Lebanon and UAE face off in World Cup qualifier neither can afford to lose

UAE players during a training session. (UAEFA/Twitter)
Updated 16 November 2021
John Duerden

  • Bert van Marwijk’s men would be all but out of contention for a third-place finish, and a play-off spot, if they lose to the Cedars in Sidon
John Duerden

Who imagined it would come to this? The immediate footballing future of the UAE is likely to be decided on the shores of the Mediterranean on Tuesday.

The Group A game against Lebanon, the sixth in the final round of qualification for the 2022 World Cup, was always likely to be a must-win for the UAE but the initial hope was that they would be battling for one of the top two spots in the group that provide an automatic place in Qatar. Instead, it is now a game the UAE cannot afford to lose if they are to have any realistic hope of finishing third and claiming a play-off spot.

After looking so good when the second round of qualification games concluded in June, The Whites have earned just three points from their first five games in the third round. It has been a huge disappointment for a team looking to return to the showpiece of world football for the first time since their 1990 debut.

Had Iran not scored two injury-time goals in Sidon last Thursday to beat Lebanon 2-1, Bert van Marwijk’s team, who are in fifth place in the group, would be five points behind the third-placed Cedars. As it is, the gap is just two.

That is the one positive aspect of the third round so far. With Iran and South Korea pulling away at the top of the group, the remaining four teams are clustered together with only three points separating Lebanon in third and Syria in sixth. Third place is still very much up for grabs even though the UAE has failed to win any of their five games so far, though there will need to be rapid improvement, starting with Tuesday.

There have been some excuses for the poor UAE showing so far, as injuries deprived the team of defenders in South Korea last week. Mahmoud Khamis, Shaheen Abdulrahman and Khalifa Al-Hammadi were all absent, as were Majed Hassan and Khalfan Mubarak in midfield, along with Fabio De Lima who, with a hamstring strain, was a big loss.

All teams have to deal with absences, however, and the UAE would have had no cause for complaint had they lost by four or five goals in South Korea instead of the 1-0 defeat. To make things worse, veteran defender Walid Abbas picked up a suspension.

The pressure is mounting on coach Van Marwijk if he is to have any hope of leading a third team to the World Cup finals, after taking the Netherlands there in 2010 and Australia eight years later. The Dutchman knows that victory on Tuesday is vital — not only for the much-needed points but also to give everyone a lift.

“Every game, we prepare the team to try to play to win, and if you give away the initiative too easily, like we did in the first half, it’s more difficult to win,” he said after the loss to South Korea. “Now we have to look to the next game and prepare for that.”

Lebanon will present a tough challenge, though they will not fly out of the blocks like the aggressive Koreans did. This is a team that is full of heart, very well organized and hardworking. On current form, it would be something of a surprise if the UAE manages to come away with a win, despite only losing once in 13 previous encounters.

Coach Ivan Hasek — who knows all about football in the UAE after several spells with clubs in the country, including a title-winning season with Shabab Al-Ahli in 2009 — has lifted Lebanon’s off-the-ball performance to the next level since taking charge during the summer. His team came within a whisker of beating Iran last week despite having just 29 percent of possession. In fact, in their five group games so far, they have had less of the ball than the opposition.

However they have been much more efficient than the UAE in terms of scoring, with four goals from only 10 shots in the past two games. The Whites, in contrast, have managed to score just three goals from 40 attempts in their five games so far.

This is a serious cause for concern, especially when you consider they have one of the best strikers in Asia in Ali Mabkhout. It has become increasingly clear that when the 31-year-old fails to score, so do the UAE.

He should have put the ball in the net against Lebanon in September during a 0-0 draw in Dubai that set the tone for this stage of the qualification campaign. That point delighted Lebanon but a similar result this week would not be quite so welcome this time as there is real belief that they can win.

This is a game that both teams now view a must-win in the battle for third place in the group. The UAE simply cannot afford to lose as it will leave their chances looking remote.

Sidon has never been a major destination on the Asian footballing map, especially for a coach such as Van Marwijk who has taken teams to the World Cup finals, but it could end up being a turning point for the Dutchman and his team, for better or for worse.

Topics: 2022 World Cup qualifiers Lebanon UAE Bert van Marwijk

Saudi ministry launches SR2.6bn initiative to support sport federations

Saudi minister of sport and president of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, unveiled the plan that aims to develop the sports sector. (SPA/Twitter: @saudiolympic)
Saudi minister of sport and president of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, unveiled the plan that aims to develop the sports sector. (SPA/Twitter: @saudiolympic)
Updated 17 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi minister of sport and president of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, unveiled the plan that aims to develop the sports sector. (SPA/Twitter: @saudiolympic)
  • New strategy unveiled by sports minister part of Quality of Life program
Arab News

DUBAI: An ambitious SR2.6 billion ($693 million) strategy to support Saudi sports federations was on Wednesday launched as part of the Kingdom’s Quality of Life program.

Saudi minister of sport and president of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, unveiled the plan that aims to develop the sports sector in general and organize the work of the country’s sports federations.

