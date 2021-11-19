You are here

Coach of Saudi Arabia's first women's national team looks forward to new era for football

The highly experienced German Monika Staab was appointed in August and held her first training session with the Saudi national team this month.
The highly experienced German Monika Staab was appointed in August and held her first training session with the Saudi national team this month. (Suppled/SAFF)
The highly experienced German Monika Staab was appointed in August and held her first training session with the Saudi national team this month. (Suppled/SAFF)
The highly experienced German Monika Staab was appointed in August and held her first training session with the Saudi national team this month. (Suppled/SAFF)
The highly experienced German Monika Staab was appointed in August and held her first training session with the Saudi national team this month. (Suppled/SAFF)
The highly experienced German Monika Staab was appointed in August and held her first training session with the Saudi national team this month. (Suppled/SAFF)
The highly experienced German Monika Staab was appointed in August and held her first training session with the Saudi national team this month. (Suppled/SAFF)
The highly experienced German Monika Staab was appointed in August and held her first training session with the Saudi national team this month. (Suppled/SAFF)
Coach of Saudi Arabia's first women's national team looks forward to new era for football

Coach of Saudi Arabia’s first women’s national team looks forward to new era for football
  • Monika Staab said that ‘this has to be one of the most exciting opportunities anywhere in sport and I feel privileged to lead’ the team
  • ‘I am honestly very excited and proud to be playing a small part in the journey of one of the world’s fastest-growing sports countries,’ she added
RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has officially welcomed its first-ever women’s national team head coach, Monika Staab, to her new role in Riyadh.

The highly experienced German was appointed in August and held her first training session with the national team this month. Considered a pioneer in the global development of the women’s game, she arrives in the Kingdom with a wealth of international experience as a player, as a manager at national and club levels, and in top-level executive boardroom positions.

Expressing her delight at being part of Saudi football history, Staab said: “It might not be obvious to those who have not visited the country but this has to be one of the most exciting opportunities anywhere in sport and I feel privileged to lead Saudi Arabia’s first women’s national team.”

Staab’s first experience of women’s football in Saudi Arabia was in December 2020 after she was invited to the Kingdom to lead a C-license coaching course for women. During her visit she met officials from the Ministry of Sport, the SAFF, and the Mahd Sports Academy in Riyadh. She said she discovered a passion for football in the country and great ambitions for the development of the women’s game.

Since her appointment, Staab — former coach of FFC Frankfurt (now known as Eintracht Frankfurt), and the Bahrain and Qatar national women’s teams — has been taking a close look at all aspects of Saudi football. As part of this she visited the futsal national team and community-based women’s clubs, met licensed Saudi female coaches, supervised the technical aspects of the Riyadh regional training center for youth and met the head coach of the Saudi men’s national team, Herve Renard.

“The country adores football: young and old, boys and girls,” Staab said. “It unites the country. And since l first visited the Kingdom I could sense a genuine passion for the game. There is an energy of hope, optimism and excitement and that is very refreshing, personally.

“Plus, there is also talent. In a country of 35 million, with two thirds under (the age of) 35, the opportunity is massive to find, nurture and develop young players. And there is a long-term strategy in place.

“So, we have all the ingredients. We’re not suddenly trying to sell football. We don’t need to; it lives within the hearts of the people, it is their national game. But now there’s a clear plan in place and a chance to unlock this huge potential and do something truly transformational.

“I am honestly very excited and proud to be playing a small part in the journey of one of the world’s fastest-growing sports countries.”

Lamia Bahaian, a SAFF board member and head of its women’s football department, said: “We are on a very exciting journey of development and are committed to investing in all areas of women’s football to give it the platform it truly deserves.

“We all believe that football is for everyone in the Kingdom. Thanks to the support of our esteemed leadership, and extensive investment in women’s sports as part of the transformative Vision 2030, we now have all the foundations laid for an exciting future ahead.

“Our passionate female team at the women’s football department have limitless ambitions to create history together.”

