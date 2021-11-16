You are here

Saudi Arabia to cooperate with China on hydrogen energy
RIYADH: The Saudi cabinet has delegated the Kingdom’s energy minister to discuss and sign a potential Memorandum of Understanding in the field of hydrogen energy with China, Saudi Press Agency reported, citing the cabinet's weekly statement. 

The cabinet has also authorized the Minister of Health to discuss and sign a draft agreement with the World Economic Forum to cooperate in promoting wise health care.

Saudi Arabia has pledged to reach net zero by 2060, without diminishing its position as the world's leading oil producer, as the Crown Prince announced he would invest SR700 billion ($187 billion) in climate action this decade.

RIYADH: Saudi fintech company Geidea has joined forces with financing firm Alamthal to simplify loan issuance and repayments for businesses.

Merchants will now be able to pay back their loan amounts directly through point-of-sale terminals by automatically setting aside a percentage or amount of monthly revenue towards their loan obligations. 

“With this partnership, we want to remove the hassle and stress that often goes into repayments and offer a secure, trusted solution that will empower them and let them focus on their business,” said Renier Lemmens, group CEO of Geidea.

Hamad Al-Salem, deputy CEO of Alamathal Financing, added: “Our goal is to promote good financial behaviors and safeguard the financial wellbeing of the SME sector, thus giving them the platform to expand and scale in line with their business goals.”

Saudi Arabia has a 94 percent adoption rate of contactless payments through near-field communication — the highest in the Middle East and North Africa, above the EU’s average and ahead of Hong Kong and Canada, the Saudi Central Bank revealed last October.

RIYADH: The eurozone’s economy recorded a quarterly expansion of 2.2 percent, little unchanged from previous quarter’s growth of 2.1 percent, according to estimates by Eurostat.
Countries that experienced the highest growth rates were Austria, France and Portugal as their gross domestic products rose by 3.3, 3 and 2.9 percent respectively.

Meanwhile, Germany’s economy grew by 1.8 percent while Italy’s jumped by 2.6 percent.

On an annual basis, the eurozone’s growth rate was 3.7 percent in this year’s third quarter.

 

US industrial production 

Industrial production in the US went up by a yearly rate of 5.1 percent in October up from 4.6 percent in the prior month, according to the Federal Reserve. 

On a monthly basis, industrial production in the country grew by 1.6 percent in October following the previous month’s decline of 1.3 percent. 

Both manufacturing and utilities output increased by 1.2 percent while mining production was 4.1 percent higher compared to last year.

Meanwhile, growth in the US monthly retail sales reached its highest level since March, standing at 1.7 percent in October, greater than the previous month’s level of 0.8 percent, the US Census Bureau said. 

This was attributed to consumers’ expenditure on early holiday shopping. 

Italy’s Inflation

Italy's yearly inflation rate rose to 3 percent in October up from 2.5 percent in September, according to the country’s National Institute of Statistics. 

This is the highest rate since September 2012 and was driven by rising energy prices as it surged by an annual rate of 24.9 percent. Particularly, prices of regulated energy products went up by 42.3 percent. 

Moreover, costs of transportation services increased by 2.4 percent. 

In addition, the monthly inflation rate reached 0.7 percent in October compared to a deflation of 0.2 percent in October.

Jordan’s consumer prices

Jordan’s annual inflation rate eased to 1.61 percent in October down from 1.84 percent in September, the country’s official statistics agency said.

This was mainly due to 0.96 percent rise in transportation costs and 0.41 percent increase in the prices of meat and poultry.

On monthly terms, consumer prices rose by 0.06 percent in October, down from 0.18 percent in the previous month.

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market ended the session on Tuesday, down 0.1 percent or 60 points, to close at 11,827 points.

Some 159.6 million shares changed hands in 292,000 deals, with heavy trading in Al Rajhi bank, recruitment firm Maharah,  and investment firm Taiba.

The market's fall today was influenced by a decline in materials stocks, which were down 3 percent, to record the sector's lowest closing in a month.

Shares in Saudi Aramco fell less than 1 percent to close at SR37.15 ($9.90).

Petrochemical sector stocks Tasnee, Saudi Kayan, Bahri, SIIG, Petro Rabigh, and real estate developer Dar Al Arkan all ended their trading today down ranging between 2 and 4 percent.

Shares in jewelry and luxury retail group Fitaihi led today's declines by more than 4 percent to close at SR44.75.

Shares in Taiba were up, closing the session at SAR 42.70, their highest level in more than four years, amid heavy trading of 8.6 million shares, the most seen since 2017.

Also, shares in Saudi National Bank rose by more than 1 percent to close at SR68.40.

Shares in plastics maker Zahrat Al Waha topped the gainers today at SR80.60, after the company announced a cash dividend of SR1.5 and a 50 percent capital hike.

Other News:

Theeb Rent a Car company's board has recommended a 4 percent cash dividend, or SR0.40 a share, for Q3 2021

Agri equipment firm Alkhorayef failed to disclose a material development related to bagging a contract, which will account for more than 5 percent of its revenue, before the start of the trading period on Sept. 12, 2021

The Capital Market Authority announced the approval of an increase in the value of assets in real estate fund Sedco Capital REIT.

Riyadh: China is the world's wealthiest country, overtaking the US, while wealth around the world tripled in the last twenty years, mainly due to the real estate sector, according to analysis by consulting giant McKinsey.

Global net wealth jumped to $514 trillion in 2020, rising by $358 trillion from 2000 levels, according to a McKInsey report cited by Bloomberg.

“We are now wealthier than we have ever been,” Jan Mischke, a partner at the McKinsey Global Institute in Zurich, told Bloomberg in an interview.

China was responsible for almost one-third of the increase in worldwide wealth. 

Before joining the World Trade Organization, its wealth was $7 trillion in 2000. By 2021, it had surged to $120 trillion.

Meanwhile, the US observed an increase in wealth of over 100 percent over the period to reach $90 trillion.

More than two-thirds of the wealth in both China and the US is held by the richest 10 percent of households, the report added.

Real estate accounted for 68 percent of the world's wealth, McKinsey said. 

They noted that financial assets were not involved in global wealth, or net worth, calculations as these assets were canceled by financial liabilities.

A financial asset for one party is a financial liability for another.

The massive increase in net wealth during the period exceeded gains in global GDP as they were driven by inflating property prices following declining interest rates.

Asset prices were almost 50 percent more than their long-term average relative to income. This has caused speculation on whether the rise in wealth is sustainable.

Growth in real-estate prices can make housing unaffordable, risking a financial crisis similar to the one that took place in 2008. 

Also, China may have similar concerns over the debt of property developers like the China Evergrande Group.

To avoid such risks, more productive investments that expand global GDP should be pursued using global wealth, the report said.

ABU DHABI: Egypt is expecting to begin exporting 60-65 million cubic feet of gas per day to Lebanon by early next year, Egyptian Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

Egypt will supply the gas, in line with the quantity that Lebanon had requested, “as soon as we can... we might expect it end of the year, early next year”, Molla said on the sidelines of an oil and gas conference in Abu Dhabi.

“We are just (doing) due diligence, checking the pipelines,” he said.

Under a US-backed plan to help ease Lebanon's power crisis, Egypt will supply natural gas to Lebanon via a pipeline passing through Jordan and Syria.

