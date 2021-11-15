You are here

  TRSDC's sustainability projects already started, environment head says
TRSDC's sustainability projects already started, environment head says

SARAH GLUBB

GLASGOW: The Red Sea Development Co. has already started implementing projects to protect and preserve the area where the company plans to build the world's largest sustainable tourism destination, its head of environment and sustainability said.

The company, known as TRSDC, has started a waste management system to handle waste from construction even during its early stages of development, Raed Albasseet said on the sidelines of COP26.

TRSDC is now one of the top ranking sustainable tourism developers of the world as it scored high in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark.

The developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism project achieved an overall score of 91 out of 100 in this year’s ESG-assessment and benchmark exercise by GRESB, up from 84 a year ago.

Last month, it has signed a single multiple deal to operate nine hotels that will open in the first phase of the Red Sea development project next year. International hospitality firms will run nine of the 16 properties under development taking over more than 1,700 hotel rooms of 3000 for the first phase of the project.

The tourism development on Saudi Arabia’s west coast is set to be completed in 2030 and will offer 50 hotels with up to 8,000 hotel rooms and around 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites.

 

RIYADH: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has called on banks to pitch for a role on an initial public offering that could value the utility at $25 billion, Bromberg reported.

DEWA has named Moelis as an adviser on what will likely be the city’s biggest listing yet and the Dubai government-owned company would likely choose a mix of international and local banks.

While Dubai companies are required to sell at least 25 percent of their shares in the IPO, the utility may attempt to list a smaller amount initially, according to Bromberg.

The deal could be the first of 10 IPOs of state companies planned by Dubai as it seeks to revive trading on its bourse and catch up with Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, which have both seen multiple listings in recent months.

An Airbus A350 XWB aircraft performs a demonstration flight at the 2021 Dubai Airshow in the Gulf emirate on November 15, 2021.
Airbus announced on Monday that it has received an order from the Air Lease Corporation for 111 new aircraft, including 25 A220-330s, 55 A321neos, 20 A321 XLRs, four A330neos and seven A350Fs.


The deal, likely likely valued into the tens of billions of dollars, was announced by high-level executives of Airbus and Air Lease Corporation at a press conference in Dubai.


It marks the second sale in as many days for the European plane maker, which on the first day of the Dubai Air Show announced the sale of 255 new aircraft to Indigo Partners’ various low cost carriers — a deal valued at some $30 billion, based on the pre-pandemic price list.

Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel, handled 20 percent more passenger traffic in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year, its chief executive said Monday, signaling cautious optimism for the ravaged aviation industry.


Yet a full recovery remains years off. Just 20.7 million people squeezed through the airport so far this year — a 74 percent drop from before the coronavirus hit in 2019.


CEO Paul Griffiths said the figure still represents a sharp turn in fortunes for the crucial east-west transit hub that was clobbered by the pandemic.


“We're still optimistic for recovery being very strong,” Griffiths told The Associated Press amid the aroma of jet fuel and noise of plane takeoffs on the second day of the biennial Dubai Air Show. “It’s going to be a couple of years, but I hope I’m wrong.”


Some 6.7 million passengers passed through the airport over the third quarter, with flights surging 17 percent between January and September compared to the same period last year.

It's a welcome change from the steady stream of bad news in 2020, when the airport slashed 34 percent of its staff and mothballed a main terminal as the coronavirus closed borders around the world.


“Growth is returning very strongly,” Griffiths said, citing a 40 percent spike in bookings last month.

The airport is gearing up for flying to rebound at the year's end, betting that accelerating vaccinations and relaxing travel curbs will allow Europeans to flee wintry weather for Dubai's beaches and tourists to visit the giant world's fair in the city that runs until March.


Griffiths said confidence also grew with the loosening of travel restrictions from India and Pakistan, which remained the airport's largest market this quarter and routinely send legions of laborers and visitors to the United Arab Emirates.

Airlines have expanded their flying schedules as the United States recently welcomed back vaccinated Europeans and India reopened for quarantine-free tourism on Monday.


Still, there are lingering signs that the industry's worst-ever crisis may not be over.


The Middle East’s biggest carrier, Emirates, reported receiving an additional $681 million from the Dubai government earlier this month, bringing the total cash aid close to $3.8 billion as it posted $1.6 billion in losses for the third quarter.


The Dubai Air Show typically sees a stream of order and product announcements over its five days.

 

Egypt achieved self-sufficiency of natural gas in three years after the discovery of the Zohr gas field in 2015, Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources has said.

Speaking during the ADIPEC 2021 energy conference, Tarek El Mola said that Egypt has become a gas-exporting country and has achieved remarkable revenues during the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

He pointed out that Egypt will use these revenues to invest in the renewable energy sector to reduce emissions.

Zohr gas field is Egypt’s largest gas discovery in the Mediterranean, with production capacity exceeding three billion cubic feet per day, representing 40 percent of Egypt’s total gas output.

The gas field was discovered by the Italian Eni company, and has more than 30 trillion cubic feet of gas in place located within the Shorouk concession, approximately 190 km north of the city of Port Said.

The global energy event, ADIPEC 2021, is held in Abu Dhabi on Monday Nov. 15 until Nov. 18, with the participation of ministers, leaders and experts in the energy sector from around the world.

Mohammad Alabbar, founder of Emaar
  Alabbar stated that emerging companies working in e-commerce need experience more than financing
JEDDAH: Emaar revealed its aim to sell 50 percent or more of the online shopping platform, Namshi, said Mohammad Alabbar, founder of Emaar.

This will not be done by selling a stake in Namshi through special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), nor will it be offered for subscription, he said in an interview with Alarabiya.

Alabbar stated that emerging companies working in e-commerce need experience more than financing, and Emaar has the financing, but it is looking for strong participation from specialized companies with expertise in e-commerce.

E-commerce companies take a period ranging from 7 to 13 years to reach profitability, pointing out that Amazon has lasted 20 years without making profits, he added.

  Out of the 10,900 units, 8,640 are jets, while 2,260 are turboprops
DUBAI: Around 10,900 new aircraft deliveries are projected globally in the next 20 years, Brazilian aerospace firm Embraer said, with the Middle East taking a 7 percent share of the total projections. 

The 20-year market forecast, revealed at the ongoing Dubai Airshow, said the total value of these new orders could reach $650 billion. 

Out of the 10,900 units, 8,640 are jets, while 2,260 are turboprops. 

These figures are announced on the back of global optimism about the recovery of air travel, which was heavily hit by the COVID-19 pandemic that forced countries to shut their borders. 

Embraer forecasts revenue passenger kilometers (RPK), a unit used to measure air traffic, to grow 3.3 percent annually to 2040, reverting it to 2019 levels. 

The Middle East is expected to record RPK growth of 3.6 percent annually, the report showed. 

The next two decades will also be characterized by three key trends in travel, Embraer said, namely the migration to more fuel-efficient fleets, advances in technology, and the growing push to localize production. 

The Brazilian firm discussed the report at the Dubai Airshow, held from Nov. 14 to 18, where it also announced a $299.4 million deal with Nigeria’s Overland Airways. 

Under the deal, Overland Airways will purchase up to six aircrafts from Embraer.