LOS ANGELES: Serena Williams on Thursday joined the chorus of concern for Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, whose whereabouts have been shrouded in mystery since she alleged a powerful Chinese politician sexually assaulted her.
“I am devastated and shocked to hear about the news of my peer, Peng Shuai,” former world number one Williams wrote on Twitter.
“I hope she is safe and found as soon as possible. This must be investigated and we must not stay silent.”
Williams’ tweet was accompanied by a photo of a smiling Peng captioned with #WhereIsPengShuai.
“Sending love to her and her family during this incredibly difficult time,” Williams added.
Peng, 35, a former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion, alleged on the Chinese social media site Weibo earlier this month that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli had “forced” her into sex during a long-term on-off relationship.
The claims were quickly scrubbed from the Twitter-like platform and she has not been seen since, drawing mounting concern over her wellbeing.
On Wednesday, China’s state-run CGTN published a screenshot on Twitter of what it said was an email written by Peng to WTA Tour chairman Steve Simon and other WTA officials.
In the email, Peng purportedly claims that her earlier accusations of sexual abuse are “not true” and says she is “resting at home and everything is fine.”
But doubts were quickly flagged about the language used in the purported email from Peng, which Twitter users noted had a cursor visible in the screenshot posted by CGTN.
WTA boss Simon said he was struggling to believe the Peng statement was authentic.
“The statement released today by Chinese state media concerning Peng Shuai only raises my concerns as to her safety and whereabouts,” Simon said.
“I have a hard time believing that Peng Shuai actually wrote the email we received or believes what is being attributed to her,” he added.
He said he had been repeatedly trying to reach Peng via numerous forms of communication, to no avail, and called for “independent and verifiable proof that she is safe.”
“Peng Shuai displayed incredible courage in describing an allegation of sexual assault against a former top official in the Chinese government,” said Simon.
“Her allegation of sexual assault must be respected, investigated with full transparency and without censorship.
“The voices of women need to be heard and respected, not censored nor dictated to.”
China has kept silent over growing concern for the tennis star, whose claims marked the first time its fledgling #MeToo movement has struck at the top echelons of the ruling Communist Party.
But Beijing has previously faced allegations of using forced confessions on state media, with British regulators revoking CGTN’s license for failing to comply with fairness and privacy rules.
On November 2, Peng wrote on social media that Zhang — who is in his seventies — “forced” her into sex and said they had an on-off relationship lasting several years.
The post appeared to have been deleted quickly, however, sparking swift accusations from critics of Beijing of online censorship.
Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka said Wednesday that she was in “shock” about the case, with Novak Djokovic and numerous other players in recent days saying they were deeply worried about her.
American player Jessica Pegula tweeted Thursday that she hoped the WTA “continues to show what we stand for as players.”
“I hope more people, not just tennis players, shed some light on this deeply concerning situation,” she wrote.
Canadian tennis’s governing body Tennis Canada issued a statement in support of Peng, calling for “independent and indisputable proof that she is safe.”
China’s national tennis association has not responded to AFP requests for comment.

He’s no stranger to big-race success in England, Ireland and France but this weekend will see British-based trainer Richard Fahey enter unchartered territory when he saddles Fev Rover in the G3 Bahrain International Trophy.

It’s also breaking new ground for his charge, as the $650,000 contest will be the first time that the three-year-old, owned by Nick Bradley Racing, has ever run beyond a mile.

“I’ve been mad keen to run her over 10 furlongs (2,000 meters) all season,” Fahey said. “But every time I found a race for her (it would rain) and I didn’t want to run on heavy ground. I spotted this race two or three months ago and it will be the first time we’ve had the opportunity to try her over this (length) on fast ground. I just wish it was an easier race.”

With Group 1 winners Barney Roy and Lord Glitters in the field, plus the exciting Zakouski and a strong home team, including three for last year’s winning trainer Fawzi Nass, Bahrain’s riches won’t be easily won on Friday.

