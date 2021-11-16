You are here

  • Home
  • Twitter expands free data access for app developers

Twitter expands free data access for app developers

Developers can access data on up to 2 million tweets per month through Twitter’s application programming interface at no cost. (File/AFP)
Developers can access data on up to 2 million tweets per month through Twitter’s application programming interface at no cost. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gtpvv

Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters

Twitter expands free data access for app developers

Developers can access data on up to 2 million tweets per month through Twitter’s application programming interface at no cost. (File/AFP)
  • Twitter will expand free access to the platform's data to help software developers create tools and products that could promote safer online content
Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Twitter Inc. said on Monday it will expand free access to the social networking site’s data to help software developers create tools and products that could promote safer online conversations or curate content.
The move is part of Twitter’s growing effort over the past year to decentralize the company, a vision that aims to give users more control over what content they see in their Twitter feed or have new ways of sharing content on the site, Amir Shevat, Twitter’s head of product for the developer platform, said in an interview.
The effort to increase developer access also comes as Twitter, Facebook and other social media companies are facing global scrutiny over how their algorithms surface certain content and their role in allowing misinformation or hate speech to spread.
Starting on Monday, developers can access data on up to 2 million tweets per month through Twitter’s application programming interface (API) at no cost.
The company also changed its API policy to allow for more use cases, including removing restrictions on competing with Twitter, Shevat said.
“I want everyone to be able to define their preferences and have their own curated content that’s adjusted to them,” Shevat said. “We can only do this if developers are in on it.”
Some examples of apps built with Twitter data include Block Party, which was founded by software engineer Tracy Chou and allows Twitter users to filter out content they do not want to see.
Another app built by software engineer Janique-ka John lets users more easily search for Twitter Spaces, the company’s live audio chat feature.

Topics: Twitter Data developers

Related

Prince Harry blamed YouTube, saying many videos spreading COVID misinformation were left up despite violating the site’s own policies. (File/AFP)
Media
Prince Harry says he warned Twitter CEO of US Capitol riot
Update Musk to sell 10% of Tesla stock based on Twitter poll
Business & Economy
Musk to sell 10% of Tesla stock based on Twitter poll

Sandy Hook families win legal victory against conspiracist Jones

Sandy Hook families win legal victory against conspiracist Jones
Updated 15 November 2021
AFP

Sandy Hook families win legal victory against conspiracist Jones

Sandy Hook families win legal victory against conspiracist Jones
  • Jones has claimed the mass shooting was staged as part of a government plot to take away Americans' guns
  • He even said that the bereaved families were paid actors
Updated 15 November 2021
AFP

NEW YORK: A US judge ruled Monday in favor of parents who sued conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for saying that the massacre at Sandy Hook elementary school was a hoax, a lawyer for the families said.
Twenty-six children and teachers were shot dead at the school in Newton, Connecticut in December 2012 by 20-year-old gunman Adam Lanza, who then killed himself.
Jones, a far-right broadcaster who runs the Infowars website, has claimed the mass shooting was staged as part of a government plot to take away Americans’ guns.
He even said that the bereaved families were paid actors.
In 2018, six families of victims filed a lawsuit against him, claiming that he had made millions of dollars from peddling a narrative he knew to be false.
Connecticut judge Barbara Bellis held Jones liable by default after he refused to hand over documents, including financial records, requested by the court, US media reported.
“Mr. Jones was given every opportunity to comply but when he chose instead to withhold evidence for more than two years the court was left with no choice but to rule as it did today,” Chris Mattei, who represents the plaintiffs, said in a statement.
“While today’s ruling is a legal victory, the battle to shed light on how deeply Mr. Jones has harmed these families continues,” he added.
A judge in Texas recently issued similar rulings in three defamation lawsuits brought by Sandy Hook families there.
Juries in both states will now decide how much Jones, who has since acknowledged that the shooting was real, must pay the families.

Topics: US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre

Related

Wisconsin jury awards $450,000 in Sandy Hook defamation case
World
Wisconsin jury awards $450,000 in Sandy Hook defamation case
Teacher who survived Sandy Hook has book deal
Offbeat
Teacher who survived Sandy Hook has book deal

Vietnam jails Facebook user for 7 years for anti-state posts

Nguyen Tri Gioan was convicted of “making, storing, spreading information, materials, items for the purpose of opposing the state.” (File/AFP)
Nguyen Tri Gioan was convicted of “making, storing, spreading information, materials, items for the purpose of opposing the state.” (File/AFP)
Updated 15 November 2021
Reuters

