazira Club (1,035 points) in third.

“Day one of the ADWPJJC is always a special occasion as we get to see the future champions of our sports right here on the mats at the Jiu Jitsu Arena, the global home of jiu-jitsu. However, today exceeded all our expectations,” said Mohammed Salem Al-Dhaheri, vice president of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation.

“The level of participation, from within the UAE and across the world, shows (the) great dedication of the athletes and their families, and underlines the work we are doing as a federation to raise awareness of this sport that teaches us so much. There were some truly exceptional performances, but the real success was the level of respect and support the athletes had for one another.

“Thanks to the ongoing support of our country’s wise leadership and the dedication of the parents and coaches, who devote time and effort in helping to shape our young athletes, today has shown us the sport is on the right track,” he added.

One of those athletes who made the long trip to Abu Dhabi was Alanis Dos Santos, who came all the way from Brazil. The 14-year-old’s efforts paid off as she took gold in the Teen Girls -57kg orange belt final.

“Today is something really big for me, really special. It’s a privilege just to come here and compete, so to win a gold makes it even better,” said Dos Santos. “Abu Dhabi gives so much importance to jiu-jitsu and it’s made me want to come and compete here this year. I have flown in specifically for this competition and I am happy I was able to win. In future I want to come back and win here again.”

Dzhamal Ruzakhunov, 14, also made a successful trip with the Kazakhstan delegation for the back-to-back mega events — last week’s Ju-Jitsu World Championship, and ADWPJJC.

“This is very important for me. I won bronze at the JJWC so to win gold this week is very special. Our country is looking to us to be successful, so this is a great feeling. I came to Abu Dhabi just for these tournaments,” said Ruzakhunov after his gold medal in the Teen Boys yellow-black belt category.

“My country has been sending teams here to compete in these championships for many years because the organization is very good. I’m hoping to use this as a springboard for more medals.”

The UAE’s athletes are also hoping to use ADWPJJC success as a catapult to future victories. Shoug Al-Blooshi, 14, took bronze in the Teen Girls -75kg yellow belt division. She said: “It’s great to get a medal. Moving forward I want to help people off the mat. I want to be a doctor. In jiu-jitsu I want to be a champion.”

Shaikha Mabkhoot Al-Katheeri was one of a number of Emirati athletes to top the podium on a thrilling first day of action. The 17-year-old was in fine form to win gold in the Teen Girls blue belt to help Al-Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club take third place in the Girls Academy standings.

“I’ve been practicing really hard for this championship and winning this gold proves that hard work is worth it. It has paid off. This arena is like home for me. I have been competing in this championship for 10 years and I’ve managed to top the podium in the past. However, I must keep working hard and improving. I want to compete internationally for my country, so this will give me confidence,” said Al-Katheeri.

ADWPJJC action continues Monday, Nov. 15 when the over-30s take to the mats at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena.

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu sport

Serbia, Spain qualify for 2022 World Cup, Portugal stunned

Serbia, Spain qualify for 2022 World Cup, Portugal stunned
Updated 15 November 2021
AFP

Serbia, Spain qualify for 2022 World Cup, Portugal stunned

Serbia, Spain qualify for 2022 World Cup, Portugal stunned
  • Spain and Croatia did secure their places in Qatar on Sunday thanks to 1-0 wins over Sweden and Russia respectively
Updated 15 November 2021
AFP

