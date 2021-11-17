You are here

SABB launches first Shariah-compliant Payables Finance Solution in Saudi Arabia
Updated 17 November 2021
RIYADH: The Saudi British Bank (SABB), an affiliate of UK-listed HSBC Group, has launched a Shariah-compliant supply chain finance product to support small and medium-sized firms.

The Payables Finance Solution product is based on buyer risk where the seller bears the cost of discounting, the lender said in a statement.

It added: “This product gives suppliers access to funding based on the credit standing of their buyers, and without using their own credit lines.”

RIYADH: Egypt’s unemployment rate has increased by 0.2 percent to 7.5 percent in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 7.3 percent in the second quarter, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics reported on Wednesday. 

The number of unemployed Egyptians reached 2.2 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 2.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, it said.

The agency stated the size of the labor force increased 0.9 percent to 29.4 million from 29.1 million individuals during the previous quarter. 

The bulletin attributed the rise of unemployment and labor force to the influx of new graduates during the months of August and September into the labor market. 

Agriculture and fishing were the top sectors in terms of employment followed by education, public administration and compulsory social security. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Project received “ESG Initiative of the Year” award in London for its sustainable approach.

The project was honored by the Chartered Governance Institute UK and Ireland’s 2021 Awards at a ceremony held in a London hotel.

The awards, which were hosted by BBC Breakfast presenter and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Dan Walker, recognize those individuals, teams, projects and initiatives that help organizations to better serve their stakeholders and society through innovative and exemplary governance.

The Red Sea Project is being developed on the Saudi Red Sea coast by The Red Sea Development Company. 

 Sara Drake, chief executive of the Institute said: “Environmental, social and governance issues have occupied the time of senior leaders considerably in recent years, with the public quick to make its feelings about ESG issues known. 

“This award recognizes those ESG initiatives which are of real, demonstrable benefit to organizations, their employees, customers and other stakeholders. Of all the initiatives shortlisted this year the Red Sea Project was, the judges felt, the one which went the furthest beyond compliance and which promised to be the most impactful.” 

“The sustainability report linked to the project provides a comprehensive overview of the approach to integrating sustainability within the company’s operations and the measures taken to deliver on commitments, she said.

Drake said the project has been awarded a “green financing accreditation in recognition of its market leading approach to social and environmental sustainability.

Three other projects shortlisted for the award included Savannah Energy, Vodafone Group and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development.

Updated 17 November 2021
RIYADH: European gas prices rose on Wednesday after delayed approval of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

US natural gas futures dropped by 5 percent.

Brent crude futures dropped 32 cents, or 0.4 percent, by 5:10 PM Riyadh time to $82.11 a barrel. 

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 43 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $80.33 a barrel.

Energy Market

Qatar Energy has sold three cargoes of al-Shaheen crude loading in January at the highest premiums in nearly two years on robust demand in Asia, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing trade sources.

The future of gas

The UAE will award contracts for $20 billion of natural-gas projects, according to Bloomberg.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. will award engineering and construction work for the Dalma gas field in Persian Gulf waters soon, and it is meant to start flowing by about 2025.

Investment insSolar

NextEnergy is looking for around €420 million ($475 million) for 105 solar plants dotted across Italy including clusters on the islands of Sicily and Sardinia, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Investment fund NextEnergy Capital has hired Rothschild and Banca IMI to help it find a buyer for solar power plants in southern Italy it hopes can fetch more than €400 million.

Coal

Three civil society groups are suing the Government of South Africa over its planned coal-fired energy power, which they said threatens people's right to an environment not harmful to health, Reuters reported.

The intention to build 1,500 MW of new coal capacity is contained in the government's Integrated Resource Plan, a 2019 document laying out the energy mix up to 2030.

Updated 17 November 2021
The United Kingdom recorded the highest yearly inflation rate since December 2011 by 4.2 percent in October, an increase by 1.1 percentage points from the prior month, according to official data. The rise came from increasing house prices, while utilities also rose by 6.8 percent. 

Monthly inflation rose by 1.10 percent in October from 0.3 percent last month, in the highest monthly record since 1993.