Vietnam jails Facebook user for 7 years for anti-state posts

Nguyen Tri Gioan was convicted of “making, storing, spreading information, materials, items for the purpose of opposing the state.” (File/AFP)
  • A court in vietnam sentenced an aquaculture farmer to seven years in prison after finding him guilty of spreading “anti-state propaganda” on Facebook
Updated 15 November 2021
Reuters

HANOI: A court in Vietnam on Monday sentenced an aquaculture farmer to seven years in prison after finding him guilty of spreading “anti-state propaganda” on Facebook , state media reported.
Nguyen Tri Gioan, 42, was convicted of “making, storing, spreading information, materials, items for the purpose of opposing the state” at a one-day trial in the central province of Khanh Hoa, the official Vietnam News Agency said.
Despite sweeping economic reform and increasing openness to social change, Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party retains tight media censorship and tolerates little criticism.
Gioan was accused of posting poems and images on his Facebook accounts to “distort, slander and defame the leadership of the (Vietnam Communist) party, the state and leader Ho Chi Minh,” the report cited the indictment as saying.
Reuters could not immediately reach his lawyer for comment. There was no immediate response from Facebook.
The report said Gioan pleaded guilty at the trial. Once the jail term is over, he will be placed under house arrest for three years, it said.

Topics: Facebook jail Vietnam

Related

Facebook said its bullying and harassment numbers only captured instances where the company did not need additional information. (File/AFP)
Media
Facebook gives estimate of bullying, harassment on its platforms for first time
The move marks a key shift for the company’s approach to social and political advertising. (File/AFP)
Media
Facebook plans to remove thousands of sensitive ad-targeting options

‘Pay to Play’: British MPs slammed for accepting cash, using Parliament offices in human rights Zoom panel

British MPs Layla Moran (R) and Crispin Blunt have both admitted on Saturday to using their House of Commons offices to engage in paid, non-governmental work. (PA Media)
British MPs Layla Moran (R) and Crispin Blunt have both admitted on Saturday to using their House of Commons offices to engage in paid, non-governmental work. (PA Media)
Updated 15 November 2021
Arab News

‘Pay to Play’: British MPs slammed for accepting cash, using Parliament offices in human rights Zoom panel

British MPs Layla Moran (R) and Crispin Blunt have both admitted on Saturday to using their House of Commons offices to engage in paid, non-governmental work. (PA Media)
  • Critics highlight lack of moral dimension, say use of offices gives false feel of an official position 
  • Virtual panel was presented by organising legal firm as evidence gathering session for political prisoners in Saudi Arabia
Updated 15 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: British MPs Layla Moran and Crispin Blunt have both admitted on Saturday to using their House of Commons offices to engage in paid, non-governmental work. The “work” in question was a Zoom panel organised by a private law firm discussing human rights in Saudi Arabia, a country which enjoys strong, historic ties with the United Kingdom. 

While at first glance such an admission would warrant no grave concerns, the reality is quite the opposite — as the incident raises serious questions as to whether or not external parties or foreign governments could procure lobbyists or law firms to engage MPs directly or indirectly to appear as if they are talking on behalf of the British government. 

Both MPs appeared via Zoom on a panel organised by law firm Bindmans LLP discussing political prisoners in Saudi Arabia last November.

The law firm described the meeting as an evidence collecting session where it heard testimonies from human rights groups and family members of held activists. However, no representative or spokesperson from the Saudi government was present to provide the kingdom’s point of view, or correct any inaccurate statements which may have been made. 

Given the fact that both Moran and Crispin were speaking from their official House of Commons offices, some experts argue this may be misconstrued by attendees to give the discussion “a feeling of an official UK government position”, when it was not. 

While the UK government does not comment on individual cases, events hosted by individual MP's do not represent the UK government's policy positions. However, such events do not usually occur from the parliament offices. 

The other factor criticised by experts here is deploying a ‘pay to play’ attitude towards a serious matter such as human rights. Critics say this gives “a bad reputation” to MPs that any foe of any country can use them to if they are prepared to pay the right price. This is seen especially critical as Moran is also the Lib Dem’s foreign affairs spokeswoman.

As a matter of fact, Moran was paid £3,000 by the firm and Blunt received £6,000 to attend the session and head the testimonials. 

One former British parliamentarian tells Arab News: “Whereas there might or might not be nothing legally wrong, how is it okay to be paid to attend a human rights session? Where is the moral dimension? I would have been ridiculed for the rest of my life had I engaged in something like this 15 years ago.”

While Moran did not respond to multiple requests from Arab News for comment, Blunt responded in an email stating that: “The British constitution has Government ministers present as members of Parliament or the House of Lords so they can be directly accountable to their fellow Parliamentarians.”

