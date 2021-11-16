Authorities report 37 new COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Health recorded 37 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 44 recoveries in the Kingdom on Tuesday, with the number of critical cases reaching 50.
The statistics showed that the total number of infections in the country reached 549,297 while the recovery tally reached 538,373.
Two new deaths were recorded, bringing the tally of fatalities in the Kingdom to 8,818.
The authorities advised everyone with queries to contact the toll free number (937) for consultations and inquiries around the clock, and to obtain health information and services.
Separately, Pfizer Inc. said on Tuesday it will allow generic manufacturers to supply its experimental antiviral COVID-19 pill to 95 low- and middle-income countries through a licensing agreement with international public health group Medicines Patent Pool.
The voluntary licensing agreement between Pfizer and the MPP will allow the United Nations-backed group to grant sub-licences to qualified generic drug manufacturers to make their own versions of PF-07321332. Pfizer will sell the pills it manufactures under the brand name Paxlovid.
From the rest of the world, the Nikkei daily reported on Tuesday that Japan intends to ease quarantine rules by the end of November for people inoculated with Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.
Last week the country took a first step in its planned phased re-opening of borders, which centers on business travelers.
81-year-old American painter returns to Saudi Arabia after 20-year absence
Maris Shepherd has created commissioned artworks for many high-profile figures, including Prince Sultan bin Salman
Updated 16 November 2021
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: Maris Shepherd is an American artist who specializes in painting all things historic, from Saudi landmarks to farms and ancient ruins.
“When I travel, I don’t look for brand new or modern, I look for the culturally classic architecture for each region of the world. I have been to 72 different countries now and I am always looking for the oldest and most classic area,” she explained to Arab News.
The 81-year-old first visited the Kingdom in 1999 and 2000 to teach art and paint artworks commissioned by some of the most well-known figures in the region. Now, upon her return, she described Saudi Arabia as being unrecognizable from how it was two decades ago.
“I think what struck me the most powerfully was how much bigger it is now, all the new buildings and the modernity of it is so sophisticated, you know, I’m very impressed with the way it’s grown,” she said.
As a teenager, Shepherd was a draftsman, before shifting her work into watercolors when she began taking classes in her 30s.
“I had three little kids at the time and my husband said he would stay with the kids that night one night a week if I wanted to go take the classes, which I did, and I started winning awards right away. I was good at it right from the beginning,” she said.
Since then, she has studied watercolor technique with some of the best-known names in art, including Charles Reid, Millard Sheets, Robert E. Wood, Tony Couch, Ron Ranson and Tom Lynch.
“I think I always liked to look at watercolor at exhibits. I found that one reason that they’re so attractive to the viewer is because it’s transparent and you are looking through the pigment at the white paper and it reflects light back through the pigment like a stained glass window,” Shepherd said.
“In the beginning of my career, I painted things that I saw, I observed. I never made anything up,” she added.
The question many have asked her is how did an artist who studied architectural engineering in Texas and is a mother of three find herself creating commissioned artworks for members of the royal family in Saudi Arabia.
“My cousin was working in Bahrain as a helicopter pilot and he found out that I taught my brother how to paint in Texas and he said, ‘When are you going to come here and teach me how to paint,’” she explained.
Initially, Shepherd started her journey in the Gulf in Bahrain, before eventually transferring to Saudi Arabia with her cousin. She was based in Riyadh and continued to teach him how to paint.
Her journey didn’t end there, however, as she began teaching classes for many young female painters in the Diplomatic Quarter in Riyadh.
“I find an immense amount of talent in Saudi Arabia. The women that I’ve met are super-talented and I hope that they continue to develop and show their work. Maha Malluh, one of my students, is doing it in London and I think that little girls that grow up should be encouraged to draw and to paint,” Shepherd said.
Her journey continued when she enlisted an agent in the Kingdom who owned many local art galleries. There, she was introduced to some high-profile individuals and she began to paint commissioned artwork for them. Among those figures was Prince Sultan bin Salman, the first Arab and Muslim astronaut.
Shepherd shared that, at the time, there was a trend for square paintings rather than the traditional rectangular ones.
“My agent said to go out there, to Prince Sultan’s farm, and paint that farm and paint it square, and that was when I met Sultan,” she said. “He came to the farm when I was painting and he just stuck out his hand and he said, ‘Hi, I’m Sultan.’”
Shepherd explained that, after this humble introduction to Prince Sultan, she handed him a stack of a few of her paintings. “I had a pile of paintings I had already finished of the farm and he looked through them and at the time he told me he wanted to buy them, but it went over my head,” she said.
She was going to exhibit them in her agent’s gallery, but instead Prince Sultan bought all of them from her. Until now, the paintings have never been publicly displayed.
An exhibition at the Naila Art Gallery in Riyadh on Wednesday will mark the first time the 12 to 14 paintings of Prince Sultan’s farm have been put on show to the public since they were created more than 20 years ago.
The paintings vary in technique and scenery, showing some of the different aspects of the prince’s farm.
“The paintings are very realistic, they are a snapshot of each part of the farm that interested me,” Shepherd said.
“Everything about the farm intrigued me. I love the waterfall and the old well and of course the interior of the farm. I loved that they had a grapefruit tree growing in the atrium,” she added.
Shepherd explained that, even 20 years later, during the COVID-19 pandemic when she couldn’t travel back to see the Kingdom, Prince Sultan would send her images he had taken for her to paint.