Euro Area Inflation 

The Euro area yearly inflation hit 4.1 percent in October, an increase of 0.7 percentage points from last month, according to Eurostat data. 

The cost of energy guided inflation up by 23.7 percent, while Malta saw its lowest inflation, at 1.4 percent. 

Canada inflation rate

Canada’s inflation rate rose to 4.7 percent in October from 4.4 percent in the previous month, marking the highest inflation rate since February 2003, according to official data there.  

The inflation rate grew 0.7 percent on a monthly basis , accelerating by 0.5 of a percentage point from September.

South Africa Inflation

South Africa's yearly inflation remained unchanged in October at 5 percent, according to its official data. driven by the prices of transport increasing by 10.9 percent, from 10.1 percent in September.

Japan Balance of Trade 

Japan posted a surprising trade deficit of 67.37 billion yen ($586.7 million) in October, compared to 840.79 billion yen on an annual basis. 

Exports rose 9.4 percent year on year to 7.184 billion yen. Imports jumped 26.7 percent to 7.251 billion yen.

The trade gap was at 219.98 billion yen for the first 10 months of the year,  compared to a surplus of 235.13 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

Italy balance of trade

Italy's trade surplus narrowed to 2.454 billion euros in September from 5.847 billion euros a year earlier.

Imports rose 22.5 percent from the previous year to 42.347 billion euros, and exports also rose 10.3 percent to 44.8 billion euros.

Updated 17 November 2021
RIYADH: Bitcoin and ether, the world's two largest cryptocurrencies, were weak on Wednesday and at near-critical levels that analysts believe could spell further weakness if they fell further.

While profit-taking after the massive run-up in prices earlier this month emerged as the biggest factor, analysts pointed to other reasons behind the more cautious sentiment, such as bitcoin's blockchain upgrade last weekend, higher US inflation and China's latest directive to its state-owned firms not to carry out cryptocurrency mining.

Bitcoin has doubled in value since January. "Its correction could get severe if it fell through $58,000," Craig Erlam, a senior market analyst at online broker Oanda, said.

"This has the feel that we could see some messy two-way action, and it wouldn’t surprise to see 68,000 capping the upside, 57,000 the downside," added Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne.

In another sign of the world's growing fascination with blockchain and cryptocurrencies, the Staples Center sports and entertainment arena in downtown Los Angeles said it will be renamed Crypto.com Arena under a naming rights agreement with the Singapore-based Crypto.com platform.

"Still, the drop may signal the start of more downside and the longer we stay at the current price level the bigger the possibility of an even greater pullback. Investors should be on the watch for any negative macro news that may cause the markets to lose confidence in uptrend continuation and ignite a bigger correction,” Mikkel Morch, Executive Director & Risk Management at crypto and digital assets hedge fund ARK36 said.

He added: "If the $59K support is breached, Bitcoin may drop all the way to $49K where another strong support area is found."

Meanwhile, Ruud Feltkamp, CEO of cloud-based automated crypto trading bot Cryptohopper said: “As previously predicted, we will see this kind of volatility, with cryptocurrency going up and down, in the coming months. But this presents exciting trading opportunities. You can pretty quickly see where the price will bounce and, when this happens, the price jumps quite a bit. For me, as a trader, this makes crypto the most fun market to trade in."

Another ETF for Bitcoin Futures

A third US bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund has entered the market, Bloomberg reported.

The VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (ticker XBTF) launched Tuesday, roughly one month after the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy fund (BITO) became the first of its kind to start trading and debuted to record-setting demand.

While the ProShares fund sucked in $1.1 billion in just two days — the fastest that the ETF has ever done — that pace of growth has slowed considerably.

Assets have lingered between $1.3 billion and $1.4 billion for the past several weeks, according to Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, the second fund of its kind, Valkyrie's Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF), raised just $60 million despite launching three days after ProShares.

Daily Trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded lower on Wednesday, falling by 1.08 percent to $60,206 at 5:24 pm Riyadh time.

ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $4,221, down by 2.40 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