LISBON: Cristiano Ronaldo's hopes of playing in a record-equalling fifth World Cup hang in the balance after Serbia stunned Portugal 2-1 in Lisbon to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.
Spain and Croatia did secure their places in Qatar on Sunday thanks to 1-0 wins over Sweden and Russia respectively.
Ronaldo already holds the record of playing in five European Championships and looked well on course for another milestone as Portugal stormed out of the blocks to open the scoring after just two minutes through Renato Sanches.
However, Serbia bounced back to dominate the remainder of the first half and deservedly levelled when Dusan Tadic's strike squeezed in off the post after Dusan Vlahovic had hit the woodwork.
Ronaldo was kept quiet as another chance to score his 800th career goal came and went.
Instead it was Aleksandar Mitrovic who grabbed the vital goal as stoppage time approached.
Just over a year ago, Mitrovic was the villain for his country as he was the only player to fail to score in a penalty shootout against Scotland that saw Serbia miss out on Euro 2020.
However, the Fulham striker made amends in dramatic fashion when he steered in Tadic's header at the back post.
"It was an amazing game," said Mitrovic. "We were the better team today in every aspect of the game."
Portugal must now navigate two tricky one-off playoff matches in March to maintain their record of qualifying for every major tournament since the 1998 World Cup."We must apologise to the Portuguese but my team will be at the World Cup, that's guaranteed," said defiant Portugal coach Fernando Santos.
"We will have to prepare well to beat our opponents in March and to get to Qatar. But I always trust my players."
Spain made sure they avoided the playoffs as Alvaro Morata's goal four minutes from time ended Sweden's resistance in Seville.
The Swedes' shock 2-0 defeat to Kazakhstan on Thursday had handed Spain pole position in Group B, meaning La Roja just needed a point to qualify.
Luis Enrique's men were grateful for that reprieve as for a long time a repeat of the stalemate between the sides when they met in the group stages of Euro 2020 was on the cards.
Morata was the fall guy that night for missing a host of chances, but made his mark off the bench with a calm finish after Robin Olsen had turned Dani Olmo's blistering shot onto the bar.
"To be honest, it is a huge weight off my shoulders," said Luis Enrique. "I felt much more pressure in these games when people think it is easy to get a result than in the Euro or the Nations League."
Croatia also needed a late winner as an own goal from Fedor Kudryashov snatched qualification from Russia in a battle in boggy conditions in Split.
Finalists at the last World Cup in 2018, Croatia looked bound for the playoffs as they toiled on a waterlogged pitch against a resolute Russian defence.
But Kudryashov's error saw them snatch top spot from the visitors eight minutes from time.
"It was a difficult match from the beginning because of the rain. We never gave up, we were patient and I think we won deservedly. We are the best team in this group," said Croatia captain Luka Modric.
Germany had long since booked their place in Qatar, but rounded off their qualifying campaign with a 4-1 thrashing of Armenia as Ilkay Gundogan scored twice.
North Macedonia secured the playoff place behind the four-time world champions with a 3-1 win over Iceland.

Topics: Serbia Spain 2022 World Cup qualifiers Portugal

Marsh brilliance puts Australia on top of the world

Marsh brilliance puts Australia on top of the world
Updated 15 November 2021
Aadam Patel

Marsh brilliance puts Australia on top of the world

Marsh brilliance puts Australia on top of the world
  • Mitchell Marsh hit 77 off 50 to kill off New Zealand's hopes of an upset
Updated 15 November 2021
Aadam Patel

DUBAI: Never ever write the Australians off. The stage may have been different. A first ever all-Antipodean affair between Australia and New Zealand in the Middle East. And yet the outcome was an all too familiar one as the green and gold of Australia, powered by the might of Mitchell Marsh with a quite superb innings (77 off 50) on the biggest stage of them all, defeated the Black Caps yet again to win their first ever ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Dubai. 

It was a knock worthy of winning a World Cup from a man who just a fortnight ago was left out of the Australia side as they got thrashed by England at this very same venue. Such is the unpredictable nature of the shortest format of the game, that it was Marsh who was the Player of the Match in the final and it is Australia who will go into a home T20 World Cup next year as the defending champions. 

As Glenn Maxwell (28 off 18) reverse swiped Tim Southee to hit the winning runs and the Australian players streamed onto the outfield, Marsh removed his helmet to let out an almighty roar and embraced Maxwell, before dropping down in a ball of emotion. 

