US defense secretary requests briefing on deadly Syria strike

US defense secretary requests briefing on deadly Syria strike
Baghuz was subject to heavy bombardment in Daesh's final days. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 November 2021
Arab News

US defense secretary requests briefing on deadly Syria strike

US defense secretary requests briefing on deadly Syria strike
  • 2019 strike, exposed by New York Times, killed 80 people, many of them women and children
Updated 16 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III has ordered the military’s top commander for the Middle East to brief him on details of a 2019 airstrike that killed dozens of women and children in Syria, the Pentagon said.

Austin requested the briefing after allegations by the New York Times that top officers and civilian officials sought to conceal the casualties of the strike, said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

The 2019 strike, exposed by the NYT over the weekend, took place in the town of Baghuz, in Daesh’s last holdout before the end of its so-called caliphate.

A drone controller witnessed a jet drop a bomb on what the operator estimated to be 50 women and children, but the military has now admitted that 80 people were killed, dozens of them women and children.

“Who dropped that?” a confused analyst typed on a secure chat system being used by those monitoring the drone, two people who reviewed the chat log recalled. The NYT reported that another responded: “We just dropped on 50 women and children.”

Two more large bombs were dropped on the crowd, wiping out anyone who survived the initial blast.

It is one of the highest civilian casualty incidents in the international coalition’s war against Daesh, but it had never been publicly acknowledged by military officials.

Despite legal officers immediately reporting the incident up the chain of command, a thorough investigation into the bombing was never conducted.

Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., head of US Central Command — which oversaw the air war in Syria — will “brief (Austin) more specifically on that particular airstrike” and its handling, the Pentagon said.

Kirby refused to comment on the strike in a press briefing. “I’m not going to relitigate a strike that happened back in March of 2019,” he said, instead emphasizing and defending US procedures intended to mitigate harm against civilians.

“No military in the world works as hard as we do to avoid civilian casualties,” Kirby said. “That doesn’t mean that we don’t always get it right. We don’t. We work hard to avoid civilian harm. We also want to take a look at ourselves.”

Last week, after the NYT sent its findings to US Central Command, it acknowledged the attack for the first time and admitted that it killed 80 people.

Human rights advocates expressed outrage on Monday at the strike and the military’s handling of it, and called on Congress to open an independent investigation.

Topics: Syria US Daesh Anti-Daesh coalition

Updated 58 min 42 sec ago

Germany considers tighter COVID-19 curbs as cases soar

Germany considers tighter COVID-19 curbs as cases soar
Updated 58 min 42 sec ago
BERLIN: Germany should demand proof of vaccination or recent recovery from COVID-19 for all indoor leisure activities, and require vaccinated people to also present a negative test for risky environments, a regional leader said on Tuesday.
Hendrik Wuest, the premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, made the comments before leaders of Germany’s 16 federal states hold a meeting on Thursday to discuss how to respond to a new surge in COVID-19 cases.
Germany recorded 32,048 new infections on Tuesday, a rise of 47 percent compared to a week ago, and another 265 deaths, bringing Germany’s total during the pandemic to 97,980.
Wuest, who chairs the body that groups Germany’s regional premiers, said he would press on Thursday for the whole country to allow only vaccinated people or those who have recovered from COVID-19 to access leisure-sector facilities, in some cases paired with a negative test.
Several German regions, including the capital Berlin, have already introduced such a rule, in effect excluding non-vaccinated people from places such as cinemas, hairdressers, restaurants and fitness studios.
Berlin is also considering requiring negative tests and proof of vaccination from next week.
It is not clear who should be responsible for policing the new rules. Berlin mayor Michael Mueller called on city officials to check vaccine passports rather than issue parking tickets.
“It isn’t a matter of illegal parking but human lives,” he was quoted as saying in the Berliner Zeitung daily.
The new wave of infections is challenging a government in transition, with three parties negotiating to form the next cabinet after September’s federal election. [nL8N2S74LS
Neighbouring Austria imposed a lockdown on people unvaccinated against the new coronavirus on Monday.
Germany’s vaccination rate, at 68 percent, is among the lowest in western Europe.

Body of young Syrian migrant buried in Poland as family watch by videolink

Body of young Syrian migrant buried in Poland as family watch by videolink
Updated 16 November 2021
AFP

Body of young Syrian migrant buried in Poland as family watch by videolink

Body of young Syrian migrant buried in Poland as family watch by videolink
  • Ahmed al-Hassan, a 19-year-old Syrian, drowned in a river last month while trying to cross to the European Union from Belarus
  • As Hassan is buried by torchlight in a cemetery in Bohoniki, his grieving family in Syria watched via videolink thanks to the Syrian doctor who found his body
Updated 16 November 2021
AFP