However, in Fev Rover — the daughter of Guitafan, Fahey is bringing a horse with some of the best form in the race, having finished third in the Group 1 1000 Guineas at Newmarket in May.

Furthermore, she’s thriving under the Middle Eastern sun.

“She’s doing brilliantly, loving it here,” the trainer said. “We didn’t have too many problems adjusting to the climate as it isn’t that cold at home yet — I don’t think we’ve even had a frost.”

Fev Rover will be partnered by Paddy Mathers, who rides for Fahey in the UK and is also a regular at the Sakhir track. “I didn’t see any reason not to put Paddy on,” Fahey said. “He has plenty of course experience.”

This year has already been a landmark year for Fahey, with a 3,000th career win in May putting the North Yorkshire trainer up there with the most successful British trainers in history, alongside the likes of five-time champion trainer John Gosden and fellow North Yorkshire-based Mark Johnston.

As for his tactics in Bahrain, Fahey is hoping that the 14-strong field go along at a good pace. “I’d love for them to go very quick. She can miss the break, but I’d love to sit in fourth or fifth, somewhere like that,” he said.

Fahey and his team could be forgiven for being a bit emotional should Fev Rover come home in front on Friday, as this might be her last start for the stable.

“She’s actually in the mares’ sale in a couple of weeks, so we’ll have to see what happens,” he said. “But she’s good for racing on and I think she’s still improving.”

Fahey also had an update on top-class two-year-old Perfect Power, who gave owner Sheikh Rashid Dalmouk Al-Maktoum a summer to remember by winning the G1 Darley Prix Morny and the G1 Juddmonte Middle Park.

“He’s wintering extremely well; he’s just in light exercise at the moment,” Fahey said. “He’s a good fellow to deal with, as long as we feed him three times a day, he’s very happy.”

The winner of three of his five starts so far, Perfect Power rates as one of the best his trainer has handled.

“He’s the only dual Group 1-winning two-year-old I’ve had,” said Fahey. “He probably should have won on debut and he definitely should have won at Goodwood, so he should be five from five unbeaten.”

The Ardad colt is likely to take in a trial before taking the Classic test in the G1 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

“With a horse like him, I think we’ll have to go to a Guineas trial,” Fahey said. “Christophe (Soumillon, the Belgian jockey) is adamant that he would have stayed seven furlongs last season, but I just need to find out before the Guineas if there’s any reason why he won’t.”

With Fev Rover in Bahrain and Perfect Power to keep them excited during the winter back at home, team Fahey have a lot to be enthusiastic about right now.

British trainer William Muir is aiming to get recent Lingfield winner Pyledriver to the Saudi Cup meeting next year, where he would be up for the $20million Group 1 showpiece race and the $1.5million Group 3 Neom Turf Cup.

The four-year-old landed the Listed Churchill Stakes at the all-weather track on Saturday on his first run since winning the Coronation Cup on Oaks Day at Epsom in June.

Muir, who trains in partnership with Chris Grassick, will now send Pyledriver for the Hong Kong Vase on Dec. 12 before a possible tilt at the world’s most valuable race at King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Riyadh on Feb. 26.

Pyledriver missed his intended big-race summer targets with a pulled muscle, meaning he heads into a worldwide campaign as a relatively fresh horse.

“His Lingfield win was exactly what we wanted to happen, probably a little bit more,” Muir said. “Our plan, to start with, was to go to Germany for the Group 1 Grosser Preis von Bayern the previous week. We knew he would be competitive but we also knew he wasn’t 100 percent fit. With the long journey on a horse box and the race, it might just have taken the edge off him.

“The Churchill Stakes wasn’t ideal – we had to give away a 7lbs penalty – but we thought it would be better as a prep race,” he said. “The race went perfectly – it was a great performance. He’s taken it well and come out of the race fantastically.”