From the moment he dispatched his first ball of the final for six, Marsh played an innings of the highest class, including six fours and four sixes, as he took the game to the Black Caps alongside the player of the tournament David Warner (53 off 38), before finishing off the job with Maxwell as Australia cruised home with seven balls to spare.

Despite the best efforts of the New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson (85 off 48), who played brilliantly in a knock which contained 10 fours and three sixes, it was the Australians back home who woke up to the news that they were world champions.

Aaron Finch won the toss and as expected, chose to field, as is the case in Dubai with only one team thus far successfully defending a total all tournament.

And at 32 for one at the end of the powerplay, Australia would certainly have been the happier side with the star of the semi-final, Daryl Mitchell (11 off 8) back in the hutch and Martin Guptill (28 off 35) and Williamson failing to gain any real momentum.

Williamson was on 21 off 22, when he shovelled a full toss from Mitchell Starc to Hazlewood at deep fine leg. It should have been a regulation catch but the ball went through the Australian’s hands before bobbling over the rope. 

That moment sparked a shift in the captain’s approach. Williamson switched gears effortlessly. The New Zealand skipper crunched the next ball straight past Starc, before dispatching a high no-ball full-toss for a third consecutive boundary.

Despite Zampa getting rid of Martin Guptill in the very next over, Williamson marched on. Maxwell was sent for two sixes in the 13th. The first, a shot that Rishabh Pant would have been proud of as Williamson hit a one-hander and the very next ball, he swept one into the stands to bring up his half-century off just 32 deliveries, in what was then the fastest ever in a T20 World Cup final.

At the end of the 15th over, New Zealand had doubled where they were at the halfway stage. The 16th was sheer madness as Williamson smashed Starc for 24, with one six and four fours. Starc, often so reliable with the ball in hand, ended up going for 60 in his four overs and Australia were up against a man playing like he was at the peak of his powers.

It was apt that Williamson was eventually dismissed by the man who dropped him. Hazlewood finished with exceptional figures of three for 16, however he’d have gone into the interval hoping that his drop wouldn’t prove costly. 

New Zealand had set a target of 173 - the highest in a men’s T20 World Cup final. Williamson and the Black Caps believed. 

When Australian captain, Aaron Finch top-edged a short delivery from Trent Boult to Daryl Mitchell who took a wonderful catch, they sensed an opportunity to do something they hadn’t done since 1981 and beat Australia in a knockout encounter.

That was, however, about as good as it got. Marsh walked out to the crease like a man on a mission, smashing Adam Milne for six, four, four off his first three deliveries and he never looked back. 

Both him and Warner accelerated with ease, regularly hitting boundaries and nullifying the New Zealand spin pairing of Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner. 

After drinks, Williamson turned to the man of the moment from Wednesday in Jimmy Neesham. For all the talk pre-match about Neesham having a job to finish, Marsh signaled his intent to finish his own by swatting him for six, before Warner cashed in by pummelling Neesham for six more to bring up his half century. 

Boult came back into the attack and castled Warner, but Australia’s attacking intent was exemplified by the decision to send in Maxwell instead of Steve Smith. With 63 needed off 40, the task was by no means a simple one, yet Marsh and Maxwell ensured that it would be a procession.

Marsh went down on one knee to elegantly send Sodhi into the stands to bring up a fifty of his own - surpassing Williamson’s earlier as the fastest 50 in a T20 World Cup Final - and by then, the wheels were coming off the Black Caps.

It was left for Marsh and Maxwell to guide Australia to a famous victory and for Aaron Finch to become the first Australian man to lift the T20 World Cup. Australia now hold both the men and women’s T20 World titles. 

“It’s a huge honour to be able to lead this Australia team. I'm so proud of the way the guys went about it from the start - they were brilliant. I'm so proud,” said Finch. “This team is pretty special. The camaraderie, the way that everyone really cares for each other and looks after each other, looks out for each other; it’s pretty special.”

Topics: T20 World Cup 2021 T20 World Cup Dubai Mitchell Marsh

