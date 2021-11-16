Saudi Arabia issues local sukuk in November worth $164 million

You are here

Ziad Sabbah
Fahad Abuljadayel

Ziad Sabbah Fahad Abuljadayel

Saudi Arabia’s government offered SR-denominated Sukuk worth SR 614.179 million ($164 million) for the November issuance, the National Debt Management Center (NDMC) announced in a statement.

The issuance comes under the Saudi Arabian Government SR-denominated Sukuk Program.

The Kingdom collected a total amount of SR74.2 billion of Sukuk in monthly issuances for the previous 10 months. Now, the country obtained a total value of SR74.8 billion financing from Sukuk.

In an Information Memorandum, dated 20 July 2017, Saudi’s Ministry of Finance (MoF), acting through NDMC, announced the establishment of an unlimited SR-denominated Sukuk Issuance Program. The memorandum was updated on 21 July 2020. It also stated that the ministry will issue and offer Sukuk to investors at its discretion.

The Kingdom’s public debt stood at SR948.3 billion at the end of this year’s third quarter, according to the MoF’s latest quarterly budget report. Domestic debt accounted for 59.1 percent while external debt made up 40.9 percent of the debt.

In its Pre-Budget Statement for 2022, the MoF predicted that public debt will reach SR989 billion next year.

Topics: Sukuk Saudi Arabia

Updated 16 November 2021
Arab News

Updated 16 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Rivian, the American automaker, surpassed Volswagen’s market capitalization, to become the world’s third largest car company, Bloomberg reported. 

The value of the company shot up as its stock rose by 14 percent to $169.70 per share during Tuesday’s trading.

Rivian’s shares have been upped by 118 percent from the initial public offering price of $78, bringing its market valuation to $150 billion.  

This comes amid growing demand for electric vehicles, as more consumers consider to adopt the technology.

Topics: car US Market capitalization

Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

  • OXAGON complements the same philosophy and principles of THE LINE
  • The net-zero city will be powered by 100 percent clean energy
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced on Tuesday the launch of NEOM's industrial city, known as OXAGON.

OXAGON complements the same philosophy and principles of THE LINE, which was announced in January, and will offer exceptional livability in harmony with nature, according to a statement carried by Saudi Press Agency.

It's located on the Red Sea close to the Suez Canal, and south to THE LINE, and it will include the current port of Duba, which is now part of OXAGON.

Approximately 13 percent of the globeal trade passes through the Red Sea, and OXAGON is positioned to be one of the world’s most technologically advanced logistics hubs with state-of-the-art integrated port and airport connectivity.

OXAGON will be the catalyst for economic growth and diversity in NEOM and the Kingdom, further meeting our ambitions under Vision 2030. OXAGON will contribute to redefining the world’s approach to industrial development in the future, protecting the environment while creating jobs and growth for NEOM. It will contribute to Saudi Arabia’s regional trade and commerce, and support creating a new focal point for global trade flows. I am pleased to see that.

Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Chairman of NEOM Co.

OXAGON will establish the world’s first fully integrated port and supply chain ecosystem for NEOM. The port, logistics and rail delivery facility will be unified, providing world-class productivity levels with net-zero carbon emissions, setting global benchmarks in the adoption of technology and environmental sustainability.

The net-zero city will be powered by 100 percent clean energy.

"Seven sectors form the nucleus of OXAGON’s industrial development, with innovation and new technology creating a vital base for these industries. These industries are sustainable energy; autonomous mobility; water innovation; sustainable food production; health and well-being; technology and digital manufacturing (including telecommunications, space technology and robotics); and modern methods of construction; all powered by 100% renewable energy," the statement added.

"Many of the features of THE LINE that offer exceptional livability are reflected in the urban landscape of OXAGON. Communities will be walkable, or via hydrogen-powered mobility. Sustainable industry will be built around the communities, minimizing commute time and providing exceptional livability with nature seamlessly integrated into the urban environment," the statement said.

According to previous report by MEED, US-based Parsons has been awarded the project management consultancy role for the NEOM Industrial City (NIC).

 

Topics: NEOM Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) Saudi Arabia

Updated 16 November 2021
ARAB NEWS 

Updated 16 November 2021
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi fintech company Geidea has joined forces with financing firm Alamthal to simplify loan issuance and repayments for businesses.

Merchants will now be able to pay back their loan amounts directly through point-of-sale terminals by automatically setting aside a percentage or amount of monthly revenue towards their loan obligations. 

