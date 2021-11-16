Saudi Arabia issues local sukuk in November worth $164 million

Saudi Crown Prince announces launch of NEOM Industrial City OXAGON

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced on Tuesday the launch of NEOM's industrial city, known as OXAGON.

OXAGON complements the same philosophy and principles of THE LINE, which was announced in January, and will offer exceptional livability in harmony with nature, according to a statement carried by Saudi Press Agency.

It's located on the Red Sea close to the Suez Canal, and south to THE LINE, and it will include the current port of Duba, which is now part of OXAGON.

Approximately 13 percent of the globeal trade passes through the Red Sea, and OXAGON is positioned to be one of the world’s most technologically advanced logistics hubs with state-of-the-art integrated port and airport connectivity.

OXAGON will be the catalyst for economic growth and diversity in NEOM and the Kingdom, further meeting our ambitions under Vision 2030. OXAGON will contribute to redefining the world’s approach to industrial development in the future, protecting the environment while creating jobs and growth for NEOM. It will contribute to Saudi Arabia’s regional trade and commerce, and support creating a new focal point for global trade flows. I am pleased to see that. Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Chairman of NEOM Co.

OXAGON will establish the world’s first fully integrated port and supply chain ecosystem for NEOM. The port, logistics and rail delivery facility will be unified, providing world-class productivity levels with net-zero carbon emissions, setting global benchmarks in the adoption of technology and environmental sustainability.

The net-zero city will be powered by 100 percent clean energy.

"Seven sectors form the nucleus of OXAGON’s industrial development, with innovation and new technology creating a vital base for these industries. These industries are sustainable energy; autonomous mobility; water innovation; sustainable food production; health and well-being; technology and digital manufacturing (including telecommunications, space technology and robotics); and modern methods of construction; all powered by 100% renewable energy," the statement added.

His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Chairman of the NEOM Company Board of Directors, today announced the launch of #OXAGON, forming the next phase of #NEOM’s masterplan and representing a radical new model for future manufacturing centers.@NEOMOXAGON pic.twitter.com/9ImIDTVI9j — NEOM (@NEOM) November 16, 2021

"Many of the features of THE LINE that offer exceptional livability are reflected in the urban landscape of OXAGON. Communities will be walkable, or via hydrogen-powered mobility. Sustainable industry will be built around the communities, minimizing commute time and providing exceptional livability with nature seamlessly integrated into the urban environment," the statement said.

According to previous report by MEED, US-based Parsons has been awarded the project management consultancy role for the NEOM Industrial City (NIC).