The frustrations of his summer campaign – when he was ruled out of the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes just days before the prestigious Ascot contest – could turn out to be a blessing in disguise as Pyledriver embarks on his globetrotting adventures.

“It was frustrating but it wasn’t worrying because it wasn’t really an injury, it was more of a niggle,” said Muir. “Because he’s such a good horse, you could have turned a niggle into a big problem if we hadn’t done exactly what was right to do.

“I think he’d have gone very close in the King George. The last piece of work he did before the race was unbelievable, the way he looked and travelled. Maybe, it was meant to be, and this winter campaign is where it happens.

“We had planned in our minds that we would give him a break after the King George but it would’ve still been very tight. If we’d have won that, we would’ve probably said ‘we’ll have a go for the Juddmonte International at York,’ so we’d have had to stop then in August to give him a break. Would we have got back for Hong Kong? I don’t know. This way, we’re definitely on target, we’re in great shape and we’re ready to go.”

Pyledriver had a successful season last year when he won the Group 2 King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot before landing the Group 2 Great Voltigeur at York in August.

His biggest victories have come over distances around 2400m but he had little trouble dropping down to 2000m for the Churchill Stakes. The Saudi Cup, at 1800m on dirt, is shorter still, but Muir is not overly concerned about a possible switch of surface.

“They reckon it’s the nicest dirt track in the world,” he said. “I talked to David Egan and Ted Voute (Prince Faisal’s racing manager) who was out there last year and they both said it was a lovely surface. It’s not like the dirt tracks in America and Ted said our horse would love it.

“Everything we’ve thrown at Pyledriver, he’s taken, so I would be confident enough that he’d handle it. The nine-furlongs (1800m) of the Saudi Cup is the only sort of nagging concern.

“After we finished third in the St Leger last year, I was at pains to say that we would have rather dropped back to a mile-and-a-quarter (2000m) than step up to a mile-and-three-quarters (2800m). He’s got so many gears, but we had a go, it was a British Classic and we had a go.

“The Saudi Cup meeting fits in with our time plan. At this moment in time, we’re looking to go to Hong Kong, Saudi, then we’ll go on to the Sheema Classic in Dubai. The Saudi Cup is attractive as it’s the richest race in the world but it’s one step at a time.”

Many years ago, I played in a Sunday football team run by a respected sportswriter. On occasions, we were joined by another respected sportswriter and the two would occupy the full-back positions. One Sunday, a young winger was running the left-back ragged, to the extent that an old hamstring injury befell him. As he hobbled off, the right-back uttered the unsympathetic words of “strengthened by injury, yet again.”

This was not the case for England’s T20 cricket team in its World Cup semi-final last week. The injuries to one of its rampaging opening batters and one of its key “death” bowlers, someone who is effective at keeping runs down at the end of the opponent’s innings, left gaps that proved hard to fill in the semi-final. The victors, New Zealand, were worthy winners, implementing their plans in a meticulous, efficient and, ultimately, explosive fashion.

Thus, England’s hopes of being world champions in both white-ball formats of 20 and 50 overs were dashed by opponents who had suffered cruelly at the hands of England in the 50-over World Cup final in 2019. New Zealand’s hopes of redemption were then shattered in the T20 final by none other than their neighbors, Australia, who had shocked Pakistan in the other semi-final.

Chasing 172 to win in that match, Australia had stumbled to 96 for five, with one Pakistani bowler claiming four wickets for 24 runs. Remarkably, Australia did not lose another wicket, securing victory with an over to spare. At the outset of the tournament, the team did not appear to be in good shape, having suffered recent series defeats, had a coach under pressure, been accused of outdated tactics and a squad comprising some out-of-form or out-of-practice players. This showed in the early matches, including a trouncing by England. In contrast, Pakistan had won all their matches in convincing style. This makes Australia’s turnaround even more impressive.

In the group stage, Australia secured a semi-final place by virtue of having a superior net run rate of 0.477 over South Africa, both having eight points. This is a narrow margin, leading to questions being asked about its suitability. It is not easy to understand or follow, particularly at a time when administrators are trying to make the game accessible to new audiences.

