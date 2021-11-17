Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province highlights efforts in handling pandemic

Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz expressed his satisfaction at the resumption of gatherings and in-person activities in the Kingdom.
During a weekly council meeting held every Monday with government officials in the region, he highlighted the Saudi leadership’s efforts in handling the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, its measures having yielded positive results and controlled the number of cases in the Kingdom.
The prince praised the cooperation of all parties and the awareness of citizens and residents in applying precautionary measures. Dr. Ibrahim Al-Oraifi, director-general of health affairs in the Eastern Province, gave a presentation on the latest developments in the health sector, stressing the importance of continuing to follow health instructions, especially during winter. He encouraged citizens and residents to take a dose of the seasonal influenza vaccine for a healthier and more productive society.
Al-Rabeeah details Saudi Arabia's support for UN food programs
KSrelief chief applauds World Food Programme for Nobel Peace Prize honor
ROME: Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, the supervisor-general of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, participated as a key guest speaker at the meeting of the second regular session of the executive board of the World Food Programme in Rome on Monday.
Dr. Al-Rabeeah extended his thanks to the organization and the executive board for inviting him to participate in the meeting.
He congratulated the organization for being awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize, stating that this prize is very well-deserved and reflects the world community’s understanding of the vital role being played by the organization in alleviating the suffering of people around the world.
He stated that the partnership between Saudi Arabia and the World Food Programme extends over 45 years. From the outset of the partnership, he said, the cooperation was based on mutual dedication to providing urgent and comprehensive assistance, particularly food aid, to communities and populations facing severe food shortages due to crises such as natural disasters, conflicts, and internal and cross-border migration.
Up to this year, the center has contributed $1.23 billion to organizations for food assistance programs in 24 countries. In Yemen, 27 programs have been implemented with the organization at a cost of $1.16 billion.
The secretary-general said that the partnership between the center and the World Food Programme began in the wake of the 1973 economic crisis. The Kingdom provided $50 million to the organization between 1975 and 1976 to support food aid projects for those affected by the crisis.
This donation played a major role in establishing the organization as a distinguished international humanitarian actor.
When the global financial crisis erupted in 2008, the Kingdom announced the provision of an historic and generous grant of $500 million to the World Food Programme to provide urgent assistance for millions of people affected by high food prices.
Dr. Al-Rabeeah said: “In 2014, the Kingdom contributed more than $200 million to provide food for displaced families in Iraq, as well as refugees from Syria, South Sudan and Somalia. The Kingdom continued its role in supporting the organization through providing, between 2005 and 2021, an estimated $1.9 billion to support 124 projects in the food and food security sectors.
“In addition, the Kingdom’s annual ‘Gift of Dates’ project has provided 4,500 tons of Saudi-grown dates to be distributed through the organization to provide nutritional assistance and support for communities in need in a number of countries.”
Saudi courts oversee arbitrations, rulings worth billions
Courts presided over 297 applications for enforcement of foreign rulings and arbitration awards worth SR2.4B in 2021
RIYADH: Saudi enforcement courts have undertaken 297 applications for the enforcement of foreign rulings, and local and foreign arbitration awards worth SR2.4 billion (nearly $640 million) in total in 2021.
“The Saudi judiciary works to enforce foreign rulings and arbitration awards under reciprocal international agreements,” the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Justice said. “The goal is to ensure rights and contracts, enhance the business environment, and attract foreign investment.”
According to the ministry’s statistics, the value of local arbitration awards filed for enforcement has reached SR1.1 billion, while the value of foreign arbitration awards and rulings has reached about SR1.3 billion.
The enforcement comes as part of the Kingdom’s commitment to apply international judicial agreements. Saudi law provides that foreign judgments shall be enforced directly by enforcement judges, with no need for filing a new lawsuit. Under Article 9 of the Enforcement Law, foreign judgments and arbitration awards are recognized as enforcement instruments, and can be filed directly to the enforcement court after completing the statutory requirements.
Meanwhile, the commercial arbitration process in Saudi Arabia has undergone a full transformation in recent years, with advances likely to help increase foreign direct investment, as the government aims to attract hundreds of international organizations to set up regional headquarters in the Kingdom, a legal expert told Arab News.
Participants representing several governmental and private sectors will highlight Saudi reforms and initiatives at an upcoming women empowerment conference
Three-day conference will also shed light on government projects that support the empowerment of Saudi women in various fields
RIYADH: Sixty participants representing several governmental and private sectors will examine how reforms have enhanced Saudi women’s role in society in an upcoming empowerment conference titled “Empowering women and their developmental role in the era of King Salman.”
The conference will take place at the Imam Mohammed bin Saud Islamic University on Tuesday, Nov. 23. Under the patronage of Princess Fahda bint Falah Al-Hithlain, the conference aims to highlight how the legislative reforms in the era of King Salman have helped empower women and enhance their role in achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.
