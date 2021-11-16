You are here

  • Home
  • Coalition airstrikes target Houthi militants to support forces in west coast

Coalition airstrikes target Houthi militants to support forces in west coast

Coalition airstrikes target Houthi militants to support forces in west coast
audi-backed government troops repel a Houthi rebel offensive on Marib on February 14, 2021. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ysc2r

Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Coalition airstrikes target Houthi militants to support forces in west coast

Coalition airstrikes target Houthi militants to support forces in west coast
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: More than 130 members of the Houthi militia were killed in Al-Bayda and Marib in Yemen over the past 24 hours, the Arab coalition was quoted by TV news channel Al-Arabiya as saying on Tuesday.  

The bloc also destroyed 16 military vehicles belonging to the militias in both governorates. 

It also said four operations targeted the Houthis in support of Yemeni forces on the west coast and to protect civilians, the coalition said. 

Topics: Yemen

Related

Yemen calls for international pressure against Houthi recruitment of child soldiers
Middle-East
Yemen calls for international pressure against Houthi recruitment of child soldiers
Redeployment of forces to Yemen’s west coast part of strategy to support govt: Coalition
Middle-East
Redeployment of forces to Yemen’s west coast part of strategy to support govt: Coalition

US defense secretary requests briefing on deadly Syria strike

US defense secretary requests briefing on deadly Syria strike
Updated 59 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

US defense secretary requests briefing on deadly Syria strike

US defense secretary requests briefing on deadly Syria strike
  • 2019 strike, exposed by New York Times, killed 80 people, many of them women and children
Updated 59 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III has ordered the military’s top commander for the Middle East to brief him on details of a 2019 airstrike that killed dozens of women and children in Syria, the Pentagon said.

Austin requested the briefing after allegations by the New York Times that top officers and civilian officials sought to conceal the casualties of the strike, said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

The 2019 strike, exposed by the NYT over the weekend, took place in the town of Baghuz, in Daesh’s last holdout before the end of its so-called caliphate.

A drone controller witnessed a jet drop a bomb on what the operator estimated to be 50 women and children, but the military has now admitted that 80 people were killed, dozens of them women and children.

“Who dropped that?” a confused analyst typed on a secure chat system being used by those monitoring the drone, two people who reviewed the chat log recalled. The NYT reported that another responded: “We just dropped on 50 women and children.”

Two more large bombs were dropped on the crowd, wiping out anyone who survived the initial blast.

It is one of the highest civilian casualty incidents in the international coalition’s war against Daesh, but it had never been publicly acknowledged by military officials.

Despite legal officers immediately reporting the incident up the chain of command, a thorough investigation into the bombing was never conducted.

Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., head of US Central Command — which oversaw the air war in Syria — will “brief (Austin) more specifically on that particular airstrike” and its handling, the Pentagon said.

Kirby refused to comment on the strike in a press briefing. “I’m not going to relitigate a strike that happened back in March of 2019,” he said, instead emphasizing and defending US procedures intended to mitigate harm against civilians.

“No military in the world works as hard as we do to avoid civilian casualties,” Kirby said. “That doesn’t mean that we don’t always get it right. We don’t. We work hard to avoid civilian harm. We also want to take a look at ourselves.”

Last week, after the NYT sent its findings to US Central Command, it acknowledged the attack for the first time and admitted that it killed 80 people.

Human rights advocates expressed outrage on Monday at the strike and the military’s handling of it, and called on Congress to open an independent investigation.

Topics: Syria US Daesh Anti-Daesh coalition

Related

Senior Al-Qaeda leader killed in US drone strike in Syria: Pentagon
Middle-East
Senior Al-Qaeda leader killed in US drone strike in Syria: Pentagon
US strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians did not violate law of war: Pentagon probe
World
US strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians did not violate law of war: Pentagon probe

Syria’s Assad scraps top Muslim cleric post

Syria’s Assad scraps top Muslim cleric post
Updated 16 November 2021
AFP

Syria’s Assad scraps top Muslim cleric post

Syria’s Assad scraps top Muslim cleric post
Updated 16 November 2021
AFP

DAMASCUS: Syrian President Bashar Assad has issued a decree eliminating the post of top Muslim cleric for the country and expanding the powers of a government ministry overseeing religious affairs.
The new decree, which state media said came into effect on Monday, effectively forces Ahmed Badreddin Hassoun, appointed as grand mufti by Assad in 2004, into retirement.
His prerogatives will be folded into a council that falls under the ministry of religious endowments, or waqf, which already oversees Islamic affairs in Syria, the official SANA news agency said.
The Council on Islamic Jurisprudence will from now on determine the lunar calendar and make rulings on matters relating to religious rituals and rites, SANA said.
The news agency did not elaborate on the reasons behind the move but it comes after years of government efforts to expand state oversight of religious affairs.
In 2018, Assad issued a decree limiting the mufti’s term, previously unlimited, to a renewable period of three years.
It also expanded the power of the waqf minister, allowing him to name the mufti, who had previously been appointed by the president.
The legislation sparked controversy, with many on social media saying it was state interference in religious affairs.
Others said it was a way to regulate religious discourse in order to “fight extremism.”