“Other than a very, very basic misunderstanding, people would have no reason to believe these reports represented UK Government views. People would have every reason to believe the reports were authoritative and independent. They have also stood the test of time too,” he told Arab News.

He also went on to state that he and his fellow MPs were on the Detention Review Panel reports where the basis of the panel, the research and evidence underpinning our report’s analysis “were made clear.”

“I should also point out that of the five parliamentarians who served on the three panels only Lord Edward Faulks, a former Justice minister, was a lawyer by profession. We were however advised by senior legal counsel, who were experienced in both international law and human rights law.”

In response to the media backlash, MP Moran - who represents Oxford West and Abingdon - apologised and said this would not be repeated; however MP Blunt - who represents Reigate - sought to defend himself in interviews with local media.

“MPs are being subjected to an absurd feeding frenzy by the media in relation to their additional work that is now doing wider damage to the institution of Parliament by creating a wholly inaccurate image in the mind of the wider public,” Blunt said in a statement.

However, this is not the first out-of-office payment scandal Blunt finds himself in. Last month, the Reigate MP was found to being paid £117 an-hour — £15,000 a-year — by a firm that provides accommodation to asylum seekers, months after the very firm itself was accused of paying its staff less than the minimum wage.

According to the code of conduct that governs MPs’ behaviour: “Members are personally responsible and accountable for ensuring that their use of any expenses, allowances, facilities and services provided from the public purse is in accordance with the rules laid down on these matters.” 

“Members shall ensure that their use of public resources is always in support of their parliamentary duties. It should not confer any undue personal or financial benefit on themselves or anyone else.”

British citizens took to social media to vent out in frustration at the MPs, with user Marko Von Richards tweeting “There is NO reasonable interpretation for your statement “any reasonable interpretation the work would meet a definition of being ‘parliamentary’” If it were ‘parliamentary’ your MP salary would cover it, not and extra £6000 @CrispinBlunt. Time to resign.”

Another user wrote “@CrispinBlunt your not paid as an MP for reigate to work on any thing else, Saudi is not part of Britain the last time I looked, Try concentrating on things that matter to your voters, And worry less about your wallet.”

Topics: UK British MP Layla Moran Crispin Blunt

Related

British MP loses charity role after claiming ethnic-minority colleagues ‘look the same’
World
British MP loses charity role after claiming ethnic-minority colleagues ‘look the same’
Special British MPs urge consequences for illegal Israeli evictions
Middle-East
British MPs urge consequences for illegal Israeli evictions

TikTok launches inspirational T-Talks series

The first T-Talks series is called #VoicesForHope and comprises three episodes. (Supplied)
The first T-Talks series is called #VoicesForHope and comprises three episodes. (Supplied)
Updated 15 November 2021
Arab News

TikTok launches inspirational T-Talks series

The first T-Talks series is called #VoicesForHope and comprises three episodes. (Supplied)
  • The series aims to spotlight inspiring figures and shed light on topics such as social causes, mental health and more
Updated 15 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: TikTok has launched the T-Talks series in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The new series brings together inspirational people to share everything from stories of courage to viewpoints on causes that matter. 

The idea behind T-Talks came from TikTok’s identity as an online space that inspires positivity, and creativity, according to a company statement.

“T-Talks continues the grassroots work we are doing to drive positive conversations on the platform, and we look forward to continuing to share inspiring stories of our creators, talents and users throughout the series,” said Hany Kamel, content operations director at TikTok MENA.

The first T-Talks series is called #VoicesForHope and comprises three episodes. The first two episodes feature breast cancer survivors Tina Chagoury and Sian Moss, who beat cancer with the support of family and friends. The aim of the #VoicesForHope series was to continue raising awareness about breast cancer following October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“Breast cancer awareness shouldn’t be limited to just one month — detection is critical all year round,” said Chagoury. “TikTok is one of those platforms that reaches a massive younger audience, and this is where our voices need to be heard.”

Kamel added: “Community sits at the heart of everything we do at TikTok. Our community is our pride and joy, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to give them a voice, and a platform where they can inspire and be inspired.”

T-Talks will continue to feature figures spotlighting important topics such as mental health and stories of determination.