The three-day conference will also shed light on government projects and initiatives that support the empowerment of Saudi women in various fields, the role of modern media in promoting the empowerment of women, and raising their profile in the development of society, especially in Saudi universities.
Other themes will include how offering Saudi citizenship has strengthened women and families, enhanced women’s participation in education and training, and how this will prepare them to play a more prominent and influential role in society.
Dr. Nouf Bint Abdul Aali Al-Ajmi, the deputy rector of Imam Mohammad ibn Saud Islamic University for Female Student Affairs, said that in the past few years, the Kingdom had witnessed an expansion in the leadership role of Saudi women in all sectors “as women have assumed leadership positions and proved themselves after she had exercised limited executive roles,” she told Arab News.
Al-Ajmi, who is also the university’s vice president and chairwoman of the conference’s organizing committee, stressed the importance of the role of women as an investment that will contribute to the achievement of sustainable development. One of the Vision 2030 strategies is to increase women’s quota in leadership positions through training and leadership guidance for female cadres.
“The university seeks, in accordance with its strategic plan 2025, to enable women to work creatively and innovatively,” she said. “Women should participate in decision-making, in addition to creating equal opportunities with men in assuming leadership positions, studying modern specializations, scholarship, and training.”
Dr. Nuwair Al-Shammari, deputy dean of the Faculty of Information and Communication at the university and the conference’s media committee chairwoman, said the indicators of the empowerment of women in the university had seen a qualitative leap over the past three years. The indicators are in line with the directives of King Salman in realizing the objectives of Vision 2030 under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.
Al-Shammari told Arab News that the university achieved a great leap through nine key indicators in empowering women in university education. The most important of these are increasing leadership positions, as the university has enabled 120 academies to hold essential and new leadership positions in the university.
In addition, there is an upsurge in female academic participation in the decision-making process, strategic planning, and university committees. There has been an uptick in implementing quality training programs, which exceeded 3,000 that targeted all of its staff, including programs to qualify women leaders, in addition to introducing new specializations for female students in the media, medicine, and pharmacy. There has been an expansion of postgraduate programs for female students through the introduction of 47 new programs, which increased the proportion of female scholarship students continuing their studies.
Dr. Nasrin Al-Sayari, vice president of the conference’s organizing committee, said that through its plans for the empowerment of women, the university worked to develop King Abdullah City for Female Students, which has become a distinguished academic and cultural landmark in the city of Riyadh.
Saudi Aramco's initiative in the Madinah region comes as part of a series of projects and initiatives to support and manufacture honey
MADINAH: Saudi Aramco launched on Tuesday an initiative to support and train low-income beekeepers to develop their products, in cooperation with the Beekeepers Cooperative Association in the Madinah Region.
The launch was held in the presence of Walid Al-Hazmi, president of the association in the region, and a number of interested parties.
The initiative aims to support and train 300 beekeepers in the region, enable them to set up, manage and develop their projects and qualify them on modern beekeeping methods. The plan also aims to develop their products, provide them with advanced equipment and improve the efficiency of beekeepers.
The initiative seeks to establish an apiary for the association that includes 1,000 beehives to cover the local need, carpentry for the manufacture of beehives, a modern factory for packaging honey, and a factory for printing wax foundations.
The plan also encourages the monetization of natural wax that is usually wasted by beekeepers, along with promoting the profession of beekeeping in the community.
The initiative, which is held at the branch of the Arab Open University in Madinah, will award trainees with certificates, tools, and a small project that includes five hives with bees. The projects will be supervised, which includes visits by bee professionals when needed and assisting in the process of sorting and marketing honey and selling it to secure additional income.
Saudi Aramco’s initiative in the Madinah region comes as part of a series of projects and initiatives to support and manufacture honey, which began in Al-Baha and Asir regions and covers all regions that are known for the production and sale of honey.
81-year-old American painter returns to Saudi Arabia after 20-year absence
Maris Shepherd has created commissioned artworks for many high-profile figures, including Prince Sultan bin Salman
RIYADH: Maris Shepherd is an American artist who specializes in painting all things historic, from Saudi landmarks to farms and ancient ruins.
“When I travel, I don’t look for brand new or modern, I look for the culturally classic architecture for each region of the world. I have been to 72 different countries now and I am always looking for the oldest and most classic area,” she explained to Arab News.
The 81-year-old first visited the Kingdom in 1999 and 2000 to teach art and paint artworks commissioned by some of the most well-known figures in the region. Now, upon her return, she described Saudi Arabia as being unrecognizable from how it was two decades ago.
“I think what struck me the most powerfully was how much bigger it is now, all the new buildings and the modernity of it is so sophisticated, you know, I’m very impressed with the way it’s grown,” she said.