In straightforward terms, the rate calculates how many more runs a team scored per over compared with its opponents, averaged over the whole tournament or individual stage. In tournaments with few matches, there can be wild swings from match to match that can distort the overall rate. The number of wickets that fall is considered to be irrelevant. This, for some people, ignores the essence of cricket; the delight for a bowler of taking a wicket, of outfoxing the opponent holding the bat. In limited overs matches, a team can win without taking a wicket. The role and skill of the bowler is to minimize the number of runs scored, with wickets a bonus. In the final matches of the 2021 Super 12 stage, captains who won the toss made decisions to bowl first in an attempt to boost their net run rate. This was a factor that helped Australia.

However, the captain has to win the toss. Out of seven tosses, the Australian captain won six and won all those matches chasing. This was a particular advantage given the conditions of play, especially for matches that commenced at 6.30 p.m. UAE time, under floodlights. By the time the second innings opened, dew had formed. This makes it harder for bowlers to grip and spin the ball, which can more easily slip out of the hand, offering advantage to those batting. Bowling with a wet ball can be akin to trying to bowl with a wet bar of soap.

Thus, the conditions in the UAE made the toss a bigger factor than ideal. In the 32 matches played from the Super 12 stage onwards, 21 were won by the team batting second, with 11 of the 12 contests played in Dubai won by the team chasing. The clear importance of winning the toss was a flaw in the tournament, although the team batting second still has to achieve its victory. Australia dug very deep to lift the trophy with a team that grew in unity through the tournament. The next T20 World Cup is scheduled for October and November 2022, in Australia. Its team will surely be installed as favorites to retain the title.

Playing conditions will be different and, presumably, there will be no changes to the use of net run rate. Statisticians have generated some alternatives, but the current method is preferred. One easy-to-understand alternative would be the use of bonus points for runs scored and wickets taken.

After 2022, a T20 World Cup tournament is scheduled every other year up to and including 2030, comprising 20 teams from 2024. This frequency, coupled with the expansion of the Indian Premier League, the possibility of a second in-year IPL event and high-profile tournaments in other Test-playing countries, means that the T20 format is becoming ever more pervasive within the calendar of cricket.

It is also a route into international cricket for emerging nations so, by 2030, it may well have become the dominant format. Without doubt, it is where the money and the power lie, given the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s stranglehold via the IPL. In turn, this provides it with levers of power within the game’s governing body, the International Cricket Council. In defense of this position, the Indian view is that it generates revenue that can be widely distributed to sustain the game.

This assumes levels of responsible governance that have not always been in evidence. The recent revelations of racism in English cricket have highlighted inept and inappropriate governance. These magnify an impression that cricket is unable to protect itself from self-inflicted injuries. Will its response to the crisis strengthen the game, yet again?

ABU DHABI: This year’s fastest marathon runner, Kenya’s Titus Ekiru, has been added to a strong field for the third ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, race organisers Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) have announced.

With a personal best time of 2.02.57, Ekiru is currently ranked as the world’s fifth best in the men’s marathon history. His career highlights include first place in the 2021 Milano Marathon, 2019 Honolulu Marathon, 2018 Mexico City Marathon, and 2017 Seville Marathon.

In the upcoming Bronze Label race he will up against eight top athletes: Reuben Kiprop Kipyego, Abel Kirui, Barnabas Kiptum, Philemon Rono, Eunice Chumba, Betelhem Moges, Vivian Kiplagat and Alemu Megertu.

Leading up to the race, on Nov. 22-25, a race village will be hosted at the ADNOC HQ Campus, welcoming participants and supporters with photo opportunities, family entertainment and a dedicated race pack collection area.

Open to 6- to 70-year-olds and runners of all fitness levels, the family-friendly event aims to promote healthy lifestyles and elevate the physical wellbeing of the Abu Dhabi community.