Topics: T-Talks TikTok

Related

TikTok launches new privacy campaign, teams up with leading regional creators
Media
TikTok launches new privacy campaign, teams up with leading regional creators

US journalist freed in Myanmar, says he was not beaten or starved

US journalist freed in Myanmar, says he was not beaten or starved
Updated 15 November 2021
Reuters

US journalist freed in Myanmar, says he was not beaten or starved

US journalist freed in Myanmar, says he was not beaten or starved
  • Fenster, 37, the managing editor of independent online magazine Frontier Myanmar, looked frail three days after he was sentenced to 11 years in prison
  • He told reporters on the tarmac at Hamad International Airport in Doha that he felt well and had not been beaten or starved while in captivity
Updated 15 November 2021
Reuters

DOHA: American journalist Danny Fenster said he was healthy and happy to be going home after he was freed from prison in Myanmar.
He flew to Qatar on Monday, following negotiations between former US diplomat Bill Richardson and the ruling military junta.
Fenster, 37, the managing editor of independent online magazine Frontier Myanmar, looked frail three days after he was sentenced to 11 years in prison for incitement and violations of laws on immigration and unlawful assembly. He had been detained since May.
But he told reporters on the tarmac at Hamad International Airport in Doha that he felt well and had not been beaten or starved while in captivity.
“I feel great and am really happy to be on my way home. I’m incredibly happy for everything Bill has done,” Fenster, wearing a red woollen hat, loose-fitting trousers and a white protective facemask, said after flying to Doha with Richardson by jet.
“You just go a little stir crazy and the longer it drags on the more worried you are that it’s just never going to end. That was the biggest concern, staying sane through that.”
Asked if he was mistreated, he said: “I was arrested and held in captivity for no reason, so I suppose so. But physically, I was healthy. I wasn’t starved or beaten.”
Myanmar’s military-owned Myawaddy TV said Fenster had been granted an amnesty following requests from Richardson and two Japanese representatives “to maintain the friendship between the countries and to emphasize humanitarian grounds.”
Fenster was among dozens of media workers detained in Myanmar since a Feb. 1 coup that led to an outpouring of public anger over the military’s abrupt end to a decade of tentative steps toward democracy. Myanmar’s military has accused many media outlets of incitement and spreading false information.
The United Nations hailed Fenster’s release as a “positive step” but called for at least 47 other journalists in detention to be freed immediately, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in New York.
Fenster said efforts to secure other journalists’ release would continue.
“We’re going to keep the focus on them as much as possible and do everything we can to lobby on their behalf. We’re still trying really hard to get them out of there,” he said.
According to rights group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, 10,143 people have been arrested since the coup and 1,260 people killed in violence in Myanmar, most of them in a crackdown by security forces on protests and dissent.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken commended US officials as well as Richardson for facilitating Fenster’s release and said Washington would “continue to call for the release of others who remain unjustly imprisoned.”
Fenster’s editor-in-chief, Thomas Kean, expressed relief that he had been freed, and said he was one of many journalists “unjustly arrested simply for doing their job” in Myanmar.
Fenster’s brother, Bryan, said the family was overjoyed.
“We cannot wait to hold him in our arms. We are tremendously grateful to all the people who have helped secure his release,” he said.
Fenster was the first Western journalist in years sentenced to prison in Myanmar, where the coup against the elected government of Nobel Peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi has left the country in chaos.
Richardson, a former New Mexico governor, US energy secretary and US ambassador to the United Nations, visited Myanmar in a humanitarian capacity on Nov. 2, offering COVID-19 assistance.
He is one of only a few foreigners to have met junta leader Min Aung Hlaing in Myanmar since the coup, and said his discussions with Myanmar’s government on humanitarian matters and vaccines had helped secure Fenster’s release.
A source familiar with Richardson’s trip to pick up Fenster said it was arranged without the knowledge of the State Department or the US embassy in Yangon. The source said some State Department officials had at first had concerns about the initial visit by Richardson to Myanmar.
A State Department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

 

Topics: US Myanmar Burma

Related

Danny Fenster, who had been working for local outlet Frontier Myanmar for around a year, was arrested in May. (AFP PHOTO / COURTESY OF THE FENSTER FAMILY)
Media
US journalist detained in Myanmar jailed for 11 years
Mousavi is a freelance photojournalist who has contributed photos to UNICEF, the International Federation of Photographic Art. (File/NBC News)
Media
Advocacy group condemns arrest of Iranian photojournalist

Latest updates

Saudi solar firm Taqat Badeela offers 21% of shares in IPO
Saudi solar firm Taqat Badeela offers 21% of shares in IPO
Twitter expands free data access for app developers
Developers can access data on up to 2 million tweets per month through Twitter’s application programming interface at no cost. (File/AFP)
Green energy to power some Saudi airports
Green energy to power some Saudi airports
Dubai to issue 5-year multiple entry visa for employees of international companies
Dubai to issue 5-year multiple entry visa for employees of international companies
UK’s Prince Charles replaces queen on Mideast trip
UK’s Prince Charles replaces queen on Mideast trip

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.