The initiative will also create an infrastructure to support the federations and help increase the sector’s contribution to the nation’s gross domestic product by 0.8 percent, in the process boosting community involvement in sport to 40 percent by 2030.

Thanking the Saudi government for its backing for sport in the Kingdom, Prince Abdulaziz said: “The Saudi sports have achieved advanced steps globally, the latest of which is winning the bid to host the Asian Games in 2034 for the first time in the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in addition to the increasing number of Saudi sports federations, from 32 in 2015, to 91 sports federations and unions this year.

“Today, we enter a new phase through setting a comprehensive strategy concerned with developing sports federations in various games and making an athlete generation capable to compete in various tournaments, games, and sports to raise the name of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia high in major regional and international events,” he added.

Federations will receive support based on meeting certain criteria. These will include having to develop the game, increase player numbers, compete in regional and international tournaments, promote sports tourism, help raise the popularity of the game in the Kingdom, contribute to the promotion of the country’s culture, heritage, and national economy, and create a range of diversified investment opportunities.

Funding for unions will be divided into two parts, the first being core financing to cover areas such as operating costs, and salaries. Catalyst financing will involve bundles of funding to reward trade unions for their development and results. Bodies will be required to prove operational capacity — strategy, objectives, organization, and governance — technical capacity in terms of strength and number of tournaments, and the extent of the development of human skills technically and administratively.

The new strategy will also include incentives for federations when players earn medals.

In the Olympic and Paralympic Games, a gold medal will be worth SR1 million, silver SR500,000, bronze SR250,000, plus SR100,000 for qualification.

The rewards for world championship medals will be SR500,000 for gold, SR250,000 for silver, and SR125,000 for bronze, while the Youth Olympic Games will see SR200,000, SR100,000, and SR50,000 awarded for gold, silver, and bronze medals, respectively, with qualifiers receiving SR25,000.

The Asian Games, the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, and the Asian Beach Games will command SR240,000 for a gold, SR120,000 for silver, and SR60,000 for bronze, and the Asian Youth Athletics Championships SR50,000, SR40,000, and SR30,000 for gold, silver, and bronze, respectively.

Incentives in the Islamic Solidarity Games will see SR180,000 given for gold winners, SR90,000 for silver medalists, and SR45,000 for bronze. Federations will all also get SR50,000 in exchange for national records, and SR300,000 for hitting targets on community sports participation.

The prince also announced the launch of the Elite Athlete Development Program in a new form.

The scheme is aimed at improving the efficiency and preparation of athletes in the long term, implementing healthy lifestyles, achieving excellence in international sports, and creating high-performance environments based on international standards and sports theories.

The program will consist of three main phases involving the creation of the Saudi Olympic Training Center as an independent body managed under the supervision of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, improvement of results and performance, achievement of advanced stages in the Olympic and Asian Games, preparation of a sustainable network of elite athletes, and benefiting from investment and competition opportunities in the final stages of the Asian and Olympic Games.

Elite players will be selected after reviewing their performance levels from 2018 onwards, with 180 targeted in the first year, rising to 480 male and female players by 2023.

Topics: sport Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal

Saudi Arabia’s first full marathon officially launched

Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, President of the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA), announces the launch of the Riyadh Marathon 2022. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, President of the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA), announces the launch of the Riyadh Marathon 2022. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
Updated 17 November 2021
Zaid Khashogji

Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, President of the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA), announces the launch of the Riyadh Marathon 2022. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
  • 10,000 participants are expected to take part in the capital's big race
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s first full marathon was officially launched on Wednesday, as part of ongoing efforts to promote wellbeing and physical activity levels across the population.

The Riyadh Marathon takes place on March 5, 2022, and registration opens on Dec. 2. Everyone will be encouraged to join in, race organizers of the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) said. 

“We just inaugurated the marathon for March 5, 2022, and we’re expecting 10,000 international and local participants,” Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed, SFA president, told Arab News. “The Riyadh Marathon is a path for people of all ages and abilities across the country, and the globe, to take part in a world-class sporting event. We can't wait to welcome everyone at the marathon start line in March next year.”

The marathon will see runners take on the challenge of a 42-kilometer course that starts in King Saud University and continues through the city, with top finishers receiving monetary prizes of more than SR1 million ($266,666).

There will be other races to allow people of all ages and athletic abilities to participate.

One of the ongoing campaigns for the big race that can be found on the official Twitter page for the Riyadh Marathon account. (SFA)
One of the campaigns for the big race that can be found on the official Twitter account for the Riyadh Marathon. (SFA)

On offer will be a half marathon for regular runners, a 10-kilometer race for those aged 17 and above, and a 4-kilometer race for beginners and children.

People are encouraged to register on www.riyadhmarathon.org. 

The SFA is offering training programs and digital resources to help participants toward their fitness goals and to get them ready for the big race.

“We’re launching the website in the next few days, there will be a number of templates for training and preparation and meal plans for the marathon runners, half-marathon runners as well as the 10 and 4-kilometer races,” Alwaleed said. “Previously we created a program called CSG, the community sports groups, and another called RFS, request for support, if any private citizen wanted to create their own football league for example, we can help facilitate acquiring permission.”  