“With this partnership, we want to remove the hassle and stress that often goes into repayments and offer a secure, trusted solution that will empower them and let them focus on their business,” said Renier Lemmens, group CEO of Geidea.

Hamad Al-Salem, deputy CEO of Alamathal Financing, added: “Our goal is to promote good financial behaviors and safeguard the financial wellbeing of the SME sector, thus giving them the platform to expand and scale in line with their business goals.”

Saudi Arabia has a 94 percent adoption rate of contactless payments through near-field communication — the highest in the Middle East and North Africa, above the EU’s average and ahead of Hong Kong and Canada, the Saudi Central Bank revealed last October.

Topics: fintech Saudi Arabia SMEs

Updated 16 November 2021
LAMYAA BAGAZI
Ziad Sabbah

Updated 16 November 2021
LAMYAA BAGAZI Ziad Sabbah

RIYADH: The eurozone’s economy recorded a quarterly expansion of 2.2 percent, little unchanged from previous quarter’s growth of 2.1 percent, according to estimates by Eurostat.
Countries that experienced the highest growth rates were Austria, France and Portugal as their gross domestic products rose by 3.3, 3 and 2.9 percent respectively.

Meanwhile, Germany’s economy grew by 1.8 percent while Italy’s jumped by 2.6 percent.

On an annual basis, the eurozone’s growth rate was 3.7 percent in this year’s third quarter.

 

US industrial production 

Industrial production in the US went up by a yearly rate of 5.1 percent in October up from 4.6 percent in the prior month, according to the Federal Reserve. 

On a monthly basis, industrial production in the country grew by 1.6 percent in October following the previous month’s decline of 1.3 percent. 

Both manufacturing and utilities output increased by 1.2 percent while mining production was 4.1 percent higher compared to last year.

Meanwhile, growth in the US monthly retail sales reached its highest level since March, standing at 1.7 percent in October, greater than the previous month’s level of 0.8 percent, the US Census Bureau said. 

This was attributed to consumers’ expenditure on early holiday shopping. 

Italy’s Inflation

Italy's yearly inflation rate rose to 3 percent in October up from 2.5 percent in September, according to the country’s National Institute of Statistics. 

This is the highest rate since September 2012 and was driven by rising energy prices as it surged by an annual rate of 24.9 percent. Particularly, prices of regulated energy products went up by 42.3 percent. 

Moreover, costs of transportation services increased by 2.4 percent. 

In addition, the monthly inflation rate reached 0.7 percent in October compared to a deflation of 0.2 percent in October.

Jordan’s consumer prices

Jordan’s annual inflation rate eased to 1.61 percent in October down from 1.84 percent in September, the country’s official statistics agency said.

This was mainly due to 0.96 percent rise in transportation costs and 0.41 percent increase in the prices of meat and poultry.

On monthly terms, consumer prices rose by 0.06 percent in October, down from 0.18 percent in the previous month.

Topics: economy eurozone Inflation Production

Updated 16 November 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

Updated 16 November 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market ended the session on Tuesday, down 0.1 percent or 60 points, to close at 11,827 points.

Some 159.6 million shares changed hands in 292,000 deals, with heavy trading in Al Rajhi bank, recruitment firm Maharah,  and investment firm Taiba.

The market's fall today was influenced by a decline in materials stocks, which were down 3 percent, to record the sector's lowest closing in a month.

Shares in Saudi Aramco fell less than 1 percent to close at SR37.15 ($9.90).

Petrochemical sector stocks Tasnee, Saudi Kayan, Bahri, SIIG, Petro Rabigh, and real estate developer Dar Al Arkan all ended their trading today down ranging between 2 and 4 percent.

Shares in jewelry and luxury retail group Fitaihi led today's declines by more than 4 percent to close at SR44.75.

Shares in Taiba were up, closing the session at SAR 42.70, their highest level in more than four years, amid heavy trading of 8.6 million shares, the most seen since 2017.

Also, shares in Saudi National Bank rose by more than 1 percent to close at SR68.40.

Shares in plastics maker Zahrat Al Waha topped the gainers today at SR80.60, after the company announced a cash dividend of SR1.5 and a 50 percent capital hike.

Other News:

Theeb Rent a Car company's board has recommended a 4 percent cash dividend, or SR0.40 a share, for Q3 2021

Agri equipment firm Alkhorayef failed to disclose a material development related to bagging a contract, which will account for more than 5 percent of its revenue, before the start of the trading period on Sept. 12, 2021

The Capital Market Authority announced the approval of an increase in the value of assets in real estate fund Sedco Capital REIT.

Topics: Market Wrap Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