“What he did even after I stopped coming to Saudi because of the pandemic, he would send me photographs that he took to paint. One was from a plane and the wing of the plane was in the picture, and I said it was snow on the ground,” she said.
“He bought many large works concerning his antique date palm farm in Riyadh. In the last few years, his royal highness has commissioned many large paintings (that were) shipped to Riyadh from Albuquerque, and now he is publishing a book about his farm and using many of my watercolors for illustrations.”
Along with painting commissioned and personal works of art for members of the Kingdom’s royal family, Shepherd has also illustrated several children’s books and worked on dozens of projects close to her home.
“My work can be found in hundreds of private and corporate collections, including the State House of South Carolina, the University of South Carolina, Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, and several banks in Fort Worth and New Mexico. Many members of the royal family of Saudi Arabia own my watercolors, as does the Saudi American Bank of Riyadh,” she said.
A large collection of Shepherd’s work, featuring more than 50 paintings depicting historical landmarks and industries in Fort Worth, Texas, was commissioned by the Plaza Medical Center of Fort Worth.
In her final remarks to Arab News, she explained that her favorite place to paint in the entire world is Jeddah and that she hopes her next visit will be to explore the south of the Kingdom.
“I like the Mashrabiya, the classic cultural icon, and I like the texture, the age. I like things that are old and so Jeddah was probably my favorite,” Shepherd said.
“I’ve been to Yemen, so I know that architecture in the south, so I’d like to go south and see what Saudi has in that same vein,” she added.
Who’s Who: Aqeel bin Abdullah Al-Aqeel, deputy governor at the Saudi Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority
Updated 14 min 36 sec ago
Arab News
Aqeel bin Abdullah Al-Aqeel has been the Saudi Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority’s deputy governor for corporate communication and awareness since October.
As well as managing communications, awareness, and marketing for the authority’s services he is responsible for ensuring that published messages are consistent with the body’s strategy and objectives.
His recent work has involved supervising the launch of an electronic invoicing project, managing the implementation of a strategic information plan for national rollout, producing a comprehensive media policy, and helping oversee this year’s merger of the General Authority of Zakat and Tax, and General Customs Authority.
For four years, Al-Aqeel led the annual Zakat campaign during the holy month of Ramadan that has so far exceeded SR280 million ($75 million), and he also developed a strategy for dealing with authority awareness campaigns related to tax evasion.
In November 2019, he organized the first edition of the taxation authority’s conference and exhibition and developed and implemented plans for an awareness campaign surrounding last year’s 15 percent rise in value-added tax.
He was also part of the media team behind the launch of the national VAT implementation project, in 2017.
Al-Aqeel gained a bachelor’s degree in media and public relations and has studied on several international university programs specializing in management, marketing, and communication.
During the meeting, they discussed issues of common interest
Updated 16 November 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif met Bandar Mohammed Al-Atiyyah, Qatar’s ambassador to the Kingdom, in Riyadh on Monday. During the meeting, they discussed issues of common interest.
On Sunday, Prince Abdulaziz said in Manama that security and stability in Gulf states set a good example for confronting terrorism, crime, and everything that disturbs the security and safety of citizens and residents.
The minister compared the current situation — a product of regional assistant and support — with the previous deteriorating conditions of some countries that had lost the most basic elements of security and stability.
Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemns Burkina Faso terror attack
Al-Othaimeen reiterated the organization’s support for Burkina Faso’s efforts to combat terrorism
Updated 16 November 2021
SPA
JEDDAH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has condemned a terror attack in northern Burkina Faso that left 20 gendarmes and one civilian dead, and many others injured.
Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, OIC secretary-general, passed on his condolences to the families of the victims, the government, and people of the west African country, while also wishing a speedy recovery to those wounded in Sunday’s attack on a military police outpost.
He also reiterated the organization’s support for Burkina Faso’s efforts to combat terrorism.
Saudi Arabia’s Soudah Development launches Switzerland scholarship
Soudah Development’s initiative to upskill and empower the local community reflects its commitment to create more than 8,000 jobs by 2030
Updated 16 November 2021
Arab News
SOUDAH: Soudah Development, a Public Investment Fund company, has launched a new scholarship offering the youth of Soudah and Rijal Almaa an opportunity to study at Switzerland’s best culinary, hospitality and business management schools.
Members of the local community will be offered scholarships to complete diploma, undergraduate or postgraduate courses at four of Switzerland’s most prestigious institutions: The Swiss Hotel Management School, Cesar Ritz Colleges Switzerland, the Culinary Arts Academy, and the Hotel Institute Montreux.
Soudah Development’s initiative to upskill and empower the local community reflects its commitment to create more than 8,000 jobs by 2030. It falls under Vision 2030’s Human Capability Development Program, which was created to develop citizens’ capabilities, prepare them for the future and ensure they compete for the best jobs locally, regionally and globally.
Husameddin Al-Madani, CEO of Soudah Development, said: “We are proud to announce this phase one of our scholarship program that will create a new generation of tourism and hospitality leaders in Soudah and Rijal Almaa. We believe that people are the foundation of sustainable development. They are the key that will unlock our ability to create a luxury mountain tourism destination high above the clouds that welcomes millions of people every year. This announcement is a milestone in our ongoing efforts to empower local communities.”
Al-Madani added: “Our initiative to upskill youth demonstrates the importance we place in building partnerships with the local community. They will be the first people to benefit from our work and we are committed to creating new opportunities to improve lives and livelihoods. Offering world-class training and scholarship programs is one of many ways in which we aim to ensure young people have every opportunity to compete for the best jobs in the future.”