The Riyadh Marathon weekend will also offer food, entertainment and recreational activities at a dedicated village, while Twitter campaigns for the race have been taking place since October.

Under the Quality of Life program — part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 — the SFA has held events, programs and initiatives to help fulfill its mandate of increasing physical activity levels to 40 percent by 2030. That goal was achieved ahead of its target date.

“Alhamdulillah we achieved that figure last year in 2020 and we’re looking to sustain that momentum. What does active mean? Active means to be physically active 150 minutes a week.”

There will be a half marathon on Nov. 27 in Khobar with plans to hold a full marathon in Jeddah down the line, Alwaleed added.

The SFA, which was established in 2018, works to drive community sports in the Kingdom.

“There needed to be a body that would encompass all people, instead of just elites and the only way you can get elites is by engaging people to be active. That’s why the SFA was established with the Ministry of Sport.”

A five-year national strategy created by the SFA in 2020 targets children, young adults, adults and senior citizens.

One of its most high-profile initiatives was the “Step Together” program, a series of virtual walk-run challenges that attracted thousands of people.

The SFA hosted the Riyadh Half Marathon in 2018, which drew more than 11,000 participants from different nationalities, ages and abilities. 

There was an 8-kilometer race for amateurs and para athletes, and a 4-kilometer fun run for families.

Topics: Saudi Arabia marathon

Man City’s Mendy in court charged with two more rape charges

Updated 17 November 2021
AFP

Man City’s Mendy in court charged with two more rape charges

  • The 27-year-old defender is facing six allegations of rape and one of sexual assault, after the new charges were added on Tuesday
  • Mendy appeared via videolink before magistrates in Manchester from custody
AFP

LONDON: Manchester City and France international Benjamin Mendy on Wednesday appeared in court charged with two additional counts of rape.
The 27-year-old defender is facing six allegations of rape and one of sexual assault, after the new charges were added on Tuesday.
The offenses are alleged to been committed on four women over the age of 16 at his home in Prestbury, northwest England, between October 2020 and August this year.
Mendy appeared via videolink before magistrates in Manchester from custody where he has been held since he was charged in August.
The footballer, seen wearing a cream-colored sweatshirt, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth during the five-minute hearing.
A second man, Louis Saha Matturie, 40, is facing six counts of rape and one of sexual assault and appeared alongside Mendy.
District judge Margaret McCormack sent the case to Chester Crown Court, where both will appear for a scheduled hearing on Thursday.
No application for bail was made and the pair were remanded in custody. A trial date has been set for January 24 next year.
Mendy was a £52 million ($70 million) signing from Monaco in 2017 and has played 75 times for City but his playing time has been limited by injuries and a loss of form.
The last of his 10 caps for France came in November 2019.
The left-back won the World Cup with France in 2018. He has been suspended by the Premier League champions pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

Topics: Manchester city Benjamin Mendy rape court

Saudi Olympic Tarek Hamdi hero off to a good start at World Karate Championships in Dubai

Tarek Hamdi in action at the World Karate Championships in Dubai. (Supplied/Arriyadiyah)
Tarek Hamdi in action at the World Karate Championships in Dubai. (Supplied/Arriyadiyah)
Updated 17 November 2021
Arab News

Tarek Hamdi in action at the World Karate Championships in Dubai. (Supplied/Arriyadiyah)
  • Fellow Saudi Faraj Al-Nashiri won three matches on Day One of the competition
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabian Olympic silver medal hero Tarek Hamdi has kicked off his participation at 2021 World Karate Championships with two victories in the over-84 kg category.

Hamdi became a national hero in the summer after his performance at Tokyo 2020 in the 75kg category.

In his first match, Hamdi defeated Maciej Gebka of Poland, and then followed that up by beating the Brazilian Felipe Salgado.

Meanwhile another member of the Saudi national team, Faraj Al-Nashiri, won three matches against Simon Stochev of Bulgaria, Mohamed Dames of Bolivia and Robin Rettenbach of Austria in the under-84 kg competition.

Hamdi and Al-Nashiri are now looking to reach the next stage, the semi-finals, in their categories, while the Saudi duo of Bader Al-Otaibi and Omar Al-Hazmi will enter the championship competitions in the under 67 and 60kg categories.

Topics: karate Dubai UAE World Karate Championships

Saudi Arabia’s Qari wins bronze at Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Saudi Arabia’s Qari wins bronze at Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Updated 17 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Qari wins bronze at Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
  • Qari broke down in tears as she celebrated her podium finish
  • “I worked hard for this moment and I achieved the goal that I set in my imagination,” she said
Arab News

RIYADH: Lina Qari of the Saudi Arabian national team won a bronze medal at the 13th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Saudi athlete finished third in the 70kg category on Day 4 of the tournament in the UAE capital.

Qari broke down in tears as she celebrated her podium finish, crediting total dedication to her sport as the reason behind her success.

“I worked hard for this moment and I achieved the goal that I set in my imagination,” she said. “This means a lot to me.”

The tournament, which attracted more than 4,000 athletes from 90 countries, will conclude on Friday.

Topics: Lina Qari Saudi Arabia 13th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship UAE