BOHONIKI, Poland: On a dark November evening in a small town in north-east Poland, men lower the wooden coffin of a young migrant into a freshly dug grave to the sound of an imam reciting a funeral prayer.
Ahmed Al-Hassan, a 19-year-old Syrian, drowned in a river last month while trying to cross to the European Union from Belarus, one of at least eight people who have died at the border in recent months.
The EU, NATO and the West say Belarus is orchestrating a migrant crisis in retaliation for sanctions imposed by the bloc. Belarus denies the accusations.
As Hassan is buried by torchlight in a cemetery in Bohoniki, thousands of miles from home, his grieving family in Syria watch via videolink thanks to the Syrian doctor who found Hassan’s body.
“You won’t be able to see much, but I wanted to tell you we are all family,” Kassam Shahadah tells the mourning relatives on the call. “I know you wanted to see him for one last time but there’s not much to do.”
On the glowing screen of his phone, an old woman can be seen weeping, and a child cries out in the background.
Hassan reportedly died on Oct. 19 when he drowned in the river Bug. His body was kept in a morgue in the Polish city of Bielsko Biala until the burial in Bohoniki, a town 600 kilometers (370 miles) away, where a small Muslim Tatar community offered to give him an Islamic funeral.
Migrants from the Middle East and Africa began to appear on the Belarusian side of the border in summer, with thousands trying to reach Poland, Lithuania and Latvia on foot through forests, lakes and swamps.
As winter set in, deaths began to be reported, the first on Sept. 19. Several months on, as at least 4,000 migrants are stranded on the border amid freezing temperatures, the head of the Tatar Muslim community in the village of Bohoniki said he feared more would die.
“We’re worried that there might be more people dead because you know what the weather is like right now. It is cold, people are emaciated. We fear the worst,” said Maciej Szczesnowicz.
He previously advertised on Facebook that the Tatars living in north-eastern Poland on the border with Lithuania and Belarus were ready to organize burials for fellow Muslims.
A small ethnic and religious minority in overwhelmingly homogenous and Catholic modern Poland, the Tatars descend from warriors who were rewarded with land by Polish kings for protecting the country’s eastern border centuries ago.
Fearing the crisis on their footstep is far from over, the community has been delivering clothes and food to both migrants and Polish troops on the border.
At the end of Hassan’s funeral, the very few local attendees knelt down, paying respects by touching the ground.
“We have a large enough cemetery, and want to offer that person a dignified funeral, a person who came from abroad and died on Polish ground,” said Szczesnowicz.

Topics: belarus Poland migrants Funeral

Polish forces fire tear gas at migrants on Belarus border

Polish forces fire tear gas at migrants on Belarus border
Updated 16 November 2021
AFP

Polish forces fire tear gas at migrants on Belarus border

Polish forces fire tear gas at migrants on Belarus border
  • Polish border guards estimate up to 4,000 migrants are currently camped out along the border
  • Western powers accuse Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko of orchestrating the crisis
Updated 16 November 2021
AFP

SOKOLKA, Poland: Polish forces fired tear gas and deployed water cannons against stone-throwing migrants trying to cross the Belarusian border on Tuesday, sparking accusations from Belarus that Poland was trying to escalate the crisis.
Polish border guards estimate up to 4,000 migrants are currently camped out along the border between Poland and Belarus in increasingly dire conditions and freezing temperatures.
Western powers accuse Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko of orchestrating the crisis, possibly with the backing of Russia, by luring migrants to the border to sow division in the EU — claims denied by Minsk and Moscow.
A standoff near the Bruzgi-Kuznica border crossing on the EU’s eastern frontier began last week when hundreds of migrants gathered there.
“Migrants attacked our soldiers and officers with rocks and are trying to destroy the fence and cross into Poland,” Poland’s defense ministry said on Tuesday, tweeting a video showing apparent clashes at the border.
“Our forces used tear gas to quell the migrants’ aggression.”
A police officer, a border guard and a soldier were injured in the clashes, Polish officials said, with police saying stun grenades and tear gas canisters had also been thrown at officers.
Belarusian foreign ministry spokesman Anataoly Glaz accused Poland of exacerbating the problem.
“The goal of the Polish side is completely understandable — it needs to escalate the situation even more, to stifle any progress in resolving the situation,” he said.
“We see today from the Polish side direct provocations and inhumane treatment of the disadvantaged,” he said.
Russia also condemned Poland’s use of tear gas and water cannons against the migrants, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov calling it “absolutely unacceptable.”
Lukashenko, who has crushed opposition to his rule over nearly three decades in power, said on Tuesday that he wanted to avoid a “heated confrontation” at the border.
“The main thing now is to protect our country and our people, and not to allow clashes,” he told a government meeting, according to state news agency Belta.
The Belarusian leader discussed the crisis with Germany’s Angela Merkel on Monday, his first phone call with a Western leader since he suppressed mass protests against his rule last year.
Merkel’s office said the pair discussed bringing humanitarian aid to the migrants, whose number includes many young children.
Lukashenko said he and Merkel agreed the standoff should be defused.
“We were of the united opinion that nobody needs escalation — not the EU, or Belarus,” he said.
But he said he had “differing” views with Merkel on how the migrants got to Belarus, with the West saying Minsk had brought them there as revenge for sanctions.
EU foreign ministers on Monday agreed that existing sanctions targeting Lukashenko’s regime will be expanded to include individuals or companies found to have encouraged border crossings.
The US has also vowed to expand its sanctions on Belarus.
Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who lives in exile in Lithuania, welcomed the sanctions saying Lukashenko had “crossed all the red lines already.”
Iraq has said it will start voluntary repatriations of its citizens from Belarus this week.
The Iraqi embassy in Moscow said it would fly out around 200 people in a flight on Thursday.
But many migrants — including those AFP has spoken to — have vowed not to go back.
The EU meanwhile has been asking for the flights to Belarus to stop.
Turkish Airlines has now banned Iraqis, Syrians and Yemenis from flying to Belarus via Turkey and private Syrian carrier Cham Wings Airlines has said it will halt flights to Minsk.
Belarus’s state-run airline Belavia has also said that Syrians, Iraqis, Yemenis and Afghans are banned from incoming flights from the United Arab Emirates at Dubai’s request.
At least 11 migrants have died on both sides since the influx started in the summer, according to aid groups.
One of them, a 19-year-old Syrian man from the war-torn city of Homs, was laid to rest on Monday in a cemetery near the border belonging to Poland’s tiny ethnic Muslim community.