Topics: Syria Assad cleric Muslims religion Grand Mufti

Related

Syrian refugees load their belongings onto a vehicle as they prepare to be evacuated from the southern Lebanese village of Shebaa on July 28, 2018, to return back to Syria. (AFP)
Middle-East
Lebanese, Syrian and Palestinian youth facing a future dominated by fear, anxiety and mystery
The UAE foreign minister met with Syria’s President Bashar Assad in Damascus Tuesday, according to Syrian state media. (SANA)
Middle-East
UAE foreign minister meets with Bashar Assad in Damascus

East Libya strongman Khalifa Haftar says to run for president

East Libya strongman Khalifa Haftar says to run for president
Updated 16 November 2021
AFP

East Libya strongman Khalifa Haftar says to run for president

East Libya strongman Khalifa Haftar says to run for president
Updated 16 November 2021
AFP

BENGHAZI: Eastern commander Khalifa Haftar will run in Libya’s presidential elections due next month, he announced in a televised speech on Tuesday.
“Elections are the only way out of the severe crisis that our country has plunged into,” said Haftar, who was expected to formally register later on Tuesday at the election center in Benghazi.
Haftar, commander of a force called the Libyan National Army, waged war on factions in the west after the country split in 2014, including a 14-month offensive to capture Tripoli which was repelled by the internationally recognized government.
 

Topics: Libya Haftar

Related

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah during a press conference folowing a conference on Libya in Paris Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (AP)
Middle-East
Libya’s Dbeibah says election law flawed
Son of former Libyan ruler Gaddafi runs for president
Middle-East
Son of former Libyan ruler Gaddafi runs for president

Yemen calls for international pressure against Houthi recruitment of child soldiers

Yemen calls for international pressure against Houthi recruitment of child soldiers
Updated 16 November 2021
Arab News

Yemen calls for international pressure against Houthi recruitment of child soldiers

Yemen calls for international pressure against Houthi recruitment of child soldiers
  • Al-Eryani noted the Houthis have replaced mainstream education with “radicalization courses” imposed on “hundreds-of-thousands of children” to push them into battlefields.
Updated 16 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Yemen’s Information Minister Muammar Al-Eryani called on the international community to classify the Houthi militia as a terrorist organization and urged countries to pressure the group to stop recruiting children as soldiers, state news agency Saba News reported. 

To mark International Children's Day, Al-Eryani said: “We remember tens-of-thousands of Yemeni children that the militia has recruited, brainwashed their minds with sectarian terrorist ideology, subjected them to military training and deployed them to the frontlines as a service to the Iranian regime.”

Al-Eryani noted the Houthis have replaced mainstream education with “radicalization courses” imposed on “hundreds-of-thousands of children” to push them into battlefields.

He called on the international community to hold leaders and members of the group accountable and to prosecute them in international courts as war criminals.

Topics: Yemen

Related

Coalition strikes Houthis in support of Yemeni forces on west coast
Middle-East
Coalition strikes Houthis in support of Yemeni forces on west coast
KSrelief project empowers women affected by violence in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief project empowers women affected by violence in Yemen

Palestinians say man killed by Israeli fire in West Bank

Palestinians say man killed by Israeli fire in West Bank
Updated 16 November 2021
AP

Palestinians say man killed by Israeli fire in West Bank

Palestinians say man killed by Israeli fire in West Bank
  • In recent months, the West Bank has seen an increase in violence
Updated 16 November 2021
AP

JERUSALEM: A Palestinian man on Tuesday was shot and killed by Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health officials said.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said Saddam Hussein Beni Odeh, 26, was shot by Israeli soldiers at the entrance to Tammun, a town near the northern city of Nablus.
Many Palestinians admired the late Iraqi leader, who attacked Israel with Scud missiles during the first Gulf War in 1991, and named their children after him.
The circumstances of the shooting were unclear, and the Israeli military had no immediate comment.
The Israeli military often conducts arrest raids in the occupied West Bank, even in areas that are under control of the Palestinian Authority, the internationally recognized entity that has limited autonomy in parts of the area. Palestinians often throw stones or firebombs at Israeli patrols, drawing live fire in return.
In recent months, the West Bank has seen an increase in violence. Last week, a 13-year-old Palestinian boy was killed by Israeli fire during clashes with stone-throwing Palestinians. There also have been a string of attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinians.
Nearly 500,000 Jewish settlers live in more than 130 settlements scattered across the West Bank. The Palestinians view the settlements as the main obstacle to the creation of a viable Palestinian state alongside Israel, which is still seen internationally as the only way to resolve the conflict. Most of the international community views the settlements as illegal.
Israel considers the West Bank to be the biblical and historical heartland of the Jewish people. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is a strong supporter of settlements who is opposed to a Palestinian state and has shown no interest in reviving the long-dormant peace process. But he has called for steps to reduce friction and improve economic conditions for Palestinians.

Topics: West Bank

Related

Renovations offer new view of ancient West Bank mosaic
Middle-East
Renovations offer new view of ancient West Bank mosaic

Latest updates

Coalition airstrikes target Houthi militants to support forces in west coast
Coalition airstrikes target Houthi militants to support forces in west coast
Russia rejects accusations of endangering ISS astronauts
Russia rejects accusations of endangering ISS astronauts
Saudi Arabia to cooperate with China on hydrogen energy
Saudi Arabia to cooperate with China on hydrogen energy
Bahrain’s oil and gas authority to transition to ‘energy company’
Bahrain’s oil and gas authority to transition to ‘energy company’
Saudi solar firm Taqat Badeela offers 21% of shares in IPO
Saudi solar firm Taqat Badeela offers 21% of shares in IPO

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.