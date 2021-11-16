You are here

Scarcity of investment in gas is causing global problems, Eni CEO says

RIYADH: Rising gas prices could see consumers returning to coal, according to the head of Italian oil and gas company Eni.

Claudio Descalzi claimed the cause of  the rise in gas prices globally is because of the scarcity of investment in the industry over the past seven years.

Speaking to Al Arabiya, he said that companies must divide investments between traditional businesses and the accompanying need to raise efficiency and capture carbon emissions, and also make sure they put money into transformation projects with a focus on circular economy, refineries and renewable energy.

Descalzi said that if gas prices were high, demand would decline, because it will be difficult to adapt to the rises.

He is optimistic that investments in gas would increase as it is capable of making the transition to renewable energy and biofuels.

Real estate developer Tatweer Misr eying Saudi and Libyan markets

  "We hope to start working in Saudi Arabia by 2023 — the Kingdom is a priority for us —in addition to the studies we are now carrying out to enter the Libyan market." Shalaby said during the interview.
CAIRO: Egyptian-based real estate company Tatweer Misr is planning to enter the Saudi and Libyan markets within the next two years, CEO Ahmed Shalaby said in an interview with Asharq. 

Shalaby added that Tatweer is still incurring losses and will not turn profitable before three to four years.

"We hope to start working in Saudi Arabia by 2023 — the Kingdom is a priority for us —in addition to the studies we are now carrying out to enter the Libyan market." Shalaby said during the interview.

Saudi Arabia to cooperate with China on hydrogen energy

RIYADH: Saudi cabinet has delegated the Kingdom’s energy minister to discuss and sign a potential MoU in the field of hydrogen energy with China, Saudi Press Agency reported, citing the cabinet's weekly statement. 

Bahrain’s oil and gas authority to transition to ‘energy company’

  Bahrain, one of the financially weakest and most indebted countries in the oil rich Gulf, is expected to sell oil and gas assets
Bahrain’s National Oil and Gas Authority (NOGA) will transition into an energy company that will look at energy resources outside of fossil fuels, an official said on Tuesday.


Bahrain’s king issued a royal decree in September abolishing the National Oil and Gas Authority (NOGA), with all its functions to be undertaken by the oil ministry.


“We’re now looking at the future of transition, transferring this company from an oil and gas company into an energy company,” said Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs and Chief Executive of Bahrain's Supreme Council for Environment.


“That will help us look at the climate change impact, the energy mix and the diversification of energy sources,” he said, speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the ADIPEC oil and gas forum in Abu Dhabi.


Bahrain, one of the financially weakest and most indebted countries in the oil rich Gulf, is expected to sell oil and gas assets, following steps taken by neighbouring oil giants Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi in recent years, sources have previously told Reuters.


Asked about those plans, Bin Daina said nothing was planned “very soon,” without elaborating. He also did not exclude, when asked, the possibility of a public listing for the new energy company.


NOGA has raised funds in the debt capital markets several times over the past few years, including a $600 million issuance of sukuk, or Islamic bonds, in April.


Bin Daina said the company could issue debt again, if needed.

Saudi solar firm Taqat Badeela offers 21% of shares in IPO

RIYADH: Saudi-based solar energy firm Taqat Badeela plans to fuel its expansion by offering 21.28 percent of its shares for sale to the public, Argaam reported.

The subscription for up to 135,134 shares will be available through the Afaq Financial Platform for 80 days, from 15 November 2021 until 3 February 2022.

Taqat Badeela installs, maintains and manufactures solar panel systems for homes and companies.

The company hopes to cash in on the increasing demand in Saudi Arabia for this energy source.

Green energy to power some Saudi airports

The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) plans to power some airports with renewable energy.

GACA also plans to implement the Carbon Offset and Reduction Scheme in International Aviation (CORSIA),  Head of Strategy at GACA, Muhammed Alkherisi said.

The authority pointed out that the civil aviation sector strategy will witness multi-billion investment opportunities for the private sector by 2030, SPA reported.