Topics: EU Poland belarus Alexander Lukashenko migrants

UK's Prince Charles arrives in Jordan for Mideast trip

UK’s Prince Charles arrives in Jordan for Mideast trip
Updated 13 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

UK’s Prince Charles arrives in Jordan for Mideast trip

UK’s Prince Charles arrives in Jordan for Mideast trip
  • Charles will visit Jordan, Egypt while queen recovers from sprained back
  • 4-day visit, designed to strengthen bilateral ties, will include over 30 official engagements
Updated 13 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Britain’s Prince Charles has arrived in the Middle East for a four-day trip to Egypt and Jordan that started on Tuesday, after agreeing with the Queen that the trip must go ahead despite her ill-health.

Charles — the first in line to the throne — is said to have discussed the trip with the queen and agreed with her that the official visit must still go ahead.

It is designed to strengthen ties with Egypt and Jordan, both of which have longstanding relationships with Britain.

Queen Elizabeth II, 95, is the UK’s longest-reigning monarch — she has sat on the throne since 1952.

She has reduced her normally packed schedule to “light duties” until the end of the year after spraining her back.

Prince Charles, 73, and his wife Camilla, 74, will be welcomed by Jordan’s King Abdullah and Queen Rania at Al-Husseiniya Palace, where they will build on the longstanding ties between the two royal families.

The four-day trip will see them carry out over 30 official engagements between them in Jordan and then Egypt.

Topics: Egypt Jordan Queen Elizabeth II Jordan's King Abdullah II

Kuwaiti professor receives Italian knighthood

Kuwaiti professor receives Italian knighthood
Updated 16 November 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

Kuwaiti professor receives Italian knighthood

Kuwaiti professor receives Italian knighthood
  • Prof. Hassan Ashkanani honored with the Order of the Star of Italy for promoting cross-cultural links between the two countries
  • Kuwaiti anthropology and archeology academic praised by Italian envoy for organizing new winter school
Updated 16 November 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: A Kuwaiti professor of anthropology and archeology has been honored with a knighthood by the Italian Republic.

The Italian Ambassador to Kuwait Carlo Baldocci awarded Prof. Hassan Ashkanani with the Order of the Star of Italy “for his efforts in boosting intellectual, cultural and academic ties between the two friendly countries.”

This distinction, Italy’s second-highest civilian honor, is given to Italians or foreigners who have acquired special merit in the promotion of friendly relations and cooperation between the republic and other countries.

At a ceremony at the Italian Embassy attended by a number of academics and intellectuals, Baldocci lauded Ashkanani’s efforts “in organizing the first winter school of archeology at the Social Sciences College next January.”

The school is the first of its kind in a Gulf Cooperation Council member state.

The Italian envoy said that the Kuwaiti academic’s activity included lectures and field visits with anthropology students as well as visits to Kuwaiti museums, adding that his efforts furthered cross-cultural engagement.

Ashkanani, who lectures at Kuwait University, expressed his appreciation for the honor, telling the ceremony: “I’m a soldier for my country to serve its history, culture and heritage.”

The professor is one of the most renowned collectors of ancient books by Italian travellers who roamed in the Arabian Peninsula, focussing predominantly on Kuwait.

He owns the rarest book by the oldest Italian traveller to Kuwait, Marco Mosizzano, a surgeon in the Italian royal house and a member of the mission of King Emmanuel II. 

During Mosizzano’s visit in 1862, he detailed the king’s wishes to procure Arabian horses that Italy needed for its wars.

In that period, Italy purchased many horses from Kuwaiti merchant Youssef Al-Badr.

The book also covers the meeting between King Emmanuel’s mission with the Kuwaiti ruler Sheikh Sabah bin Jaber bin Abdullah Al-Sabah, the fourth head of the country.

Alongside his work as an assistant professor, Ashkanani is the curator of Kuwait University’s Anthropology and Archeology Museum and also runs the laboratory in the Department of Sociology, Social Work, and Anthropology.

His research interests involve the nature of sociopolitical entities, social complexity, social archeology, and trade between 7,000 to 4,000 years ago.

Topics: Italy Kuwait