As a teenager, Shepherd was a draftsman, before shifting her work into watercolors when she began taking classes in her 30s.
“I had three little kids at the time and my husband said he would stay with the kids that night one night a week if I wanted to go take the classes, which I did, and I started winning awards right away. I was good at it right from the beginning,” she said.
Since then, she has studied watercolor technique with some of the best-known names in art, including Charles Reid, Millard Sheets, Robert E. Wood, Tony Couch, Ron Ranson and Tom Lynch.
“I think I always liked to look at watercolor at exhibits. I found that one reason that they’re so attractive to the viewer is because it’s transparent and you are looking through the pigment at the white paper and it reflects light back through the pigment like a stained glass window,” Shepherd said.
“In the beginning of my career, I painted things that I saw, I observed. I never made anything up,” she added.
The question many have asked her is how did an artist who studied architectural engineering in Texas and is a mother of three find herself creating commissioned artworks for members of the royal family in Saudi Arabia.
“My cousin was working in Bahrain as a helicopter pilot and he found out that I taught my brother how to paint in Texas and he said, ‘When are you going to come here and teach me how to paint,’” she explained.
Initially, Shepherd started her journey in the Gulf in Bahrain, before eventually transferring to Saudi Arabia with her cousin. She was based in Riyadh and continued to teach him how to paint.
Her journey didn’t end there, however, as she began teaching classes for many young female painters in the Diplomatic Quarter in Riyadh.
“I find an immense amount of talent in Saudi Arabia. The women that I’ve met are super-talented and I hope that they continue to develop and show their work. Maha Malluh, one of my students, is doing it in London and I think that little girls that grow up should be encouraged to draw and to paint,” Shepherd said.
Her journey continued when she enlisted an agent in the Kingdom who owned many local art galleries. There, she was introduced to some high-profile individuals and she began to paint commissioned artwork for them. Among those figures was Prince Sultan bin Salman, the first Arab and Muslim astronaut.
Shepherd shared that, at the time, there was a trend for square paintings rather than the traditional rectangular ones.
“My agent said to go out there, to Prince Sultan’s farm, and paint that farm and paint it square, and that was when I met Sultan,” she said. “He came to the farm when I was painting and he just stuck out his hand and he said, ‘Hi, I’m Sultan.’”
Shepherd explained that, after this humble introduction to Prince Sultan, she handed him a stack of a few of her paintings. “I had a pile of paintings I had already finished of the farm and he looked through them and at the time he told me he wanted to buy them, but it went over my head,” she said.
She was going to exhibit them in her agent’s gallery, but instead Prince Sultan bought all of them from her. Until now, the paintings have never been publicly displayed.
An exhibition at the Naila Art Gallery in Riyadh on Wednesday will mark the first time the 12 to 14 paintings of Prince Sultan’s farm have been put on show to the public since they were created more than 20 years ago.
The paintings vary in technique and scenery, showing some of the different aspects of the prince’s farm.
“The paintings are very realistic, they are a snapshot of each part of the farm that interested me,” Shepherd said.
“Everything about the farm intrigued me. I love the waterfall and the old well and of course the interior of the farm. I loved that they had a grapefruit tree growing in the atrium,” she added.
Shepherd explained that, even 20 years later, during the COVID-19 pandemic when she couldn’t travel back to see the Kingdom, Prince Sultan would send her images he had taken for her to paint.
“What he did even after I stopped coming to Saudi because of the pandemic, he would send me photographs that he took to paint. One was from a plane and the wing of the plane was in the picture, and I said it was snow on the ground,” she said.
“He bought many large works concerning his antique date palm farm in Riyadh. In the last few years, his royal highness has commissioned many large paintings (that were) shipped to Riyadh from Albuquerque, and now he is publishing a book about his farm and using many of my watercolors for illustrations.”
Along with painting commissioned and personal works of art for members of the Kingdom’s royal family, Shepherd has also illustrated several children’s books and worked on dozens of projects close to her home.
“My work can be found in hundreds of private and corporate collections, including the State House of South Carolina, the University of South Carolina, Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, and several banks in Fort Worth and New Mexico. Many members of the royal family of Saudi Arabia own my watercolors, as does the Saudi American Bank of Riyadh,” she said.
A large collection of Shepherd’s work, featuring more than 50 paintings depicting historical landmarks and industries in Fort Worth, Texas, was commissioned by the Plaza Medical Center of Fort Worth.
In her final remarks to Arab News, she explained that her favorite place to paint in the entire world is Jeddah and that she hopes her next visit will be to explore the south of the Kingdom.
“I like the Mashrabiya, the classic cultural icon, and I like the texture, the age. I like things that are old and so Jeddah was probably my favorite,” Shepherd said.
“I’ve been to Yemen, so I know that architecture in the south, so I’d like to go south and see what Saudi has in that same vein,” she added.